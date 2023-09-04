Tesla Growth and Production Statistics for 2023

Over the years, automobiles have gone from regular to electronic or plug-in vehicles. In 2003, Tesla was incorporated as a plug-in vehicle manufacturer, and by March 2020, it produced its one-millionth electronic car. Tesla has gradually become a brand name that has come to stay. It keeps improving its technology and prototype to suit its consumers. These Tesla stats represent how and when Tesla became the world’s leading automobile company.

Currently, Tesla delivers over 200,000 cars quarterly, with plans to increase. Below are Tesla’s stats about production and revenue to enlighten you about the company’s growth and future projections.

Tesla Stats at a Glance

473,136 electric cars . This was more than every other In Q1 + Q2 of 2021, Tesla sold over. This was more than every other electric vehicle manufacturer in the world.

Tesla has produced a total of 1.91 million cars since 2009.

In the first two quarters of 2021 alone, Tesla manufactured 386,759 vehicles .

In the first and second quarter of 2021 , the total revenue of Tesla was $22.35 billion .

Currently, Tesla has 70,757 employees.

Amazing Tesla Production and Revenue Stats

1. Tesla Stats of Vehicle Delivery.

As mentioned earlier, Tesla is a household brand name. You can’t think of an automobile without Tesla popping up in your mind. As the years go by, its demand and value keep increasing. In the first six months of 2021 alone, Tesla delivered 386,181 vehicles. In the first quarter, it had 184,877 vehicles, and in the second quarter, 201,304 cars. Stats further showed that from 2017 to 2020, annual Tesla deliveries increased 4.85 times.

Year Deliveries 2013 22,442 2014 31,655 2015 50, 517 2016 76,243 2017 103,091 2028 245,591 2019 367,656 2020 499,583 2021 (Q 1 & 2) 386,181

2. Tesla Automobile Production.

As mentioned earlier, automobiles are not just luxuries but everyday necessities. As the years go by, lots of automobiles are being produced. In the second quarter of 2021, Tesla had over 200,000 vehicles. This was the first quarter ever that Tesla made and delivered over 200,000 automobiles simultaneously. This massive production in the second quarter of 2021 showed a 151% amazing over-the-year growth. According to stats, Tesla’s annual automobile production increased 5.06 times from 2017 to 2020. However, in 2017, it took Tesla about 181 days to produce 50,000 vehicles. But today, 50,000 automobiles can be manufactured in less than 37 days.

Year Deliveries 2014 35,000 2015 51,095 2016 83,922 2017 100,757 2018 254,530 2019 365,232 2020 509,737 2021 (Q 1 & 2) 386,759

3. Total Number of Tesla Automobiles Sold.

Statistics show that since its founding, Tesla has sold 1,917,450 electric vehicles. Tesla sold more than 466,100 automobiles in the second quarter of 2023. This is an increase of 10.23% from the year’s first quarter. Tesla became the most valuable worldwide brand in the automotive industry in June 2023. Due to Tesla, Toyota came in second and had a threefold increase in brand worth.

4. Tesla’s Yearly Revenue.

Tesla’s revenue has continuously climbed, growing at a CAGR of 48.19% over the past seven years. Its annual sales in 2019 were $24.58 billion; by 2020, it had increased by 28.31% to $31.54 billion. By H1 2021, Tesla’s revenue had risen to $22.35 billion.

Year Deliveries 2008 $15 million 2009 $112 million 2010 $117 million 2011 $204 million 2012 $413 million 2013 $2.01 billion 2014 $3.2 billion 2015 $4.05 billion 2016 $7 billion 2017 $11.76 billion 2018 $21.46 billion 2019 $24.58 billion 2020 $31.54 billion 2021 (Q 1 & 2) $22.35 billion

5. Tesla’s Supercharging Stations.

Compared to other automakers, Tesla’s fast-charging network is known as the supercharger. In recent years, Tesla has significantly increased supercharger locations worldwide. According to research, Tesla operated 3,059 supercharger stations in 40 countries as of October 2021. As a result, from July 2019 to July 2020, the number of supercharger stations climbed by 86.07%. Finally, between July 2018 and July 2021, Tesla added 1,652 new supercharger locations.

6. Supercharger Stations Globally.

The internal combustion engine’s supercharger controls the pressure of the fuel and air mixture. There are more than 3,000 of these supercharger stations operated by Tesla worldwide. With a supercharger, you can go 200 miles in just 15 minutes. China and the US accounted for around 65.54% of Tesla’s supercharger stations as of October 2021. The total of all supercharger locations in 2005 was this. Although there are Tesla supercharger stations in 40 different nations, the majority of them are located in just 10 of them.

