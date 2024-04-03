Slam Dunk Salaries – Top 20 Highest Paid NBA Players 2023-24

The 20 Highest Paid NBA Players of 2023-24 represent the peak of financial success in pro basketball. While the National Basketball Association (NBA) stands as the top-level platform where athletes showcase their extraordinary skills, it is also a huge and influential platform of economic significance.
And that’s why marketers should pay attention.
The salaries of the NBA elite testify to their value as athletes and influencers. Of course, they get paid the big bucks for their on-court work, but their off-court endeavors, such as endorsements, sponsorships, and entrepreneurship, truly amplify their financial standing.
As we dive into the earnings of the top 20 highest-paid NBA Players of 2023-24, we’ll learn how the pursuit of excellence on the court means significant wealth. Let’s find out how much these masters of the game make – both on- and off- the court.
Top 20 Highest Paid NBA Players 2023-24
These amazing athletes come from different backgrounds and countries. But what they have in common is their love of the game and the unbelievable feats on their respective courts.
Each and every one of them made over $40 million in 2023, both from the game and the endorsements. Let’s take a closer look at each of them.
Rankings 20-16
20. Kyrie Irving
Earnings, 2023: $43.2 million
In the 20th spot, we have the 32-year-old shooting guard and point guard Kyrie Irving. The Dallas Mavericks star joined the Texas club in February 2023 after a 4-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets. He was also part of the US national team at the 2014 FIBA World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.
In 2023, Irving earned $43.2 million, consisting of his salary of $36.2 million, and endorsements worth $7 million from brands like Nike and Pepsi. His 2024 net worth is estimated to be $90 million.
19. Zach LaVine
Earnings, 2023: $43.7 million
The first player on our list from Michael Jordan’s home team, the Chicago Bulls, is 29-year-old shooting guard Zach LaVine. He’s been with the Chicago team since 2017 after joining them from the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also represented the US in the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
LaVine made $43.7 million last year, $37.7 million of which came from his salary. The other $7 million came from endorsement deals with brands like Adidas and Mountain Dew. His net worth is reported to be $90 million in 2024.
18. Trae Young
Earnings, 2023: $44.7 million
The 25-year-old Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is in 18th place on our list. He was traded to the Hawks in 2018 after college and remained with them ever since. He also represented the US in the 2016 FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship.
Young’s net worth is estimated to be $50 million. In 2023, Young is reported to have earned $44.7 million, which breaks down as follows:
17. Anthony Davis
Earnings, 2023: $45.5 million
The LA Lakers power forward and center Anthony Davis (AD) is 31 years old and has been with the Lakers since 2019, after a successful seven years with the New Orleans Pelicans (Hornets).
He also helped the US team win a gold medal in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London – one of the few players to do so without any NBA experience.
Davis reportedly earned $45.5 million in 2023, which consisted of his salary of $39 million and endorsement deals worth $6.5 million. The deals are from brands like Nike and ExxonMobil. He also has a deal with an esports organization, FaZe Clan. Davis’ reported net worth in 2024 is $160 million.
16. Nikola Jokic
Earnings, 2023: $45.7 million
The 29-year-old Serbian Nikola Jokic (aka ‘The Joker’) plays center for the Denver Nuggets. He joined them in 2015 from the Serbian League team Mega MIS. He also represented Serbia in various international tournaments.
The Nuggets star’s earnings for 2023 are similar to Davis’ – $45.7 million. They include his salary of $39.7 million and endorsement deals of $6 million from brands including Nike and Western Union. Jokic’s reported net worth is estimated to be $50 million.
Rankings 15-11
15. Devin Booker
Earnings, 2023: $46.3 million
The first Phoenix Suns player on our list is the 27-year-old shooting guard Devin Booker, who comes 15th in our rankings. Having joined the Arizona team straight out of college in 2015, he subsequently set several NBA records, including being the youngest player to ever score over 60 points in a single game.
He was also part of the US Olympic team at the 2020 Summer Olympics (conducted in 2021 in Tokyo due to COVID-19).
