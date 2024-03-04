Taylor Swift Stats 2024 – Interesting Facts and World Records

Key Taylor Swift Statistics

Taylor Swift holds 118 Guinness World Records as of 2024 .

As of 2024, Taylor Swift released 243 songs, including covers but excluding her re-recorded songs, and 14 albums.

Named top artist of the year in 2023 by both Spotify and Apple Music, Taylor Swift was streamed 26.1 billion times on Spotify in January-November 2023.

As of 2024, Taylor Swift won 14 Grammys, 40 AMAs, 39 Billboard Music Awards, and 23 VMAs.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the first music event to surpass $1 billion in revenue, making it the highest-grossing tour in history and earning the artist a Guinness World Record.

As of October 2023, Taylor Swift is a billionaire and the second-richest female artist, with her music (new and re-released) being the primary source of her fortune. It's estimated that she made about $400 million from the music, not including the $120 million made from streaming services and YouTube.

Over 50% of adults living in the US (53%) describe themselves as Taylor Swift fans or Swifties. Out of these fans, 16% call themselves "avid fans."

Taylor Swift Music Statistics

She’s done it again 🩵On October 27th, Taylor Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far. pic.twitter.com/cLFizApdIo — Spotify (@Spotify) October 28, 2023

To start with, we’ll take a look at Taylor Swift’s music statistics. This section will shed some light on Swift’s most popular songs and albums, as well as her numerous music awards.

Music Statistics Overview

As of 2024, Taylor Swift released 243 songs, including covers but excluding the tracks on the upcoming The Tortured Poets Department record and her re-recorded songs. Her current album count is at 14, not including singles and extended plays, and her upcoming record (her fifteenth) will be released in April 2024, when the singer is 34.

She released her debut record Taylor Swift in 2006, when she was only 16 years old.

As you can see from the chart above, Swift was the world’s number one recording artist in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, she was the second-most-streamed artist in the world on Spotify, after Bad Bunny. That year, the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) broke records as the most-streamed album by a female artist in a day, with 122.9 million streams.

The 10-minute piece de resistance All Too Well was the longest song to reach No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning the artist a Guinness World Record.

It was 2023, however, that saw Swift break even more music records. Named top artist of the year by both Spotify and Apple Music, the artist was streamed a whopping 26.1 billion times on Spotify in January-November 2023.

On average, every person on Earth has streamed her music 3.2 times. That includedstreamed Midnights, streamed 4.86 billion times, and the newly released 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Both broke Swift’s previous streaming record of Red (Taylor’s Version).

Swift’s song Cruel Summer was the sixth-most popular song of the year on Spotify, and Anti-Hero was the first female artist. She’s also the first female artist to surpass 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify, granting her another Guinness World Record. As of today, she has over 105 million monthly listeners.

Most Popular Albums Statistics

We’ve previously written about Taylor Swift’s album sales statistics. Overall, she has sold 51 million copies of all her albums in the States. And just to remind you, the singer’s best selling album in the US is Fearless, with over 7.2 million units sold.

As of October 2023, Swift is the sixth-most popular female artist in the US by album sales, after Mariah Carey, Barbra Streisand, Madonna, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion. She is, however, second-most-popular artist by digital singles sales in the US (135.7 million) after Rihanna (166.5 million).

She is also the top artist by LP sales in the US, with her three albums taking the top spots in vinyl sales in 2023:

1989 (Taylor’s Version) sold 1.014 million vynils

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) sold 514,000 vinyls

Midnights sold 492,000 vinyls

Swift’s albums are also huge abroad. For instance, in the UK, 1989 is the clear favorite, having sold 1.114 million units as of 2023. The most popular song in the UK is Shake It Off.

In Canada, Swift’s Midnights album was the country’s bestselling album in 2022, with 64,000 copies sold. That includes 24,000 LPs.

Charts & Awards Statistics

Swift won many awards in the 18 years of her music career. Her first accolade came when she was just 17 years old, and Our Song became No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs Chart, making Swift the youngest artist at the time to achieve this milestone.

As we said in the introduction, Swift is also one of the youngest Grammy winners to get the Best Album of the Year Award. She got her first Grammy at 2010 when she was only 20 for the Fearless album, also taking home another award for the Best Country Song (White Horse).

