The Top 20 Richest TikTokers in 2023

TikTok is becoming more and more popular across a range of different audiences, and needless to say, it has presented many individuals with unique new opportunities for monetization.

With some TikTokers earning more than $20 million from their content while being under the age of 30, we’re seeing brand-new revenue streams and an unprecedented influx of wealthy young influencers.

But who are the richest TikTokers? What kind of content do they post? And how do they make money?

Just like any business venture, making money on TikTok is hard work – but these 20 richest TikTokers are nailing it. Let’s find out who they are.

Top 20 TikTokers by Earnings

We’ll now take a closer look at TikTok influencers and content creators who have been making big bucks through the video-sharing social network. Spoiler alert – not all of them are human.

20. Kris Collins

Kristina Collins, a 26-year-old Canadian better known as Kallmekris on TikTok, is the first on our list. She has 49.7 million followers on the platform, and in 2021, she made $4.75 million on TikTok – on par with Avani Gregg, who is at no. 13 on our list of the 20 richest TikTokers.

However, Collins’ net worth is less than Gregg’s. It’s estimated to be $1 million by some sources.

Collins got into TikTok during COVID-19 after losing her hairdressing job. Her content is mostly focused on comedy and includes skits about various characters. In addition to TikTok, she posts on YouTube and Instagram, making extra income from brand collaborations and professional photography.

19. Nisha Guragain

Nisha Guragain, a 26-year-old TikTok influencer and performer from India, is nineteenth on our list. Her TikTok has 28.2 million followers, and her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.

Guragain’s content is all about dance, music, and performance. She also has a YouTube channel and is active on Instagram. Most of her income comes from TikTok and influencing work.

18. Josh Richards

Another Gen Z Canadian, 21-year-old Josh Richards has 25.9 million followers on TikTok. He generally posts content around sports and comedy.

Richard’s net worth is believed to be $1.5 million. However, we expect he’ll be moving up soon. In addition to TikTok, the Canadian is the co-founder of a digital management company and an energy drinks brand, and he has deals with Reebok and other brands.

17. Riyaz Aly

The Indian influencer and TikToker Riyaz Aly isn’t even 20 years old yet, and he is already one of the top richest TikTokers. With an estimated net worth of $2 million, he has 45.8 million followers on TikTok.

Aly’s content primarily consists of lip-syncing videos. In addition to TikTok revenue, he also makes money from acting, predominantly in music videos.

16. Jacob Sartorius

In the sixteenth spot on our list, we have 20-year-old singer and TikToker Jacob Sartorius from Oklahoma. Like Riyaz Aly, he gained popularity from lip-syncing videos.

Sartorius’ net worth is estimated to be $3 million. His TikTok, which has 23.6 million followers, is only one of his income streams, though. The musician has released several singles and albums, and he has done several tours.

15. Chase Hudson

In 15th place, we have Chase Hudson. The 21-year-old content creator from California is estimated to have a net worth of $3 million – on par with Jacob Sartorius.

Like Sartorius, Hudson posts lip-syncing videos on his TikTok, “Huddy,” which has 31.6 million followers. He also posts on Instagram and YouTube.

14. Zach King

The only millennial on this list of the 20 richest TikTokers, the 34-year-old Oregonian filmmaker Zach King found TikTok fame from magic tricks videos. He was previously known for his content on Vine and YouTube.

King’s TikTok has 78.4 million followers – a lot more than many others on our list. His net worth is approximately $3 million. In addition to social media, he makes money as a producer and director.

13. Avani Gregg

The TikToker Avani Gregg, better known as Avani, is only 20, but she already has a net worth of $3 million, on par with Chase Hudson and Jacob Sartorius.

Avani’s niche isn’t lip-syncing, though – she posts about comedy, challenges, and makeup. The Indiana-born content creator has 24.6 million followers on TikTok. She also had a part in a web TV series.

12. Michael Le

Michael Le – a 23-year-old dancer, choreographer, and TikToker from Florida – takes the twelfth spot on our list. With an approximate net worth of $4 million, Le has a large following on several channels.

