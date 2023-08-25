The Top 50 Most Followed X / Twitter Accounts

The “bluebird” network, as Twitter used to be known, has changed its name to X. The rebranding, courtesy of the platform’s new owner Elon Musk, has had a mixed reception.

Nevertheless, the social network remains popular among politicians, celebrities, influencers, and other public figures. The top 50 X accounts range from politicians and philanthropists to actors, musicians, sportspeople, and media organizations. Let’s take a closer look at them.

Of course, given the platform’s dynamic nature, the statistics for X change on a daily basis. Every day, people lose and gain followers. However, many of the “top” X accounts, based on their follower counts, remain largely the same.

We’ll now look at the top 50 most-followed active X accounts as of August 25th, 2023.

50-41

The first ten accounts on our list belong to a mix of artists, entrepreneurs, and organizations. Let’s dive in.

50. Sachin Tendulkar

It was wonderful to spend time with CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and the dedicated personnel of the @IAF_MCC. The commitment to safeguarding our skies fills me with immense pride. A salute to the courage, dedication, and relentless spirit of this one big team.… pic.twitter.com/xYHXnhVGSK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 22, 2023

Follower count: 39 million

We kick off with the Indian philanthropist Sachin Tendulkar, who has 39 million followers on X. Tendulkar is the founder of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, which works to create equal opportunities for children in his home country. Tendulkar has been active on X (formerly Twitter) since 2010. His content primarily focuses on activism, social change, and his personal opinions.

49. Drake (Drizzy)

Follower count: 39.3 million

The second account on our list belongs to the hip-hop artist Drake, also known as Drizzy. With 39.3 million followers, Drake’s feed is full of content he’s shared from other accounts, mostly related to music. He’s been on X since 2009.

48. BBC News (World)

Rising tree temperatures could lead to ‘severe consequences’ https://t.co/eiK7JuG5TN — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 24, 2023

Follower count: 40.1 million

The first BBC X account on our list, this account is one of the official pages of the British Broadcasting Corporation and focuses on world news. With 40.1 million followers who indeed come from around the world, the account shares content from its parent site, the BBC. BBC News (World) has been on X since 2007.

47. Kylie Jenner

ask and you shall receive 🫶🏻 3 yummy new award winning GLOSS DRIP shades dropping August 8th 🤍 https://t.co/bDaioh0UAV pic.twitter.com/BVmPWxeuhN — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 31, 2023

Follower count: 40.1 million

Socialite, influencer, and TikTok star Kylie Jenner is 47th on our list, with over 40 million followers, like BBC World News. Lots of content on this account relates to Jenner’s various business ventures, selfies, and the life of the Kardashians. Jenner’s been on X since 2011.

46. Niall Horan

It’s finally time… my new album The Show is out now! Listen here: https://t.co/fxr7vLEcsi I’ve been working really hard on this album for years and I can’t even put in to words how excited I am for it to be yours. All 10 songs have their special meanings to me and I hope they… pic.twitter.com/scZIHeBDqV — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 9, 2023

Follower count: 40.4 million

Irish musician and former One Direction member Niall Horan has 40.4 million followers on X. Much of his content covers music, his daily life, and gigs. Niall joined X in 2010.

45. Sports Center

Not one, not two, but THREE home runs for Aaron Judge 😤 His first career 3-HR game 💥 (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/HPHJvxZzqm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 24, 2023

Follower count: 41.6 million

The American daily sports TV program SportsCenter is the brainchild of ESPN, which appears further down our list. SportsCenter has 41.6 million followers and has been on X since 2009. As you might expect, SportsCenter’s content is all about sports broadcast on ESPN.

44. Premier League

The Premier League and our clubs are proud to support Ukraine Independence Day

#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/A6GFgJ1rz3 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 24, 2023

Follower count: 42 million

Another sports account – and one of many – the X account belonging to the UK Premier League has 42 million followers. Most of its content deals with soccer matches, players, and League updates. The account has been active since 2011.

43. Oprah Winfrey

It’s time for @Oprah’s Favorite Things! Whatever gift you choose, let the message behind it be: “I appreciate you. I see you. You matter to me.” Click here for the complete list: https://t.co/hnLfCjo3O3 pic.twitter.com/IvUZeM36Wi — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 1, 2022

Follower count: 42.1 million

American talk show host, producer, and actress Oprah Winfrey takes the 43rd spot on our list. She has a little over 42 million followers and posts a variety of content, ranging from promoting her TV appearances to celebrating amazing women. Oprah’s been on X since 2009.

42. Bruno Mars

Follower count: 42.5 million

Famous for catchy R&B tracks like “The Lazy Song” and “Marry You,” artist Bruno Mars has 42.5 million followers on X. A lot of his content focuses on his music and concerts. Like Oprah and Drake, Mars joined X in 2009.

41. BTS Official

Follower count: 43.5 million

One of the X accounts belonging to the K-pop sensation BTS is in the 41st spot. Much of the content shared with the account’s 43.5 million followers is in Korean, but some English content appears on the channel as well. They’ve been on X since 2013.

40-31

The 31-to-40 crowd on our list includes actors, major sports organizations, and musicians. Spoiler alert – only 40% of them are American.

40. Shah Rukh Khan

Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/yBJu9k7Q8a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 23, 2023

Follower count: 43.6 million

Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, also known as SRK, has almost 100 acting credits to his name and 43.6 million followers on X. A lot of his content focuses on Indian culture and current events, as well as his own films. SRK has been on X since 2010.

39. NBA

Coming soon to a TV near you 🏆 A look at the NATIONAL TV SCHEDULE for the NBA In-Season Tournament on ESPN, TNT and NBA TV! For more info

➡️ https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9 pic.twitter.com/SXuHF8ARev — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2023

Follower count: 44.1 million

The National Basketball Association (the NBA) opens the thirties section of our list. The NBA posts and reposts daily basketball content for its 44.1 million followers around the world. The NBA has been on X since 2009 – the same as SportsCenter.

38. Jennifer Lopez

One year ago today 🤍 … Dear Ben, Sitting here alone

Looking at my ring ring

Feeling overwhelmed

It makes me wanna sing sing

How did we end up here

Without a rewind

Oh my

This is my life… Jennifer 🤍#DearBenPartII #ThisIsMeNow 📸 @johnrussophoto pic.twitter.com/83MzcqUvT8 — jlo (@JLo) August 21, 2023

Follower count: 44.8 million

Jennifer Lopez, also known as JLo, is a popular American artist, actress, and businesswoman whose X follower count is 44.8 million. The “Hustlers” star joined X in 2009, and her content mostly consists of personal and lifestyle posts.

37. Salman Khan

On India’s 77th Independence Day, I am proud to see the launch of Equal @equaldotin launched by @TheKeshavReddy

An ID platform built for Indians by Indians..1 million Indians already using Equal, Join the Waitlist: https://t.co/Oln8lvX5cS pic.twitter.com/QHtDF5zUjJ — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 15, 2023

Follower count: 45.2 million

Another Indian actor on our list, Salman Khan is an award-winning star and one of the highest-paid actors in the world. He has 45.2 million followers on X and posts about Indian current events, music, films, and culture.

36. Akshay Kumar

Follower count: 46.1 million

Akshay Kumar is another award-winning actor from India. He’s been on X since 2009, and a lot of his posts are about his acting work and current events. With 46.1 million followers, he has about a million more than Salman Khan.

35. Miley Cyrus

August 25TH. USED TO BE YOUNG. In celebration of my new single release Endless Summer Vacation (backyard sessions) continues. Aug 24 @ 10pm EDT on ABC. This time with a retrospective interview sharing stories about the first 30 years of my life in honor of U2BY. This song is… pic.twitter.com/auU6nH8nXC — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 17, 2023

Follower count: 46.5 million

Singer and star of “Hannah Montana” and “The Last Song,” Miley Cyrus claims the 35th spot on our list, with 46.5 million followers. She posts a mix of personal and music content. Cyrus has been on X since 2011, like Kylie Jenner.

34. ESPN

Follower count: 47.2 million

The account belonging to the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) has 47.2 million followers – over 5 million more than its SportsCenter brand. It’s been sharing content about sports and athletes since 2007.

33. FC Barcelona

G⚽AL OF THE DAY

The 🦈 in action pic.twitter.com/GRiq0ZsG69 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 24, 2023

Follower count: 47.8 million

The first soccer club on our list, FC Barcelona’s account has almost 48 million followers. Unsurprisingly, the content is heavy on soccer and Barcelona players like Jules Kounde. It’s been on X since 2009.

32. BTS

Follower count: 48.5 million

This is the second account on our list dedicated to BTS. Unlike BTS Official, this account offers more behind-the-scenes insights into the band. It’s also older than the other account, having joined X (then Twitter) in 2011.

