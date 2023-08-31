Top 20 Amazon Sellers Unveiled

There are almost 10 million sellers active on Amazon today. Many of them have built successful ecommerce businesses – no surprise, given Amazon’s international reach and the wide breadth of fulfillment options, like FBA and FBM (Fulfilment by Amazon and Fulfilled by Merchant).

The top Amazon sellers operate across different niches, from health and beauty to homeware and tech accessories. In this guide, we’ll take a look at some of these top sellers.

It’s tricky to obtain Amazon statistics for each seller’s sales, so we’ll be focusing on the number of reviews received by each store to date. Let’s dive in.

Top 20 Amazon Sellers

These are the top 20 Amazon stores by number of reviews. Most of the stores listed are based in the US.

20-11

20. SportingDoc

Review count: 279,400

The first Amazon store on our list is New York-based SportingDoc, with almost 280,000 reviews, 92% of which are five-star. It’s active in the health, beauty, and sports niches, offering a choice of over a dozen third-party brands to its customers.

19. Swanson Health Products

Review count: 286,600

The next Amazon store on our list is Swanson Health Products. Based in North Dakota, the retailer is the oldest brand on our list, as it began operating in 1969.

It sells own-brand products in the biologically active supplements area. Around 90% of Swanson’s Amazon reviews are five-star, with the total review count being over 286,600.

18. Hearthshire

Review count: 312,200

As its name suggests, Hearthshire, a Delaware-based Amazon store, sells third-party homeware products, from frying pans to insect solutions. Hearthshire has accumulated over 312,000 reviews to date. Of these, 96% are positive, with four- and five-star reviews.

17. JE Products US

Review count: 339,100

The JE Products US Amazon store operates in Illinois and is the first of several on our list selling phone screen protectors. It sells both own-brand products and third-party ones, with a few hundred to choose from.

JE’s Amazon review count is 339,000, with 100% of them being four- or five-star reviews.

16. Supershieldz

Review count: 344,800

The PA-based Amazon store Supershiledz, run by Philatronic Inc., is 16th on our list. It’s been operating since 2010, and like JE Products, its primary niche is in screen protectors. It sells its own products on Amazon rather than third-party items.

Supershieldz has almost 345,000 reviews. Out of them, 91% are at five stars, with the remainder being four-star reviews.

15. NetRush

Review count: 345,100

One of the only three Amazon stores on our list with 100% positive reviews, NetRush is based out of Washington. It operates in the FMCG niche, selling third-party products. Out of its 345,000 reviews, 94% are at five stars, and 6% are at four stars.

14. TCP Global Corp

Review count: 365,500

The second-oldest brand on our list, TCP Global Corp was launched in California in 1974. Today, it has a popular Amazon store operating out of Las Vegas. It offers over 2,000 items to choose from, ranging from kitchen and art supplies to leaf skimmers.

The TCP Global Corp Amazon store has over 365,000 reviews, and 96% of them are in the four- and five-star range.

13. Spreetail

Review count: 385,200

The Spreetail Amazon store is based in Nebraska and primarily stocks homeware and outdoor solutions, like chopping boards and pool floats. It has a relatively small selection of 100 items, and 83% of its 385,000+ reviews are five-star.

12. BSCStore

Review count: 395,300

The BSCStore Amazon store is the only non-American store on our list. Based in the Guangdong Province of China, it offers a wide range of goods, including phone and tablet cases, kids’ stuff, and kitchenware.

The store has over 395,000 Amazon reviews, with 99% of them being in the four- and five-star range.

11. 6pm

Review count: 421,600

The most-reviewed fashion retailer on the list, the 6pm Amazon store is another store operating out of Las Vegas. The store is a subsidiary of the discount fashion retailer Zappos IP and has been operational since 2007.

Amazon customers have a choice of over 50,000 apparel and shoe items at 6pm, ranging from Reebok to Levi Strauss. In its lifetime, the store has received over 421,000 reviews, with 90% of them being five-star reviews.

10-6

10. MyBatterySupplier

Review count: 454,400

The top American battery distributor, MyBatterySupplier, opens up the top 10 of our list. With over 450,000 Amazon reviews, 92% of which give its products five stars, the NYC-based store is home to most major battery brands, including Duracell and Energizer.

9. Utopia Deals

Review count: 493,300

Utopia Deals operates in both the B2B and B2C sectors, offering top-quality bedding, towels, and kitchen solutions for homes and the sports, healthcare, and hospitality industries.

The store, like MyBatterySupplier, is based in NY but also has an international presence. Since its inception in 2011, it’s managed to accrue almost 500,000 Amazon reviews, 98% of which are in the four- and five-star range.

8. OxKom

Review count: 520,600

The OxKom Amazon store is run by Wiz Group. The NY-based store is an ecommerce platform, like several others listed. It’s home to over a dozen health and beauty brands and over 520,000 reviews, 92% of which are five-star reviews.

7. Spigen Inc.

Review count: 574,000

The Spiegen Amazon store claims the lucky number seven on our list. With over 574,000 reviews, 89% of which are positive, the retailer is a leader in the electronics accessories niche.

Spigen is based in California. Customers can choose from over 1,000 phone cases, screen protectors, Airtags, and other accessories.

6. Decluttr

Review count: 704,900

The Decluttr Amazon store has a smaller range of items than other retailers as it’s primarily used by people to sell their tech and media products. Nonetheless, the business, based in Georgia (USA), has managed to accrue almost 705,000 Amazon reviews to date, 92% of which are five-star reviews.

5-1

The top 5 Amazon stores by reviews have at least 710,000 reviews each and 4.8 million reviews in total between them. They’re all based in the US.

5. Fintie

Review count: 711,500

The Ohio-based Amazon retailer Fintie opens up the top 5. With over 711,500 Amazon reviews, 89% of which are five-star, Fintie offers a wide range of electronic accessories, like laptop and tablet cases and headphone covers.

Buyers can choose from over 1,000 items in the store. Fintie manufactures products in-house.

4. Kaspien

Review count: 753,400

The Washington-born Kaspien Amazon store is the fourth on our list. It’s an ecommerce company that helps brands reach new customers through Amazon. Launched in 2008, Kaspien has received over 753,000 Amazon reviews to date, and the rate of positive reviews is 91%.

Unlike some companies on the list, Kaspien doesn’t manufacture goods but works with third-party retailers in the “Kids” and “Pets” niches.

3. AnkerDirect

Review count: 1.07 million

International firm Anker Innovations owns the AnkerDirect Amazon store. It specializes in innovative charging products, and since its launch in 2011, it has managed to get over 1.07 million reviews on Amazon, and 92% of those reviews have been five-star.

AnkerDirect’s offers electronics products it manufactures in-house, as well as others. Over 700 out of its 800 Amazon products are own-brand.

2. River Colony Trading

Review count: 1.13 million

The Connecticut-based River Colony Trading Amazon store takes the penultimate spot on our list. Active since 2007, it has received almost 1.13 million reviews on Amazon, and 93% of them are five-star reviews.

River Colony Trading is a leading store in the lifestyle niche. It started as a toy store and, since then, expanded into houseware, clothing, and hobbies, with over 2,000 items listed on Amazon.

1. Pharmapacks_

Review count: 1.22 million

The Pharmapacks_ Amazon store, also known as “Packable,” is in the top spot on our list. Operating since 2010, the NY-based store has received over 1.22 million Amazon reviews, 90% of which have been positive.

Pharmapacks_ is an ecommerce company serving as a launchpad for small brands like Kaspien. Its primary niche is FMCG, with over 3,000 products in stock.

