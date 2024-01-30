Telemedicine Statistics – The Latest Telehealth Statistics in 2024

Key Telemedicine Statistics

Telemedicine Market Size & Forecast

According to Grand View Research, the telemedicine market was valued at almost $115 billion in 2023. The report forecasts it to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.96% between 2023 and 2030. Fortune Business Insights concurs with that assessment, predicting that the telemedicine market will reach $286.22 billion by 2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly contributed to the growth of the telemedicine market and the popularity of digital health solutions. Social distancing measures and the overwhelming impact on medical personnel meant that many routine appointments were canceled. Here’s a quick overview of COVID-19’s impact on telemedicine.

Telemedicine and Covid-19

A 2022 study by Kaiser Permanente tells us that before the start of the pandemic, telemedicine integration in the US was rudimentary, although 76% of American hospital systems did have some form of telehealth. However, in the first three months of the pandemic, telehealth insurance claims grew by 766%, and over 20% of all US medical appointments in 2020 were remote.

Moreover, before COVID-19, 65% of American medical professionals had never used telemedicine, and 23% used it rarely.

During the pandemic’s peak, more than 97% of healthcare experts were using telemedicine. For 43%, half of their appointments were telehealth appointments. In terms of outlook, 44% of US doctors predict that between 10% and 49% of their future appointments will be through telehealth.

Telemedicine Statistics by Region

As with most emerging technologies, regions use and develop telemedicine at different rates. In this section, we look at key telemedicine statistics in different parts of the world, including popularity and uptake, number of users, and consumer attitudes.

North America

North America is the largest telemedicine market in the world, with a share of 33.5%. That’s hardly surprising since many telehealth companies have a presence in the region. Moreover, as of 2022, 22% of global telemedicine companies were looking to expand to Canada and 17% to the US.

In 2023, Canada’s telehealth market revenue (including digital treatment and digital wellbeing) reached $2.42 billion, roughly ~$100 million more than the year before. That revenue is forecast to hit $3.58 billion by 2028, as the significant growth is largely due to Canada’s high telehealth literacy.

As of 2021, over 80% of physicians in the country had the expertise to provide virtual care, and 78% were satisfied by the level of patient support they could provide through this channel.

In the US, the telemedicine market was valued at $38.04 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% until 2030. In 2023, 44% of physicians used it at least weekly and 40% daily. For 65% of American physicians, 25% of all their appointments in 2022 were telehealth appointments.

Europe

The European telemedicine market is almost on par with North America in terms of development and growth. As of 2022, 77% of European countries frequently used telemedicine, with COVID-19 contributing to its use. As our infographic shows, the Spanish telemedicine market had a significant boost during COVID-19.

Spain is the largest telemedicine market in the EU. Almost 72% of Spanish residents had a telemedicine appointment during the pandemic. The market revenue was $270.2 million in 2022 and is projected to grow to $351.5 million by 2027.

Given that the number of telemedicine users in the country increased from 1.18 million in 2020 to 1.32 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach 1.41 million in 2027, such exponential growth isn’t surprising. The average revenue per user (ARPU) in telemedicine is also forecast to grow from $209.5 in 2022 to $250 by 2027.

The UK isn’t far behind. For instance, over 80% of patients in the UK had a telephone (22%) or a video consultation (59%) with their doctor during COVID-19. And in 2022, 28% of physicians saw at least 75% of their patients via telemedicine. In comparison, this was 2% in Germany and Sweden, and 1% in France.

In 2022, the British telehealth market was valued at $1.58 billion and is forecast to reach $16.2 billion by 2030. The main reasons are the ongoing healthcare crisis in the UK and the government’s digitization efforts.

Latin America

In Latin America (LATAM), Brazil has the largest telehealth market, which is not surprising, considering it’s one of the most populated countries in the world. In 2020, there were around 2.46 million users of online medical consultations.

The number grew to 3.49 million in 2023 and is forecast to reach 4.25 million by 2028. The ARPU has been growing steadily since 2021 and is predicted to reach $292.81 in 2028.

Other LATAM countries have somewhat smaller telemedicine markets. Here’s a breakdown of the region’s 2023 telemedicine market revenue and its forecast growth.