31. Amitabh Bachchan

you are absolutely right !!! https://t.co/c364IWU8o5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2023

Follower count: 48.5 million

Another popular Indian actor – and also a former politician – is at the 31st spot on our list. Amitabh Bachchan, known to Western audiences for his “The Great Gatsby” cameo, has 48.5 million X followers. A lot of his content is in Hindi, with occasional English-language posts. Bachchan has been on X since 2011.

30-21

This segment of our list is all about music and sports – and not just basketball, either…

30. Real Madrid C.F.

Follower count: 48.7 million

The second soccer club on our list is another Spanish club – Real Madrid. Its Spanish-language X account boasts 48.7 million followers and focuses on club-related content, such as players and match moments. Real Madrid C.F. has been active on the platform since 2008.

29. UEFA Champions League

So much drama 😱 Who’s making it to the group stage?#UCL pic.twitter.com/ZSDzI0RXYh — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2023

Follower count: 49.7 million

The UEFA Champions League competition is the most popular soccer-related X account from a club or organization, with 49.7 million followers. It posts frequently during the soccer season and mostly about players and matches. The account has been active since 2012.

28. Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy James and Jimin. #LikeCrazy update Check my TikTok for the full progress update!https://t.co/63CXEWgazC pic.twitter.com/6mGIsTGN3W — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 18, 2023

Follower count: 50.2 million

American comedian and TV show host Jimmy Fallon is 28th on our list, with 50.2 million followers. His X feed offers a variety of content, ranging from personal snippets to segments of his TV show. Fallon joined X in 2008.

27. BBC Breaking News

GCSE passes in England, Wales and Northern Ireland haven fallen for a second year running, with 68.2% of all grades marked at 4/C and above Follow live ⬇ — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 24, 2023

Follower count: 51.6 million

The second BBC X account on our list is all about news and updates. It has over 11 million more followers than the BBC World News account. As the name suggests, BBC Breaking News’ content mostly concerns breaking news. Like the other BBC account on X, this one has been posting since 2007.

26. LeBron James

My love for gaming and @PlayStation runs deep and you know I’m ALWAYS ready to get on the sticks!! 😤🎮 Just better be my limited edition one! 😉🙏🏾👑 #PlayStationPlaymaker #ad https://t.co/C4TNpoRLhT pic.twitter.com/17jvPVFueD — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 3, 2023

Follower Count: 52.7 million

Unlike his Chicago Bulls counterpart Michael Jordan who’s not on X, the basketball legend LeBron James has a significant follower count, placing him at the 26th spot on our list. His 52.7 million followers enjoy frequent posts on sports and James’ life. James joined X in 2009.

25. Demi Lovato

Confident (Rock Version) out this Friday 🖤 have you pre-saved? pic.twitter.com/zKn6ecJKyf — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 16, 2023

Follower count: 53 million

We’re halfway through our list, and the second half starts with American musician and Disney star Demi Lovato, famous for her songs “Heart Attack” and “Stone Cold.” With 53 million X followers, Lovato often posts about her music and upcoming events. She’s been active on X since 2009.

24. Shakira

Follower count: 53.7 million

The popular Colombian star Shakira is well-known for her sultry music and sizzling duets. With her 53.7 million X followers, she’s at the 24th spot on our list. Shakira’s posts are mostly about her life and music. A lot of her content is in Spanish. She’s been on X since 2009.

23. The New York Times

Cézanne, Degas, Monet, Matisse, Rembrandt, Picasso, Rodin. Over 150 years, the Wildenstein family amassed an art collection estimated to be worth billions by quietly buying up troves of European masterpieces. But now — the dynasty is unraveling. https://t.co/kzYIhD9CQD — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 24, 2023

Follower count: 55 million

Another news publication on our list, The New York Times’ main X account has 55 million followers. As you might expect from a newspaper, the account posts news- and opinion-related content from its website. It’s the only NY Times account on this list, and it’s been on X since 2007.

22. Britney Spears

I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!! pic.twitter.com/2cvS8Zm20A — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) July 24, 2023

Follower count: 55.1 million

The popular artist Britney Spears, formerly known as “The Princess of Pop,” has a follower count of 55.1 million. Although she doesn’t post often, her content is personal and often showcases moments from her life. Her account has been on the platform since 2008.

21. Virat Kohli

Two PUMAs on the prowl 🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♀️ @PUMA Shop PUMA’s all-new range of NITRO running shoes ⚡️

Available on https://t.co/FM9TKxvRlB, PUMA App & PUMA Stores.#FueledByNITRO #ad pic.twitter.com/zh2FWbakHH — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 22, 2023

Follower count: 57.4 million

The only cricketer on this list, Virat Kohl – the former captain of India’s national team – has 57.4 million followers. A lot of his X content features brand collaborations, but he also posts personal content. Kohli has been active on X since 2009.

