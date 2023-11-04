Must-see Vimeo Statistics – User, Engagement Growth Explodes

Lights, cameras, action! Vimeo brings video creation magic to life. This trailblazing platform empowers professionals, businesses, and teams to craft cinematic masterpieces with just a click.

Born in 2004, Vimeo has spent nearly two decades perfecting the art of online video. Today, it’s one of the premier destinations for uploading, sharing, and streaming high-quality films. But Vimeo is more than just a video host – it’s a vibrant community of over 200 million members worldwide.

Vimeo’s most spellbinding features are its intuitive live streaming and video editing tools. With just a few taps, you can go live or turn raw footage into a polished production. Vimeo also casts a streaming spell with its seamless integration across devices. The stage is set for everyone to become Vimeo’s next viral video star.

Since launching, Vimeo has amassed over 1.2 billion videos that captivate audiences everywhere. These Vimeo statistics show how much this video streaming platform has grown over 17 years.

Key Vimeo Statistics

Vimeo debuted in 2004 as an online video-sharing platform. Vimeo has more than 230 million users globally registered. Out of the total number of users on Vimeo, just 1.6 million were paying subscribers, and in 2014 it had 500 million subscribers. On the Vimeo platform, there are over 60 million video content creators. Including the Vimeo app on the Google Play Store has raised the rate of online video viewing by 130% and app downloading by over 9 million. uploaded over 90 million videos. The social media platform of Vimeo in 2020

Comparing Vimeo and YouTube

1. In 2004, Vimeo was a Viable Platform for Video Streaming.

Vimeo proliferated and became known as one of the best video content creator platforms worldwide. The company’s popularity can be closely associated with the feat achieved by YouTube, established in 2005.

2. Vimeo has Over 230 Million Users Globally on its Platform.

According to Vimeo records, there are over 230 million persons who are on the platform from over 190 countries of the world. On the other hand, YouTube has over 2 billion subscribers on its platform.

3. Vimeo Prides Itself on Delivering High Video Quality to its Users.

Compared with YouTube, Vimeo has better creative features that help its creators produce high-quality content. For example, with Vimeo, you can know the age, gender, and viewer retention on the platform.

4. Content Creators on Vimeo Can Post Videos Without Ads.

One exciting feature of Vimeo is its advantage to users to view content without an ad. Users must upgrade their membership on YouTube to stop seeing ads while watching videos.

Vimeo Statistics – Finance

Vimeo’s rapid financial growth may be due to a series of strategic decisions undertaken by its management to boost user satisfaction.

The company, in 2020, had an annual revenue of $283.2 million, an increase from the past years.

In 2021, Vimeo increased the number of paid subscribers to its premium video feature.

7. The Company Generated in 2021 Revenue of $96 Million, the Highest Since the Company’s Inception.

Vimeo generated $96 million in revenue in the second quarter of 2021, the highest gain since its launch. This figure represented a 4% increase in revenue revenue in 2020.

8. Vimeo was Estimated to be Worth $5.7 Billion in 2020.

At the close of 2020, the company’s valuation was about $5.7 billion.

9. Vimeo Makes a Profit of $5 From Every Dollar.

For each dollar invested into Vimeo marketing, the company makes $5 as its profit return.

10. 25% of its Revenue Comes From Membership Payments.

The membership of 3,500 paying enterprises accounts for 25% of Vimeo revenue, accounting for a quarter of the total revenue that the company generates. Other sources of income include Vimeo stock, paid OTT, and on-demand services.

11. Vimeo has an Employee Strength of Over 1,100.

The platform constantly strengthens its staff to provide better services and satisfy its users.

Vimeo Statistics – Revenue

12. The Company Generated a Revenue of 391.68 Million in 2021.

In the first quarter of 2021, Vimeo generated about $90 million in revenue, a significant increase from what it had in the previous quarter of 2020. Revenue continued to grow, and in the second quarter, it generated $96 million. In the third and fourth quarters of 2021, it generated $100 million and $106 million, respectively. The revenue generated in all four quarters of the year showed an increase of 38% from 2020.

13. Vimeo’s Rise in Revenue has Raised its Profit Margin to 75%.

The increase in Vimeo’s profit margin could be due to its users’ recurring payments of subscriptions.

14. In 2023, Vimeo Recorded a Per-share Real Value of $4.23.

The per-share real value of Vimeo Inc. was $4.23 in 2023.

15. In 2022, Vimeo Generated $433.03 Million in Revenue.

The company experienced a surge in revenue in 2022, with a difference of $41,35 million. However, this is an outstanding income difference due to its implementation of precise strategies.

16. In 2021, Vimeo, a Total of $392 Million was Realized by Vimeo.

The company, in 2021, made a total of $392 million in revenue, an increase of 38% from the value recorded in 2020.

17. In the Second Quarter of 2023, Vimeo Software and Video Services Generated About $101.8 Million.

Vimeo’s revenue in the second quarter of 2023 is an 8% increase from that recorded in the second quarter of 2021. This is a remarkable feat for the company as it continues to experience an increase in growth.

18. Vimeo Made a Gross Profit of $82.9 in the Third Quarter of 2022.

In the third quarter of 2022, Vimeo had a revenue base of $108.133 million, which was an increase of 8%. This increase resulted from a 1% rise in average subscribers and a 7% surge in ARPU.

