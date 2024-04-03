Slam Dunk Salaries – Top 20 Highest Paid NBA Players 2023-24

The 20 Highest Paid NBA Players of 2023-24 represent the peak of financial success in pro basketball. While the National Basketball Association (NBA) stands as the top-level platform where athletes showcase their extraordinary skills, it is also a huge and influential platform of economic significance.

And that’s why marketers should pay attention.

The salaries of the NBA elite testify to their value as athletes and influencers. Of course, they get paid the big bucks for their on-court work, but their off-court endeavors, such as endorsements, sponsorships, and entrepreneurship, truly amplify their financial standing.

As we dive into the earnings of the top 20 highest-paid NBA Players of 2023-24, we’ll learn how the pursuit of excellence on the court means significant wealth. Let’s find out how much these masters of the game make – both on- and off- the court.

Top 20 Highest Paid NBA Players 2023-24

These amazing athletes come from different backgrounds and countries. But what they have in common is their love of the game and the unbelievable feats on their respective courts.

Each and every one of them made over $40 million in 2023, both from the game and the endorsements. Let’s take a closer look at each of them.

Rankings 20-16

20. Kyrie Irving

Earnings, 2023: $43.2 million

In the 20th spot, we have the 32-year-old shooting guard and point guard Kyrie Irving. The Dallas Mavericks star joined the Texas club in February 2023 after a 4-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets. He was also part of the US national team at the 2014 FIBA World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

In 2023, Irving earned $43.2 million, consisting of his salary of $36.2 million, and endorsements worth $7 million from brands like Nike and Pepsi. His 2024 net worth is estimated to be $90 million.

19. Zach LaVine

Earnings, 2023: $43.7 million

The first player on our list from Michael Jordan’s home team, the Chicago Bulls, is 29-year-old shooting guard Zach LaVine. He’s been with the Chicago team since 2017 after joining them from the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also represented the US in the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

LaVine made $43.7 million last year, $37.7 million of which came from his salary. The other $7 million came from endorsement deals with brands like Adidas and Mountain Dew. His net worth is reported to be $90 million in 2024.

18. Trae Young

Earnings, 2023: $44.7 million

The 25-year-old Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is in 18th place on our list. He was traded to the Hawks in 2018 after college and remained with them ever since. He also represented the US in the 2016 FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship.

Young’s net worth is estimated to be $50 million. In 2023, Young is reported to have earned $44.7 million, which breaks down as follows:

$37.7 million in salary

in salary $7 million in endorsements from Adidas (multi-year deal signed in 2018) and eBay. He also has signature shoes

17. Anthony Davis

Earnings, 2023: $45.5 million

The LA Lakers power forward and center Anthony Davis (AD) is 31 years old and has been with the Lakers since 2019, after a successful seven years with the New Orleans Pelicans (Hornets).

He also helped the US team win a gold medal in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London – one of the few players to do so without any NBA experience.

Davis reportedly earned $45.5 million in 2023, which consisted of his salary of $39 million and endorsement deals worth $6.5 million. The deals are from brands like Nike and ExxonMobil. He also has a deal with an esports organization, FaZe Clan. Davis’ reported net worth in 2024 is $160 million.

16. Nikola Jokic

Earnings, 2023: $45.7 million

The 29-year-old Serbian Nikola Jokic (aka ‘The Joker’) plays center for the Denver Nuggets. He joined them in 2015 from the Serbian League team Mega MIS. He also represented Serbia in various international tournaments.

The Nuggets star’s earnings for 2023 are similar to Davis’ – $45.7 million. They include his salary of $39.7 million and endorsement deals of $6 million from brands including Nike and Western Union. Jokic’s reported net worth is estimated to be $50 million.

Rankings 15-11

15. Devin Booker

Earnings, 2023: $46.3 million

The first Phoenix Suns player on our list is the 27-year-old shooting guard Devin Booker, who comes 15th in our rankings. Having joined the Arizona team straight out of college in 2015, he subsequently set several NBA records, including being the youngest player to ever score over 60 points in a single game.

He was also part of the US Olympic team at the 2020 Summer Olympics (conducted in 2021 in Tokyo due to COVID-19).

Booker’s 2023 earnings amounted to $46.3 million; $34.3 million came from his salary, and $12 million came from endorsements. He has deals with brands like Foot Locker and Chevrolet. As of 2024, Booker’s net worth is estimated to be $60 million.

14. Joel Embiid

Earnings, 2023: $46.8 million

30-year-old Cameroonian player Joel Embiid is the center for the Philadelphia 76ers. He joined the Pennsylvania team straight out of college in 2014 but missed the first two seasons due to an injury.

Embiid earned $46.8 million in 2023, which included his salary of $38.8 million and endorsement revenues of $8 million. He has endorsement deals with several brands, including Under Armour, Pepsi, and Amazon. His estimated 2024 net worth is $100 million.

13. Jimmy Butler

Earnings, 2023: $47.9 million

Nicknamed ‘Playoffs Jimmy,’ the 34-year-old small forward Jimmy Butler III comes 13th on our list. He joined the Miami Heat in 2019 in a sign-and-trade deal after just one season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Butler was also on the US team in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

The small forward’s earnings for 2023 amount to $47.9 million and include his salary of $40.4 million and endorsement deal earnings of $7.5 million.

Butler has endorsement deals with Google, Tag Heuer, and Hyperice, to name a few. He also has a coffee brand called Bigface. His net worth is estimated to be $80 million in 2024.

12. Luka Dončić

Earnings, 2023: $49.7 million

The second Dallas Mavericks star on our list is the 25-year-old Slovenian Luka Dončić. He’s been shooting guard and point guard for the Texas team since 2018, after his departure from the Liga ACB team Real Madrid. He also plays for the Slovenian national basketball team.

In 2023, Dončić earned $49.7 million. $37.7 million is believed to have come from his salary, and the remaining $12 million from endorsement deals. Among those are deals with the NBA2K video game and a shoe deal with Nike. Dončić’s net worth is reported to be $25 million.

11. Kawhi Leonard

Earnings, 2023: $50.1 million

The first player on our list whose 2023 earnings have surpassed $50 million is the 32-year-old small forward for the LA Clippers Kawhi Leonard. He joined the Clippers in 2019 after a single season in Canada with the Toronto Raptors.

He was also chosen to represent the US in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London alongside the late Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Leonard made $50.1 million in 2023, which included a salary of $43.1 million and endorsement deals revenue of $7 million. The deals include a major deal with New Balance. Leonard’s net worth is believed to be $160 million.

Rankings 10-6

10. Bradley Beal

Earnings, 2023: $50.5 million

Opening our top 10 highest-paid NBA stars is the 30-year-old Phoenix Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal. Devin Booker’s teammate joined the Arizona team in June 2023 after an 11-year career with the Washington Wizards.

He was selected to join the US Olympics basketball team for the 2020 contest but was ruled out due to COVID.

2023 brought Beal $50 million in earnings, including a salary of $44 million and endorsement revenues of $6.5 million. Beal has deals with brands like Tissot, Nike, and Verizon. His net worth in 2024 is estimated to be $140 million.

9. Paul George

Earnings, 2023: $51.1 million

Another LA Clippers star on our list is Paul George, a small forward and shooting guard. The 33-year-old ‘PG-13’ joined the Los Angeles team in 2019 from Oklahoma City Thunder. He represented the US in various international competitions, including the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

George’s 2024 net worth is believed to be approximately $190 million. He made $51.1 million in 2023, and his earnings can be broken down as follows: