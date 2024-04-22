Top 20 Highest Paid Soccer Players 2023/2024

These talented soccer players are well-compensated for their hard work and influence. Let’s dive into their earnings.

Note that while Jordan Henderson’s official earnings in Al Ettifaq in 2023 are within the range of other players in this article, there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the earnings, some even suggesting he hasn’t been paid yet. For that reason, we haven’t included him in our list.

Rankings 20 to 16

20. Kalidou Koulibaly

Earnings, 2023: $21.7 million

We’re kicking off with the talented captain of the Senegalese national team, Kalidou Koulibaly, who is also the first person in the Saudi Pro League on our list. The Al-Hilal center-back joined the club in the summer of 2023, for an undisclosed fee.

His reported 2023 salary was €20 million ($21.7 million). He has an endorsement deal with Puma, and his net worth is believed to be $40 million.

19. Manuel Neuer

Earnings, 2023: $22.8 million

Number 19 on our list is Manuel Neuer, the captain of Bayern Munich and keeper for the German national team. He joined the Bundesliga club in 2011 in an €18 million transfer, and is set to stay there until June 2025.

Neuer’s estimated earnings for the 2023/2024 season are €21 million ($22.8 million). He has endorsement deals with various brands, including Mercedes Benz, Adidas, and Head & Shoulders. His net worth for 2024 is believed to be over $50 million.

18. Luka Modrić

Earnings, 2023: $23.7 million

The legendary Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić is 18th in our ranking. The 38-year-old captain of the Croatian national team joined Real Madrid in 2012 for a fee of £30 million and is due to leave the club in June 2024.

As of 2023, Modrić’s reported salary was $23.7 million, making him the third-highest-paid Real Madrid player that year.

As well as his salary, Modrić receives earnings from his endorsement deals with brands like Nike. His net worth is estimated to be $75 million.

17. David Alaba

Earnings, 2023: $24 million

The second-highest earner in the Read Madrid team is Austrian center-back or left-back David Alaba. He’s also the captain of the Austrian national soccer team and is the second-youngest player to ever play for them.

Alaba joined Real Madrid in 2021 for a 5-year contract in a transfer worth €20 million, with an annual salary of €22.5 million ($24 million). He also earns endorsements from HypoVereinsbank Dr. Dre, promoting the company’s headphones.

As of 2024, Alaba’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $20 million.

16. Toni Kroos

Earnings, 2023: $26 million

Number 16 on our list is the highest-paid Real Madrid player, Toni Kroos. The German midfielder joined the club almost ten years ago from Bayern Munich for an undisclosed fee. He’s also on the German national squad, having come out of retirement for Euro 2024.

Kroos’ annual salary in 2023 was €24.38 million ($26 million) – just $2 million less than his teammate David Alaba who’s in the 17th spot. His net worth is believed to be $25 million.

Rankings 15 to 11

15. Oscar

Earnings, 2023: $26 million

The Brazilian midfielder known as Oscar is the only player on this list to play in the Chinese Super League. He joined Shanghai Port from Chelsea in 2016 for a reported sum of £60 million. He’s reported to earn around $26 million per year in the Chinese club, on par with Toni Kroos.

Oscar used to be a model for Calvin Klein and also has an endorsement deal with Adidas. His reported net worth is believed to be $70 million.

14. N’Golo Kante

Earnings, 2023: $26 million

Former Chelsea player, Frenchman N’Golo Kante takes the 14th spot.

In the summer of 2023, he joined the Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad for an undisclosed transfer fee, where he’s set to earn approximately $108 million over the four-year contract. That means that he’s earning $26 million in the 2023/2024 season, similar to Oscar.

As of 2024, Kante’s net worth amounts to approximately $45 million. He is reported to have an endorsement deal with Adidas.

13. Frenkie de Jong

Earnings, 2023: $27 million

Number 13 on our list is Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch central midfielder and Barcelona fourth captain is one of La Liga’s highest-paid players. He joined the club in 2016 for a transfer fee of €75 million.

Despite some issues surrounding his salary, he’s recently renewed his contract with Barcelona. The renewal came after de Jong had made €25 million ($27 million) in 2023.

De Jong has an endorsement deal with Nike, which is financing part of his salary in the club. His net worth amounts to $20 million.

12. Kevin De Bruyne

Earnings, 2023: $35 million

Although he might be only number 12 on our list, Kevin de Bruyne, captain of Manchester City and the Belgian national team, is the highest-paid English Premier League (EPL) player in 2024. He joined Manchester City in 2015, and his transfer fee was €75 million.

In 2023, De Bruyne’s earnings reached $35 million. These earnings are made up of the midfielder’s salary ($31 million) and endorsements from brands like McDonald’s, Hublot and Nike ($4 million). As of 2024, his net worth is estimated to be $70 million.

11. Harry Kane

Earnings, 2023: $36 million

England’s national team captain, Harry Kane, who was the star of Tottenham FC until the 2023/2024 season, is now a striker for Bayern Munich. Kane’s August transfer cost the Bundesliga club $110 million, and he earned $36 million in 2023.

Kane has a lifetime deal with Sketchers for an undisclosed sum and other endorsements. According to various sources, his net worth in 2024 is $40 million.

Rankings 10 to 6

10. Robert Lewandowski

Earnings, 2023: $36 million

Opening up our top ten is the Polish national team captain and Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. He joined Barcelona in 2022 for a transfer fee of €45 million.

The 35-year-old striker made $36 million in 2023, which breaks down as follows:

Salary: $24 million

Salary: $24 million Endorsements: $12 million from brands like Opel, Nike, and Huawei

In total, the Polish striker’s net worth amounts to $75 million.

9. Riyad Mahrez

Earnings, 2023: $36 million

In ninth place, is Riyad Mahrez, the captain of the Algerian national soccer team and the former Manchester City star. After five successful seasons at Manchester City, Mahrez was transferred to Al Ahli for a transfer fee of £30 million, boosting his 2023 salary to $34 million.

The rest of his earnings that year ($2 million) came from endorsements from brands like Nike and Pepsi. So, his total earnings of $36 million tie with Lewandowski’s.

Mahrez’s net worth is estimated to be $25 million. He also has an app called RM26, which he uses to update his fans on his everyday life.

8. Sadio Mane

Earnings, 2023: $38 million

One of the most prolific Saudi Pro League players, Sadio Mane, is number eight in our rating. Having joined Al Nassr in August 2023 for an undisclosed fee, the Senegalese forward earned $38 million in 2023 from his club and Senegal national team salary ($32 million) and endorsement deals ($6 million).

He has deals with New Balance, Nike, and Pepsi.

As of 2024, Mane has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Surprise Sports.

7. Mohammed Salah

Earnings, 2023: $56 million

The third-highest-paid EPL player of the 2023/2024 season is the seventh-highest-paid soccer player overall. Liverpool star Mo Salah has an estimated net worth of over $90 million in 2024. Having joined the club in 2017 for a fee of £36.5 million, he’s set dozens of records since.

In 2023, the captain of the Egyptian national soccer team made $56 million from his salary and endorsement contracts, including those with Adidas, Pepsi, and DHL. Salah is also a real estate investor.

6. Erling Haaland

Earnings, 2023: $63 million

Norwegian national team and Manchester City star Erling Haaland gets the sixth spot on our list. He’s one of the only two players (the other being Kane) who’ve scored against every EPL team they’ve ever faced.

The 23-year-old striker joined Manchester City in 2022 for a €60 million ($64 million) transfer fee.

In 2023, Haaland made $63 million, including $45 million in salary and $15 million in endorsements. The endorsements include a 2023 deal with Nike and a deal with TAG Heuer. As of 2024, Haaland’s net worth is estimated to be $40 million.

