Electrifying Tesla Statistics For 2023

Founded in 2003, the multinational automotive and clean energy giant Tesla Inc. has grown into the world’s most valuable automaker and is a market leader for electric vehicles (EV). It was originally created to be “a car manufacturer that is also a technology company” – an ambition that it’s been trying to live up to since its inception with a stream of innovations.

Contrary to popular belief, Elon Musk wasn’t one of the original founders of Tesla but became a major investor and chairman in 2004 and CEO in 2008. After that, the company reached unprecedented heights in the automotive industry – but it has also been the subject of various controversies around the world.

Regardless of these issues and other rumors about Tesla, it remains an automotive giant on the path to growth. In this article, we’ve looked at its revenue and market statistics, manufacturing trends, safety and autopilot crash data, and future predictions. Let’s dive in.

Key Tesla Statistics For 2023

Tesla’s Market Performance Statistics

Source: Tesla

As the largest EV maker in the world, Tesla has a strong market position. It’s grown exponentially in the last few years, having established itself as an industry leader and an innovator.

We’ve taken a look at Tesla’s revenue and market statistics published by the company on a quarterly basis. Let’s dive into the key insights.

Tesla’s Revenue Growth

Like this infographic? Feel free to use it on your website or blog, but please remember to give us credit by linking back to techreport.com/statistics/tesla-statistics in your post.

Tesla’s total quarterly revenue for Q4 2022 was $24.3 billion. That amounts to a 37% YoY increase and a 16% profit margin. The full year was the company’s best year to date.

In Q1 of 2023, the total quarterly revenue figure was a little smaller – $23.32 billion – but it was still better than the first three quarters of 2022.

Overall, the company’s revenue in 2022 was $81.46 billion, with Q4 being the source of almost 30% of the total revenue for the year. Q2 offered the lowest amount of revenue, with $16.93 billion or 20% of the total earnings.

Tesla’s Regional Revenue Distribution

Source: Statista

Regarding Tesla’s revenue around the world, one trend is consistent over the last few years – US revenue has made up around 50% of the company’s annual revenue since 2019. This percentage is not a huge surprise, though, given that Tesla is an American company with several huge production facilities in the country.

In 2022, American revenue amounted to $40.55 billion. However, revenue from China sat at $18.14 billion – not a small amount by any means, and more than the total revenue for Q2 2022.

Tesla’s Revenue by Source

Like this infographic? Feel free to use it on your website or blog, but please remember to give us credit by linking back to techreport.com/statistics/tesla-statistics in your post.

Most of the company’s revenue comes from automotive sales. In 2021, automotive sales accounted for $44.13 billion in Tesla revenue – a figure which grew by 44% and reached $67.21 billion in 2022.

Other Tesla revenue sources include services, energy generation and storage, leasing, and automotive regulatory credits. None of these went over $7 billion in 2021 or 2022.

Tesla’s Stock & Valuation

Source: Google Finance

As of July 11 2023, the stock price for Tesla Inc. is $269.79, according to Google Finance. The company’s all-time high stock price was registered on November 4, 2021, when it was $409.97. Its market cap is $854.53 billion.

Tesla’s Market Share & Position

Source: Tesla

Tesla positions itself as “the largest EV maker in the world.” In 2022, the company had a 62% share of the EV market in the US and a 4% of the total automobile market in North America.

However, in the Chinese market, Tesla sits behind BYD, having sold approximately 484,000 vehicles in the PRC in 2021, compared to BYD’s 595,500. BYD might also be considered the global market leader if Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles are counted – putting it some way ahead of Tesla.

Tesla’s Vehicle Production And Manufacturing Statistics

The growth and scaling of Tesla vehicle production facilities, such as opening new facilities in Shanghai and Berlin in the last few years, has led to increased automobile production capacity for models such as the Model X and Model Y.

We’ll now take a look at Tesla shareholder reports and the latest balance sheets and compare production statistics.

Tesla’s Production Volume & Growth

Like this infographic? Feel free to use it on your website or blog, but please remember to give us credit by linking back to techreport.com/statistics/tesla-statistics in your post.

The production of the Models S and X electric vehicles experienced a YoY growth of 192% between 2021-2022, with over 71,177 cars produced and 66,705 delivered in 2022.

When it came to the Model 3 and Model Ys, a lot more of them were produced in the last few years – almost 1.3 million units were manufactured, and 1.28 million were delivered in 2022. That year was the first time the company produced over a million vehicles in total, representing an average growth of 47% for both models.

In Q1 of 2023, Tesla produced 19,437 Model S and Model X cars and 421,300 Model 3 and Model Y cars, reaching over 440,000 cars manufactured in total. Of these, 422,875 units were delivered. These quarterly results are the best in the last two years in terms of both manufacturing and delivery.



