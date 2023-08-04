35+ Viber Statistics You Need to Know Today [2023 Edition]

Viber is a free messaging and calling app that originated in Tel Aviv, Israel 2010. According to statistics, it is one of the most popular instant messaging and calling apps worldwide. It is available on mobile and desktop devices and boasted over 19 million new users one year after its launch.

Messaging apps are rising in popularity, and Viber’s features, such as open secret chat and custom stickers, are some of its stand-out points. Here are vital statistics that confirm Viber’s status as one of the leading messaging apps worldwide. Keep reading to know the most recent Viber statistics.

Top Viber Statistics

There are approximately 1.1 billion Viber users worldwide. Viber is available in 40 languages and features Kurdish as its latest addition. Over 70 million interactions occur on the App in 1 hour. 40% of the platform’s revenue comes from its Business API. Viber’s group-related activities increased by 170% in 2020. The pandemic era boosted Viber’s user adoption in Asia-Pacific by over 400%. Viber doubled the number of group call participants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Viber community has no limit on its members. Viber’s Facebook page has over 9 million likes and 115,000 subscribers on its YouTube Channel.

Viber Statistics – Number of Users

1. There are More than 1.1 Billion Viber Users Worldwide.

According to data research, from June 2011 to March 2020, on Viber users, over 1.17 billion people worldwide used the Viber chat app. It suggests the messaging platform enjoys rising adoption among users worldwide.

Users can still contact non-Viber users with the App if they have an internet connection and a Viber Out subscription plan. This feature makes Viber stand out from other messaging apps that require both users to download their apps. Purchasing credits on Viber is a cheaper alternative for users, although prices vary in different locations worldwide for international plans.

3. There are over 820 Million Viber Monthly Active Users.

Viber’s availability across multiple platforms makes it enjoy massive adoption from users. iOS, Mac, and Windows users can effectively communicate on the app. Users spend an average of 35 minutes on the platform daily.

4. A Regular User Sends over 30 Messages Daily.

Users are actively engaged in messaging, with the average user sending s minimum of 30 messages daily. It implies that the users access the app seveApp times daily, making it one of the most engaged apps worldwide.

5. Users Spend over 30 Minutes each Day on Viber.

Recent studies reveal that users open their Viber app several times daily and spend at least 35 minutes daily on the platform. This is a reasonable level of user engagement, implying massive growth in popularity and adoption.

6. Over 70 Million Viber Interactions Take Place Within an Hour.

Viber data storage centers actively supervise and collate relevant data on the platform. Interestingly, over 1 million interactions occur every minute on the network. Users constantly send messages, photos, and videos and receive replies from others. Approximately 70 million interactions take place on the network within one hour.

7. Over 50% of Viber Traffic comes from Direct Sources on Desktop Devices.

Statistics reveal that over 23.2 million visits occurred on Viber between February 2022 and April 2022. Also, the average number of page visits per day was calculated to be 1.98. On desktop devices, only 42.18% of the traffic comes from a direct source, and Searches come second at approximately 42%. Comparatively, Referrals account for 7.53%, while Social accounts for 6.29%.

Viber Statistics – Businesses Using The Platform

8. Viber is Available for Users in 40 Languages.

Viber attracts users from different regions worldwide because it supports over 40 multi-lingual languages. In more recent addition, Kurdish became available in 2021. It is the first major international messaging company to include the native language of an oppressed region.

9. Ukraine-Based Users can Safely Pay Via Viber Chatbots.

Also, users can make payments safely using chatbots to complete payments. Viber statistics reveal that this feature was made available in November 2020. It allows Ukrainians to process payments safely, and plans are to expand the part to accommodate other markets. It connects users to their Google or Apple Pay accounts for a smooth price.

10. 40% of Viber’s Revenue comes from its Business API.

Viber seeks to differ from its competitors based on revenue sources. Some platforms rely on paid ads that display targeted content. However, Viber relies on its Business API and in-app purchases as its primary revenue sources. The Business API alone accounts for 40% of the total revenue. Businesses must pay a monthly fee to be approved and easily communicate with their subscribers. Also, verified profiles carry a little green V in the corner of the profile page.

