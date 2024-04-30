65+ Thrilling VKontakte Statistics You Should Know in 2024

VKontakte Key Statistics

Vkontakte (VK) is the most popular social media platform in Russia. It is the sixth most used site on the Russian web and is used more than other sites like Twitter and Instagram. The company’s creator launched it for public use in October 2006 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. which explains why users are redirected from the previous domain to the recent one. Its official social media site name was changed to VK in October 2021,domain to the recent one. VK has a good online social media presence in Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, the Baltic States, and Belarus. The Ukraine government took its stance to ban VK as far back as 2017.

VKontakte General Statistics

1. Vkontakte is the Most Popular Social Media Platform in Russia.

The site has grown in leaps and bounds after it opened up its services to users in 2006. You can share photos and messages and participate in VK’s events and groups. All these amazing features have made it one of Russia’s leading social media sites. Little wonder why it is the most used of all social media platforms in Russia. Its interface design and user function are very similar to that of Facebook.

2. It is the Sixth Most Used Site in the Russian Web Space.

More than three-quarters of Russians between 16 and 64 use VK. This analysis goes to show that it is a choice for a vast number of people in the country. The blocking of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in the last part of February 2022 increased the number of VK users. This was seen with the rise in daily users by about 9%. The number of friend requests also increased from 25% to 250% during that time. WhatsApp was next in popularity, followed by Telegram and Odnoklassniki in ranking.

3. Vkontakte, in 2006, Was Launched By Its Creator for Public Use.

Vkontakte is an online social networking site based in Saint Petersburg. It was first released for public use in October 2006. The word Vkontakte means InContact, and it has since lived up to its name. Pavel Durov developed the idea for Vkontakte, which was later incorporated in Russia in January 2007.

4. VK is Used in Several Other Countries Besides its Mainstream Russia.

Countries like the United States, Belarus, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan use Vkontakte social media.

5. The Ukraine Government Took its Stance to Ban VK as Far Back as 2017 .

The cyberattacks of the Russian government on the Ukrainians have been a source of worry to many states. The Ukrainian government blocked certain Russian sites like Vkontakte after a whistle blew on a planned Russian attack.

VKontakte Usage Statistics

6. The Number of Mobile Active VK Users Across Russia Reached 79.5 Million at the End of 2021.

VK basked in the excitement of more users from 2016 to the end of December 2021. It gained around 28 million active users, which brought the total number to 79.5 million.

7. More Than Two-thirds of VK Users are Millennials Less Than 34 Years Old.

Millennials have the largest quota of VK users, with the majority below 34 years old. This user class makes up as many as two-thirds of the vast users.

8. Up to 20% of the Russian Population 2019 Actively Used VKontakte Services.

In 2019, VK won the hearts of 20% of the Russian population, a great feat that echoed in its revenue.

9. Vkontakte Creators Created Content Reaching 6.3 Billion in 2022 Alone.

In 2022, the company proposed redesigning its mobile app. This new feed design focused on creating a vibrant media format.

10. It Launched Over 250 New Technology Ideas and Advances in 2022.

One of these new inventions is the web 3.0 rollout, which gives a facelift to the social network interface and a better recommendation engine. These great ideas made it stand out more amongst other social media platforms.

11. The VK Dating Site Saw More Than 22 Million Users in May 2023.

Russia’s most favored internet company dating site (VK dating) had over 22 million users. This was a unique feat of success as it barely counted around 12 million at the close of 2022.

12. In August 2021, People Between 12 and 24 Years Old Spent an Average of 46 Minutes on VK.

The average daily time spent by VK users between 12 and 24 was published to be 46 minutes. This was the largest time spent by any age group. Some older age groups spent just 17 minutes on social sites daily.

13. Its Monthly Publications Were More Than 414 Million at the Close of October 2023.

The October publication of Vkontakte was everything one could wish for, as it rose way beyond 414 million. This was no small feat, as the company enjoyed the respect of being the highest social network in all of Russia.

14. Vkontakte had Global Registered Users Totaling 400 Million When 2017 Ended.

At the end of 2017, the number of VK official users was 400 million. It has a cap of honor: more than 100 million people use its social media site monthly.

15. VK Users in Russia Will Most Likely Hit 72.04 Million at the End of 2027.

The steady rise of VK users will most likely continue in the coming years, reaching 72.04 at the close of 2027. Their number is expected to grow by over 3.4% between 2024 and 2027, which means an additional 2.4 million new users.

16. Up to 47% of Users in Russia Visit the Site Daily.

VK has a wide user base in its home country, Russia, with 47% daily visits.

17. As Much as 66% of Vkontakte Users Use Digital Products VK Creates.

Up to 66% of all VK users use other digital products the company offers. These include VK Tech, VK Teams, VK Cloud, VK Workspace, and many more. Over 200 digital products and projects are used by many people daily.

