Best-Selling Etsy Shops – Top 20 Etsy Stores Making Waves in Sales

Etsy is a huge ecommerce player, with over 96 million customers and almost 8 million sellers in different niches, ranging from jewelry making and ceramics to chocolate and baking. While a lot of these sellers are using Etsy as a side hustle, there are some Etsy stars who have made over a million sales and turned their crafting hobby into full-fledged businesses.

This guide will tell you all about the top 20 best-selling Etsy shops, the people behind them, and their respective niches. Let’s dive in.

Top 20 Best-Selling Etsy Shops

These 20 bestselling Etsy shops have at least 717,000 sales each. Together, they’ve made over 21 million sales. Their products range from jewelry supplies and healing crystals to seeds and party supplies. Let’s find out more about them.

20-11

In the bottom ten, we have Etsy sellers in the jewelry and crystals niche, as well as gardeners and artists.

20. NewMoonBeginnings

Sales count: 717,700

The Pennsylvania-based NewMoonBeginnings shop opens our list with 717,700 sales on Etsy. It sells over 5,500 items, ranging from different types of healing crystals, candles, and bath products to jewelry and home decor.

The most expensive item in the esoteric ship is a 7-kilo natural citrine crystal, which costs $6,000. NewMoonBeninnings is also active on social media, with over 70,000 Instagram and 12,000 Pinterest followers.

19. SeedvilleUSA

Sales count: 722,400

The Ohio-based SeedvilleUSA Etsy shop has made 722,400 sales on Etsy. As can be gauged from the name, its niche is gardening, and it sells flowers and vegetable seeds. Buyers can choose from over 2,000 types of seeds, and there’s also an option to purchase gift certificates.

SeedvilleUSA’s priciest item is on the lower end of the spectrum – a pack of 100 Orange Blossom Honey Teasers priced at $31. The seller is active on Facebook, where they have 17,000 followers.

18. UrbanEnV

Sales count: 722,750

UrbanEnV is an Etsy store based in Florida that sells jewelry-making supplies, such as druzy, cabochons, beads, and settings. To date, it’s made 722,400 sales, putting it at 18th on our list. Customers can choose from over 3,400 types of supplies in different shapes and sizes.

UrbanEnV isn’t super active on social media. A polymer clay beads kit is the priciest item in their shop – it costs $31.30.

17. DigitalCurio

Sales count: 770,900

Etsy seller DigitalCurio is run by an artist named Kate Rose, who’s based in California and has made almost 771,000 sales on the platform. The first seller of digital products on our list, DigitalCurio offers a huge range of clip art, digital paper art, and printable paper art for commercial use.

Kate’s store has some social media presence, but it’s not as large as others on the list. Her most expensive item is a bundle of 108 digital clip art sets, which costs $35.

16. SilverRainSilver

Sales count: 782,400

The first non-American Etsy store on our list, SilverRainSilver, is based in Glasgow, Scotland, and is run by Emma Perry. As the name suggests, it sells silver jewelry – with over 4,300 items to choose from, including necklaces, earrings, and bracelets.

The store has a decent Instagram following of nearly 5,000. Emma’s most expensive item is a Morganite Oval Ring in Sterling Silver, which costs $32.60, but she also has custom listings for specific buyers, which can cost up to $1,200.

15. DomedBazaar

Sales count: 802,000

The biggest Etsy store in China, DomedBazaar, run by Minjuan Rong, sells jewelry supplies and has sold over 800,000 of them to date. Buyers can choose from over 26,000 items – clasps, hoops, beads, charms, dried flowers, and embroidery kits, to name a few.

Like some others on our list, DomedBazaar sometimes features special listings for customers that can cost over $1,000. But the most expensive evergreen item in the store is the Ostrich Feather Fringe, which costs $61. DomedBazaar has a small social media presence on Instagram and YouTube.

14. AZSupplies

Sales count: 805,700

The first Turkish Etsy store on our list, AZSupplies is another shop that sells jewelry and jewelry supplies, like pendants, chains, ring bases, cuffs, and so on. The store, which is run by Bilal, has sold over 805,700 items to date, making it the 14th most successful Etsy store on our list.

There are over 16,700 items for sale in the store, the most expensive of which is a Gold Connector Butterfly Connector that costs $302. The store doesn’t have much of a social media presence.

13. DesignInYourHeart

Sales count: 807,600

Another jewelry supplies store, DesignInYourHeart takes the thirteenth spot on our list, with over 807,600 sales. Based in South Korea, the store offers over 6,000 items to choose from, ranging from beads and charms to chains and loose gemstones.

DesignInYourHeart isn’t very active on social media. Its most expensive item is a Crystal Cubic Brass Buckle, costing $31.60.

12. ilovelotus

Sales count: 832,000

The ilovelotus Etsy store is based in Utah. Like NewMoonBeginnings, its primary focus is selling healing crystals and jewelry. To date, it’s made over 832,000 sales on Etsy. Lotus’ customers can choose from over 2,400 statuettes and figurines, stone eggs, palm crystals, earrings, rings, and bracelets.

Unlike many American Etsy stores featured here, ilovelotus doesn’t have a big social media presence. The shop’s most expensive item is a large Chlorite Quartz Crystal, which costs $180.