11. Ads Generate 20% of Viber’s Revenue.

According to statics from 2021, 20% of Vibe’s revenue comes from in-app ad placements. The service is encrypted; therefore, Viber will secure most of its user’s data. The only information revealed is the IP-based location, age, and gender; there is also an option for non-targeted ads that hide most of this information.

12. There are 3 Ad Formats Available to Viber Users.

Three format options exist for advertising their brands on Viber’s platform. They are Video, Display, and Native. The Ads do not intrude on users’ internet sessions and suit the targeted audience. Due to Viber’s massive influence worldwide, the Ads yield positive user results.

13. Viber has a 90% Delivery Rate for Messages.

The delivery rate is vital in the marketing strategy of any business. Viber users enjoy a massive 97% of delivered messages. Also, brands can track the percentage of seen messages, around 89%.

14. Various Systems and Devices Support Viber.

Users can pick their preferred device to install the app, either Android or iOS. However, desktop users are required to have a mobile app on their smartphones. Once installed, you can use Viber on Windows, Mac, or Linux operating systems.

Historical Timeline for Viber

15. Viber was Founded in 2010 by an Israel Defense Force Member.

Viber’s founder Talmon Marco is Israeli-born and spent his mandatory military service as a Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Israel Defense Forces. After His military service, he graduated from Tel-Aviv University and relocated to the U.S., his present location today. Interestingly, Viber was not the first company founded by Marco, ad he is a pioneer of iMesh, a file-sharing service. This shows Viber’s rich heritage and why data security remains one of its high points.

16. Viber did not Generate Revenue in its Early Years.

Data reveals that the company did not generate revenue until it introduced its Sticker Market and Viber Out in 2013. The original funding for the project is rumored to be from founder Marcos’ friends and family. Also, in 2013 the company reported a loss of $29.5 million. However, it didn’t reveal its net worth publicly, necessitating only estimates. Officially, the only financial report that went public was the mobile revenue Rakuten Group recorded in 2020 at $1.36 billion.

17. Viber First Appeared on the Android Platform in 2012.

The Beta version of Viber was available for download in 20123. It initially launched on iPhone in 2010, and its first appearance was on Blackberry and Windows Phone in 2012 before it was listed on the Android platform in the same year.

18. Rakuten, a Japanese Telecom Giant, Acquired Viber in 2014.

Rakuten, a notable Japanese e-commerce and internet service group, decided to buy out Viber for $900 million. The sale became public knowledge on February 13, 2014. Rakuten is the largest e-commerce website in Asia, and its influence on Viber boosted the brand’s visibility.

19. Default End-To-End Encryption Started on the App in 2016.

End-to-end encryption secures messages between tAppparties from prying eyes. Viber made the service available in 2016, attracting more users who viewed the app as a safe space for communication.

20. Disappearing Messages were Introduced on Viber in 2017.

Disappearing messages are now a popular feature across several messaging apps, such as Snapchat worldwide which provided the service in early 2010. Viber included this option in 2017, and the view time can be adjusted to 1,3,7, or 10 seconds before the messages disappear.

Covid-Related Viber Statistics

21. Viber had a 170% Increase in Group-Related Activities in 2020.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, digital interactions increased as the world embraced the new normal. Besides socializing, users linked up on Viber for educational and work-related activities. This also led to a spike in group-related activities on the app, moving them up by 170% in 2020.

22. VibAppAdded a Group Video Call Feature in 2020.

Although group video calls were added to the platform in 2019, it became fully functional in 2020 amidst celebrating its 10th anniversary. Users began to engage in video calls from 2020 till date.

23. Viber Doubled the Number of Group Call Participants to Handle the COVID-19 Lockdown Effect.

The COVID pandemic increased the volume of group calls for business and educational purposes. Viber responded to this global pandemic by doubling the number of group call participants.