18. About 80 Million Russians Used VK Social Media in the Last Quarter of 2022.

Russia’s number one social media site was used every month by almost 80 million folks. This feat of success was made in the last part of 2022.

19. The Site has Around 960 Million Video Views Every Dawn of the Day.

This social media giant has around 960 million videos to its credit daily. This is simply an amazing success rate from the VK stables.

20. As Many as 70% of Businesses Use VK to Promote Their Brand Online.

Up to 70% of companies use VK social media to build a strong online presence. They do this by creating an official public page and advert campaigns.

21. It Had 15 Million Messages Going Through its System Daily in 2022.

With each passing day, 15 million messages were recorded by VK all through 2022.

22. To its Credit, the Company has 10 Billion Views Daily.

VK enjoys large viewers, so it is little wonder it records 10 billion daily in just one year.

23. It Enjoys the Advantage of 51.1 Million Daily Users in Russia Alone.

Every day, 51.1 million people pour into the Vkontakte site for its amazing services.

24. It was Placed in the 9 th Position of South America’s Most Used Social Media Platforms.

VK was South America’s ninth-most social media site in 2020, which shows that it is used in Russia and across its borders.

25. VK is a Stopover Site for 14% of Russians Needing the Latest Information and News Updates.

The site to 14% of Russians is the best place to gather all the latest gist and news.

26. Online Learning is Easier for Anyone Using the VK Site.

The platform is a learning site for many people who cannot be within the four walls of a school. It has become the third most used study platform in Russia.

27. It is the 3 rd Most Widespread Messaging Application Used by Russians Today.

A good number of Russians use VK for messaging and calls to people. It is the 3rd most used app in this regard. Users can exchange messages, create groups, tag images, and share like every other social media platform. Other apps that are also used by Russians aside from VK are WhatsApp and Viber.

28. Companies Involved in Sporting Activities Use the Site to Grow Their Online Presence.

VK affords sports companies the platform to gain more fans. It is a primary site for gaining more online credence for many sports brands.

29. Over a Billion Likes are Shared by Users Daily on VK.

As a VK user, you are free to share your likes daily. The site has more than a billion likes shared daily.

30. VK is the Best Place to Mingle for 11.2 Million People.

As large as 11.2 million VK users prefer using only VK as their social media platform.

31. As Much as 53% of VK Users Like to be Always Updated With the Latest Changes.

Up to 53% of people who use VK like to be updated on the latest site improvements.

32. The Mobile App Designed by VK is the 6 th Most Used in Russia.

VK mobile app is the preferred choice of many Russians over Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter.

33. VK is Ukraine’s 7th Most Used Social Network , Even After the App Block.

The Ukrainian government’s blocking of VK has not stopped citizens from using the app. It still has credence within the Ukraine circle as they find a way around the blockage.

34. Its App is User-friendly Such That it Supports 85 Different Languages.

As a VK user, you are free to choose from 85 languages. This site is open to serving its users regardless of the language version.

35. Audiences in Russia and Eastern Europe Can View VK Ads Without Hassle.

Your ads on VK can reach target viewers in Russia or Eastern Europe. All ads, except those from Facebook, are accepted to run on the VK site.

36. Not Up To 0.1% in the United Kingdom Use VK for News Updates.

A small fraction of people in the United Kingdom use VK to share messages and read news. These people comprise only 0.1% of the country’s total internet users.

37. Site Users in Russia Enjoy Discussing the Latest TV Series and Movies.

Russian VK users enjoy discussing movies and TV series on the site. Studies show a 46% engagement rate.

38. Up to 54% of VK Users Will Love to Place Adverts if Given Access to Free Content.

Access to free content can make 54% of VK users go into advertising.

39. Around 15% of All Online Sales are Done Through VK.

VK is a giant in B2C sales within Russia. Up to 15% of online sales can be traced to this social network.

40. Mondays are the Most Active Days for Most VK Russian Users.

The highest influx of site traffic by users in Russia is always on Monday.

41. VK is Russia’s Third Most Common Site to Watch Videos Online.

The most widespread sites for online watching in Russia are YouTube and Yandex. Coming right up in third place is VK.

VKontakte Demographics Statistics

42. Women Have the Largest Vkontakte Users in Russia, With 54%.

In the third part of 2022, the largest chunk of VK users in Russia was women, at 54%.

43. Persons Between 25 and 34 Comprise the Largest VK User Base.

Users who are 25 years to 34 account for 25.7% of the total site traffic.

44. Persons Over 55 Years of Age Make up 5% of Users.

The older generation beyond 55 years makes up just 5% of the total number of VK users.

