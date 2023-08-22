The Top 20 Richest TikTokers in 2023

TikTok is becoming more and more popular across a range of different audiences, and needless to say, it has presented many individuals with unique new opportunities for monetization.
With some TikTokers earning more than $20 million from their content while being under the age of 30, we’re seeing brand-new revenue streams and an unprecedented influx of wealthy young influencers.
But who are the richest TikTokers? What kind of content do they post? And how do they make money?
Just like any business venture, making money on TikTok is hard work – but these 20 richest TikTokers are nailing it. Let’s find out who they are.
Top 20 TikTokers by Earnings
Source: Statista
We’ll now take a closer look at TikTok influencers and content creators who have been making big bucks through the video-sharing social network. Spoiler alert – not all of them are human.
20. Kris Collins
@kallmekris
This is so trippy
♬ Tears to Shed – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride Soundtrack-Helena Bonham Carter, Jane Horrocks And Enn Reitel
Kristina Collins, a 26-year-old Canadian better known as Kallmekris on TikTok, is the first on our list. She has 49.7 million followers on the platform, and in 2021, she made $4.75 million on TikTok – on par with Avani Gregg, who is at no. 13 on our list of the 20 richest TikTokers.
However, Collins’ net worth is less than Gregg’s. It’s estimated to be $1 million by some sources.
Collins got into TikTok during COVID-19 after losing her hairdressing job. Her content is mostly focused on comedy and includes skits about various characters. In addition to TikTok, she posts on YouTube and Instagram, making extra income from brand collaborations and professional photography.
19. Nisha Guragain
@nishaguragain
Nisha Guragain, a 26-year-old TikTok influencer and performer from India, is nineteenth on our list. Her TikTok has 28.2 million followers, and her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.
Guragain’s content is all about dance, music, and performance. She also has a YouTube channel and is active on Instagram. Most of her income comes from TikTok and influencing work.
18. Josh Richards
Another Gen Z Canadian, 21-year-old Josh Richards has 25.9 million followers on TikTok. He generally posts content around sports and comedy.
Richard’s net worth is believed to be $1.5 million. However, we expect he’ll be moving up soon. In addition to TikTok, the Canadian is the co-founder of a digital management company and an energy drinks brand, and he has deals with Reebok and other brands.
17. Riyaz Aly
The Indian influencer and TikToker Riyaz Aly isn’t even 20 years old yet, and he is already one of the top richest TikTokers. With an estimated net worth of $2 million, he has 45.8 million followers on TikTok.
Aly’s content primarily consists of lip-syncing videos. In addition to TikTok revenue, he also makes money from acting, predominantly in music videos.
16. Jacob Sartorius
@jacobsartorius
like what is muscially? uhhhh? 🫣
In the sixteenth spot on our list, we have 20-year-old singer and TikToker Jacob Sartorius from Oklahoma. Like Riyaz Aly, he gained popularity from lip-syncing videos.
Sartorius’ net worth is estimated to be $3 million. His TikTok, which has 23.6 million followers, is only one of his income streams, though. The musician has released several singles and albums, and he has done several tours.
15. Chase Hudson
@huddy
the wait is over , slowly healing is yours now
In 15th place, we have Chase Hudson. The 21-year-old content creator from California is estimated to have a net worth of $3 million – on par with Jacob Sartorius.
Like Sartorius, Hudson posts lip-syncing videos on his TikTok, “Huddy,” which has 31.6 million followers. He also posts on Instagram and YouTube.
14. Zach King
@zachking
#duet @Terry Crews
The only millennial on this list of the 20 richest TikTokers, the 34-year-old Oregonian filmmaker Zach King found TikTok fame from magic tricks videos. He was previously known for his content on Vine and YouTube.
King’s TikTok has 78.4 million followers – a lot more than many others on our list. His net worth is approximately $3 million. In addition to social media, he makes money as a producer and director.
13. Avani Gregg
@avani
The TikToker Avani Gregg, better known as Avani, is only 20, but she already has a net worth of $3 million, on par with Chase Hudson and Jacob Sartorius.
