Top 10 Most Popular Korean Netflix Series In 2024

This list features the most-watched Korean Netflix series and the best-ranked K-titles you’ll find on the platform. Whether you’re into thrillers, romance, or historical dramas, you’ll surely find a binge-worthy show on this list.

Rankings 10–6

10. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Rating: 8.6/10

Genre: Legal drama, Romance, Comedy

The series follows the story of Woo Young-woo, a rookie female attorney with Asperger’s Syndrome. She quickly earns the recognition of clients and other professionals in her field thanks to her competence, extreme intelligence, and impressive photographic memory.

However, her neurodivergent mannerisms and blunt communication style often catch others off-guard, leading to awkward, albeit humorous situations.

Released in 2022, Extraordinary Attorney Woo currently has 27k IMDb ratings, ranking #233 in IMDb’s Top 250 TV Shows. During the year of its release, the show was the most-watched non-English Netflix series for over two weeks.

This drama has clearly been popular among fans and critics. In 2023, the show won an international Emmy Award nomination and won Best Drama at South Korea’s Baek Sang Art Awards.

9. Binsenjo

Rating: 8.4/10

Genre: Crime drama, Action, Dark Comedy

The series is named after the main character, Vincenzo Cassano – a Korean-Italian lawyer and consigliere for the mafia. After his attempted assassination by the mafia, Vincenzo flees to Korea to recover his secretly stashed assets worth millions of dollars.

But to get his money, he must confront the Babel Group, a corrupt pharmaceutical corporation that took over his property. Though he initially tries to get them to court, Vincenzo soon realizes he’ll need to fight fire with fire, putting his mafia training to good use.

Binsenjo (also known as Vincenzo) was released in 2021 and currently has 28k user ratings on IMDb. We’re not surprised about this show’s positive reception. When it was first released, the show was among the top 10 most-watched titles on Netflix.

Later that year, Binsenjo became the fourth most-watched Korean Netflix series. The show also won the 2021 Best Drama Series at the Asian Television Awards.

8. The Glory

Rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Drama, Psychological thriller, Mystery

The Glory shines a spotlight on the psychological trauma of bullying, drawing inspiration from real cases of school violence in South Korea. The series follows Moon Dong-eun, a former victim who suffered a life-altering attack at the hands of her school bullies.

For decades, she’s been plotting an elaborate strategy to get her revenge. Her plan begins with her job as a teacher at an elementary school, where the child of one of her former bullies studies.

The Glory was released in 2022 and currently has 29k IMDb user ratings. It was the most-watched Korean Netflix series in 2023, amassing over 620 million hours viewed.

The series also received extensive critical acclaim, earning Best Drama at the Baek Sang Art 2023 Awards, Outstanding Korean Drama at the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards, and a 2024 nomination for Best Foreign Language Series at the Critics Choice Awards.

7. Sweet Home

Rating: 7.3/10

Genre: Horror, Action, Fantasy

In Sweet Home, the action begins when Cha Hyun-su moves into a new home after his family’s tragic death. The grim apartment complex soon turns into a horrific deathtrap, where Hyun-su and his neighbors must fight against mysterious monsters trying to wipe out humanity.

It’s a race against the clock to figure out an escape as the complex residents die one by one. Eventually, Hyun-su comes down with the signs of the mysterious infection, turning people into monsters.

Sweet Home, a Netflix original, was released in 2020 and currently boasts 32k IMDb ratings. The show was the first major K-series on the platform. Soon after its release, it became the first Korean show to reach the Netflix top 10 in the US.

Approximately 22 million Netflix users streamed Sweet Home in the four weeks since its release. Netflix also reported that the title made the top 10 in nearly 40 countries. With the third season coming out in 2024, we think Sweet Home is in for a new viewership boost.

6. My Name

Rating: 7.8/10

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

The central theme in My Name is revenge. The main character, Yoon Ji-woo, embarks on a meticulous journey to find the culprit responsible for her father’s death. Her search for the truth starts when she joins an organized drug crime ring.

Later, Yoon Ji-woo takes the role of a double agent by infiltrating the police force. There, she’s assigned to work in the drug investigation unit, where she encounters a plot-twisting revelation.

My Name was released on Netflix in 2021 and has amassed 32k IMDb ratings to date. The numbers don’t lie; this eight-episode series has captivated a global audience of crime and drama fans.