During its 2023 Investor Day in March 2023, Tesla revealed that it had manufactured 4 million cars in total since its inception, signifying a major manufacturing milestone. A Model Y was the four-millionth vehicle produced.

Tesla Gigafactories

Source: Tesla

Tesla has five gigafactories, located in Shanghai, Germany, New York, Nevada, and Texas. A “gigafactory” is a production facility where electrification and decarbonization are used extensively.

Here’s an overview of what the Tesla gigafactories do and key capacity statistics:

Location Production Key Capacity Statistic Shanghai, China Models 3 and Y Over 750,000 Riverbend, NY Solar Panels 10,000 Spark, NV Lithium Batteries 50 GWh Austin, TX Model Y Over 250,000 Grünheide, Germany Model Y Over 350,000

Tesla Supercharger Statistics

Tesla Superchargers are powerful chargers for electric vehicles and are a big part of the company’s success. That’s because they were essentially the first of their kind and formed part of the only global DC charging network for vehicles. Let’s take a closer look at Tesla Supercharger statistics.

Total Number of Superchargers

Source: Statista

As of Q1 2023, Tesla had deployed over 45,000 Supercharger Connectors around the world in nearly 5,000 Supercharger locations. That was 10,000 more than just a year before, signifying the growth of this segment.

Supercharger Network & Plans

Source: supercharge.info

Out of 45,000 Superchargers, 17,000 are based in the US. According to the Biden administration’s plan for a US-made network of EV chargers, Tesla will open up 7,500 of these 17,000 Superchargers to non-Tesla EVs by the end of 2024 and double its existing network of Superchargers.

In the UK, there are over 1,000 Superchargers in over 100 locations around the country. Tesla actually opened some of them up to non-Tesla EVs in May 2022 as part of a pilot scheme similar to the upcoming US rollout.

Supercharger Usage & Customer Satisfaction

Source: Tesla

In 2022, there were 1.5 million weekly Supercharging sessions, with an average Supercharging station being used around 320 times per week. According to Tesla, the average charging time is 27.5 minutes, and they’re working to bring this number down, which they managed to do by 30% in 2022.

In terms of performance and customer satisfaction, Tesla states that its Supercharger sites had an average uptime of 99.95% in 2022. However, this actually meant that Supercharger sites had at least 50% working capacity for 99.95% of the time.

According to a 2022 study by J.D. Power, customers are highly satisfied with Tesla Superchargers. The Chargers scored 739 out of 1,000 – the highest score on the list and 65 points higher than the industry average.

Tesla Safety Statistics

Tesla claims that it manufactures the safest cars in the world. Indeed, its Model 3 achieved a score of the lowest probability of injury of any vehicle ever tested by the American National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2018. But how safe are Tesla vehicles really?

We’ve taken a look at the Tesla safety statistics provided in its Vehicle Safety Reports, among other sources. Let’s dive in.

Crashes & Accidents Rate

Like this infographic? Feel free to use it on your website or blog, but please remember to give us credit by linking back to techreport.com/statistics/tesla-statistics in your post.

According to the Vehicle Safety Report, Tesla cars using Autopilot technology are the safest, judging by the rates of accidents per million miles. We’ll look more closely at Tesla Autopilot crash statistics in the next section.

Compared to the United States’ average rate of accidents, which is 1 per 0.65 million miles, Tesla vehicles (Autopilot and non-Autopilot) perform much better, with 2022 being the safest year on record. As you can see from the infographic, Q3 2022 was the safest period recorded for non-Autopilot vehicles.

Tesla vs. Other Vehicles

Source: CMT

The US average rate of accidents is much higher than Tesla’s rates, as noted in its Vehicle Safety Report. However, we’ve also taken a look at other sources to verify that Tesla cars are indeed safer than others.

For example, a 2022 study by Cambridge Mobile Telematics on whether EVs are safer than other cars cites Tesla’s non-Autopilot cars as an example. The study looked into different risk factors, such as seasonal changes and driver behaviors, and it also compared the crash rates of different EV providers.

According to the study, Tesla vehicles posed a three times higher acceleration risk than traditional vehicles but a 48% lower crash rate on a per-mile basis.

In terms of other risk exposures, Tesla had a 13% higher risk exposure for longer trips than other EVs but a 21% lower driver distraction risk – likely because Tesla drivers are less likely to be on their phones while driving as they’re interacting with the car instead.