Vimeo Statistics – Demographics

19. Vimeo Has a Subscription Base of About 1.6 Million at the End of 2021.

There has been a rise in the number of paid subscribers on the Vimeo platform since 2015. In 2019, the company in 4 months had about 300,000 new subscribers on its platform. This led to an increase in the number of paid subscriptions to 1.2 million. In quarter two of 2021, Vimeo saw an increase in subscribers by 400,000 to reach 1.6 million. The number of subscribers on Vimeo has grown over the years. It had 2015 a total of 600,000 subscribers, which later increased in 2016 to 700,000; in 2017, the site had 800,000 subscribers. The growth of subscribers on Vimeo has been impressive over the years from its inception in 2014.

20. Over 2 Million Live Websites are Affiliated With Vimeo.

Over 50% of live websites on Vimeo are from the United States. Though Vimeo is used all over the world, the United States has a large number of subscribers on Vimeo.

The United States has 32% of subscribers on Vimeo, followed by the UK, with 5.8%, Canada 4.3%, and France 3.9%.

22. Monthly, Vimeo has About 90 Million Platform Users.

Though a total of 230 million individuals have used Vimeo, not all of these people are active monthly users. The reason is that Vimeo provides specific video services such as hosting, streaming, editing, and marketing, which most users only require sometimes. Nonetheless, Vimeo about 90 million people use Vimeo service every month.

23. People Spend an Average of 3 Minutes on the Vimeo Platform.

Users’ spending of 3 minutes on Vimeo shows a bounce rate of 59%. One of Vimeo’s competitors, Daily Motion, has almost the same bounce rate at 57% with an average user time rate of 4 minutes. On the other hand, YouTube can boast a 20% bounce rate and an average session of 21%.

The most visitors to the Vimeo platform are Persons between the ages of 25 and 34. The Vimeo platform is composed of 53.2% males and 46.8% females.

Vimeo Statistics – Usage

25. Monthly Vimeo has an Average of 715 Million Video Views.

Every month, Vimeo records an average of 715 million views and 240,000 subscribers on its business plans. Every month, the Vimeo website receives 1.51 billion visits, with 25% of these visits from the United States, while 50% come from Vimeo.com direct stream sources.

26. 58% of Users on the Vimeo Platform Make Use of a Mobile Device.

The total number of mobile phone users who use the Vimeo platform accounts for 58% of total site visitors. Vimeo has downloaded over 10 million Android and iOS phones with the Google Play Store. Vimeo has over 5 million likes on Facebook and 432,000 Twitter followers. However, the iOS Vimeo app is rated 4.5 on the app store.

27. Users of the Vimeo Platform Cut Across Over 190 Countries Worldwide.

According to research by SimilarWeb, users of Vimeo in the United States account for over 30% of the total number of subscribers on the platform.

28. Vimeo Video Storage Service Offers Monthly 5GB to 20GB Storage Capacity.

The availability of a storage capacity of 5GB to 20GB monthly provides users of Vimeo with a flexible and user-friendly storage system. It also empowers content creators to improve their creations to a higher level.

Vimeo Statistics – Referral Sites

29. 11.4% of Traffic on Vimeo Comes From Referral Sites.

Vimeo referral sites make up 11.4% of traffic driven to the platform. There are currently 86 publishers that refer visitors to the Vimeo site. As one of the highest traffic referrals of Vimeo, Patreon sends 8.34% of users to the site. The second highest referral site is GitHub; it provides 3.08% of user traffic to the Vimeo platform.

30. 50.3% of Vimeo Traffic Comes From the Vimeo URL.

Direct typing on the URL of the Vimeo website by viewers produces 50.3% of traffic. Search accounts for 26.37% of traffic, which comprises 90.3% of organic and paid searches at 9.7%.

31. 9% of Traffic on Vimeo Comes From Social Media Platforms.

Social media websites like YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit produce 9% of Vimeo user traffic.

Vimeo Statistics – Growth

32. About 350,000 Videos are Uploaded Daily on the Vimeo Platform.

Over 260 million users and 1.7 million paying subscribers upload Over 350,000 videos daily on the Vimeo platform.

33. Vimeo in 2021 Raised Primary Equity Funds of $300 Million.

In January 2021, Vimeo announced its fundraising primary equity of $300 million. The capital was said to be used to increase Vimeo’s investment growth, talent, and innovation.

34. The Revenue of Vimeo Increased by 57% During the covid 19 Pandemic.

The highest growth experienced by Vimeo since its inception was during the COVID-19 pandemic from 2019 to 2020. The rate of user subscriptions and visits increased significantly by 57%.

35. Vimeo, in 2021, Announced a Share Price of $52.08 After the Completion of a Departure From its Previous Patent Company (IAC), InterActiveCorp.

The revenue increased in the first quarter by 57% in 2020 to $89 million in the first quarter of 2021. This reduced the net loss of Vimeo from $20.3 million in 2020 to a net loss of $3 million by the end of 2021. It also established Vimeo as a great competitor to online video-sharing brands like YouTube.

Verdict: What’s Vimeo’s Relevance in the Online Streaming Industry?

Vimeo is an evolving and influential platform with the power of delivering high-quality video content to its users. The growth of its user base, multiple engagement opportunities, and high-end video content offered on the site make it a viable force in online video production and sharing.

There are several membership plans on Vimeo, some of which are Vimeo Basic, Vimeo Business, Vimeo Pro, Vimeo Plus, Vimeo Pro Unlimited, and Vimeo Premium. These plans suit business owners, professional content creators, and filmmakers. The platform also gives needed information on video marketing, monetization of videos, and employee communication skills.

FAQs