11. HeatherRobertsArt

Sales count: 837,000

This Etsy shop is run by a Texan artist, Heather Roberts. HeatherRobertsArt sells over 4,000 digital art files, ranging from clip art to monograms and handwritten fonts, among others. To date, Heather’s shop made over 837,000 sales.

Heather has a small Instagram presence and a relatively large Pinterest presence (of over 1,600 followers). Her priciest item – an extended commercial license for her works – costs $188.

10-6

10. Worldincensestore

Sales count: 848,000

Kicking off the top ten is the Florida-based Worldincensestore Etsy store. Run by Jane, Bryan, and Sam Roberts, this store has made over 848,000 sales to date. Like ilovelotus, its primary focus is crystals and stones, with over 1,700 items to choose from, including loose stones, crystals, and jewelry.

Worldincencsestore has a small presence on Instagram and Pinterest. Its most expensive item is a 2.5-kilo JUMBO Sea Jasper Crystal, which costs $182.

9. Nicole de Bruin

Sales count: 884,000

Nicole de Bruin is an English Etsy store named after its creator. Like many other shops on the list, de Bruin sells jewelry-making supplies, although her shop mostly focuses on charms and beads. She’s made almost 884,000 sales to date.

Nicole’s store has a decent Pinterest and Facebook presence. Shoppers can choose from over 14,000 items in her Etsy store, the most expensive of which is a bulk order of 5,000 Spacer Beads. It costs $23.

8. HappyKawaiiSupplies

Sales count: 916,000

Missouri-based HappyKawaiiSupplies is run by Rain. As the name suggests, the store sells all sorts of “Kawaii” supplies – from jewelry charms and cabochons to fake candy and sprinkles. With almost 7,000 goods to choose from, HappyKawaaiiSupplies has made almost 916,000 sales to date.

HappyKawaiiSupplies has a massive Instagram presence, with almost 70,000 followers. Its most expensive item is the Glow in the Dark Pigment Set of 20 Resin Colorants, which has a price of $60.

7. PeggySueAlso

Sales count: 925,000

PeggySueAlso is a Washington-based seller of leather goods, who’s made over 925,000 sales to date. The store is a major supplier of leather and hides, with over 7,000 items to choose from.

PeggySueAlso has a relatively modest Instagram presence. Their most expensive item is a set of 50 pieces of leather in different colors, costing $188.

6. Spoonflower

Sales count: 1 million

The first Etsy shop on our list with over a million sales, Spoonflower, is a North Carolina-based merchant of made-to-order upholstery fabric and wallpaper. Its huge selection of over 70,000 types of wallpaper, fabric, and DIY fabric projects with different themes and colors is a testament to the shop’s success.

Spoonflower has almost half a million Instagram followers. Its most expensive item is Sage Green Cotton Fabric, sold by the yard for $26 per yard.

5-1

These top five Etsy sellers have made at least one million in sales each, amounting to over a third of the total 21 million sales made by Etsy retailers on this list.

5. Yakutum

Sales count: 1.11 million

The Turkish Etsy seller Yakutum has made over 1.11 million in sales on the platform. Like many others on the list, the store’s success comes from the sales of jewelry supplies – charms, clasps, fastenings, chains, and more. Buyers can choose from over 31,000 items.

Yakutum doesn’t have a social media presence. Its most expensive item is the Gold-plated Brass Oval Pendant, which costs $363.

4. ModParty

Sales count: 1.69 million

The Californian Etsy retailer ModParty is all about making a wedding party awesome. With over 1.5 million bridesmaid gifts, bachelorette parties, and bridal shower supplies, the store has made almost 1.69 million Etsy sales to date.

ModParty is big on Instagram and Pinterest. Her most expensive item is a set of 24 wedding favor pens, which cost $61.

3. Beadboat1

Sales count: 1.84 million

This Etsy retailer from Texas, founded by Katy, has had the biggest success on the list in the jewelry supplies niche. Beadboat1 sells over 8,000 types of gemstones, chains, beads, and charms, and it’s been able to make almost 1.84 million sales on Etsy to date.

Katy’s store has a modest Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest presence. Her priciest item isn’t in jewelry supplies, however – it’s her jewelry-making course, which costs $1370.

2. PlannerKate1

Sales count: 1.96 million

The silver medal for this list goes to PlannerKate1 – an Etsy store from Ohio that’s been able to make almost 2 million Etsy sales. The shop, founded by Kate Antesberger, sells over 2,700 items in the organizing and planning niche – including notebooks, stickers, binders, and albums.

Kate sells both physical and digital items. She has over 72,000 Instagram followers, and the most expensive item in her store – the “Planner Girl” sweatshirt – costs $50.

1. CaitlynMinimalist

Sales count: 2.37 million

The #1 Etsy store by number of sales is California-based CaitlynMinimalist. Founded by Kate Kim, the store sells minimalist jewelry. Since its inception, Kate’s shop made almost 2.37 million sales.

You can choose from over 1,200 custom-made jewelry pieces in Kate’s store. She’s active on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram. The most expensive item in her store is a customized men’s bracelet in Cuban chain, which costs $73.