For instance, Le’s TikTok “justmaiko” has almost 52 million followers. His dance videos and his dance and choreography career are responsible for most of his income. He also has a gaming startup.

11. Brent Rivera

Unlike many on this list, 25-year-old Californian Brent Rivera didn’t start off on TikTok – he was an actor and producer first. However, his TikTok is one of the most popular accounts today, with 47 million followers.

Rivera’s net worth is estimated to be $4 million. In addition to TikTok and acting, he runs a talent incubator and a clothing line.

10. Loren Gray

The 10th richest TikToker on our list is the 21-year-old singer and content creator Loren Gray, from Pennsylvania. Her net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

Gray’s TikTok was the most popular account on the platform at one point. Today, she has 54.2 million TikTok followers and a large fanbase on YouTube and Instagram. In addition to her singing career and social media presence, she receives income from brand collaborations and sponsorship deals.

9. Baby Ariel

Ariel Rebecca Martin, better known as Baby Ariel, is a 22-year-old songstress and content creator from Florida.

Ariel’s TikTok has 34.5 million followers, and she has a large following on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. With a net worth of $6 million, she’s been called one of the most influential people on social media. In addition to appearing on TikTok and other social channels, Ariel is a Disney actress and a singer.

8. Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch’s TikTok reach is massive – she has more than 92 million followers. The Filippino-American influencer and singer is 26 years old and has a net worth of $9 million. In 2021, she made $5 million from TikTok.

Poarch’s content focuses on music and lip-syncing, but she also posts about gaming. In addition to social media, Poarch has a singing career and a clothing line. She also served in the US Navy.

7. Dixie D’Amelio

TikToker Dixie D’Amelio, who is 22 years old, claims the seventh spot on our list. With a $10 million net worth, she has a large TikTok following of 34.6 million fans.

Her following allows D’Amelio to have her pick of brands for collaborations. In addition to her social media career, she’s also a singer.

6. Khaby Lame

The 23-year-old Senegalese-born comedian and TikToker Khabane Lame, based in Italy and better known as Khaby Lame, has the sixth spot on our list. With a TikTok following of over 161 million, Lame has amassed a net worth of $15 million.

Lame started producing content after getting laid off during the pandemic. His main income comes from creating TikTok content, and he made $10 million in 2022.

5. JoJo Siwa

Joelle Joanie Siwa, 20, better known as JoJo Siwa, is a musician and reality TV star. Her net worth is estimated to be $20 million.

Siwa’s TikTok has 45.7 million followers, and she also has a huge YouTube audience. In addition to her content and music career, she has a line of bowties.

4. Addison Rae

Number four on our list is 22-year-old TikToker Addison Rae. With over 88.4 million TikTok followers, she made $8.5 million through the platform in 2021.

Rae’s net worth is estimated to be $20 million. In addition to TikTok, she sings and has parts in TV shows.

3. Charlie D’Amelio

The bronze medal for our list goes to Dixie D’Amelio’s 19-year-old sister Charlie D’Amelio, who made $17.5 million on TikTok in 2021. At present, her net worth is estimated to be $20 million – almost double her older sister’s fortune.

Charlie has almost 80 million followers on her TikTok. In addition to her platform revenue, she has a makeup line and a nail polish collection.

2. Jiffpom

Perhaps the most adorable of all the stars on this list, Jiffpom is a 13-year-old Pomeranian with an impressive net worth of $25 million.

The dog lives in LA with his owner, who prefers to stay anonymous. Jiffpom has 20.4 million TikTok followers and has a career as an influencer. He also holds two Guinness World Records for speed.

1. Will Smith

Finally, we’re at the top spot, and it belongs to none other than beloved actor, father, and Oscar winner Will Smith.

Although he has 73.3 million followers on TikTok – a modest number compared to some individuals on this list – Smith’s net worth of $350 million far surpasses the other creators listed. Smith’s estimated TikTok earnings are rated at up to $107,000 per post.