Her next Grammy wins came in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2021, 2023, and 2024. The latter year brought her two Grammys – Best Pop Vocal and Album of the Year – which are her 13th and 14th Grammy, respectively.

In addition to Grammys, Swift won 40 AMAs, beating the previous record of 26 by Michael Jackson, 39 Billboard Music Awards, and 23 MTV VMAs – second-biggest winner after Beyonce. She also holds the Guiness World Record for most No.1 hits on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales, with 26 tracks.

Lastly, Swift was the youngest person to win Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Association – she got her first one when she was only 19, in 2009, and went on to win two more in 2011 and 2012. Another world record for Miss Swift, indeed.

Tour Statistics

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the first music event to surpass $1 billion in revenue, making it the highest-grossing tour in history and earning the artist yet another Guinness World Record. The Eras Tour movie is also the best-selling concert film of all time, having gained $2.2 billion in ticket sales in North America alone.

Eras Tour is Swift’s sixth concert tour, due to conclude in December 2024. It continues the tradition of Swift breaking records with her concert tours. Here’s a detailed breakdown of all the tours and their revenue:



Tour Years Shows Revenue Fearless 2009-2010 118 $66.5 million $66.5 million 2011-2012 2011-2012 $123.7 milion The Red Tour 2013-2014 86 $150.6 million 1989 World Tour 2015 85 $250.7 million Reputation Stadium Tour 2018 53 $345.7 million Eras Tour 2023-2024 151 $1.01 billion

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth & Earnings Statistics

As of October 2023, Taylor Swift is a billionaire, with her music (new and re-released) being the primary source of her fortune. It’s estimated that she made about $400 million from the music, not including the $120 million made from streaming services and YouTube. As of 2024, Swift is the world’s second-richest female artist, after Rihanna.

The Eras Tour ticket sales and concert movie tickets also played an important role, as she made $370 million from the ticket sales so far. Overall, the US leg of the tour added $4.3 billion to the US GDP, according to Bloomberg.

In addition to music and tickets, Swift also receives income from real estate. She made her first real estate purchase when she was just 20 – a condo in Nashville, TN. Since then, the artist has acquired 8 more properties in Rhode Island, Tennessee, New York, and California.

Taylor Swift Social Media Statistics

In addition to being a huge music star, Taylor Swift is also an important social media personality. She is the seventh-most followed influencer on X and twelfth-most followed one on Instagram. Before the rise of these social media, she had a significant presence on MySpace.

It’s unusual to see Swift doing sponsored posts on social media, although she has collaborates with many brands like Stella McCartney, AT&T and Sony. Most of her content features her music. Most of her YouTube channel is her music videos, including lyrics videos, and concert shorts. Her TikTok is quite authentic, featuring rehearsals and gigs.

As of 2023, Swift’s social media influence extends beyond music. Thanks to her relationship with Travis Kelce and her appearance at his team’s games and the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs got a significant social media boost. For instance, Swift’s September appearance at a game boosted Chiefs’ Twitter engagement by over 85%, Instagram engagement by 34% and Facebook engagement by 27%.

Political Influence

Taylor Swift is a very privileged person who isn’t widely known for being political. Nonetheless, her fans are a huge and important demographic for politicians. Many people – as many as 25%, or even 36% in case of Gen Z – said their voting choices would be influenced by a celebrity’s opinion.

Swift’s political influence was proven after a jump in voter registration in October 2018. Swift endorsed two Tennessee Democrats and encouraged people to register to vote on her Instagram. Vote.org saw 65,000 registrations in the 24 hours after the post – more for the entire preceding month.

In addition to that, Swift chose to endorse President Joe Biden for the 2020 US election. She also encouraged young people to vote early to avoid issues with mail-in voting.

Lastly, but definitely not least, in the honor of the Eras Tour, the legislators of New Jersey recently passed a law designating the “Taylor Ham, egg, and cheese as New Jersey State Sandwich.”

Taylor Swift’s Fans Statistics

With such an impressive reach, it’s no surprise that Taylor Swift has fans across different demographics. Her reach has been amplified with her transition from a country music star to a pop music diva, and her appearances at NFL games are bringing in a brand-new fanbase as well.