Avani’s niche isn’t lip-syncing, though – she posts about comedy, challenges, and makeup. The Indiana-born content creator has 24.6 million followers on TikTok. She also had a part in a web TV series.
12. Michael Le
@justmaiko
new trio is 🔥😮💨🤌🏼
Michael Le – a 23-year-old dancer, choreographer, and TikToker from Florida – takes the twelfth spot on our list. With an approximate net worth of $4 million, Le has a large following on several channels.
For instance, Le’s TikTok “justmaiko” has almost 52 million followers. His dance videos and his dance and choreography career are responsible for most of his income. He also has a gaming startup.
11. Brent Rivera
@brentrivera
50 tickets to Oppenheimer…
Unlike many on this list, 25-year-old Californian Brent Rivera didn’t start off on TikTok – he was an actor and producer first. However, his TikTok is one of the most popular accounts today, with 47 million followers.
Rivera’s net worth is estimated to be $4 million. In addition to TikTok and acting, he runs a talent incubator and a clothing line.
10. Loren Gray
@lorengray
dont u feel like it goes by too fast ?
The 10th richest TikToker on our list is the 21-year-old singer and content creator Loren Gray, from Pennsylvania. Her net worth is estimated to be $5 million.
Gray’s TikTok was the most popular account on the platform at one point. Today, she has 54.2 million TikTok followers and a large fanbase on YouTube and Instagram. In addition to her singing career and social media presence, she receives income from brand collaborations and sponsorship deals.
9. Baby Ariel
@babyariel
#duet with @Lindsey Nicole okay @Bryce Hall your turn 🫡
Ariel Rebecca Martin, better known as Baby Ariel, is a 22-year-old songstress and content creator from Florida.
Ariel’s TikTok has 34.5 million followers, and she has a large following on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. With a net worth of $6 million, she’s been called one of the most influential people on social media. In addition to appearing on TikTok and other social channels, Ariel is a Disney actress and a singer.
8. Bella Poarch
@bellapoarch
This was way more sour than I thought🤯🥵 #CashAppPartner #1UPSOURCHALLENGE
Bella Poarch’s TikTok reach is massive – she has more than 92 million followers. The Filippino-American influencer and singer is 26 years old and has a net worth of $9 million. In 2021, she made $5 million from TikTok.
Poarch’s content focuses on music and lip-syncing, but she also posts about gaming. In addition to social media, Poarch has a singing career and a clothing line. She also served in the US Navy.
7. Dixie D’Amelio
@dixiedamelio
#socialtouristcofounder i decided to not go for the back flip lolllll @social tourist shop in stores at social tourist melrose & hollister or online now #wethetourists 🤍
TikToker Dixie D’Amelio, who is 22 years old, claims the seventh spot on our list. With a $10 million net worth, she has a large TikTok following of 34.6 million fans.
Her following allows D’Amelio to have her pick of brands for collaborations. In addition to her social media career, she’s also a singer.
6. Khaby Lame
@khaby.lame
Thanks for the advice my friend! #learnfromkhaby #comic #comedy
The 23-year-old Senegalese-born comedian and TikToker Khabane Lame, based in Italy and better known as Khaby Lame, has the sixth spot on our list. With a TikTok following of over 161 million, Lame has amassed a net worth of $15 million.
Lame started producing content after getting laid off during the pandemic. His main income comes from creating TikTok content, and he made $10 million in 2022.
5. JoJo Siwa
@itsjojosiwa
More extreme than i could’ve ever imagined. September 25th on FOX🇺🇸💪🏼🇬🇧
Joelle Joanie Siwa, 20, better known as JoJo Siwa, is a musician and reality TV star. Her net worth is estimated to be $20 million.
Siwa’s TikTok has 45.7 million followers, and she also has a huge YouTube audience. In addition to her content and music career, she has a line of bowties.
4. Addison Rae
Number four on our list is 22-year-old TikToker Addison Rae. With over 88.4 million TikTok followers, she made $8.5 million through the platform in 2021.
Rae’s net worth is estimated to be $20 million. In addition to TikTok, she sings and has parts in TV shows.