My Name has also received an overwhelmingly positive reception among critics. Three months after its official release, the pop culture magazine New Musical Express named the series the seventh-best Korean drama of 2021.

Rankings 5–1

5. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Rating: 8.6/10

Genre: Romantic comedy, Drama

The show paints an interesting dynamic between two love interests with opposing personalities. Moon Gang-tae, the selfless male protagonist, has been a long-time caregiver, taking jobs at the psychiatric units in every new town where he moves.

One day, he crosses paths with Ko Moon-young, a famous children’s book author with a known antisocial personality. Moon-young falls in love with Gang-tae, her romantic obsession being the catalyst to their shared emotional healing journey.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay was released in 2020 and currently sits at 35k IMDb user ratings. In 2021, the title won two nominations, including Best Mini-Series at the International Emmy Awards and Best Drama at South Korea’s Baek Sang Art Awards.

In 2020, it was the most popular romance K-drama in Korea, but the show’s popularity overseas was equally remarkable.

The NYT named It’s Okay to Not Be Okay one of the best international shows of 2020. The show even made the news thanks to international viewers’ growing interest in the Korean fashion brands shown on screen.

4. Crash Landing on You

Rating: 8.7/10

Genre: Romantic comedy

The show explores the forbidden love story between Yoon Se-ri, a famous South Korean businesswoman and heiress, and Ri Jeong-hyeok, a North Korean military captain.

After a paragliding accident, Yoon Se-ri crash-lands in North Korea’s Demilitarized Zone to be discovered by Ri Jeong-hyeok. The captain decides to help her return home safely, though their developing romance and surrounding political intrigues only complicate their situation.

Crash Landing on You was released in 2019 and currently has 42k user ratings on IMDb. In 2020, the series won multiple awards and nominations, including Best Drama at the Asian Academy Creative Awards and the Excellence Award at the Seoul International Drama Awards.

The series was a huge hit on Netflix, especially in Asia. In Japan alone, it was among the top 10 most-watched Netflix titles for 69 consecutive weeks.

The show also made the must-watch top lists on Western media sites like Variety, Time, and Forbes. In 2023, Crash Landing on You was viewed over 120 million hours on Netflix.

3. Kingdom

Rating: 8.3/10

Genre: Historical drama, Horror, Thriller

The action is set in the early 17th century, painting an immersive picture of medieval Korean culture. When strange rumors about the King’s illness spread through the kingdom, the crown Prince, Lee Chang takes it upon himself to investigate the situation.

But soon, the country is overtaken by a deadly zombie epidemic. Lee Chang must fight to save the kingdom amidst the ongoing plague, corruption, and unrest of the political class.

Although it’s in the third spot on our list, Kingdom paved the way for other major Korean Netflix originals to come.

Kingdom was the first original Korean title on Netflix, and it’s still one of the most-watched Korean Netflix series to date, boasting 55k IMDb ratings. The New York Times listed it among the best international shows of 2020.

The same year, Kingdom won two Best Drama nominations at the Baeksang Arts Awards and the Asia Contents Awards. Kim Eun Hee, the show’s screenwriter, even shared her surprise at the show’s impressive global success.

2. All of Us Are Dead

Rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Horror, Action, Thriller

All of Us Are Dead follows a group of high school students who must fight for survival amidst a sudden zombie outbreak. The series begins with Lee Jin-su, who’s left hospitalized after being attacked by a gang of bullies.

Lee Jin-su becomes patient zero, and his father later smuggles the zombie virus into the school to avenge his son. Kim Hyeon-ju, one of the bullies, is the first to contract the virus, but things soon escalate, with the virus eventually spreading into Hyosan City.

All of Us Are Dead is another Netflix original, which was first released in 2022. The series currently has 67k IMDb ratings and is the second-most-watched Korean Netflix series so far. One week after its release, the show made it to the Netflix US Top 10 most watched.

In 2024, it was the ninth most popular non-English show on Netflix. As of May 12th, the title had amassed over 55 million views and 679 million watch hours. With the second season coming out in 2025, All of Us Are Dead will likely remain among Netflix’s top 10 for a while.

1. Squid Game

Rating: 8.0/10

Genre: Action thriller, Dystopian horror, Drama

Seong Gi-hun, an indebted gambling addict, receives a proposal that could change his life. If he wins a series of children’s games, he’ll earn a huge cash reward that could erase all of his debt. Little did he know, he’d have to put his life on the line.

