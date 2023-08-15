We’ve seen a surge in the popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and self-driving cars in recent years – and both are significant sources of revenue for Tesla. Indeed, the automotive giant that considers itself “a car manufacturer that’s also a tech company” has been doing very well financially for the last few quarters.

But how does Tesla make money? Just how robust and sustainable is its financial performance across the world? And what’s its outlook been since its IPO?

We put together this article to answer these and other burning questions on Tesla’s revenue, valuation, and performance statistics, taking a dive into the company’s financial reports and industry statistics to find the answers. Keep reading to get the latest Tesla financial statistics.

Key Tesla Net Worth, Revenue & Profit Statistics for 2023

Tesla Revenue & Profit Statistics

First things first, let’s take a look at Tesla’s revenue and profits by region and source and the company’s bestselling vehicle models.

Total Tesla Revenue

Tesla’s fiscal results for Q2 2023 show Tesla revenue experienced YoY growth of 47%, largely due to increased vehicle deliveries.

The total Tesla revenue for the quarter amounted to $24.9 billion – $1.6 billion more than the revenue earned in the preceding quarter. The total Tesla revenue for the first six months of 2023 was $48.26 billion.

Compared with the previous six-month period, the above revenue figure is some $2.5 billion higher – the H2 2022 revenue was $45.77 billion.

In 2022, the EV giant’s total revenue amounted to $81.46 billion, which was the highest annual Tesla revenue figure to date.

Tesla Revenue by Region

A large share of Tesla’s revenue for FY2021 and FY2022 came from the US, with China and the rest of the world contributing significantly less to the company’s total revenue. For example, in FY2022, Tesla’s US revenue came to $40.6 billion, compared to $18.15 billion in revenue that came from the Chinese market.

Tesla Revenue by Source

Tesla’s automotive sales have made up the lion’s share of its revenue for the last few years. For example, in FY2022, this revenue stream accounted for $67.21 billion of revenue – over $23 billion more than in FY2021.

The 2022 car sales revenue figure includes sales of Model X, Model S, Model 3, and Model Y vehicles. We’ll take a closer look at which models have been the most lucrative for the company in the next section.

Other Tesla revenue streams include services, automotive leasing, regulatory credits, and energy generation and storage. The last of these revenue streams has also seen growth in the last few years, reaching almost $4 billion in FY2022, or 5% of the total Tesla revenue for that fiscal year.

Tesla’s services revenue segment, which includes after-sales services and parts not covered by warranty, exceeded $6 billion in FY2022, having grown by $2.2 billion from the year before. This amounted to almost 7.5% of Tesla’s 2022 revenue.

Top-Selling Tesla Models

In 2022, Tesla delivered 1.31 million vehicles in total – 378,000 more than the year before. That was Tesla’s best year to date in terms of vehicle delivery.

However, it looks like 2023 might be the year to beat – in H1, the company sold almost 890,000 vehicles, with over 460,000 sold in Q2 2023. If the trend continues, the company may sell over 1.7 million vehicles in 2023.

The Tesla Model Y was the market’s bestselling EV in 2022. At least 771,000 units were sold that year – almost double the amount of the second-most popular EV sold by BYD Song Plus. Together with Model 3 sales, the two popular Teslas sold over 1.2 million units in 2022.

Tesla Profits

The fourth quarter of FY2022 was Tesla’s best in terms of profit. The company made almost $3.69 billion in net profits that quarter, which amounts to 15% of the quarter’s total revenue of $24.3 billion.

In the first quarter of 2023, Tesla’s profits dropped by over $1.1 billion to the $2.5 billion mark. However, as of Q2, the growth trajectory was restored, and profits grew to $2.7 billion.

Tesla Market Statistics

In the previous sections, we looked into the key Tesla revenue and profit statistics, which reflect the company’s strong financial position. However, as of now, the figures for 2023 have some catching up to do to match and exceed the numbers for 2022.

In this section, we’ll take a look at Tesla’s market position, brand value, and post-IPO funding.

Tesla’s Brand Value

Tesla is in the 12th spot on the list of the world’s top 20 most valuable brands, just behind McDonald’s and ahead of BMW. In 2022, its brand value almost doubled, reaching $75.93 billion from $42.61 billion in 2021.

The company was also one of the top five fastest-growing brands worldwide in 2022 – it was in fourth place with a growth of 78%. To compare, Google’s growth was 79%, and JPMorgan’s was 55%.

Market Share

To gauge Tesla’s market share, we’ll take a look at its percentage share of automotive sales in relation to all automotive sales and EV sales specifically.

EV Market Share

As of 2022, Tesla was the EV market leader in the US by a large margin. The closest competitor was Ford, but its position was very weak compared to Tesla’s.

However, these figures only reflect Tesla’s position in the EV market, which is still relatively niche. Let’s take a look at the company’s share in the overall automotive market.

