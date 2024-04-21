45+ Key Twitch Statistics 2024 (Every Fact You Need to Know)

General Twitch Statistics

Interestingly, as of March 2023, over 20.46% of traffic on this streaming service came from America, using desktops. Reports show that young adults from 25 to 34 contribute 49.70% of individuals on Twitch worldwide. Since Twitch is more of a gaming platform, male dominance in the streaming service is expected. We are talking about 80%, give or take. Yeah, it’s that much. If we focus on the US alone, the 20-—to 29-year-old age group makes up 41% of subscribers. The average time spent on Twitch by one user is 95 minutes per day as of October 2023. When we stretch that to the total number of people visiting the platform, we get an average of 2 million hours spent streaming daily. Now, what would that translate to for a month? An astonishing 1.86 billion hours are used up enjoying content on the platform. According to reports, Twitch’s current value ($3.79 billion) is almost four times the value ($970 million) it was bought for in 2014. After its introduction 2011 as a general streaming service that included games, the platform’s users grew to 45 million within 2 years (at the end of 2013). The following year, the platform reached the milestone of being number 4 in terms of the highest source of traffic on the internet in the US. Impressive. August 2014 was interesting because Amazon obtained the streaming service for $970 million. It’s beginning to make sense how Amazon Prime became part of the Twitch subscription.

Twitch History Statistics

11. If you thought having 45 million users in 2014 was exceptional, think again. A whopping 100 million subscribers were recorded the following year in 2015. That’s about 65 million more visitors within that time frame. Unbelievable.

12. As a gamer, you must have heard of YouTube Gaming. Guess what? Twitch kept its hold on the number one spot for game streaming services, surpassing YouTube.

13. As of February 2020, Twitch had about 15 million active subscribers daily. That’s not all. In the same period, the number of visitors streaming on the platform simultaneously rose to an average of 1.4 million, with 3 million broadcasters monthly.

14. From a world point of view, Twitch made it to number 37 for most visited platforms, with 20.26% of those coming from, guess where, America, a new kid on the block.

15. Germany had the second-highest Twitch traffic, at 7.08%, followed by South Korea, at 5.49%.

16. Speaking of South Korea, you need to know that Twitch has plans to shut down its services in the country in 2024. What they are charged for the nation’s internet connection is not sustainable by the platform. We must point out that South Korea has the fastest average internet speed worldwide.

17. As of June 2013, Twitch had 80 people on their payroll. In six months, that number grew to 100 employees.

18. The headquarters of the streaming service is located in the financial district of San Francisco.

19. Let’s get to investors. Twitch received significant help in the form of $15 million invested in the company in 2012, thanks to Venture Capital, which seeks growing companies with good potential. The following year, 2013, saw further investments from Venture Capital for $20 million.

Twitch Demographic Statistics for Viewers (Age)

As we go through the various categories of statistics, it is also important to see the age group that this platform appeals to get a clearer picture of its target audience. Let’s proceed:

20. With further success, the platform had more than 6.5 million views. The intriguing part is having simultaneous viewership flaunting between 60,000 and 70,000, while about 10% actively participated as of February 17, 2014.

21. About 41% of users are youngsters between 16 and 24. This is a classic indication that the younger people are, the more likely they are to be into gaming or, at least, derive pleasure in watching others play. It is also the highest among the different age genres.

22. As we advanced from 25 to 34, we noticed they made up 32% of subscribers, a drop that can’t be ignored.

23. An older age group(from 35 to 44 years) contributed to 17% of total number of users for the service.

24. The numbers went down to just 7% for folks between the ages of 45 and 54, which is expected, considering older people don’t have much time for gaming platforms.

25. We certainly didn’t expect anyone elderly to be interested in playing games, but we were surprised that 3% of Twitch viewers came from the oldest age group, 55 years and above. Isn’t that something?

26. Generally speaking, from a global point of view, a majority of 65% of subscribers came from males, which isn’t surprising.

27. According to a report by BusinessOfApps, 35% of users are female. Interest in gaming platforms is gaining popularity among women.

Twitch Revenue Statistics

The table below will show us at a glance what the platform realized regarding funds:

Year Total Funds Increase in Percentage 2016 $0.1 Billion – 2017 $0.4 Billion 300% 2018 $0.9 Billion 125% 2019 $1.5 Billion 67% 2020 $2.3 Billion 53% 2021 $2.6 Billion 13% 2022 $2.8 Billion 8% 2023 $1.54 billion 82% decrease

28. By now, we should be able to guess the US should be number one on the list. About 20.46% of Twitch traffic came from there.

29. 6.07% of such traffic came from Germany.

30. The Republic of Korea is third at 5.32%. This came as a surprise because we expected them to be above Germany, considering the reputation Asians have for games.

31. Russia comes next with 4.56%.

32. Last but not least, France is at 4.27%.

33. Dota 2 witnessed active users streaming simultaneously on the platform on an average of 60.8k.

34. The military combat game known as Counter-Strike commanded 72k or such views.

35. Valorant game made to 118.7k views.

36. Ever heard of League of Legends? As it stands, the game averaged 132k.

37. Last but not least is Grand Theft Auto v, which has the highest number of views at 160.4k. The open-world game is one of the most sought-after games in the world.

Twitch Stats Comparison With Other Competitors

There are other good alternatives to Twitch in the gaming category, and the table below shows their important differences:

Streaming platform Pros Cons Trovo Cheaper than Twitch, new visitors are easy to notice on the platform. A very small number of subscribers and users, unfortunately, are entitled to only 50% of donations. Kick.com Rules are very transparent, easy entry for new subscribers, a slash in subscription rates by 95% It’s frustrating to use a console for streaming; the customer base is much lower than Twitch’s. Facebook Gaming The app’s user experience is better than Twitch’s; it has better compelling data analysis, and content creators earn more than those on Twitch. The platform caters more to users who have paid to be able to advertise their content, and there is a lack of privacy as most subscribers use their real names to log into the platform. YouTube Gaming With the ability to create thumbnails for live streaming, unlimited hosting of live streams as VODs on users’ channels, and the feature to stream on 4k resolution, visitors can have 70% of subscriptions. A better chance to earn more through video-on-demand Sadly, its live chats aren’t as dynamic as those on Twitch; it’s easier to find live streams on Twitch than on YouTube.

Broadcast Statistics

38. Over one month, over 2.2 million subscribers share their games on the platform. It doesn’t take a magician to see how this helps increase the service’s viewership rate.

39. Have you heard of Fextralife? According to EnterpriseApps, they are the most-viewed broadcasters, with about 2147 million views, and they are also the most popular on Twitch.

40. Another group of broadcasters that goes with Riot Games has recorded 1339 million views.

41. ESL_CSGO is at 750 million.

42. ShadbaseMurderTV follows it and commands about 719 million views.

43. Despite being 5th on the list, Ninja is not doing badly at 572 million.

44. Not far behind is Shroud at 571 million.

45. xQc has attracted up to 525 million views.

46. BeyondTheSummit made it to 8th on the list with 510 million.

47. Summit1G boasts about 505 million views.

48. LIRIK comes last among the top 10 most popular broadcasters with 422 million views.

Bottom Line

Thanks to the above statistics, you must have become familiar with the Twitch live-streaming platform by now. They can help you decide whether to join the platform. Now that we have established how popular Twitch is as a live video streaming platform with lots of potential for gamers and businesses, you can understand what you stand to gain by using the platform.

Frequently Asked Questions