Booker’s 2023 earnings amounted to $46.3 million; $34.3 million came from his salary, and $12 million came from endorsements. He has deals with brands like Foot Locker and Chevrolet. As of 2024, Booker’s net worth is estimated to be $60 million.
14. Joel Embiid
Earnings, 2023: $46.8 million
30-year-old Cameroonian player Joel Embiid is the center for the Philadelphia 76ers. He joined the Pennsylvania team straight out of college in 2014 but missed the first two seasons due to an injury.
Embiid earned $46.8 million in 2023, which included his salary of $38.8 million and endorsement revenues of $8 million. He has endorsement deals with several brands, including Under Armour, Pepsi, and Amazon. His estimated 2024 net worth is $100 million.
13. Jimmy Butler
Earnings, 2023: $47.9 million
Nicknamed ‘Playoffs Jimmy,’ the 34-year-old small forward Jimmy Butler III comes 13th on our list. He joined the Miami Heat in 2019 in a sign-and-trade deal after just one season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Butler was also on the US team in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.
The small forward’s earnings for 2023 amount to $47.9 million and include his salary of $40.4 million and endorsement deal earnings of $7.5 million.
Butler has endorsement deals with Google, Tag Heuer, and Hyperice, to name a few. He also has a coffee brand called Bigface. His net worth is estimated to be $80 million in 2024.
12. Luka Dončić
Earnings, 2023: $49.7 million
The second Dallas Mavericks star on our list is the 25-year-old Slovenian Luka Dončić. He’s been shooting guard and point guard for the Texas team since 2018, after his departure from the Liga ACB team Real Madrid. He also plays for the Slovenian national basketball team.
In 2023, Dončić earned $49.7 million. $37.7 million is believed to have come from his salary, and the remaining $12 million from endorsement deals. Among those are deals with the NBA2K video game and a shoe deal with Nike. Dončić’s net worth is reported to be $25 million.
11. Kawhi Leonard
Earnings, 2023: $50.1 million
The first player on our list whose 2023 earnings have surpassed $50 million is the 32-year-old small forward for the LA Clippers Kawhi Leonard. He joined the Clippers in 2019 after a single season in Canada with the Toronto Raptors.
He was also chosen to represent the US in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London alongside the late Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.
Leonard made $50.1 million in 2023, which included a salary of $43.1 million and endorsement deals revenue of $7 million. The deals include a major deal with New Balance. Leonard’s net worth is believed to be $160 million.
Rankings 10-6
10. Bradley Beal
Earnings, 2023: $50.5 million
Opening our top 10 highest-paid NBA stars is the 30-year-old Phoenix Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal. Devin Booker’s teammate joined the Arizona team in June 2023 after an 11-year career with the Washington Wizards.
He was selected to join the US Olympics basketball team for the 2020 contest but was ruled out due to COVID.
2023 brought Beal $50 million in earnings, including a salary of $44 million and endorsement revenues of $6.5 million. Beal has deals with brands like Tissot, Nike, and Verizon. His net worth in 2024 is estimated to be $140 million.
9. Paul George
Earnings, 2023: $51.1 million
Another LA Clippers star on our list is Paul George, a small forward and shooting guard. The 33-year-old ‘PG-13’ joined the Los Angeles team in 2019 from Oklahoma City Thunder. He represented the US in various international competitions, including the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.