24. Viber Served Multiple Education Purposes for Hungarian Teachers in 2020.

The social distance took its toll on all activities, including education at all levels, since individuals could not come together in a confined space due to several restrictions. Viber took up the challenge by adding features to aid virtual learning on its platform. According to an online survey of teachers using Viber instant messaging in Hungary, 60% of the respondents used it to communicate with their students, other teachers, and student parents.

25. In 2020, Viber Recorded an over 20% Increase in Users in the Philippines.

A study of the increase in Viber users in several countries shows significant growth in the Philippines. The rising effort by the executives to provide noteworthy service caused a 24% growth in the region. Also, calls made increased by 41%, and communities increased by 198% in 2020.

Key Viber Statistics

26. Viber’s Recent Campaign in Myanmar is in Partnership with UNICEF.

Viber partnered with UNICEF in December 2020 to campaign for positive change in social media usage among youths in Myanmar. U-Report was launched in 2016, focusing on fighting misinformation while providing reliable sources of information for young people. Viber participated actively in the platform, with over 50,000 U-reporters registered during the campaign.

27. Viber also Partners with Humanitarian Aid to Promote Red Cross Activities.

Viber and the International Federation of the Red Cross have collaborated successfully. The group statistics reveal that the red cross community gained over 160,000 members due to the exposure from this partnership deal in September 2020.

28. Ukraine Boasts the Highest Number of Viber App Downloads Among its Users.

Recent data for Viber users based on country reveals that Ukraine has the highest adoption rate for Viber among Android users. Data from September 2021 show a massive 4 97.9% of Android users installed the Viber app.

29. Viber Ranks as the Third Most Popular App in Russia.

Whatsapp is Russia’s most popular messaging app, with 76.83 million active users. Telegram comes in second place with 37.88 million users, and Viber is in third place with 34.84 million users.

30. Viber Recorded over 400% User Increase in the Asia-Pacific Region in 2020.

Viber was the most popular messaging app in the Asia-pacific region in 2020, with the pandemic boosting its performance. According to reliable data, a massive 421% increase in Viber users was noted in the area in 2020. Also, chat statistics in the same region and period reveal a 509% growth in message volume.

31. From 2020, Viber Users Could Create their GIFs.

Stickers and Graphics also grew in relevance in the pandemic and post-pandemic era. Users can share GIFS on Viber and create their customized samples as well. This feature was included in 2020.

Viber reacting to hate speech that wasn’t removed quickly on Facebook, removed all advertisements from the platform following the steps of other companies like Verizon and Stop Hate For Profit.

33. Delivered Messages are Deleted from Viber Servers.

Viber’s end-to-end encryption is so standard that even the company cannot access users’ conversations. They are temporarily stored on the server until delivered to the intended recipient. Once the message is given, it is automatically deleted from the server.

34. The Viber Community has no Limit on Members.

Groups differ from communities based on the total number of users. Also, public groups or assemblies are not end-to-end encrypted, and users join by accepting invites. Viber groups have a limit of 250 members. However, communities are open to all invited members of the Viber community with no number restrictions.

35. All Viber Data is Exportable to Email.

Users can conveniently export data from the Viber app to their e-mail addresses. This is important as users can back up their data for future retrieval if their devices get lost or damaged.

Despite Viber cutting business ties with Facebook in 2020, its Facebook page is still active, with over 9.3 million users as of May 2022.

Viber’s YouTube channel has been operational since May 2010 and boasts over 115,000 subscribers as of May 2022. The track shows news, updates, and tutorials for users with over 211 million views.

Conclusion

Viber’s free messaging and calling feature makes it enjoy massive adoption worldwide. Rakuten’s purchase of Viber in 2014 also exposed it to new markets in Asia and beyond. The COVID-19 pandemic boosted its statistics and revenue, with the developers adjusting its features to accommodate higher traffic during the period. Viber statistics above reveal the success it enjoys, especially in countries like Ukraine, with heavy reliance on the app. Although Viber still ranks behind Whatsapp and Telegram in certain polls, it remains among the top messaging apps worldwide.