45. Around 5 Million Russian Youngsters Actively Use VK Social Media Daily.

VK social media site is used by about 5 million learners spread across Russia.

46. The Greatest Segment of VK Users in the United States Makes Between $80,000 and $100,000 in One Year.

The leading segment of VK users living in the United States goes home with not less than $80,000 in a year.

47. As Large as 88% of Vkontakte Users Live in Urban Areas of the World.

More VK users (88%) live in the city, with just 12% in rural places.

48. Russia has the Largest Share of Vkontakte Users, With as Much as 82.4%.

Russia, as the home base of VK, takes 82.4%, Ukraine has just 4%, and Belarus has 3.65% users.

VKontakte Traffic Statistics

49. The Vkontakte Site Gets About 3 Billion Views Every Day of the Week.

Just about 3 billion views happen on the site every day of the week.

50. A Mobile Device is Handy for 39% of VK Users.

For 34% of users, a mobile device is the fastest way to use Russia’s number one social media site.

51. Just 1 Out of 4 Subscribers Use a Desktop to Gain Entry to Their Account.

Only 1 in every four people uses a desktop to access the VK site.

52. A Mobile Device and a Desktop are Used by 1 in Every 3 Facebook Russians.

One of each Russian who visits the Facebook site uses a mobile device and a desktop.

53. Users Visit an Average of 17 Pages of Russia’s Most Popular Social Media Sites.

The most widely used social media platform in Russia has an average of page visits 17 to its credit.

54. VK Direct Traffic Through Mobile Apps and Browsers Accounts for as high as 76%.

Direct traffic of 76% of users is mostly through mobile applications. Some others have the site bookmarked on their favorite browser for easy access.

55. Most Times, the First App that Russians Log into on the Web is the VK App.

Many Russian men and women have VK as their first app.

56. Web Searches Generate up to 13.27% of Facebook Traffic in Russia.

Just 13.27% of Facebook traffic is from web searches, while referrals account for a mere 3.68%.

57. Up to 99.83% of All Traffic on the VK Site is Organic.

Organic searches take the largest chunk of searches by 99.83%. For many times, no two searches on the site name are the same.

58. Paid Site Traffic Accounts for as Low as 0.17%.

Companies are the drivers of 0.17% of paid searches ongoing on the site.

59. VK is the Most Used App Across All Ages in Russia.

People in Russia’s age groups use the VK app more than others.

60. The Two Main Referrals to VK are Yandex.ru and Mail.ru.

Yandex.ru and Mail.ru are the two main drivers of traffic to the VK website.

61. Facebook Produces a Fraction of the Traffic That Comes into VK.

Just 0.09% of all traffic that comes into VK also goes to Facebook.

VKontakte Growth Statistics

62. The Usage of Facebook by Russians will Likely Hit 93 Million at the End of 2025.

Facebook active users in Russia are expected to reach 93 million when 2025 comes to an end.

63. Website Visits From Italians Fell Between July 2018 and the End of 2019.

The fall in Italy’s website visits was a huge blow to its share, which fell from 0.31% to 0.07% at the close of 2019.

64. VK Gets 3.56% of User Traffic From Other Platforms, With YouTube Producing 2.3%.

The total number of traffic visits from platforms accounts for 3.56%. Among all other social media platforms, YouTube produces the most, with 2.3%.

65. The Length of a Typical Video in VK has Been Stretched by 49%.

VK stretched its video length by 49% to engage its users more.

66. VK Users’ Activities From the Pandemic Have Risen Way Beyond the Status Quo.

The pandemic’s start brought a positive aura to the VK site as users increased their usage. The usage percentage grew by 20% more than it used to be.

67. Mobile Device Users Keep Rising Every Year by 3.1%.

The number of people who use mobile devices to reach out to VK keeps rising every year by 3.1%.

Conclusion

Vkontakte’s home base in Russia enjoys a large number of users. It offers many features that we find on other social media platforms. Its interface is user-friendly, with 85 languages to choose from. There’s so much to say about this social media site.

Businesses thank VK for a large audience and brand recognition. The site gives brands a platform to showcase themselves to a target audience. Over the years, it has established itself as an information hub for users. Messages, shares, audio files, and adverts can be broadcast easily. Expect more growth as Vkontakte spreads its connection tentacles beyond Russia.

Which country has the highest percentage of people using the Vkontakte site? The idea of VK started in Russia, so it has the largest number of users. It has spread to other nations like Thailand, Belarus, and the United States. How many people are actively using VK every single month? As many as 100 million people use the site for several monthly reasons. Is the VK platform only available in Russian? That is not the case, as the site has 85 languages. What social media site is the most popular in Russia? Vkontakte has the largest social media users in Russia. What are some of the exciting features that make VK stand out? The site is quite different from Facebook as it permits adult content and the uploading of pirated movies and music.