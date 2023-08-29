The Top 20 Most Followed Instagram Influencers Unveiled

A stereotypical portrait of an influencer is a woman unboxing a cosmetics package and commenting on what she finds. Some influencers do, in fact, do just that, but many major celebrities are also considered influencers.
An influencer is someone who has an impact on a market or industry or on their audience’s buying habits. For example, a popular athlete or musician can be an influencer as they have millions of fans who are interested in what they do and the brands they engage with.
The influencer marketing industry is expected to reach $21.1 billion dollars in 2023, which shows its importance for marketing and audience outreach. Thought leaders like Neal Schaffer have identified Instagram as a major platform for influencer marketing based on its huge reach. Because of this, brands engage with Instagram influencers to promote their brands and products.
This list features the top 20 most followed Instagram influencers, who are well-known for collaborating with major brands and for being influences in their respective niches. We’re not including brands on this list, although it does feature a lot of Kardashians… Let’s dive in.
Top 20 Most-Followed Instagram Influencers
We’ll now take a look at the top 20 Instagram influencers by number of followers.
20-11
These ten influencers have all had a major impact on their respective industries. They include musicians, actors, and athletes…
20. Cardi B
Follower count: 169 million
Number 20 on our list is Cardi B. With her 169 million followers on Instagram, she posts lots of video content featuring different fashion brands, such as Emilio Pucci and Reebok. The artist even collaborated with the latter for a special collection.
Cardi B’s influence on style and fashion is so great that Footwear News dubbed her the “Style Influencer of the Year” in 2020. She’s also one of the top OnlyFans stars, and Nielsen’s 2022 report dubbed her the fourth-top Black social media influencer.
19. Zendaya
Follower count: 184 million
Star of the hit TV series “Euphoria” and sci-fi blockbuster “Dune,” Zendaya made Time’s 2022 100 Most Influential People of the Year list. The actress is clearly making a big impact both onscreen and in fashion for Generation Z.
Zendaya’s Instagram account, which has 184 million followers, mainly features style and fashion posts. She collaborates with many brands, like Di Petsa, and Lifestyle Asia referred to her as one of the biggest influences in fashion in 2021.
18. Neymar
Follower count: 213 million
Neymar, the Brazilian King of Social Media, is the most followed Brazilian soccer player. He has 213 followers on Instagram – almost matching the entire population of his home country.
Neymar’s most well-known brand collaboration is with the sportswear brand Puma, which has even seen the creation of a footwear line. He also used to work with Qatar Airways and featured in a 2022 World Cup promotional video.
17. Miley Cyrus
Follower count: 213 million
Although she had some controversies back in the day, former Disney star Miley Cyrus has a highly successful music career and is considered an important influencer in the industry.
Although she primarily shares music-related content with her 213 million Instagram followers, Cyrus has had a number of successful collaborations with brands like Gucci and Dolce Glow.
16. Kourtney Kardashian
Follower count: 224 million
This Kardashian is the first but by no means the last Kardashian on our list. Although Kourtney Kardashian has fewer Instagram followers than her family members, she’s very much an influencer in her own right, with 224 million fans on the platform.
As a brand ambassador for Boohoo – a brand that’s not known for its sustainable practices – Kourtney has been trying to drive conversations about changing the fast fashion industry. She also works with Lemme and Fit Tea.
15. Nicki Minaj
Follower count: 225 million
Anyone dubbed “the Queen of Rap” is bound to be an influencer, and Nicki Minaj’s impact on the music industry is undeniable. Interestingly enough, she’s recently joined the world of gaming influencers through a partnership with Call of Duty.
The huge traction the announcement is getting on Instagram is a testament to the fact there are at least a few gamers among the musician’s 225 million followers. In addition to gaming, Minaj often collaborates with fashion and cosmetics brands like Fendi and M.A.C.
14. Jennifer Lopez
Follower count: 251 million
The trailblazing Jennifer Lopez, also known as JLo, has been a huge inspiration for Latina women, having been an influencer since before it was a recognized marketing tactic. A lot of her influence comes from the authentic content she shares with her 251 million Instagram followers and on X / Twitter.
In addition to this content, Lopez occasionally engages in brand partnerships. Her most recent one is a footwear collaboration with Revolve.
13. Virat Kohli
Follower count: 257 million
Even if you don’t follow cricket, you may recognize Virat Kohli, who also appeared in our article on the top X / Twitter accounts. This Instagram influencer has 257 million followers, and a lot of his posts relate to fitness and brand collaborations.
In a somewhat unusual Instagram partnership, Kohli is working with HSBC India as a brand influencer. And like Neymar, he has a partnership with Puma.
12. Taylor Swift
Follower count: 271 million
As one of the most popular artists in the world, Taylor Swift has an undeniable influence on her Instagram audience of 271 million followers. Branded “The Ultimate Influencer” by The Good Creator Co., Swift’s authentic and relatable content is on brand with her music.
This outreach is what makes Swift so attractive for brand collaborations. She’s worked with Stella McCartney, Apple Music, and other big brands. However, it’s rare to see a sponsored post on Swift’s Instagram, unlike many others on this list. Her cats, on the other hand, are a different story.
