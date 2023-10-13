Teenage Social Media Usage Statistics in 2023

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, social media has become an integral part of teenagers’ lives, shaping how they communicate, express themselves, and navigate the complexities of adolescence. As we step into the last quarter of 2023, the world of social media is continually evolving, reflecting not only the broader societal changes but also the unique preferences and habits of the teenage demographic. Data shows that 97% of teens are now online daily, up from 92% in 2014-15.

This article aims to provide a comprehensive overview of how teenagers interact with social media in 2023 and its impact on their lives and society. So, let’s embark on a journey to explore the fascinating world of teenage social media usage in this digital age.

Major Statistics

We have 4.76 billion people globally who use social media networks. An average of 147 minutes is spent daily by social media users worldwide. China had the largest number of people using social media in 2022, with 1,022 billion people. per person of 3 hours 53 minutes, is the country that spends the longest time on The Philippines, with a daily usage, is the country that spends the longest time on social media sites. There was a sharp decline in the number of teen Facebook users in the U.S. to 32%, while TikTok users were at 67%. YouTube in the United States was frequently used by just 19% of the total number of teenagers in 2022. Teenagers 19 years and below in the United States comprise about 25% of TikTok users. Persons between the ages of 13 and 17 made up just 9% of the total number of Instagram users worldwide. Facebook users aged 13 to 17 comprised 3.2% of users, while their female counterparts comprised just 2.4% of world users.

Teenage Social Media Usage

For most people, including teens, social media is a place to unwind your stress and socialize with others. It plays a great role in our lives as we surf to see the latest social media happenings. According to research, an individual spends 147 minutes daily on a social media page.

1. About 90% of Teenagers in the U.S. Between the Ages of 13 and 17 Have a Social Media Account.

It was discovered in a survey that 51% of teenagers in the United States have at least one social account. Also, 75% of teens in the United States actively use social media sites.

2. Globally, 4.76 Billion People Actively Used a Social Media Site in January 2023.

China recorded 2022 an outstanding 1,022 billion social media users, and the Philippines followed this with an average daily usage of 3 hours 53 minutes. Teens were discovered to spend an average of 3 to 9 hours using at least one social media network daily.

3. Black Teens Have More Tendency to Use TikTok Frequently Than Other Teenage Girls.

About 8 out of every 10, representing 81% of black teenage girls, stated in a study that they use TikTok. Meanwhile, 71% of Hispanic teens reported using TikTok, while white teenagers comprised just 62% of female TikTok users. Regarding gender, the ratio of female to male teens using TikTok was 73% to 60%.

4. Most Teens Use TikTok and YouTube Daily and Use the Sites Frequently.

A survey shows that around three-quarters of teenagers (77%) use YouTube daily. In the survey, another smaller % of teenagers (58%) said they frequently use TikTok. About 50% of teenagers are on Instagram, while 51% are on Snapchat every day, and another 19% reportedly visit Facebook daily.

5. Teens are Likely to Believe That Social Media Negatively Affects Others More Than Themselves.

About 32% of teenagers think social media has negatively impacted their peers. Another 9% of teens stated in research that social media sites have affected their lives negatively. Teens are most likely to believe that these social media sites have had some form of positive impact on their lives. One-third of teenagers who use social media platforms feel that they have been positively influenced. At the same time, just a quarter believe that persons of their age group have been influenced positively. Yet the largest proportion of teens who use social media networks stated in research that they have not been positively or negatively impacted.

6. There is a Great Tendency For Teens to Believe that Using Social Media Has Affected Their Daily Lives More Positively Than Negatively.

Most surveyed teens stated to have experienced all four positive influences of using social media platforms. 80% said they became more connected to their friends, another 71% believed they could express their creativity, 67% felt they received support when emotionally weak, and 58% felt their confidence had been boosted. 38% of teenagers reported being highly overwhelmed by the happenings on social media platforms. About three in every ten teens felt left out by their friends on what is in vogue, while 29% feel the activities of their peers are pressuring them online to post content that will bring a lot of likes and comments.

However, 23% of teens say that what they see on their social media pages makes them feel bad about their lives. Social media’s impact on teens depends on age, gender, and geographical location. Females in their teen years have a greater tendency than boys of the same age to feel that social media provides them with a platform to express their creativity. About 45% of female teens feel pressured by the happenings on social media, while just 32% of boys of the same age think the same way.

7. Many Teens Feel Penalties and Charges Should be Implemented to Control Abuse Through Social Media Sites.

50% of teens think that steps such as a permanent ban on the use of social media platforms should be placed on perpetrators of abuse and harassment. Four in every ten teenagers would want social media platforms to take the initiative of erasing all abusive posts and comments and ensure that all users use their personal pictures and genuine names.

8. Teen Girls Tend to Be Cautious About What They Post on Social Media to Avoid Embarrassment.

In a survey, about four in every ten teenage girls stated that they would rather not post anything on social media to avoid embarrassment. 38% said they will not post content that does not rightly represent them. One-third of teens do not post content on social media so that others will not be offended, while another 27% stated that they do not post things because they feel it could negatively affect their chances of being accepted for a job or school. Older teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 appear to be more concerned with the effect of what they post on their lives.