Advanced Safety Features & Their Impact on Safety

Tesla states that it is committed to safety and installs advanced safety features on its cars. Here’s an overview of some of the safety features installed on the vehicles:

Feature Component 1 Component 2 Component 3 Lane Assist Steering Interventions Lane Departure Warning Automatic Blind Spot Camera and Collision Warning Chime Collision Avoidance Assist Forward Collision Warning Automatic Emergency Breaking Obstacle-Aware Acceleration Speed Assist Speed Limit Display Customizable Warnings N/A Cabin Camera Cabin Camera N/A N/A

These safety features are available on various Tesla vehicles, including the Model 3, which earned the best score for the lowest probability of injury.

In addition to this rating, it also got 5 stars from the European New Car Assessment Programme in 2018, which is a testament to its ability to protect adults, children, pedestrians, and vulnerable road users.

Tesla Autopilot Crash Statistics

Tesla Autopilot cars appear to be the safest Tesla vehicles, according to the Vehicle Safety Report. But is that an accurate reflection of reality?

Let’s take a look at Tesla Autopilot crash statistics to find out.

Autopilot Accidents Rate

Like this infographic? Feel free to use it on your website or blog, but please remember to give us credit by linking back to techreport.com/statistics/tesla-statistics in your post.

As you can see from the infographic representing the data from 2022’s Vehicle Safety Report, the odds of a Tesla Autopilot having an accident are very low.

However, a recent investigation by The Washington Post revealed a rather different picture. According to the report, Tesla Autopilot vehicles with full self-driving (FSD) technology were involved in 736 crashes between 2019 and 2023. Of these crashes, 17 were fatal, including 11 that took place after May 2022.

It’s false to say that the cause of these accidents lies entirely with Tesla technology, especially in driver-assistance cases, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Moreover, 17 fatalities are a tiny fraction of the 42,795 total car crash fatalities in the US in 2022. However, the Autopilot crash data certainly calls Tesla’s safety statistics methodology into question.

Tesla Future Predictions Statistics

It’s not possible to know the future, especially given today’s volatile economy and turbulent climate.

However, we can take a look at ongoing trends and make predictions as to what they might lead to. Let’s take a look at what the future could hold for the American EV giant.

Tesla Future Growth

Source: Simply Wall St.

The company is expanding rapidly and is focused on increasing and expanding its production and introducing new vehicle models in the next few years.

The EV market is expected to reach $906.7 billion by 2028, giving Tesla a huge opportunity for expansion and growth, and suggestions that the company may share Tesla’s automotive system could further drive growth and innovation in the sector.

If Tesla’s ambitious plans come to fruition and current trends continue, it’ll deploy more vehicles than ever, increasing its revenue and market reach. Simply Wall St. predicts that Tesla’s revenue will grow 19% YoY, reaching $161.67 billion by the end of Q4 2025.

Predicted Stock Price & Estimated Valuation

Tesla’s stock price has been volatile in the last few years, and that can largely be attributed to the controversies associated with its CEO Elon Musk. We predict that if he remains the CEO and a major shareholder, he’ll continue to heavily influence the company’s stock price.

However, given the increased interest in EVs and Tesla’s constant innovations and expansions, it’s possible that Tesla shareholders will see the company’s value grow beyond $1 trillion and that the stock price will increase to $400 and beyond, according to some experts.

Technological Advancements

Source: Tesla

Tesla is renowned for its innovations, and future advances are expected to significantly contribute to its market position. The company’s ongoing R&D efforts are focused on enhancing battery technology, increasing energy density, and improving overall vehicle performance.

Tesla’s upcoming advancements, such as its rumored second-generation “Roadster”, are anticipated to revolutionize the automotive industry and bolster Tesla’s competitive edge.

Future Market Position

Despite its strong market position, the increasing prevalence of EVs and the expansion of brands like GM and Ford into the EV space mean that Tesla will likely face a lot of competition in the near future.

Some experts even predict Tesla’s EV market share will fall to 18% by 2026 – representing a huge drop from its current market share of 62%.

That’s not to say, though, that Tesla won’t be a prevalent player. With its established brand reputation, extensive Supercharger infrastructure, and roadmap for innovation, Tesla is well-positioned to retain a significant market share.

Moreover, its investments in gigafactories and ambitious plans for production facilities in key markets like China and Europe can further strengthen its position and help to provide a competitive advantage.

Tesla Key Statistics & Trends – What Do They Mean?

Looking into Tesla’s market position, revenue, and production figures, it’s clear that it’s an established player and has both accelerating revenue growth and manufacturing capacity. All of this is a testament to its success and shows promising signs for the future of Tesla and the EV industry.

We also considered Tesla’s safety statistics and concluded that while driver-assisted cars are considered very safe, there are never any guarantees, and accidents may happen, even if not directly caused by technology.

Finally, we looked at the possible future of Tesla and what it may be like in the years ahead, given both its innovative streak and the controversies associated with it. We look forward to seeing what the company can bring to the world and the EV market in the coming years.

References