Country Supercharges USA 1159 (37.88%) China 846 (27.65%) Canada 125 (4.08%) Germany 103 (3.36%) France 97 (3.17%) UK 87 (2.84%) Norway 83 (2.71%) Sweden 53 (1.73%) South Korea 53 (1.73%) Italy 45 (1.45%)

Must Know Tesla Stats

7. Tesla Production Facilities.

Knowing that Tesla is the most trusted automaker in the world, one might be interested to learn where their production facilities are located. Four plants are operational, while two more are still being built. Three nations — China, Germany, and the United States—are home to these manufacturing facilities. The four active production lines are California, Nevada, New York, and Shanghai. For the plants in Nevada and New York, the facility in California is referred to as the Fremont factory or Gigafactory. The Gigafactory is located in Shanghai, the center of China. Berlin and Texas are the remaining two locations that are currently being built. However, the installed production capacity for the Shanghai and California factories is 1.05 million vehicles yearly.

8. Tesla’s Global Sales.

Unlike other brands, Tesla keeps hitting amazing sales. In 2020, Tesla sold over 499,535 vehicles and hit the record of the most popular Electronic vehicle producer. In August 2021, Tesla almost surpassed the total number of cars sold in 2020. It sold about 473,136 vehicles by the end of August. Tesla has outsold its closest competitor, SAIC-GM-Wuling, by 77.06%.

Below is a table of the 10 top manufacturers between January and August 2021.

Car Manufacturer Sales Tesla 473,136 SGMW 267,206 BYD 259,108 Volkswagen 214,127 BMW 172,336 Mercedes 138,601 SAIC 132,712 Volvo 115,598 Audi 107,195 Kia 87,208

9. Number of Sales in the United States.

The United States residents are great lovers of automobiles, especially electronic vehicles. Each year, the number of electronic vehicles sold in the US keeps increasing. Tesla Model Y is an amazing electronic vehicle produced by Tesla. In the first quarter of 2021, about 48,364 Model Y vehicles were delivered in the US. This made the model rank the most popular electric vehicle in America. Another amazing model from Tesla is the Tesla Model 3, which ranked second most popular with a massive delivery of 26,983 quarterly in the US.

Below is the most popular EV in the United States in Q1 2021 and their number of deliveries.

Model No. of Deliveries Tesla Model Y 48,354 Tesla Model 3 29,683 Chevy Bolt EV 9,025 Ford Mustang Mach-E 6,614 Audi e-tron + e-tron Sportback 4,324 Nissan Leaf 2,925 Porche Taycan 2,008 Tesla Model S 505 Tesla Model X 505 Volkswagen ID.4 474 BMW i3 240 Volkswagen e-Golf 22

10. China Sales.

China is one of the global leading economic countries. They are also great lovers of automobiles, especially plug-in vehicles. In 2021 alone, 59,900 Model Ys and 92,755 Model 3s were sold in China. In August, the Model 3 was China’s second most sold EV. However, stats show that the Model Y was the third most sold, and an alternative competitor took the lead with 41,188 sales in just one month. This alternative Wuling HongGuang Mini Ev beat the Tesla Model Y by 3.55 times that year.

Plug-in Vehicle Model Sales Wuling Hongguang Mini EV 253,704 Tesla Model 3 92,755 Tesla Model Y 59,900 BYD Han (BEV) 50,455 Li Xiang One EREV 48,176 Changan Benni EV 45,206 BYD Qin Plus PHEV 43,456 Great Wall Ora Black Cat 41,760 GAC Aion S 41,192 Chery eQ 37,576

11. Tesla Purchases in Europe.

Europe has a strong passion for cars. Europe sold more than 100,000,000 cars in a single year. The Tesla Model 3 was the plug-in vehicle that sold the most in Europe in 2021. At the end of August, 76,440 vehicles were bought across the continent. This model’s strong sales outperformed the ID.3 and popular EV models in Europe.

Plug-in Vehicle Model Sales Tesla Model 3 76,440 Volkswagen ID.3 44,624 Renault Zoe 38,872 Volkswagen ID.4 33,543 Ford Kuga PHEV 32,507 Volvo XC40 PHEV 29,356 Kia Niro EV 28,393 Hyundai Kona EV 28,260 BMW 330e 26,537 Fiat 500 Electric 26,064

12. Stats of Workers at Tesla.

There’s no doubt that Tesla is a company to be part of; judging from its success strand and its popularity strength, it’s indeed a heaven on earth for workers suitable to be employed. The company is divided into various sectors, from assembling parts to constructing, spraying bodywork, etc. A lot of activities take place in the Telsa factory, as a lot of processes are involved before a model of a car is produced. According to research, since 2019, Tesla’s employee strength has risen by 47.36%, from 22,741 employees to about 70,757 employees globally. Stats also revealed that an average employee’s take home in the United States is $153,755, while immigrants on an H1- b visa receive $130,000. Currently, the total number of people working at Tesla is 127,800. This includes hardware engineers, labelers, software engineers, and autopilot systems.

Conclusion

Tesla is a top brand name in the automobile industry and will remain the same for years. Stats have shown that though Tesla faced challenges upon incorporation, it has since outgrown them and given birth to its new strengths. Since 2019, it has not dropped but grown in sales, production, and deliveries. Also, Tesla has massively taken many unemployed individuals off the streets. Moreover, its models have given more beauty to automobiles. It’ll be interesting to see this company continue on this upward trajectory.

FAQs