Top Teen Social Media Sites Usage

9. YouTube in the United States was Teens’ Most Used Social Media Network in 2022.

According to a recent study, there was an increase in the number of teens that used YouTube in 2022. 95% of teens used YouTube, while there was a decline in the number of Facebook teen users.

A survey done by the Pew Research Center showed that a higher percentage of teens used TikTok over Facebook in 2022. Below is a 2022 United States statistics report on social media sites used by teens.

95% of teenagers used YouTube in the United States in 2022.

TikTok in the United States was used by 67% of teenagers in 2022 .

About 62% of United States teenagers in 2022 made use of Instagram.

In 2022, there was a decline of 32% in the number of teenagers using Facebook.

A total of 23% of teenagers made use of their Twitter account in 2022 .

Just 20% of the total number of United States teenagers in 2022 were on the Twitch network.

WhatsApp in 2022 was used by only 17% of United States teenagers.

In 2022, just 14% of teenagers in the United States were on Rabbit.

Tumblr is used by only 5% of teenagers in the United States.

Most Frequently Used Social Media Sites by Teens

11. Only 19% of the Teens Who Used YouTube Were on the Site Frequently.

YouTube usage by 95% of teenagers in the United States brought the network to be among the top social media networks.

12. About 67% of Teens in the United States Are on TikTok Social Media Networks.

16% out of the total number of teens using TikTok in the United States use it frequently daily. Below is a statistics showing the rate at which teenagers in the United States used social media sites in 2022.

while just 12% used it sometimes . 19% of teens in the United States used YouTube frequently,

TikTok is used by 16% of teens in the United States , of which 4% do not often use it.

Snapchat is used frequently by 15% of teens in the United States, while 5% do not use it often .

In the United States, 10% of teens are constantly on Instagram, while 5% are not frequently on it.

Facebook is used frequently by just 2% of teens in the United States, while 8% use it less frequently.

Statistics of TikTok Users

TikTok is presently one of the topmost social media sites in the world, and its user base mainly comprises the young generation.

13. In the United States, Persons Less Than 30 Years of Age Make Up 47% of TikTok Users.

According to research, persons who are over 50 years of age make up just 11% of TikTok users in the United States. Below is the percentage distribution of TikTok Users resident in the US.

In the United States, TikTok users between 10 and 19 years of age made up just 25%.

TikTok users between 20 and 29 made up 22.4% of persons on the platform .

Persons between the age bracket of 30 and 39 in the United States comprised 21.7% of users on TikTok.

There were 20.3% of people on TikTok who were between 40 and 49 years old.

11% of United States users of TikTok are over 50.

Statistics of Instagram Users

14. In 2022, Out of Every 3 Teens, 5 Used Instagram in the United States.

This represents 62% of the total number of teens on a social media platform in 2022.

15. Most Users of Instagram in 2022 Were Between 18 and 34 Years of Age.

According to research, persons between 18 and 34 years old make up the highest percentage of Instagram users.

16. Over Two-Thirds of the Total Number of Users on Instagram in 2022 Were 13 to 34 Years Old.

In April 2022, Instagram had over two-thirds of its users between 13 and 34.

17. About 9% of Teenagers Between 13 and 17 Used Instagram in 2022.

Research has proven that users between the ages of 13 and 17 in 2022 made up just 9% of the total number of Instagram users in the United States. Below is Instagram’s global percentage distribution of users for April 2022.

Instagram users between the ages of 13 to 17 made up 8.9% of total number of Instagram users.

30.2% of persons on Globally,on Instagram were between 18 and 24 years old.

Instagram users between 25 and 34 years old made up 31.7% of users on the platform .

15.8% of users on the Instagram network were aged from 35 years to 44.

Users of Instagram who were 45 to 54 years old made up 7.8% of global users.

Globally, 3.7% of users of Instagram were between 55 and 64 years of age .

Users of Instagram who were 65 years and above represented 2.1% of the total number on the platform.

Facebook is currently one of the most used social media networks worldwide. Most of its users are teens and adults not above 34.

The highest percentage of Facebook users are males between the ages of 25 and 34, accounting for 18.4% of users on the platform. Males aged 13 to 17 comprise the second largest percentage, representing 3.2% of total users. Below is the global Facebook gender and age distribution as of January 2022.

Globally, there were 3.2% of males on Facebook between 13 and 17 years old, while just 2.4% were females within the same age bracket.

Males 18 to 24 made up 13.3% of the total number of Facebook users, while their female counterparts represented 9.3% of users.

Worldwide, men between 25 and 34 made up 18.4% of users , while females made up 12.6%.

Men aged 35 to 44 comprised 10% of Facebook users, while females accounted for only 7.9% .

Males between 55 and 64 comprised 3.3% of users on the Facebook platform, while their female counterparts had 3.5% usage .

The older generation of men aged 65 and above represented just 2.5% of users, while females made up 2.8% on Facebook.

Verdict: Impact of Social Media on Teens

Social media usage by teens has several benefits, including developing good social and communication skills, emotional support, and expression of creativity. Nevertheless, the high use of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok has its downsides, like exposing teenagers to harmful content, vulnerability to treacherous people, sharing of viable personal and family information, identity theft, and cyberbullying. It cannot be overemphasized that teenagers today are shaped by the digital world.

