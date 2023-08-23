The Top 20 Richest YouTubers in 2023

Today, anyone can start a YouTube channel, but making money off it is another matter. Although it has billions of viewers, finding a niche and turning it into a source of income is hard work.

Nevertheless, there are some YouTube stars who make millions off their video content on the platform. Of course, some non-YouTube celebrities, like actors and TV presenters, also make money on the social network, but YouTube stars are a different type of celebrity. With most of their income coming from YouTube, their work caters to very specific audiences.

In this article, we’ll look at the 20 top-earning YouTubers and their incomes and see which content creator came out on top. We’ll specifically focus on the individuals (rather than brands) who primarily earn their income from YouTube rather than other business ventures.

Top 20 YouTubers by Earnings

Source: Statista

We’ll now take a look at the 20 richest YouTubers, starting at the lower end of the spectrum.

20. Zoella

At the bottom of our list is the British YouTuber Zoe Sugg, known as Zoella. Sugg is a 34-year-old vlogger whose content focuses on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. Her channel has 4.94 million subscribers.

Sugg’s net worth is approximately $4 million – a relatively modest figure compared to some other celebrities on our list. However, in addition to YouTube, she has her own beauty product line and has written a series of young adult books.

19. Rosanna Pansino

The only YouTuber on the list who primarily creates cooking and baking content, Rosanna Pansino is a 38-year-old American vlogger and the host of a YouTube cooking show, Nerdy Nummies. Her own YouTube channel has 14.4 million subscribers.

Pansino’s estimated net worth is $9 million. In addition to her channel and the cooking show, she’s an actress on TV and a producer.

18. Emma Chamberlain

A 22-year-old vlogger from California, Emma Chamberlain posts a lot of lifestyle content and personal videos on her YouTube channel. The channel has 12 million subscribers, and she posts frequently.

Chamberlain’s net worth is estimated to be $12 million. Besides YouTube, she collaborates with several fashion and lifestyle brands and appears in their ad campaigns.

17. Roman Atwood

Roman Atwood, a 40-year-old YouTuber from Ohio, is known for his YouTube prank videos and vlogs. His channel has 15.4 million subscribers.

Atwood’s net worth is $14.5 million. In addition to his YouTube channel, his other sources of income include a clothing line and an online store.

16. Blippi

The 35-year-old children’s content creator Stevin John, better known as Blippi, is a veteran and former comedian who’s now focused on creating educational content for children. His YouTube channel has 18.4 million subscribers.

In 2020, Blippi made $17 million through his channel – the same year the channel became part of the Moonbug Entertainment franchise. Blippi’s net worth is $16 million.

15. Jacksepticeye

The Irish YouTuber Sean McLaughlin, better known as Jacksepticeye, is a popular vlogger and gamer. His net worth is $16 million.

Jacksepticeye’s YouTube channel has 30.2 million subscribers and mainly consists of video game commentary.

14. Preston Arsement

YouTuber Preston Arsement, a 29-year-old American, made $16 million in 2021. His net worth is estimated to be $20 million.

Preston’s YouTube channel has 24.5 million subscribers and is primarily about gaming. In addition to the channel, Preston also runs paid Minecraft servers.

13. Like Nastya

Anastasia Radzinskaya, better known as vlogger “Like Nastya,” is a nine-year-old Russian-American girl. Her biggest YouTube channel is one of the most popular channels in the world, with 107 million subscribers.

Like Nastya’s net worth is $20 million, and in 2021, she made $28 million. She runs several YouTube channels and is one of the most popular child creators in the world.

12. Lilly Singh

The 34-year-old Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh is also known as “IISuperwomanII.” Her YouTube channel, covering lifestyle and Punjabi culture, has 14.5 million subscribers. Her net worth is estimated to be $20 million.

In addition to YouTube, Singh makes money by hosting an NBC show and documentaries, and she’s also the author of several books.

11. David Dobrik

The Slovakian-American YouTuber David Dobrik is 27, and his net worth amounts to approximately $20 million. His channel, which has 17.8 million subscribers, focuses on comedy and humorous real-life situations.

In addition to YouTube, Dobrik earns money from brand partnerships, his photography mobile app, and being a TV presenter.

10. KSI

The 30-year-old British vlogger Olajide Olatunji, better known as KSI, creates content around comedy, rap, and his feuds with the Paul brothers, who also appear on this list. His net worth is estimated to be $25 million, making him number 10 on our list.

KSI’s YouTube channel has 16.3 million subscribers. In addition to YouTube income, he sees revenue from his music career and real estate.

9. DanTDM

At the ninth spot is the 31-year-old British YouTuber Daniel Middleton, who runs the Minecraft-themed DanTDM YouTube channel. The channel has 27.6 million subscribers, and Daniel’s net worth is estimated to be at the $35 million mark.

Middleton holds three Guinness World Records – for “Most views for a dedicated Minecraft video channel,” “Most goals scored in a game of Rocket League for a team of 2,” and “Most goals scored in a game of Rocket League.” The YouTuber also has a graphic novel out and makes money from his merchandise in addition to his channel.