3. Charlie D’Amelio
@charlidamelio
The bronze medal for our list goes to Dixie D’Amelio’s 19-year-old sister Charlie D’Amelio, who made $17.5 million on TikTok in 2021. At present, her net worth is estimated to be $20 million – almost double her older sister’s fortune.
Charlie has almost 80 million followers on her TikTok. In addition to her platform revenue, she has a makeup line and a nail polish collection.
2. Jiffpom
Perhaps the most adorable of all the stars on this list, Jiffpom is a 13-year-old Pomeranian with an impressive net worth of $25 million.
The dog lives in LA with his owner, who prefers to stay anonymous. Jiffpom has 20.4 million TikTok followers and has a career as an influencer. He also holds two Guinness World Records for speed.
1. Will Smith
@willsmith
Tag the @WILLOW in your family 🙂
Finally, we’re at the top spot, and it belongs to none other than beloved actor, father, and Oscar winner Will Smith.
Although he has 73.3 million followers on TikTok – a modest number compared to some individuals on this list – Smith’s net worth of $350 million far surpasses the other creators listed. Smith’s estimated TikTok earnings are rated at up to $107,000 per post.
References
- Addison Rae Net Worth (Celebrity Net Worth)
- Addison Rae TikTok profile (TikTok)
- Avani Gregg Net Worth (Celebrity Net Worth)
- Avani TikTok profile (TikTok)
- Baby Ariel Net Worth (Celebrity Net Worth)
- BabyAriel TikTok profile (TikTok)
- Bella Poarch Net Worth (Celebrity Net Worth)
- Bella Poarch TikTok profile (TikTok)
- Brent Rivera Net Worth (Celebrity Net Worth)
- Brent Rivera TikTok profile (TikTok)
- Charli D’Amelio Net Worth (Celebrity Net Worth)
- Charli D’Amelio TikTok profile (TikTok)
- Chase Hudson Net Worth (Celebrity Net Worth)
- Dixie D’Amelio Net Worth (Celebrity Net Worth)
- Dixie D’Amelio TikTok profile (TikTok)
- Estimated annual earnings of selected TikTok channel creators in 2021 (Statista)
- Huddy TikTok profile (TikTok)
- Jacob Sartorius Net Worth (Celebrity Net Worth)
- Jacob Sartorius TikTok profile (TikTok)
- Jiffpom’s Net Worth (Sportskeeda)
- jiffpom TikTok profile (TikTok)
- JoJo Siwa Net Worth (Celebrity Net Worth)
- JoJo Siwa TikTok profile (TikTok)
- Josh Richards TikTok profile (TikTok)
- Khabane Lame TikTok profile (TikTok)
- Khaby Lame Net Worth (Celebrity Net Worth)
- Kris Collins Age, Net Worth, Husband, Family, Height and Biography (Updated 2023) (TheWikiFeed)
- Kris HC TikTok profile (TikTok)
- Kylie Jenner Net Worth (Celebrity Net Worth)
- Loren Gray Net Worth (Celebrity Net Worth)
- Loren Gray TikTok profile (TikTok)
- Michael Le’s Net Worth in 2023 (Sportskeeda)
- Michael Le TikTok profile (TikTok)
- Nisha Guragain Net Worth in 2023 How Rich is She Now? (FreshersLive)
- Nisha Guragain TikTok profile (TikTok)
- Rich Dudes│Will Smith’s Net Worth From Hip-Hop to Hollywood (MoneyMade)
- Riyaz Aly Net Worth (Celebrity Net Worth)
- Riyaz TikTok profile (TikTok)
- The 20 Richest TikTokers In The World (MoneyInc)
- The Top 15 Richest TikTokers, Ranked By Their Net Worth (Screenrant)
- TikTok’s Highest-Earning Stars: Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Raked in $27.5 Million in 2021 (Variety)
- Top 10 Richest TikTokers in the World (2023) (TheInfoworth)
- Will Smith Net Worth (Celebrity Net Worth)
- Will Smith TikTok profile (TikTok)
- Zach King Net Worth (Celebrity Net Worth)
- Zach King TikTok profile (TikTok)