20-11

The 20-t0-11 X accounts on our list include musicians, major companies, scientists, and influencers from very different fields.

20. Justin Timberlake

Follower count: 61.4 million

The man who “brought sexy back,” former NSYNC singer Justin Timberlake opens the top twenty X accounts on our list, with 61.4 million followers. Since he’s still making music, Timberlake’s X feed is full of music-related content, including several collaborations. In addition, Timberlake frequently posts calls to support charities. He’s been on X since 2009.

19. CNN

“What kind of upside-down world are we in?” US women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe has spoken out on the behavior of Luis Rubiales following Spain’s World Cup victory. https://t.co/w7Cig6nRZD — CNN (@CNN) August 24, 2023

Follower count: 61.6 million

The third news channel on our list, CNN’s official X account boasts 61.6 million followers on the platform. However, as you’ll see later, it’s not the most popular CNN account. The TV network’s account posts a variety of content from its main website, ranging from news stories to opinions and quotes. Like the BBC, CNN joined X in 2007.

18. Neymar Jr.

Follower count: 62.7 million

The Brazilian soccer star Neymar is widely regarded as one of the world’s best players and is one of two on our list. Unsurprisingly, most of his content, which he shares with his 62.7 million followers, is about soccer. It’s a mix of English- and Portuguese-language content. Neymar’s been active on X since 2011.

17. Bill Gates

It was inspiring to learn how Dana Miles, Washington State’s Teacher of the Year, uses technology and real-world scenarios to teach her students about self-advocacy: https://t.co/x3uKWTUrIM pic.twitter.com/zztz3K1hfs — Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 23, 2023

Follower count: 63.4 million

The tech mogul and philanthropist Bill Gates was once regarded as the richest man in the world. However, he’s only 17th in terms of X followers – the number one individual on our list has more than double Gates’ 63.4 million. A lot of Gates’ posts are about tech news and the work of his foundation. He joined the platform in 2009.

16. CNN Breaking News

The Teamsters union votes overwhelmingly in favor of a contract with UPS, avoiding a potentially damaging strike https://t.co/q7JaEkcYMK — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 22, 2023

Follower count: 63.8 million

Following on from the main CNN account, this is the most-followed CNN feed on X. The CNN Breaking News account boasts almost 64 million followers – three million more than its parent. And just like the BBC Breaking News account, its feed is all about top stories and breaking news. The account was created in 2007.

15. X

The vision for X has been unfolding over the last 9 months – and there’s so much more on the horizon. Today we’re taking a moment to celebrate the progress and thank our teams and all our partners. https://t.co/azXPbe8IpO — X (@X) August 2, 2023

Follower count: 66.4 million

Of course, the platform’s own company account has a spot on this list – and not a bad one, at that, given that its rival Meta only has 13.8 million followers and X has 66.4 million. Unsurprisingly, X’s account has been around since Twitter’s inception in 2007, making it the oldest account on the list. Most of the feed is about company updates.

14. Selena Gomez

Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now. 😘 https://t.co/wal44m2ISS pic.twitter.com/g0kEdUHMnc — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 17, 2023

Follower count: 66.6 million

Another former Disney star turned singer, Selena Gomez, takes the 14th spot on this list, putting her 11 spots ahead of Demi Lovato. Gomez’s 66.6 million followers primarily get music-related content but also occasional posts about her brand collaborations and charity work. Gomez has been on X since 2009.

13. Kim Kardashian

Follower count: 75 million

Model, businesswoman, aspiring lawyer, and Kylie Jenner’s half-sister, Kim Kardashian boasts 75 million X followers. Her content is in line with the Kardashian brand, including personal stories and collaborations with other businesses. Kardashian joined the platform in 2009.

12. Ellen DeGeneres

Portia discovered a brand new animal in the back of our house. Or so she said. pic.twitter.com/PKDHIkiBbL — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) April 21, 2023

Follower count: 75.2 million

Actress, comedian, and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is slightly ahead of Kim K, with 75.2 million X followers. A lot of her content is made up of snippets from her show and daily life. DeGeneres has been tweeting and posting since 2009.