George’s 2024 net worth is believed to be approximately $190 million. He made $51.1 million in 2023, and his earnings can be broken down as follows:
Earnings, 2023: $51.6 million The third LA Clippers player on our list is the 34-year-old shooting guard James Harden. Unlike Kahwi Leonard and Paul George, Harden is a recent addition to the team, having joined the Clippers in November 2023 after a season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was also on the US basketball team in the 2012 Olympics in London. Harden had a good 2023, earning $33.6 million in salary and $18 million in endorsements. He has a lucrative deal with Adidas, which earns him $15 million per year, and other brands, including Beats Electronics and GoPuff. His estimated net worth in 2024 is $200 million. Earnings, 2023: $54 million In seventh place, we have another LA Clipper. 35-year-old point guard Russell Westbrook played for five NBA teams in total and joined the Clippers in February 2023 after two years with the LA Lakers. He was James Harden’s and Anthony Davis’ teammate at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Westbrook’s 2023 earnings of $54 million are split almost evenly between his salary ($29 million) and endorsement revenue ($25 million). He has lucrative deals with Jordan, Samsung, and Pepsi. Westbrook also runs a company called Russell Westbrook Enterprises. His net worth in 2024 is approximately $210 million. Earnings, 2023: $60.1 million In the sixth spot, we have the first Golden State Warriors player on our list – Klay Thompson. The 34-year-old small forward and shooting guard joined the San Francisco team straight out of college in 2011 and has been with them ever since. He also supported the US in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio with Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler. In 2023, Thompson made $60.1 million, including $41.1 million in salary and $19 million in endorsements. He has deals with Gillette, Uber Eats, and Subway, to name a few. His estimated net worth in 2024 is $150 million. Earnings, 2023: $60.3 million Kicking off our top five highest-paid NBA stars of 2023 is the 33-year-old Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard. He joined the Wisconsin team in September 2023 after 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers. ‘Dame Time’ also partook in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2021 with Devin Booker. Lillard made $60.3 million in 2023, which included a salary of $43.3 million and endorsement deals worth $17 million. These deals include contracts with Adidas (including a shoe deal), Foot Locker, and JBL. His reported net worth is $100 million. Earnings, 2023: $86.9 million In fourth place, we have the 35-year-old power forward and small forward of the Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant. Durant joined the Phoenix team in February of 2023 after a three-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets. Besides Lebron James, he’s the only player on the list to have represented the US in three summer Olympics – London, Rio, and Tokyo. Durant’s 2023 earnings of $86.9 million not only make him the fourth-highest-paid NBA player of the year but also the ninth-highest-paid athlete of 2023 overall. The earnings are split between his salary ($44.9 million) and endorsement deals ($42 million). Durant has deals with Nike, Gatorade, and Beats by Dre, to name a few. His 2024 net worth is reported to be $300 million. Earnings, 2023: $88.4 million The ‘Greek Freak’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is third in our rankings. The 29-year-old power forward has been with the Milwaukee Bucks for ten years, joining them from the Greek team Filathlitikos in 2013. He represented Greece in several international tournaments, but unlike many other players listed, he failed to qualify for the Olympics. Antetokounmpo’s earnings in 2023 amounted to $88.4 million, making him the eighth-highest-paid athlete that year. Amazingly, his endorsement deal earnings ($45 million) exceeded his salary ($43.4 million). These deals include Nike, JBL, and Hulu. He also holds several investments and a Greek restaurant in Milwaukee. His net worth in 2024 is believed to be $70 million. Earnings, 2023: $98.9 million The legendary point guard Stephen Curry spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, which he had joined in 2009 straight out of college, like his teammate Klay Thompson. Although he never played in the Olympics, 36-year-old Curry represented the US in several other international tournaments. Like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Curry earned more from endorsements in 2023 ($50 million) than from his work on the court ($48.9 million). His total earnings amounted to nearly $100 million. The lion’s share of his endorsement revenue comes from his contract with Under Armour. He also works with Sony, Nissan, and Unilever. Curry’s estimated net worth in 2024 is $200 million. Earnings, 2023: $125.7 million Amidst the greatest NBA players, a small number have redefined the game forever – Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Magic Johnson, to name a few. And in first place, we have one of those masters of the game who’s arguably one of the most influential people on the planet. LeBron James started his post-college career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, where he spent seven years. He subsequently moved to the Miami Heat in 2010 but returned to the Cavaliers four years later. In 2018, he joined the Los Angeles Lakers, where he plays as a small forward and power forward, setting unbelievable records. James’ first Olympics was in 2004 in Athens, followed by Beijing in 2008, and London in 2012. As the fourth-highest-paid athlete of 2023, ‘King James’ earned $125.7 million that year, including $45.7 million in salary and $80 million in endorsement deals. These deals include PepsiCo, Nike, and McDonald’s. He also runs several business ventures, including SpringHill Entertainment production company and Robot brand consultancy. James’ 2024 net worth is estimated at $1 billion. In 2023/2024, the highest-paying NBA team is the Golden State Warriors, overtaking the previous year’s highest-paying team the LA Clippers. The Golden State pays its players $209 million in salaries in the 2023/2024 season. The LA Clippers are second, with $202 million, and Bradley Beal’s Phoenix Suns are third, with $193.5 million. Although King James is the highest-paid NBA player of 2023, he is only the second-highest-paid NBA player of all time (including income from on and off the court). The honor of the highest NBA earner of all time belongs to the legendary Michael Jordan. According to Sportico, his inflation-adjusted earnings of all time equal $3.75 billion ($2.7 billion without inflation adjustments). To compare, LeBron James, the fifth-highest-paid athlete of all time, made $1.7 billion in inflation-adjusted income. Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant come third and fourth, with $1.21 billion and $1.09 billion in inflation-adjusted earnings, respectively. Magic Johnson has also recently acquired a billionaire status thanks to his post-NBA business ventures, making him the fifth NBA billionaire overall and the fourth living one (R.I.P. Black Mamba). In this guide, we studied the earnings of some of the best athletes in the world, and we were astonished to see the economic value of their talent. Moreover, it’s amazing to see that for some of them, their brand receives more money than their activities on the court. These athletes are the true role models for the next generation, and we at TechReport are excited to see what will come next for them.
8. James Harden
7. Russell Westbrook
6. Klay Thompson
Rankings 5-1
5. Damian Lillard
4. Kevin Durant
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
2. Stephen Curry
1. LeBron James
Which NBA Team Pays the Most?
Who’s The Highest-Paid NBA Player of All Time?
Final Thoughts
Sources
Earnings, 2023: $51.6 million
The third LA Clippers player on our list is the 34-year-old shooting guard James Harden. Unlike Kahwi Leonard and Paul George, Harden is a recent addition to the team, having joined the Clippers in November 2023 after a season with the Philadelphia 76ers.
He was also on the US basketball team in the 2012 Olympics in London.
Harden had a good 2023, earning $33.6 million in salary and $18 million in endorsements. He has a lucrative deal with Adidas, which earns him $15 million per year, and other brands, including Beats Electronics and GoPuff. His estimated net worth in 2024 is $200 million.
Earnings, 2023: $54 million
In seventh place, we have another LA Clipper. 35-year-old point guard Russell Westbrook played for five NBA teams in total and joined the Clippers in February 2023 after two years with the LA Lakers. He was James Harden’s and Anthony Davis’ teammate at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
Westbrook’s 2023 earnings of $54 million are split almost evenly between his salary ($29 million) and endorsement revenue ($25 million). He has lucrative deals with Jordan, Samsung, and Pepsi. Westbrook also runs a company called Russell Westbrook Enterprises. His net worth in 2024 is approximately $210 million.
Earnings, 2023: $60.1 million
In the sixth spot, we have the first Golden State Warriors player on our list – Klay Thompson. The 34-year-old small forward and shooting guard joined the San Francisco team straight out of college in 2011 and has been with them ever since.
He also supported the US in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio with Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler.
In 2023, Thompson made $60.1 million, including $41.1 million in salary and $19 million in endorsements. He has deals with Gillette, Uber Eats, and Subway, to name a few. His estimated net worth in 2024 is $150 million.
Earnings, 2023: $60.3 million
Kicking off our top five highest-paid NBA stars of 2023 is the 33-year-old Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard. He joined the Wisconsin team in September 2023 after 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers. ‘Dame Time’ also partook in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2021 with Devin Booker.
Lillard made $60.3 million in 2023, which included a salary of $43.3 million and endorsement deals worth $17 million. These deals include contracts with Adidas (including a shoe deal), Foot Locker, and JBL. His reported net worth is $100 million.
Earnings, 2023: $86.9 million
In fourth place, we have the 35-year-old power forward and small forward of the Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant. Durant joined the Phoenix team in February of 2023 after a three-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets.