Ratings 5 to 1

Now, it’s time for the top five highest-paid soccer players in 2023–24.

5. Karim Benzema

Earnings, 2023: $78 million

Opening up our top five highest-paid footballers is the French striker Karim Benzema. As the captain of Saudi’s Al-Ittihad, he earned $78 million in 2023, consisting of $70 million in salary and $8 million in endorsements. There was no transfer fee.

Unlike many other players on our list, Benzema retired from international football in 2022. He’s a teammate of N’Golo Kante, both in Al-Ittihad and the French national team.

The striker is endorsed by brands like Adidas, Hyundai, and EA Sports. His net worth is estimated to be $70 million.

4. Neymar

Earnings, 2023: $121 million

Another player who’s found himself in a Saudi club is the Brazilian soccer legend and influencer Neymar, Jr. He is number four on our list.

The sixth-highest-paid athlete in the world plays for Al Hilal (as of August 2023), with a transfer fee of €92 million ($98 million). Neymar is also a member of Brazil’s international squad. His teammate is Kalidou Koulibaly (20th on our list).

In 2023, Neymar earned $121 million, made up of a $86 million salary and $35 million in endorsements. He has endorsement contracts with Unilever, Volkswagen, and Nike.

As one of the most prolific and influential figures in soccer, it’s no surprise Neymar earns such a high salary. His net worth in 2024 is estimated to be $250 million.

3. Kylian Mbappe

Earnings, 2023: $125 million

The French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who’s due to leave PSG this summer to join Real Madrid is quickly making a name for himself. The 25-year-old captain of the French team is currently worth approximately $180 million, according to Give Me Sport.

In 2023, Mbappe became the fifth-highest-paid athlete in the world. He earned $125 million that year: $100 million on the pitch and $25 million from endorsements, which included contracts with brands such as Nike and Oakley.

2. Lionel Messi

Earnings, 2023: $130 million

Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentinian national team and Inter Miami, is the third-highest-paid athlete in the world overall and the second-highest-paid soccer player on the planet.

In 2023, he earned $130 million, split equally between his club salary and endorsements. He has endorsements from brands like Gatorade, Pepsi, and Mastercard.

Messi might be the second-highest-paid soccer player, but he is reportedly the richest in the world. His net worth in 2024 is reported to be $650 million.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Earnings, 2023: $275 million

The player at the top of our list is not only very well-compensated but also the highest-paid athlete in 2023 and the third-highest-paid athlete of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Saudi Pro League’s Al Nassr and the Portugal national team, earned a total of $275 million in 2023.

This impressive figure includes both his salary at the Saudi club ($215 million) and endorsements from brands like Nike and Binance (worth $60 million). He’s the only athlete on this list to have made over $200 million. As of 2024, Ronaldo’s net worth is reported to be $600 million – $50 million lower than Messi’s.

Who Are The Highest-Paid Female Soccer Players in 2023–2024?

Unfortunately, female soccer players in Europe aren’t paid nearly as much as their male counterparts. In fact, many of the highest-paid women in soccer play for US teams.

Here are the top five highest-paid female soccer players in 2023/2024:

Alex Morgan of San Diego Wave FC

Alex Morgan of San Diego Wave FC Megan Rapinoe (retired)

Megan Rapinoe (retired) Alexia Putellas of Barcelona

Alexia Putellas of Barcelona Trinity Rodman of Washington Sprint

Trinity Rodman of Washington Sprint Crystal Dunn of Gotham FC

Read our article on the highest-paid women footballers in 2023/24 if you’d like to know more.

Concluding Thoughts

These 20 exceptional male athletes have truly earned their high wages by setting high standards for the rest of the soccer community – both on and off the pitch.

Whether they choose to stay with their team for a decade or longer, like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, or try out different teams like Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo, they’re certain to stun the public and bring in huge revenues to soccer.

In our upcoming articles, we’ll examine athletes from other disciplines – both male and female. Stay tuned!