He must compete alongside hundreds of other players, and losing a challenge results in a player’s death. As the games progress, contestants must make harrowing choices to survive, which contributes to the show’s moral dilemmas and complex psychological twits.

We reached the top of the list with the 2021 Netflix original Squid Game. The show has a whopping 545k user ratings on IMDb and is the most-watched Korean Netflix series of all time.

Not only that, but Squid Game has amassed over 2.2 billion hours viewed as of 2024, more than any other English or non-English title on Netflix’s top 10. According to Deutsche Welle, the Korean title is the most-watched series on Netflix in the platform’s history.

The uber-popular series went on to win 43 awards and 85 nominations, including Best Foreign Language Series at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards and The Bingeworthy Show of 2021 at the USA People’s Choice Awards.

What’s the Most-Watched Korean Movie On Netflix?

Currently, My Name Is Loh Kiwan (2024) is the most popular Korean Netflix movie in 2024, having reached the top 10 in over 30 countries in March. It’s been particularly popular in Asia and Latin America.

Among older releases, Oldboy (2003) might be the most popular Korean title available on Netflix. The action thriller has over 637k user ratings on IMDb and despite being more than two decades old, it’s still rated #75 on IMDb’s top 250 movies list.

The most popular Korean movie of all time is Parasite (2019), though it is not currently available on Netflix. With 964k IMDb ratings and an 8.5/10 score, Parasite is one of the most popular and widely acclaimed Korean titles to date.

Parasite won 265 nominations and 309 titles, including a 2020 Oscar for Best International Feature Film at the US Academy Awards. The movie is currently #35 on IMDb’s Top 250 chart.

Who’s The Best Paid Korean Actor In 2024?

According to Lifestyle Asia, Kim Soo-hyun is the best-paid Korean actor right now.

His previous role in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay reportedly had him earning roughly $155,000 per episode. His performance in the series also earned him Best Actor at the 2021 Baek Sang Art Awards.

Now, his 2024 role in Queen of Tears reportedly pays him over $220,000 per episode, and Kim Soo-Hyun already won the Best Actor nomination at the 2024 Baek Sang Art Awards for his performance in the series.

With him also winning Most Popular Actor earlier this year, it seems Kim Soo-hyun’s career is at an all-time high. Beyond his acting roles, Kim Soo-hyun reportedly earns over $14 million a year from endorsements.

What Are The Most Anticipated Korean Netflix Series In 2024?

After the resounding success of Kingdom (2019) and Squid Game (2021), Netflix has been investing billions into Korean original productions.

Throughout 2021–2023, Netflix has been releasing increasingly more original Korean productions, reaching a peak of 34 titles in 2023. And in 2024, Netflix announced the release of over 20 dramas, movies, and unscripted series coming to the platform.

Here are some of the most anticipated Korean Netflix series to look out for this year:

All of Us Are Dead (Season 2)

Genre: Horror, Action, Thriller

Netflix synopsis: A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected.

Sweet Home (Season 3)

Genre: Horror, Action, Fantasy

Netflix synopsis: As humans turn into savage monsters and the world plunges into terror, a handful of survivors fight for their lives — and to hold on to their humanity.

Hellbound (Season 2)

Genre: Thriller, Drama, Fantasy

Netflix synopsis: Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice.

The 8 Show (Season 1)

Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Dark comedy

Netflix synopsis: Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in a tempting but dangerous show where they earn money as time passes.

Hierarchy (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Romance, Mystery

Netflix synopsis: The top 0.01% of students control law and order at Jooshin High School, but a secretive transfer student chips a crack in their indomitable world.

Squid Game (Season 2)

Genre: Action thriller, Dystopian horror, Drama

Netflix synopsis: Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.

Concluding Thoughts

Lately, Korean titles have been dominating the Netflix charts and gaining international acclaim. It’s pretty clear the Hallyu wave continues to captivate global audiences, and the rise of Korean dramas doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

With Netflix’s increasing investments in original Korean productions, the future looks promising for fans eagerly awaiting new releases and sequels for their favorite series.

Whether you’re an old-time K-drama stan or you just got started watching popular series like Squid Game or Hellbound, one thing’s for sure. These top-rated shows and upcoming releases won’t disappoint.