Besides Lebron James, he’s the only player on the list to have represented the US in three summer Olympics – London, Rio, and Tokyo.
Durant’s 2023 earnings of $86.9 million not only make him the fourth-highest-paid NBA player of the year but also the ninth-highest-paid athlete of 2023 overall.
The earnings are split between his salary ($44.9 million) and endorsement deals ($42 million). Durant has deals with Nike, Gatorade, and Beats by Dre, to name a few. His 2024 net worth is reported to be $300 million.
Earnings, 2023: $88.4 million
The ‘Greek Freak’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is third in our rankings. The 29-year-old power forward has been with the Milwaukee Bucks for ten years, joining them from the Greek team Filathlitikos in 2013.
He represented Greece in several international tournaments, but unlike many other players listed, he failed to qualify for the Olympics.
Antetokounmpo’s earnings in 2023 amounted to $88.4 million, making him the eighth-highest-paid athlete that year.
Amazingly, his endorsement deal earnings ($45 million) exceeded his salary ($43.4 million). These deals include Nike, JBL, and Hulu. He also holds several investments and a Greek restaurant in Milwaukee. His net worth in 2024 is believed to be $70 million.
Earnings, 2023: $98.9 million
The legendary point guard Stephen Curry spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, which he had joined in 2009 straight out of college, like his teammate Klay Thompson. Although he never played in the Olympics, 36-year-old Curry represented the US in several other international tournaments.
Like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Curry earned more from endorsements in 2023 ($50 million) than from his work on the court ($48.9 million). His total earnings amounted to nearly $100 million.
The lion’s share of his endorsement revenue comes from his contract with Under Armour. He also works with Sony, Nissan, and Unilever. Curry’s estimated net worth in 2024 is $200 million.
Earnings, 2023: $125.7 million
Amidst the greatest NBA players, a small number have redefined the game forever – Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Magic Johnson, to name a few. And in first place, we have one of those masters of the game who’s arguably one of the most influential people on the planet.
LeBron James started his post-college career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, where he spent seven years. He subsequently moved to the Miami Heat in 2010 but returned to the Cavaliers four years later.
In 2018, he joined the Los Angeles Lakers, where he plays as a small forward and power forward, setting unbelievable records. James’ first Olympics was in 2004 in Athens, followed by Beijing in 2008, and London in 2012.
As the fourth-highest-paid athlete of 2023, ‘King James’ earned $125.7 million that year, including $45.7 million in salary and $80 million in endorsement deals. These deals include PepsiCo, Nike, and McDonald’s.
He also runs several business ventures, including SpringHill Entertainment production company and Robot brand consultancy. James’ 2024 net worth is estimated at $1 billion.
In 2023/2024, the highest-paying NBA team is the Golden State Warriors, overtaking the previous year’s highest-paying team the LA Clippers.
The Golden State pays its players $209 million in salaries in the 2023/2024 season. The LA Clippers are second, with $202 million, and Bradley Beal’s Phoenix Suns are third, with $193.5 million.
Although King James is the highest-paid NBA player of 2023, he is only the second-highest-paid NBA player of all time (including income from on and off the court).
The honor of the highest NBA earner of all time belongs to the legendary Michael Jordan. According to Sportico, his inflation-adjusted earnings of all time equal $3.75 billion ($2.7 billion without inflation adjustments).
To compare, LeBron James, the fifth-highest-paid athlete of all time, made $1.7 billion in inflation-adjusted income. Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant come third and fourth, with $1.21 billion and $1.09 billion in inflation-adjusted earnings, respectively.
Magic Johnson has also recently acquired a billionaire status thanks to his post-NBA business ventures, making him the fifth NBA billionaire overall and the fourth living one (R.I.P. Black Mamba).
In this guide, we studied the earnings of some of the best athletes in the world, and we were astonished to see the economic value of their talent. Moreover, it’s amazing to see that for some of them, their brand receives more money than their activities on the court.
These athletes are the true role models for the next generation, and we at TechReport are excited to see what will come next for them.
Question & Answers (0)