Automotive Market Share

Tesla’s quarterly report shows that Tesla’s share of the automotive market is the largest in the US at 4% as of Q2 2023. That’s the highest it’s ever been and shows a YoY increase of almost 1 percent.

In China, Tesla’s share of the vehicle market is 2.1%. And just like the US, Q2 2023 was its best quarter in those terms, although the increase from the previous quarter was insignificant.

And in Europe, Q2 was also the best quarter so far, with Tesla’s market share there at 2.8%. This figure represents YoY growth of almost 1%, pointing to the increasing popularity of Tesla cars on the European continent.

However, not all European countries share that sentiment. For example, in the Netherlands, Tesla had its highest market share in 2019, which sat at 6.87%. In 2020, it suffered a drop of over 4% in share and hasn’t been able to regain its market position since.

Stock, Net Worth & Funding

Tesla’s market cap is $761 billion. And as of August 15, 2023, its share price is $239.76. That’s somewhat lower than the end of June 2023 ($261.77) and July 2023 ($267.43). In 2023, the stock price has been ranging between $108.10 (1st of January) and $293.34 (18th of July).

The highest Tesla stock price ever was $409.97, recorded on November 4th, 2021.

Tesla’s Post-IPO Statistics

Tesla had its IPO in June 2010 with an initial share price of $17, and it ended the day at $23.89 per share. It raised $226 million at IPO.

Following the IPO, Tesla had several post-IPO rounds. Here’s an overview of Tesla’s post-IPO funding rounds from 2017 onwards:

Date Funding Round Money Raised December 2017 Grant $2.3 million February 2018 Post-IPO Debt $546 million August 2018 Post-IPO Secondary $2 billion March 2019 Post-IPO Debt ¥3.5 billion ($521 million) May 2019 Post-IPO Debt $1.8 billion May 2019 Post-IPO Equity $860 million October 2019 Post-IPO Debt $700 million December 2019 Post-IPO Debt $1.4 billion May 2020 Post-IPO Debt $565 million June 2022 Post-IPO Equity $20 million

Does Tesla Pay Dividends?

Unlike other large and profitable companies, Tesla doesn’t pay dividends to its shareholders. That doesn’t mean it won’t do so in the future, though, once it’s consistently profitable.

Tesla M&A Statistics

Over the course of its lifetime, Tesla has acquired 11 companies. The most recent Tesla acquisition took place in June 2023, when the company acquired the German start-up Wiferion for an undisclosed amount, speculated to be $76 million.

Here’s a list of other notable Tesla acquisitions over the years:

Date Acquired Company Deal Amount May 2021 Springpower $3 (patents) October 2019 Hibar Systems Undisclosed February 2019 Maxwell Technologies $218 million November 2016 Solar City $2.6 billion May 2015 Riviera Tools Undisclosed

Tesla’s Financial Position – Trends & Predictions

We wouldn’t go as far as to describe Tesla’s financial position as “stable” given its volatile share price, the scrutiny of regulators, and the controversies associated with its major shareholder, Elon Musk.

Nonetheless, the company’s rapid growth and innovative strategies, and increasing market interest in EVs have been supporting Tesla’s market and revenue positions. Here are some other trends that could have an impact on them.

Increased Production Capacity

Q2 2023 was the company’s best quarter for production, resulting in increased revenue and deliveries.

With the company producing a record number of vehicles in 2022 and boosting the output of its several gigafactories, there’s a lot of potential for production capacity to increase even more in H2 2023 and beyond, driving deliveries up and increasing revenues.

Energy Sector Changes

Tesla’s energy business has also been growing consistently, as we’ve seen from the statistics. As the world turns to EVs, renewable energy sources, and grid stability, the demand for Tesla’s energy products and solutions is expected to rise.

Tech Innovations

The transformative power of AI hasn’t gone unnoticed by Tesla, either, and it’s been investing in the development and production of its Dojo training computer, which it expects to release in 2024.

The company’s ongoing commitment to technological innovation could also lead to new revenue streams. Advancements in autonomous driving, software services, and energy solutions could position Tesla as a leader in multiple industries.

Supply Chain Disruptions

However, Tesla must bear in mind the impact that COVID-induced supply chain disruption has already had on its revenue and production. As it aims for higher production volumes, managing its supply chain efficiently becomes crucial. Mitigating future disruptions and ensuring a stable supply of raw materials will be vital for the company’s sustained growth.

Closing Thoughts

Despite many economic challenges, 2022 was Tesla’s best year to date in terms of revenue and profits. The company is continuing to do well in 2023, with Q2 being its best quarter yet.

It remains to be seen whether the rest of the year will be as successful as H1, but if it is, the chances are very good that 2023 will be the company’s best year so far, beating out 2022.

We don’t know whether Tesla will be consistently profitable, but if it is, we might see the company paying out dividends as its share price goes up.

