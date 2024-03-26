Telstra Statistics 2024: You Won’t Believe #13

Telstra has done well as a telecommunications company with booming revenue. This giant has strived to rise in the last couple of years against the tide in the private sector. It has been competing favorably with other telecommunication networks in providing related services, ranging from mobile retail services to retail bundles and data services.

Telstra’s broadband Internet product has created a great spot in the industry. This does not in any way downplay the part NBN, 5G, Mobile Phone Service, and TV have on its growth. The industry in Australia cannot be spoken about today without Telstra. Knowing its scope of services and growth over these years will give you a better picture of Telstra. Let’s dive into the must-know Telstra statistics for 2024!

Key Telstra Statistics

As an Australian telecommunication giant, it not only builds but has great control over the sector. Telstra has risen in recent years to be the leading wireless provider in the country. The founding of Telstra dates far back as the kickoff of the Australian telecommunication postal and network service. Telstra came into full glare to public use in July 1975. It has around 150 subsidiaries with 35% Foxtel ownership, 30% in Sensus, and 51% in Amplitel stakes. Optus, a major competitor of Telstra since the 90s, is the second-largest mobile network. Optus owns the Singapore telecommunication company called Singtel Telstra network in Australia now covers as large as 1 million square kilometers. It installs an average of 12,000 telecom services every day of the week. The company decided to take on the name Telstra right before the close of 1993. Telstra was placed in 596 on the Forbes Global 2000 ranking in 2022.

General Telstra Statistics

1. As an Australian Telecommunication Giant, it Not Only Builds But Also has Great Control Over the Sector.

Telstra competes fairly well in the Australian telecommunications market. It is built so that anyone can use it without strain. This is because customers’ needs are focused while dishing out digital content and connection.

2. Telstra has Risen in Recent Years as the Leading Wireless Provider in the Country.

Providing as large as about 22.5 million mobile retail services, data services, and 3.4 million retail bundles has set it on top. The radar on telecommunications all points out that Telstra is the leader in Australia today.

The company comes from the Australian Postmaster Department’s long history, founded in 1901. It was later turned over to the States before being sold out in 2011. This journey, for many, is the reason for the success story we have now in Telstra.

4. Telstra Came Into Full Glare to Public Use in July 1975.

The industry was originally in the hands of the postmaster department in 1901 before the switch. A separate commission was raised in July 1975 to replace the PMG. These events brought the Australian Telecommunication Commission into the domestic market.

5. It Has Around 150 Subsidiaries and Owns 35% of Foxtel’s Ownership, 30% of Sensus, and 51% of Amplitel.

Amplitel of Telstra takes the place in Australia as the highest mobile tower facility provider with a 51% stake.

6. Optus is the Second-largest Mobile Network in Australia and Has Been One of Telstra’s Major Competitors Since the 90s.

Optus is a die-hard Telstra rival. It covers 98.5% of Australia, a close call to Telstra, which covers 99.5% of Australia’s landscape.

Telstra Market Share

7. Telstra’s Market Share Leapt in 2020, Earning the Firm Revenue of A$26.2 Billion at the Year’s Close.

2020 was quite an eventful year for Telstra, so much so that its market share rose to $26.2 billion at the end of the year. This was a huge blow of defeat to its rival, Optus, which recorded just $9 billion in that same year.

8. In 2021, Telstra Raked as Large as 44% of Australia’s Market Share.

Its vast control was seen in no small way by its 44% market share in mobile retail. This company has repeatedly shown that it rules the Australian mobile market.

9. The Largest Share of the Market has Been Going to Telstra Since the Break of 2010.

Being in control over the Australian mobile market has been the lot of Telstra since 2010.

10. Revenue of Telstra in 2023 Stood Tall With as High as $14.80 Billion.

This is quite a great feat as it made a little less the past year, with $14.39 billion.

11. It Maintained a 45% Market Share From 2014 to the Close of 2016.

Earnings were great for the Telstra group, which had a large 45% Australian market share.

12. Expectations Were Quite High in 2021 But Unable to be Met as Telstra Fell to 44%.

Its high hopes for 2021 were dampened when it closed with a 44% market share.

13. The Revenue of Telstra Hit $15.77 Billion at the End of 2021.

2021 is one year that will be in the minds of the Telstra group for a long time to come. Making a revenue of $15.77 billion did set Telstra at 0.84% more than it did in 2020. The company ended 2020 on a sad note as its revenue went downhill, with 8.29% on a scale of $15.64 in revenue.

Telstra Usage Statistics

14. Up to 18.8 Million People Use Services Provided by Telstra as of 2020.

Telstra can be said to be the biggest fan for most mobile users in Australia. Little wonder it could gather as many as 18.8 million subscribers in 2020.

15. More Than 9 Million Lines Were Fixed and Run by the Telstra Group in 2008.

Services totaling over 9 million were made available to the people of Australia in 2008 alone.

16. Telstra Users Can Now Have up to 30 Minutes of International Calls From Their Homes in Australia.

The new Telstra upfront plan allows subscribers 30 minutes of international calls. This means that anyone in Australia can connect with others around the globe. However, this does not erase the boundless regular international SMS and MMS plans.

17. International Calls on Telstra Cut Across up to 230 World’s Boundaries.

The company’s journey has been exciting; users can connect with people in 230 countries. This is a big break for the Australian telecommunication industry, as barriers are a thing of the past.

18. It Fared Well as a Web Host Service Provider, With Live Websites Amounting to 17,089 at the Close of 2022.

Having live websites totaling 17,089 in just a year was a great deal for Telstra. That same year, 32,298 websites came through, with 83 of them in the United Kingdom.

19. Telstra Takes 6th Place on Australia’s List of the Best 1 Million Users Website.

Getting the 6th spot shows that the company has a spot in the hearts of most mobile users.

20. It Ranks as the 15th Most-used Hosting Website in the United States.

The presence of Telstra is like a breath of fresh air not only in Australia but also in other places. Being at the 15th spot shows how much all appreciate its hosting service.

Telstra Salary Statistics

21. Just About 32,000 People Were Placed Under Telstra Payroll in 2018.

The numbers were on the high side, with 32,000 when the curtain of 2018 closed. This could not be continued, as staff slashed to around 27,000 at the close of 2021.

22. Communication Consultants Get a Salary of About $110,000 a Year.

You earn a whopping sum of $110,000 yearly working as a communication expert in Telstra.

23. The One Holding the Head of Operations Post Receives as Much as $200,000 Annually.

Being a sensitive position places the head of operations on a payroll of about $200,000 yearly.

24. Warehouse Associates are Placed on an Hourly Paycheck Totaling $11.75 in Telstra.

A warehouse assistant has the right to receive up to $11.75 as a paycheck every single hour.

25. Office Clerks Will Earn as Much as $12.96 in Just an Hour at Telstra.

Every office clerk on Telstra payroll receives an hourly check of $12.96 daily.

26. Telstra Customer Service Officers Get Paid as Much as $17.08 for an Hour’s Work.

Customer service officers receive better pay than others; they earn $17.08 per hour.

27. Telstra Covers Many Areas, Such as Mobile Networks, Data, and Internet Services.

Certain services, such as Pay TV, mobile networks, and many more, reach users through Telstra. In recent years, the company has expanded its scope of operation to include mobile pay TV.

28. It Opened More Than 350 Direct Sales Stores in Australia for Mobile Phones and Accessories in May 2016.

The company opened over 350 direct sales stores all over Australia in just May 2016.

Telstra Revenue Statistics

29. Telstra Makes the List of Australia’s Best Companies With a Bright Future.

The group has gathered faithful users over the years to make the list of the best ten companies in Australia.

30. It Has Been Able to Make the Fortune 500 List of Global Companies.

A high user base helps a company qualify for the Fortune 500 list.

31. Telstra’s Profit has Kept Falling After a Height of $26.01 Billion at the Close of 2017.

After the close of 2017 with an all-high revenue of $26.01, there has been a fall in its profit.

32. The Year 2021 Was Not Quite Different, as Revenue Stood at About $21.56 Billion in Telstra.

There has been a fall in the company revenue for two years in a row. This turn of events can be dated as far back as 2017.

33. Telstra Raked $23.2 Billion in Total Income at the Close of 2023.

Profit motivates people to do business, and it is no different for Telstra, which made $2.1 billion in profit in 2023 alone. Revenue during this period stands at $23.2 billion, a fall from the past year.

Telstra Stock Statistics

34. Telstra First Appeared on the Australian Stock Exchange Market in 1997, Listed at $3.30.

The company first gained entry into the Australian stock market in November 1997, and it sold its 4.29 billion shares to retail stockholders at $3.30.

35. This Company has as many as a Million Shareholders in Australia.

Achieving a feat of a million shareholders has made Telstra the most traded company in the stock market.

36. Some of Telstra’s Major Stocks have Spread to Other Countries, Such as Japan.

Over the years, the company has spread its tentacles of stocks to certain countries. Some of these nations are Singapore, Indonesia, the United States, China, New Zealand, Europe, and Hong Kong.

37. Just One Share of Telstra Costs as Much as $3.90 as of July 2022.

The cost price for a share of this company stood at 3.90 by the end of July 2022. Telstra stock was priced between $12.63 and $15.79 from 2021 to the close of 2022.

More On Telstra

38. The state once owned the company before it made a sales bid in 1997.

39. The company completed the whole process of selling out by the end of 2011.

40. It made the news in 2014 when they called it the most valued company in Australia.

42. They placed the company’s mobile services on a scale of 73.9% at the close of 2018.

43. The government made profits of $14 billion in Telstra’s 1997 sales session.

44. Telstra has a great customer service rating with 74% on internet service in just 2018

45. Website visits skyrocketed to approximately 19.8 million at the end of May 2022.

Conclusion

Telstra has come a long way in growth in all technology areas, especially in mobile internet services. Over the years, it has wielded so much power in Australia’s telecommunication industry. Nothing much can be said about the telecom sector without mentioning Telstra. Many of the changes we see today in telecommunication are largely due to Telstra’s efforts. While these past years have been quite challenging, with revenue falling and profits, it will not still downplay Telstra’s impact over the years. Telstra has favored spreading its wings to cover other countries, and more of this is expected in the coming years.