11. NASA

Mark your calendars! Join us Thursday, Aug. 24, at 11:45pm (Friday, Aug. 25 0345 UTC) for the broadcast of the #Crew7 launch to the @Space_Station. Liftoff is set for 3:50am ET (0750 UTC). Meet the crew and tune in for launch: hhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QD2XDoeT8SI pic.twitter.com/CT0cPineCx — NASA (@NASA) August 23, 2023

Follower count: 76 million

The American National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) might be a government agency, but it’s embraced popular science on social media, boasting 76 million followers, beating out Kim K by a million users. As you might expect, it posts science- and space-related content. NASA joined X in 2007.

10-6

Finally, we’re at the top 10 X accounts by number of followers. Spoiler alert – you can probably guess the top one.

10. YouTube

Follower count: 79.1 million

The video-sharing platform and streaming service YouTube is just short of 80 million X followers. And for a video website, its feed is surprisingly short on video content – it mostly features relatable text posts. YouTube joined Twitter the year after its inception in 2007.

9. Lady Gaga

Follower count: 83.9 million

Singer, actress, and entrepreneur Stefani Germanotta, better known as Lady Gaga, takes the ninth spot on our list with almost 84 million followers. Most of her content is related to her music and acting work, and to her skincare line. She’s been on X since 2008.

8. Narendra Modi

Speaking at the BRICS Summit. https://t.co/n93U4Vbher — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2023

Follower count: 91.2 million

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is the second-most popular politician on X. With 91.2 million followers, Modi primarily shares content related to his political activities. He’s one of the few politicians who’ve seen great success on social media, which he’s been engaged in since 2009.

7. Taylor Swift

Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done… pic.twitter.com/JFYOWhBxhj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 10, 2023

Follower count: 94.1 million

Singer and music industry influencer Taylor Swift claims the lucky seventh spot on our list, with over 94 million followers. A lot of her content is highly authentic, featuring photos and videos of her gigs, music, and day-to-day life. Swift has been on the platform since 2008.

6. Katy Perry

Tune in to @GMA Friday morning to catch one of your LAST peeks into PLAY. ⏳TIME’s⌛️running out to WATCH this show 🍄😩 pic.twitter.com/oUB255fOmy — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2023

Follower count: 107.2 million

The first individual on our list with over 100 million followers, “Queen of Camp” Katy Perry is in sixth place, narrowly missing the top five. Unlike Taylor Swift’s content, Perry’s is more branded and features more collaborations. She’s been tweeting since 2009.

Top Five X Accounts

5. Rihanna

Follower count: 108.2 million

Singer, skincare billionaire, and SuperBowl star Rihanna opens up our top 5 X accounts, with 108.2 million followers. At the moment, a lot of her content is pregnancy-related, but she also posts a lot about her brand Fenty and her music. The Barbadian star has been active on X since 2009.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

Difficult game, but Important win to qualify for the Asian champions league!

Always believe to the end! Never give up!💪🏼@AlNassrFC @AlNassrFC 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/ibvDxoyvWm — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 22, 2023

Follower count: 109.3 million

The popular and highly paid athlete Cristiano Ronaldo has over 109 million followers on X. A lot of his content is pretty on-brand, featuring soccer and NFTs. Sometimes, Cristiano posts in his native Portuguese. He joined X in 2010.

3. Justin Bieber

long time coming and excited to finally announce https://t.co/dFc8NBoFs0 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 1, 2022

Follower count: 111.7 million

Justin Bieber, Canadian pop star and Hailey Baldwin’s husband, is the first X account on our list with over 110 million followers. Compared to other artists listed, he posts fairly infrequently – in fact, his last post to date was in December 2022. The rare content that he does post is usually related to music. Bieber has been on X since 2009.

2. Barack Obama

Through the Voyager Scholarship, Michelle, @BChesky, and I are supporting the next generation of leaders pursuing careers in public service. We’re excited to welcome our newest class of Voyagers, and can’t wait to work with them over the next few years. https://t.co/MpgkEjBV9m pic.twitter.com/7B5je1eAO4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 22, 2023

Follower count: 131.9 million

The current POTUS, Joe Biden, narrowly missed making this list with 32.1 million followers, but former US President Barack Obama is hugely popular on X. Since leaving the White House, he’s been involved with the presidential library, writing books, and various Netflix deals. Obama joined X during his first presidential campaign in 2007.

1. Elon Musk

Just drove the production candidate Cybertruck at Tesla Giga Texas! pic.twitter.com/S0kCyGUBFD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2023

Follower count: 154.2 million

Who’s surprised by the top X account?

Nobody.

Elon Musk, the current owner of Twitter – which he subsequently rebranded as X – has over 20 million more followers than Obama. The majority of his recent content has been about the future of X, but some Tesla-related posts have also appeared. He’s been using Twitter – and then X – since 2009.

References: