Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
The Top 50 Most Followed X / Twitter Accounts
Statistics

The Top 50 Most Followed X / Twitter Accounts

Kate Sukhanova Statistics Writer Author expertise
Updated:

X Twitter statistics lead

The “bluebird” network, as Twitter used to be known, has changed its name to X. The rebranding, courtesy of the platform’s new owner Elon Musk, has had a mixed reception.

Nevertheless, the social network remains popular among politicians, celebrities, influencers, and other public figures. The top 50 X accounts range from politicians and philanthropists to actors, musicians, sportspeople, and media organizations. Let’s take a closer look at them.

The Top 50 Most Followed Twitter Accounts

Twitter accounts with most followers statistics

Source: Statista

Of course, given the platform’s dynamic nature, the statistics for X change on a daily basis. Every day, people lose and gain followers. However, many of the “top” X accounts, based on their follower counts, remain largely the same. 

We’ll now look at the top 50 most-followed active X accounts as of August 25th, 2023.

50-41

The first ten accounts on our list belong to a mix of artists, entrepreneurs, and organizations. Let’s dive in.

50. Sachin Tendulkar

Follower count: 39 million

We kick off with the Indian philanthropist Sachin Tendulkar, who has 39 million followers on X. Tendulkar is the founder of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, which works to create equal opportunities for children in his home country. Tendulkar has been active on X (formerly Twitter) since 2010. His content primarily focuses on activism, social change, and his personal opinions.

49. Drake (Drizzy)

Follower count: 39.3 million

The second account on our list belongs to the hip-hop artist Drake, also known as Drizzy. With 39.3 million followers, Drake’s feed is full of content he’s shared from other accounts, mostly related to music. He’s been on X since 2009.

48. BBC News (World)

Follower count: 40.1 million

The first BBC X account on our list, this account is one of the official pages of the British Broadcasting Corporation and focuses on world news. With 40.1 million followers who indeed come from around the world, the account shares content from its parent site, the BBC. BBC News (World) has been on X since 2007. 

47. Kylie Jenner

Follower count: 40.1 million

Socialite, influencer, and TikTok star Kylie Jenner is 47th on our list, with over 40 million followers, like BBC World News. Lots of content on this account relates to Jenner’s various business ventures, selfies, and the life of the Kardashians. Jenner’s been on X since 2011. 

46. Niall Horan

Follower count: 40.4 million

Irish musician and former One Direction member Niall Horan has 40.4 million followers on X. Much of his content covers music, his daily life, and gigs. Niall joined X in 2010.

45. Sports Center

Follower count: 41.6 million

The American daily sports TV program SportsCenter is the brainchild of ESPN, which appears further down our list. SportsCenter has 41.6 million followers and has been on X since 2009. As you might expect, SportsCenter’s content is all about sports broadcast on ESPN.

44. Premier League

Follower count: 42 million

Another sports account – and one of many – the X account belonging to the UK Premier League has 42 million followers. Most of its content deals with soccer matches, players, and League updates. The account has been active since 2011.

43. Oprah Winfrey

Follower count: 42.1 million

American talk show host, producer, and actress Oprah Winfrey takes the 43rd spot on our list. She has a little over 42 million followers and posts a variety of content, ranging from promoting her TV appearances to celebrating amazing women. Oprah’s been on X since 2009. 

42. Bruno Mars

Follower count: 42.5 million

Famous for catchy R&B tracks like The Lazy Song and Marry You,” artist Bruno Mars has 42.5 million followers on X. A lot of his content focuses on his music and concerts. Like Oprah and Drake, Mars joined X in 2009.

41. BTS Official

Follower count: 43.5 million

One of the X accounts belonging to the K-pop sensation BTS is in the 41st spot. Much of the content shared with the account’s 43.5 million followers is in Korean, but some English content appears on the channel as well. They’ve been on X since 2013.

40-31

The 31-to-40 crowd on our list includes actors, major sports organizations, and musicians. Spoiler alert – only 40% of them are American.

40. Shah Rukh Khan

Follower count: 43.6 million

Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, also known as SRK, has almost 100 acting credits to his name and 43.6 million followers on X. A lot of his content focuses on Indian culture and current events, as well as his own films. SRK has been on X since 2010.

39. NBA

Follower count: 44.1 million

The National Basketball Association (the NBA) opens the thirties section of our list. The NBA posts and reposts daily basketball content for its 44.1 million followers around the world. The NBA has been on X since 2009 – the same as SportsCenter.

38. Jennifer Lopez

Follower count: 44.8 million

Jennifer Lopez, also known as JLo, is a popular American artist, actress, and businesswoman whose X follower count is 44.8 million. The Hustlersstar joined X in 2009, and her content mostly consists of personal and lifestyle posts.

37. Salman Khan

Follower count: 45.2 million

Another Indian actor on our list, Salman Khan is an award-winning star and one of the highest-paid actors in the world. He has 45.2 million followers on X and posts about Indian current events, music, films, and culture.

36. Akshay Kumar

Follower count: 46.1 million

Akshay Kumar is another award-winning actor from India. He’s been on X since 2009, and a lot of his posts are about his acting work and current events. With 46.1 million followers, he has about a million more than Salman Khan.

35. Miley Cyrus

Follower count: 46.5 million

Singer and star of Hannah Montanaand The Last Song,” Miley Cyrus claims the 35th spot on our list, with 46.5 million followers. She posts a mix of personal and music content. Cyrus has been on X since 2011, like Kylie Jenner.

34. ESPN

Follower count: 47.2 million

The account belonging to the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) has 47.2 million followers – over 5 million more than its SportsCenter brand. It’s been sharing content about sports and athletes since 2007. 

33. FC Barcelona

Follower count: 47.8 million

The first soccer club on our list, FC Barcelona’s account has almost 48 million followers. Unsurprisingly, the content is heavy on soccer and Barcelona players like Jules Kounde. It’s been on X since 2009.

32. BTS

Follower count: 48.5 million

This is the second account on our list dedicated to BTS. Unlike BTS Official, this account offers more behind-the-scenes insights into the band. It’s also older than the other account, having joined X (then Twitter) in 2011. 

31. Amitabh Bachchan

Follower count: 48.5 million

Another popular Indian actor – and also a former politician – is at the 31st spot on our list. Amitabh Bachchan, known to Western audiences for his The Great Gatsby cameo, has 48.5 million X followers. A lot of his content is in Hindi, with occasional English-language posts. Bachchan has been on X since 2011.

30-21

This segment of our list is all about music and sports and not just basketball, either…

30. Real Madrid C.F.

Follower count: 48.7 million

The second soccer club on our list is another Spanish club – Real Madrid. Its Spanish-language X account boasts 48.7 million followers and focuses on club-related content, such as players and match moments. Real Madrid C.F. has been active on the platform since 2008.

29. UEFA Champions League

Follower count: 49.7 million

The UEFA Champions League competition is the most popular soccer-related X account from a club or organization, with 49.7 million followers. It posts frequently during the soccer season and mostly about players and matches. The account has been active since 2012.

28. Jimmy Fallon

Follower count: 50.2 million

American comedian and TV show host Jimmy Fallon is 28th on our list, with 50.2 million followers. His X feed offers a variety of content, ranging from personal snippets to segments of his TV show. Fallon joined X in 2008.

27. BBC Breaking News

Follower count: 51.6 million

The second BBC X account on our list is all about news and updates. It has over 11 million more followers than the BBC World News account. As the name suggests, BBC Breaking News’ content mostly concerns breaking news. Like the other BBC account on X, this one has been posting since 2007.

26. LeBron James

Follower Count: 52.7 million

Unlike his Chicago Bulls counterpart Michael Jordan who’s not on X, the basketball legend LeBron James has a significant follower count, placing him at the 26th spot on our list. His 52.7 million followers enjoy frequent posts on sports and James’ life. James joined X in 2009.

25. Demi Lovato

Follower count: 53 million

We’re halfway through our list, and the second half starts with American musician and Disney star Demi Lovato, famous for her songs Heart Attackand Stone Cold.” With 53 million X followers, Lovato often posts about her music and upcoming events. She’s been active on X since 2009.

24. Shakira

Follower count: 53.7 million

The popular Colombian star Shakira is well-known for her sultry music and sizzling duets. With her 53.7 million X followers, she’s at the 24th spot on our list. Shakira’s posts are mostly about her life and music. A lot of her content is in Spanish. She’s been on X since 2009.

23. The New York Times

Follower count: 55 million

Another news publication on our list, The New York Times’ main X account has 55 million followers. As you might expect from a newspaper, the account posts news- and opinion-related content from its website. It’s the only NY Times account on this list, and it’s been on X since 2007.

22. Britney Spears

Follower count: 55.1 million

The popular artist Britney Spears, formerly known as The Princess of Pop,” has a follower count of 55.1 million. Although she doesn’t post often, her content is personal and often showcases moments from her life. Her account has been on the platform since 2008.

21. Virat Kohli

Follower count: 57.4 million

The only cricketer on this list, Virat Kohl – the former captain of India’s national team – has 57.4 million followers. A lot of his X content features brand collaborations, but he also posts personal content. Kohli has been active on X since 2009.

20-11

The 20-t0-11 X accounts on our list include musicians, major companies, scientists, and influencers from very different fields.

20. Justin Timberlake

Follower count: 61.4 million

The man who brought sexy back,” former NSYNC singer Justin Timberlake opens the top twenty X accounts on our list, with 61.4 million followers. Since he’s still making music, Timberlake’s X feed is full of music-related content, including several collaborations. In addition, Timberlake frequently posts calls to support charities. He’s been on X since 2009.

19. CNN

Follower count: 61.6 million

The third news channel on our list, CNN’s official X account boasts 61.6 million followers on the platform. However, as you’ll see later, it’s not the most popular CNN account. The TV network’s account posts a variety of content from its main website, ranging from news stories to opinions and quotes. Like the BBC, CNN joined X in 2007.

18. Neymar Jr.

Follower count: 62.7 million

The Brazilian soccer star Neymar is widely regarded as one of the world’s best players and is one of two on our list. Unsurprisingly, most of his content, which he shares with his 62.7 million followers, is about soccer. It’s a mix of English- and Portuguese-language content. Neymar’s been active on X since 2011.

17. Bill Gates

Follower count: 63.4 million

The tech mogul and philanthropist Bill Gates was once regarded as the richest man in the world. However, he’s only 17th in terms of X followers – the number one individual on our list has more than double Gates’ 63.4 million. A lot of Gates’ posts are about tech news and the work of his foundation. He joined the platform in 2009.

16. CNN Breaking News

Follower count: 63.8 million

Following on from the main CNN account, this is the most-followed CNN feed on X. The CNN Breaking News account boasts almost 64 million followers – three million more than its parent. And just like the BBC Breaking News account, its feed is all about top stories and breaking news. The account was created in 2007.

15. X

Follower count: 66.4 million

Of course, the platform’s own company account has a spot on this list – and not a bad one, at that, given that its rival Meta only has 13.8 million followers and X has 66.4 million. Unsurprisingly, X’s account has been around since Twitter’s inception in 2007, making it the oldest account on the list. Most of the feed is about company updates.

14. Selena Gomez

Follower count: 66.6 million

Another former Disney star turned singer, Selena Gomez, takes the 14th spot on this list, putting her 11 spots ahead of Demi Lovato. Gomez’s 66.6 million followers primarily get music-related content but also occasional posts about her brand collaborations and charity work. Gomez has been on X since 2009.

13. Kim Kardashian

Follower count: 75 million

Model, businesswoman, aspiring lawyer, and Kylie Jenner’s half-sister, Kim Kardashian boasts 75 million X followers. Her content is in line with the Kardashian brand, including personal stories and collaborations with other businesses. Kardashian joined the platform in 2009.

12. Ellen DeGeneres

Follower count: 75.2 million

Actress, comedian, and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is slightly ahead of Kim K, with 75.2 million X followers. A lot of her content is made up of snippets from her show and daily life. DeGeneres has been tweeting and posting since 2009.

11. NASA

Follower count: 76 million

The American National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) might be a government agency, but it’s embraced popular science on social media, boasting 76 million followers, beating out Kim K by a million users. As you might expect, it posts science- and space-related content. NASA joined X in 2007. 

10-6

Finally, we’re at the top 10 X accounts by number of followers. Spoiler alert – you can probably guess the top one. 

10. YouTube

Follower count: 79.1 million

The video-sharing platform and streaming service YouTube is just short of 80 million X followers. And for a video website, its feed is surprisingly short on video content – it mostly features relatable text posts. YouTube joined Twitter the year after its inception in 2007.

9. Lady Gaga

Follower count: 83.9 million

Singer, actress, and entrepreneur Stefani Germanotta, better known as Lady Gaga, takes the ninth spot on our list with almost 84 million followers. Most of her content is related to her music and acting work, and to her skincare line. She’s been on X since 2008.

8. Narendra Modi

Follower count: 91.2 million

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is the second-most popular politician on X. With 91.2 million followers, Modi primarily shares content related to his political activities. He’s one of the few politicians who’ve seen great success on social media, which he’s been engaged in since 2009.

7. Taylor Swift

Follower count: 94.1 million

Singer and music industry influencer Taylor Swift claims the lucky seventh spot on our list, with over 94 million followers. A lot of her content is highly authentic, featuring photos and videos of her gigs, music, and day-to-day life. Swift has been on the platform since 2008.

6. Katy Perry

Follower count: 107.2 million

The first individual on our list with over 100 million followers, “Queen of Camp” Katy Perry is in sixth place, narrowly missing the top five. Unlike Taylor Swift’s content, Perry’s is more branded and features more collaborations. She’s been tweeting since 2009.

Top Five X Accounts

top-5-x-accounts

Like this infographic? Feel free to use it on your website or blog, but please remember to give us credit by linking back to techreport.com/statistics/top-most-followed-x-twitter-accounts in your post.

5. Rihanna

Follower count: 108.2 million

Singer, skincare billionaire, and SuperBowl star Rihanna opens up our top 5 X accounts, with 108.2 million followers. At the moment, a lot of her content is pregnancy-related, but she also posts a lot about her brand Fenty and her music. The Barbadian star has been active on X since 2009.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

Follower count: 109.3 million 

The popular and highly paid athlete Cristiano Ronaldo has over 109 million followers on X. A lot of his content is pretty on-brand, featuring soccer and NFTs. Sometimes, Cristiano posts in his native Portuguese. He joined X in 2010.

3. Justin Bieber

Follower count: 111.7 million

Justin Bieber, Canadian pop star and Hailey Baldwin’s husband, is the first X account on our list with over 110 million followers. Compared to other artists listed, he posts fairly infrequently – in fact, his last post to date was in December 2022. The rare content that he does post is usually related to music. Bieber has been on X since 2009.

2. Barack Obama

Follower count: 131.9 million

The current POTUS, Joe Biden, narrowly missed making this list with 32.1 million followers, but former US President Barack Obama is hugely popular on X. Since leaving the White House, he’s been involved with the presidential library, writing books, and various Netflix deals. Obama joined X during his first presidential campaign in 2007.

1. Elon Musk

Follower count: 154.2 million

Who’s surprised by the top X account?

Nobody.

Elon Musk, the current owner of Twitter – which he subsequently rebranded as X – has over 20 million more followers than Obama. The majority of his recent content has been about the future of X, but some Tesla-related posts have also appeared. He’s been using Twitter – and then X – since 2009.

References:

Kate Sukhanova Statistics Writer

Kate Sukhanova Statistics Writer

Kate is an accomplished tech writer and SaaS (Software as a Service) founder, renowned for his expertise in the technology industry. She holds a Bachelor of Laws from the esteemed University of Exeter, where she honed his critical thinking and analytical skills.

Beyond her entrepreneurial endeavors, Kate is a true statistics geek. She revels in the world of data and derives insights that drive decision-making and business strategies. This penchant for numbers enhances her ability to craft data-driven articles, guiding readers through complex topics with clarity and reliability.

Kate's passion for knowledge and curiosity about emerging technologies drive her to learn and stay ahead of the curve continuously. She is deeply committed to sharing valuable information about innovations that have a tangible, positive impact on businesses and society.

Most Popular News

1 The Top 50 Most Followed X / Twitter Accounts
2 Meta Introduces Code Llama: A New AI-powered Coding Tool to Rival ChatGPT
3 Preparing for Potential Bitcoin Dip? 5 Safe Haven Assets if Price Reverts to $20,000
4 APE Continues in Its Downward Trend: Can the Token Bounce Off?
5 Monero Price Prediction: XMR Dips 9% In Seven Days, Will Investors Consider Other Alternatives?

Latest News

Meta Introduces Code Llama: A New AI-powered Coding Tool
News

Meta Introduces Code Llama: A New AI-powered Coding Tool to Rival ChatGPT

Krishi Chowdhary
Preparing for Potential Bitcoin Dip? 5 Safe Haven Assets if Price Reverts to $20,000
Crypto News

Preparing for Potential Bitcoin Dip? 5 Safe Haven Assets if Price Reverts to $20,000

Will Macmaster

Bitcoin is one of the biggest losers in the last couple of weeks. The project has been trading negatively for a while, and experts predict further price dips. This worries...

Crypto News

APE Continues in Its Downward Trend: Can the Token Bounce Off?

Asad Gilani

APE has demonstrated negative momentum following a price decline of 26% from its value in the past month. The market situation has kept investors worrying about APE’s bullish recovery because the token...

Crypto News

Monero Price Prediction: XMR Dips 9% In Seven Days, Will Investors Consider Other Alternatives?

Nick Dunn
XRP
Crypto News

XRP Lawsuit: SEC Withdraws An Attorney From Ongoing Battle

Damien Fisher
Ripple
Crypto News

People Magazine Ranks Ripple Labs Among Top 100 Companies that Cares for Employees

Damien Fisher
SHIB
Crypto News

SHIB Price Prediction As Wallet Holders Crossed 10 Million Amid Shibarium Launch

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.