Naturally, when she was just starting out, she was a teenager, and a lot of her fanbase was young women. However, as she expanded her music range, she acquired more and more fanbases. In this section, we’ll take a closer look at them.

Demographics

Overall, over 50% of adults living in the US (53%) describe themselves as Taylor Swift fans or Swifties. Out of these fans, 16% call themselves “avid fans.”

Since a lot of millennials grew up with Taylor Swift, they do make up a significant proportion of her fanbase – approximately 45%, to be precise. Moreover, a report by Statista stipulates that 33% of American people aged 30-44 consider themselves Swifties. For people aged 18-29, the figure is 31%, and for baby boomers 13%.

In terms of gender, the pop star has a massive female fan base, with American women making up 52% of it and men 48%. Almost three quarters of the artist’s fans are white, 13% are Black, and 9% are Asian.

Taylor Swift’s Ventures Outside Music

In addition to music, Taylor Swift has a real estate portfolio, and other ventures as well. We’ll go over them in this section.

CharacterX

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift invested an undisclosed amount into a $2.8 million seed fund of CharacterX. The startup offers a decentralized social network claiming to connect humans and AI beings.

Charity Work

Taylor Swift is known for using her significant influence to further many good causes. She’s a prominent supporter of the LGBTQ rights and the Equality Act, and made significant donations to GLAAD. She proclaims her concerts to be safe spaces and advocates against discrimination.

Swift is part of the GoFundMe community and helped many individuals on there throughout the years, ranging from autistic children to cancer-stricken fans.

In 2023, GoFundMe reported that their donations of $13 (Swift’s favorite number) more than doubled that year.

Swift has also supported disaster relief efforts after a flood in Louisiana, Hurricane Harvey, and a tornado in Nashville.

She’s also well-known for helping out her fans financially, from paying off their student loans to sending them stimulus checks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the above causes, Swift is a champion of the music industry, and frequently donates to food banks and sexual violence charities and foundations.

The “Taylor Swift” Effect & Its Future

In 2024, Taylor Swift is more than an artist – she is a brand. True, a lot of her success can be attributed to good marketing, but the truth is that she is an immensely talented songwriter and a captivating performer.

Music Industry Trailblazer

Swift has been instrumental in challenging the norms of the music industry. Her clashes with the music streaming services, where she pushed to ensure the artists and writers are paid fairly, prompted both Apple Music and Spotify to change their approaches.

Her battle with her former label, initiated after they sold the rights to her music without her consent was an unprecedented move. As she took back the ownership of her albums by recording Taylor’s Version for four of them, Swift took actions that marked a huge shift in the music industry.

These actions of the singer sparked important conversations and helped many artists realize the extend of their rights. The re-recorded albums are setting streaming records, and one developer from the UK even created an iOS app called Taylor’s Version, which replaces the previous version of those songs in your music library with Taylor’s Versions.

By now, even the people who don’t like American football or Taylor Swift have heard of the mutually beneficial commercial boost of the two. Indeed, the first 2023 game attended by Swift increased the sales of her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s jerseys by 400%.

After that, the NFL went above and beyond trying to court the predominantly female fanbase of Swift. Unlike their previous efforts to increase female viewerships, which were lazy at best and offensive at worst, having Swift show up at Kelce’s games has paid off.

The NFL isn’t the only franchise to realize that the Swift effect is real. The Bank of America released a report earlier this year comparing the Eras Tour’s economic impact with that of the Super Bowl. For example, Swift’s concert in Pittsburgh increased restaurant spending by 13.2%.

A Swift Conclusion

Is Taylor Swift a superwoman?

As of today, it sure seems that way. The artist’s star power and influence are unprecedented, and the Swift Effect doesn’t seem to be dissipating anytime soon. While we’re still processing the fact that Swift had managed to quietly release two albums during the pandemic, she’s taking the world by storm.

When The Tortured Poets Department hits the shelves in April of this year, it’ll likely beat Swift’s previous records and give her another Guinness World Record (we’ve honestly lost count).

We at TechReport are sure looking forward to the new music, and to seeing what 2024 will bring Taylor Swift other than inspiration and sold-out arenas around the world, of course.

Sources