8. Markiplier

The Hawaiian-born 34-year-old YouTube star Mark Edward Fischbach, known as Markiplier, is eighth on our list. In 2021, he made $38 million through his YouTube channel, which has over 35 million subscribers. His current net worth is estimated to be $35 million.

Markiplier’s YouTube content focuses on gaming – specifically, gaming commentary in the “Let’s play” genre. He’s also working on producing a horror movie and has previously released a YouTube Original series and a clothing line.

7. PewDiePie

Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, known as PewDiePie, is one of the most popular YouTubers of all time. His channel has 111 million subscribers, and he’s estimated to be worth $40 million.

Felix’s content is mostly focused on games, and like Markiplier, he makes a lot of “Let’s Play” videos, although he also publishes a lot of content about his life. In addition to the channel, the YouTuber has an iPhone app and a line of merchandise, and he collaborates with some brands as well.

6. Tyler “Ninja” Blevins

Another gamer on our list, 32-year-old Detroit-born Tyler Blevins, who runs the “Ninja” YouTube channel with 23.7 million subscribers, has an estimated net worth of $40 million. Blevins is also an eSports player and is primarily known for his Twitch and YouTube content related to the “Fortnite” game.

In addition to YouTube, Blevins earns money from brand deals, such as with Redbull, Super Bowl ad appearances, and his position as CIO of GameSquare, which he started in April 2023.

5. Rhett and Link

The fifth spot on our list goes to the duo behind the Good Mythical Morning YouTube show. Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal’s combined net worth is $40 million. The two YouTubers, who are in their forties, earned $30 million in 2021.

The two childhood friends from North Carolina run the “Rhett & Link” YouTube channel, which has over 5 million subscribers, and a daily show called “Good Mythical Morning” with 18 million followers. Their content focuses on them exploring new trends and products and trying out “wacky” stuff, such as eating a scorpion.

Other income streams for McLaughlin and Neal include revenue from the Smosh gaming brand and their YouTube Premium show “Rhett & Link’s Buddy System.”

4. Logan Paul

Logan Paul, a 28-year-old boxer and YouTuber from Ohio, is the fourth on our list. In 2021, he made $18 million – considerably less than some other figures on our list – but his net worth is reportedly $45 million.

Paul’s YouTube channel has 23.6 million subscribers. His content is primarily about boxing, and his 2021 fight with Floyd Mayweather reportedly made him $5.25 million.

In addition to YouTube, Paul has a merchandise company and joined WWE earlier this year.

3. Jake Paul

In third place on our list of the top 20 richest YouTubers is 26-year-old boxing influencer Jake Paul from Ohio. In 2021, he reportedly made $45 million from his YouTube content, though in 2022, his earnings slipped to $20 million.

He’s the younger brother of our fourth-richest YouTuber, Logan Paul, and is estimated to be worth $60 million, largely thanks to his boxing videos.

Paul’s YouTube channel has 20.5 million subscribers and features content related to pranks, stunts, and fights. The channel has seen Paul challenging more professional athletes like Tommy Fury – he lost the fight, but it reportedly nevertheless netted him $30 million.

In addition to YouTube and pay-per-view appearances, Paul makes money from cryptocurrency investments, merch, and a stake in UFC. He apparently even owns a “merch truck,” as seen on his channel.

2. Ryan Kaji

The 11-year-old internet sensation Ryan Kaji takes the silver medal for this list. In 2021, his YouTube channel made $27 million, and his current net worth is estimated to be $100 million.

The Texas-born boy initially gained YouTube popularity through a channel called “Ryan ToysReview,” featuring toy reviews. Later, the channel became “Ryan’s World” and now has over 35 million subscribers.

In addition to the YouTube channel and sponsorship deals with toy companies, the Kaji family has numerous other revenue streams from TV, apps, and video games that feature Ryan’s likeness.

1. Mr. Beast

Jimmy Donaldson, or Mr. Beast, takes the top spot in our list of the top 20 richest YouTubers. As of January 2022, the YouTuber, who’s originally from Kansas, was reported to have made $54 million the previous year and $36 million in 2022. Some estimate that today, his net worth is close to $500 million.

At only 25, Donaldson has already made a name for himself. With over 177 million subscribers, Mr. Beast’s YouTube channel hosts videos featuring experimental stunts, challenges, and massive giveaways. Mr. Beast has a brand as a philanthropist, and he’s renowned for giving away large amounts of cash.

Adverts shared on YouTube make up the lion’s share of this YouTuber’s large income. Deals with brands like Shopify and merchandising sales are additional parts of it.

In addition to content and brand deal ventures, Mr. Beast also launched a global burger chain, capitalizing on his image.

Most of the YouTuber’s earnings reportedly get reinvested into producing more extravagant YouTube videos featuring crazy challenges and journeys – like his trip to Antarctica. No doubt he’ll continue to thrive on the platform as YouTube continues to evolve and roll out new features.

