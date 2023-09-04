Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Tesla Growth and Production Statistics for 2023
Statistics

Tesla Growth and Production Statistics for 2023

Jeff Beckman Tech Writer Author expertise
Updated:

Over the years, automobiles have gone from regular to electronic or plug-in vehicles. In 2003, Tesla was incorporated as a plug-in vehicle manufacturer, and by March 2020, it produced its one-millionth electronic car. Tesla has gradually become a brand name that has come to stay. It keeps improving its technology and prototype to suit its consumers. These Tesla stats represent how and when Tesla became the world’s leading automobile company.

Currently, Tesla delivers over 200,000 cars quarterly, with plans to increase. Below are Tesla’s stats about production and revenue to enlighten you about the company’s growth and future projections.

Tesla Stats at a Glance

Tesla Stats at a Glance

  • In Q1 + Q2 of 2021, Tesla sold over 473,136 electric cars. This was more than every other electric vehicle manufacturer in the world. 
  • Tesla has produced a total of 1.91 million cars since 2009.
  • In the first two quarters of 2021 alone, Tesla manufactured 386,759 vehicles.
  • In the first and second quarter of 2021, the total revenue of Tesla was $22.35 billion
  • Currently, Tesla has 70,757 employees.

Amazing Tesla Production and Revenue Stats

Amazing Tesla Production and Revenue Stats

1. Tesla Stats of Vehicle Delivery.

As mentioned earlier, Tesla is a household brand name. You can’t think of an automobile without Tesla popping up in your mind. As the years go by, its demand and value keep increasing. In the first six months of 2021 alone, Tesla delivered 386,181 vehicles. In the first quarter, it had 184,877 vehicles, and in the second quarter, 201,304 cars. Stats further showed that from 2017 to 2020, annual Tesla deliveries increased 4.85 times.

Year Deliveries
2013 22,442
2014 31,655
2015 50, 517
2016 76,243
2017 103,091
2028 245,591
2019 367,656
2020 499,583
2021 (Q 1 & 2) 386,181

2. Tesla Automobile Production.

As mentioned earlier, automobiles are not just luxuries but everyday necessities. As the years go by, lots of automobiles are being produced. In the second quarter of 2021, Tesla had over 200,000 vehicles. This was the first quarter ever that Tesla made and delivered over 200,000 automobiles simultaneously. This massive production in the second quarter of 2021 showed a 151% amazing over-the-year growth. According to stats, Tesla’s annual automobile production increased 5.06 times from 2017 to 2020. However, in 2017, it took Tesla about 181 days to produce 50,000 vehicles. But today, 50,000 automobiles can be manufactured in less than 37 days.

Year Deliveries
2014 35,000
2015 51,095
2016 83,922
2017 100,757
2018 254,530
2019 365,232
2020 509,737
2021 (Q 1 & 2) 386,759

3. Total Number of Tesla Automobiles Sold.

Statistics show that since its founding, Tesla has sold 1,917,450 electric vehicles. Tesla sold more than 466,100 automobiles in the second quarter of 2023. This is an increase of 10.23% from the year’s first quarter. Tesla became the most valuable worldwide brand in the automotive industry in June 2023. Due to Tesla, Toyota came in second and had a threefold increase in brand worth.

4. Tesla’s Yearly Revenue.

Tesla’s revenue has continuously climbed, growing at a CAGR of 48.19% over the past seven years. Its annual sales in 2019 were $24.58 billion; by 2020, it had increased by 28.31% to $31.54 billion. By H1 2021, Tesla’s revenue had risen to $22.35 billion.

Year Deliveries
2008 $15 million
2009 $112 million
2010 $117 million
2011 $204 million
2012 $413 million
2013 $2.01 billion
2014 $3.2 billion
2015 $4.05 billion
2016 $7 billion
2017 $11.76 billion
2018 $21.46 billion
2019 $24.58 billion
2020 $31.54 billion
2021 (Q 1 & 2) $22.35 billion

5. Tesla’s Supercharging Stations.

Compared to other automakers, Tesla’s fast-charging network is known as the supercharger. In recent years, Tesla has significantly increased supercharger locations worldwide. According to research, Tesla operated 3,059 supercharger stations in 40 countries as of October 2021. As a result, from July 2019 to July 2020, the number of supercharger stations climbed by 86.07%. Finally, between July 2018 and July 2021, Tesla added 1,652 new supercharger locations.

6. Supercharger Stations Globally.

The internal combustion engine’s supercharger controls the pressure of the fuel and air mixture. There are more than 3,000 of these supercharger stations operated by Tesla worldwide. With a supercharger, you can go 200 miles in just 15 minutes. China and the US accounted for around 65.54% of Tesla’s supercharger stations as of October 2021. The total of all supercharger locations in 2005 was this. Although there are Tesla supercharger stations in 40 different nations, the majority of them are located in just 10 of them.

Country Supercharges
USA 1159 (37.88%)
China 846 (27.65%)
Canada 125 (4.08%)
Germany 103 (3.36%)
France 97 (3.17%)
UK 87 (2.84%)
Norway 83 (2.71%)
Sweden 53 (1.73%)
South Korea 53 (1.73%)
Italy 45 (1.45%)

Must Know Tesla Stats

Must Know Statistics

7. Tesla Production Facilities.

Knowing that Tesla is the most trusted automaker in the world, one might be interested to learn where their production facilities are located. Four plants are operational, while two more are still being built. Three nations — China, Germany, and the United States—are home to these manufacturing facilities. The four active production lines are California, Nevada, New York, and Shanghai. For the plants in Nevada and New York, the facility in California is referred to as the Fremont factory or Gigafactory. The Gigafactory is located in Shanghai, the center of China. Berlin and Texas are the remaining two locations that are currently being built. However, the installed production capacity for the Shanghai and California factories is 1.05 million vehicles yearly.

8. Tesla’s Global Sales.

Unlike other brands, Tesla keeps hitting amazing sales. In 2020, Tesla sold over 499,535 vehicles and hit the record of the most popular Electronic vehicle producer. In August 2021, Tesla almost surpassed the total number of cars sold in 2020. It sold about 473,136 vehicles by the end of August. Tesla has outsold its closest competitor, SAIC-GM-Wuling, by 77.06%.

Below is a table of the 10 top manufacturers between January and August 2021.

Car Manufacturer Sales
Tesla 473,136
SGMW 267,206
BYD 259,108
Volkswagen 214,127
BMW 172,336
Mercedes 138,601
SAIC 132,712
Volvo 115,598
Audi 107,195
Kia 87,208

9. Number of Sales in the United States.

The United States residents are great lovers of automobiles, especially electronic vehicles. Each year, the number of electronic vehicles sold in the US keeps increasing. Tesla Model Y is an amazing electronic vehicle produced by Tesla. In the first quarter of 2021, about 48,364 Model Y vehicles were delivered in the US. This made the model rank the most popular electric vehicle in America. Another amazing model from Tesla is the Tesla Model 3, which ranked second most popular with a massive delivery of 26,983 quarterly in the US.

Below is the most popular EV in the United States in Q1 2021 and their number of deliveries.

Model No. of Deliveries
Tesla Model Y 48,354
Tesla Model 3 29,683
Chevy Bolt EV 9,025
Ford Mustang Mach-E 6,614
Audi e-tron + e-tron Sportback 4,324
Nissan Leaf 2,925
Porche Taycan 2,008
Tesla Model S 505
Tesla Model X 505
Volkswagen ID.4 474
BMW i3 240
Volkswagen e-Golf 22

10.  China Sales.

China is one of the global leading economic countries. They are also great lovers of automobiles, especially plug-in vehicles. In 2021 alone, 59,900 Model Ys and 92,755 Model 3s were sold in China. In August, the Model 3 was China’s second most sold EV. However, stats show that the Model Y was the third most sold, and an alternative competitor took the lead with 41,188 sales in just one month. This alternative Wuling HongGuang Mini Ev beat the Tesla Model Y by 3.55 times that year.

Plug-in Vehicle Model Sales
Wuling Hongguang Mini EV 253,704
Tesla Model 3 92,755
Tesla Model Y 59,900
BYD Han (BEV) 50,455
Li Xiang One EREV 48,176
Changan Benni EV 45,206
BYD Qin Plus PHEV 43,456
Great Wall Ora Black Cat 41,760
GAC Aion S 41,192
Chery eQ 37,576

11.   Tesla Purchases in Europe.

Europe has a strong passion for cars. Europe sold more than 100,000,000 cars in a single year. The Tesla Model 3 was the plug-in vehicle that sold the most in Europe in 2021. At the end of August, 76,440 vehicles were bought across the continent. This model’s strong sales outperformed the ID.3 and popular EV models in Europe.

Plug-in Vehicle Model Sales
Tesla Model 3 76,440
Volkswagen ID.3 44,624
Renault Zoe 38,872
Volkswagen ID.4 33,543
Ford Kuga PHEV 32,507
Volvo XC40 PHEV 29,356
Kia Niro EV 28,393
Hyundai Kona EV 28,260
BMW 330e 26,537
Fiat 500 Electric 26,064

12. Stats of Workers at Tesla.

There’s no doubt that Tesla is a company to be part of; judging from its success strand and its popularity strength, it’s indeed a heaven on earth for workers suitable to be employed. The company is divided into various sectors, from assembling parts to constructing, spraying bodywork, etc. A lot of activities take place in the Telsa factory, as a lot of processes are involved before a model of a car is produced. According to research, since 2019, Tesla’s employee strength has risen by 47.36%, from 22,741 employees to about 70,757 employees globally. Stats also revealed that an average employee’s take home in the United States is $153,755, while immigrants on an H1- b visa receive $130,000. Currently, the total number of people working at Tesla is 127,800. This includes hardware engineers, labelers, software engineers, and autopilot systems.

Conclusion

Tesla is a top brand name in the automobile industry and will remain the same for years. Stats have shown that though Tesla faced challenges upon incorporation, it has since outgrown them and given birth to its new strengths. Since 2019, it has not dropped but grown in sales, production, and deliveries. Also, Tesla has massively taken many unemployed individuals off the streets. Moreover, its models have given more beauty to automobiles. It’ll be interesting to see this company continue on this upward trajectory.

FAQs

How does a Tesla supercharging station work?

What is Tesla production capacity?

Which country has the largest sale of Tesla?

Which brand is more profitable?

Sources

Jeff Beckman Tech Writer

Jeff Beckman Tech Writer

Jeff Beckman is a content writer and copywriter with 5+ years of experience in technology. He provides enjoyable, educational content through his experience working for various publications.

Most Popular News

1 50+ Screen Time Statistics and Facts in 2023
2 Tesla Growth and Production Statistics for 2023
3 Pro-Russian Hackers Attack UK MoD, Leak Thousands of Sensitive Military and Defense Documents Online
4 A ‘Smart’ Chastity Cage Maker Leaves Users’ Data At Risk
5 Meta Proposes Paid Versions of Facebook and Instagram In The EU

Latest News

What is Screen Time
Statistics

50+ Screen Time Statistics and Facts in 2023

Susan Laborde
Pro-Russian Hackers Attack UK MoD, Leak Sensitive Documents
News

Pro-Russian Hackers Attack UK MoD, Leak Thousands of Sensitive Military and Defense Documents Online

Krishi Chowdhary

In a devastating attack on the UK Ministry of Defense, hackers with suspected Russian ties have leaked sensitive defense and military material on the dark web. The leaked documents include...

A 'Smart' Chastity Cage Maker Leaves Users' Data At Risk
News

A ‘Smart’ Chastity Cage Maker Leaves Users’ Data At Risk

Krishi Chowdhary

A chastity cage manufacturer has exposed its 10,000 users’ sensitive data, including emails, plaintext passwords, IP addresses, and home addresses, due to system flaws. These flaws were discovered by an...

Meta Proposes Paid Versions of Facebook and Instagram In EU
News

Meta Proposes Paid Versions of Facebook and Instagram In The EU

Krishi Chowdhary
US Copyright Office Initiates Inquiry Into Generative AI Regulation
News

US Copyright Office Initiates Inquiry Into Regulation of Generative AI

Krishi Chowdhary
Here's How You Can Safeguard Your Data from Meta's AI Training
News

Here’s How You Can Safeguard Your Personal Data from Meta’s AI Training

Krishi Chowdhary
spyware
News

Chinese Group Spreads Android Spyware Using Trojan Versions of Legit Apps

Asad Gilani

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.