11. Justin Bieber
Follower count: 292 million
In 2021, this influencer was ranked as the top Canadian influencer by Affise. With 292 million Instagram followers, singer and entrepreneur Justin Bieber is in the eleventh spot on our list.
Bieber is much more active on Instagram than on X / Twitter. Although many of his posts are personal, he did a campaign with Amazon in 2020, making a foray into virtual influencing. On occasion, Bieber also advertises his clothing line on the social network.
10-6
The top ten Instagram influencers include models, artists, and athletes. All of them charge at least $1 million per post. Let’s find out more about them.
10. Kendall Jenner
Follower count: 294 million
Four of our list’s top ten Instagram influencers are Kardashians, and the first of them is Kendall Jenner. According to CNBC, the model and socialite charges $1.29 million per Instagram post, as her content is seen by almost 300 million people.
One of Kendall’s most famous promotions was the makeup collaboration she went into with her sister Kylie – who appears higher on this list – which saw the two sisters launch a makeup line together. Kendall also works closely with Calvin Klein and often features their outfits on her Instagram.
9. Khloe Kardashian
Follower count: 311 million
Like her half-sister Kendall, this Kardashian is also a model, and she runs a body-positive clothing brand, Good American. Khloe Kardashian’s 311 million Instagram followers are often treated to fashion shoots and personal stories.
“Good American” content also makes an occasional appearance. She also works with tea brands, just like Kourtney. She reportedly charges $1.32 million per post.
8. Beyonce
Follower count: 316 million
Singer, dancer, and entrepreneur Beyonce takes the eighth spot on our list. Like Cardi B and Zendaya, she also made Nielsen’s list of top Black influencers. Queen Bee’s 316 million followers often get to see her in dazzling outfits, both from her daily life and from performances.
Beyonce charges $1.39 million per Instagram post, on average. She works with many brands from different industries, including American Express, Balmain, Pepsi, and L’Oreal.
7. Kim Kardashian
Follower count: 364 million
This Kardashian has a following of 364 million, and it’s fair to say that she’s famous for being famous. Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, like her X / Twitter account, is very much in line with the family brand, featuring family pictures, fashion shoots, and event photos.
Kim works with many brands on Instagram, charging $1.69 million per post, on average. Last year, she worked with the Beats headphones brand. She also runs a shapewear brand, Skims, frequently spotted on her Insta.
6. Ariana Grande
Follower count: 378 million
The musician Ariana Grande is an influential figure in the music industry, having made Time’s “25 Most Influential People on the Internet” list in 2019 after the release of “Thank U, Next.” With 378 million Instagram followers, the singer charges an average of $1.69 million per post.
Much of Grande’s content is related to her music, but she also shares fashion and makeup content in collaboration with brands like M.A.C, H&M, and Coach.
Top 5 Instagram Influencers
Finally, we’re at the top five. These five Instagram influencers all have over 380 million followers and charge at least $1.7 million per post. They’ve had a huge impact on sports, music, and social media in the course of their careers.
5. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Follower count: 389 million
The Rock, another celebrity ranked by Nielsen as one of the top Black social media influencers, is number five on our list. Dwayne Johnson’s badass image as an action movie star has made him the perfect health and fitness influencer.
For example, Johnson’s partnership with the Voss water brand received huge amounts of Instagram engagement. And his past experiences with WWE made him the perfect partner for UFC.
4. Kylie Jenner
Follower count: 399 million
Despite being the youngest adult Kardashian, Kylie Jenner has more Instagram followers than the rest of her family members – she’s very close to 400 million followers. It’s, hence, no surprise that the average price of Kylie’s Instagram post is over $1.8 million, which is much higher than the asking price for her relatives.
Kylie’s content is similar to her X / Twitter account, including selfies and covering her life. However, she also often posts about her own brand, Kylie Cosmetics, and about other brands in collaborations, such as Bratz.
3. Selena Gomez
Follower count: 428 million
Ranked as the “most positive influencer in the world,” singer Selena Gomez is third on our list. A few years ago, she was the first person to reach 100 million Instagram followers, thanks to her compelling music and relatable, authentic content.
Gomez is one of the highest-paid Instagram influencers in the world, charging only slightly less than Kylie Jenner at $1.74 million per post. Her latest collaborations see her makeup line Rare Beauty partnering with a Hulu TV series.
2. Leo Messi
Follower count: 484 million
The star of the 2022 World Cup, Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi has over 484 million Instagram followers. Much of his Instagram content is, unsurprisingly, about soccer. However, Messi has collaborated with lots of brands, such as Lay’s and Louis Vuitton, charging over $1.77 million per post.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
Follower count: 602 million
He might have only been second on our list of X / Twitter influencers, but Cristiano Ronaldo is the King of Instagram. With 602 million followers, he’s got a lead of over 115 million followers on Messi.
Ronaldo’s Instagram is a mix of sports, lifestyle, and brand content. He has worked with brands like Jacob and Co, Gamers8, and Binance. As one of the highest-paid Instagram influencers, Ronaldo charges an average of $2.4 million per post.
Notable Mention: Instagram
Instagram’s own account has more followers than any figure on the list at 653 million, which is some way ahead of even Ronaldo. The account posts a lot of different content, but we’d be hard-pressed to call Instagram an “Instagram Influencer” – that would just be too Meta.
