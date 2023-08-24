Must Know VPN Usage Statistics for 2023 (Facts & Trends)

A virtual private network (VPN) serves various purposes for different individuals worldwide. Unlike when the software was only known to nerds, there has been a significant spread in the application of VPN, with frequent usage among groups in the tech industry. VPN service is mainly used by those who wish to access servers or platforms restricted to their geographical location.

As per 2023 data, 1.5 billion people use VPNs worldwide. This article examines VPN statistics and general information about them. The information shared here is collated from original research and validated sources. Keep reading to discover all the valuable and exciting facts about VPN usage.

VPN Usage Information

About 30% of individuals worldwide use VPNs to perform their tasks, which is comparably higher than the 24% who use them for business. On a middle ground are the 15% that bridge the gap between personal and business use.

These applications of the service may be as personal as streaming videos from another country or using a private office network while at home. However, there are about 32% of people who responded negatively to the use of VPN for any purpose.

Categories of VPN User Base

No exact separation technique is used here, but this session reveals the different categories where VPN usage applies. Gender, educational level, income, and age will be discussed, with impressive statistics.

Gender

Males are more prone to try several new things first. It is just like the adventurous part in their genes pushes their curiosity and creates an open-minded trait. As a result, even in terms of VPN usage, the male gender is more likely to use it than the female.

According to research, about 62% of men used the service for personal use, while only 34% of women did likewise. However, the significant difference in these usage stats is in the personal use of the service. The variations are not far apart in other areas, like public applications, for example, work instances.

Educational Levels

Unsurprisingly, the more educated people have the edge in using VPN services, as its application is easier to understand. Although some uneducated people use them, they only understand the term through tutelage.

In research, the Global Web Index collated some results showing that 32% of VPN users had completed postgraduate education. There were about 28% who were university graduates, and no specific start acknowledging the percentage of those uneducated.

Age

Age is unlikely to be a factor in the usage of VPN services, as the platform does not identify with the users’ personal information. However, there is most likely an age group where use is more prominent among individuals. While the age range of 45-60 may be the most likely, young people are gradually taking over the market in their numerous online quests.

Income Level

Income levels may not seem like a factor for VPN applications, as the service does not require express payment. There are paid and freemium plans, so those who can’t afford the exclusive features are not left out. However, when respondents replied during a survey, the results showed income range between $25,000 to $50,000 for a regular VPN user. It is unclear if the service contributes to their income and how much they spend on renewing subscriptions.

The Reason Behind General VPN Usage

There are a couple of reasons why people use VPN services, but one common reason is the privacy it offers. When researched through multiple surveys, some users claimed it was for avoiding cybersecurity issues or identity theft. 40% of the respondents revealed that their data was too important to be shared, while a smaller percentage maintained their stance on the use to bridge public network risks.

Some business and work industry respondents mentioned using VPN to find jobs and live up to requirements, as some jobs are location-based. Although there were other reasons, like breaching governmental boundaries and office time zones, they weren’t significant enough.

VPN Application on Mobile and Desktop Devices

Mobile device application of VPN services surpassed that of desktop, as mobile users felt more comfortable streaming the internet. Besides, the VPN feature on the desktop requires one to sign up exclusively on a plan before use. To show mobile devices’ dominance over desktops, 57% of mobile users accessed servers dedicated to entertainment content. This number is slightly opposed to 54% of PC or desktop users. Ultimately, the application’s reason was common to mobile and desktop users, covering entertainment content, social networking, and following up on news platforms.

Worldwide Usage Statistics of VPNs

Leading VPN providers take pride in their global server coverage, which spans various countries, from the United States to the United Arab Emirates. Among US users, those situated along the Pacific coast comprise a fifth of VPN users, followed by 16% in the South Atlantic States and 13% in the East and North Central states. Interestingly, VPN users are distributed relatively evenly across all 50 states.

Indonesia takes the lead in VPN usage worldwide, with 55 %of its residents utilizing VPNs. This might be due to limited internet freedom in the country, which results in restricted access to social media and content labeled as “negative,” including things like explicit content, hate speech, terrorism-related material, fraud, false information, and defamation. Other countries with significant VPN usage rates include India, where 43% of residents use VPNs, and the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, and Malaysia, with 38% of residents using VPN services.

Growth and the Adoption of VPN in Emerging Markets

The information provided shows that the VPN marke­t is experiencing its faste­st growth in the Asia Pacific region. The VPN marke­t is expected to grow by 16% from 2020 to 2027, outpacing the rate of usage growth among the global population by two percentage points. The increasing internet accessibility in countries like India contributes to a growing number of people in the Asia-Pacific region using VPNs, given its large population. According to a people-based survey from the Global Web Index, South Africa and the Middle East are the top two developing VPN markets.

Devices That Support the Use of VPNs

In our initial survey on VPN usage­, we asked participants about the de­vices they used for VPNs. According to the responses, 37% of respondents used Android de­vices, while 52% used iOS de­vices. Desktop use was le­ss every day, with only 6% of Windows users and 3% of macOS users reporting VPN usage­. This distinction can be attributed to laptops and PCs primarily used at home, where VPNs are less necessary. At the same time, mobile devices are more commonly used when traveling or accessing public Wi-Fi networks.

Frequency of VPN Users

The fre­quency of VPN usage varied depending on whether consume­rs were using desktop or mobile­ devices. In the US and UK, 36% of users used VPN services at least once daily.

Among PC and laptop users, the rate of VPN usage decreased from 32% to 29%. On the other hand, among mobile­ users who utilized VPNs daily or very frequently, the rate was slightly lowe­r at 11% for using them four or five times per week compared to PC and laptop users at 14%.

Despite these concerns, a significant numbe­r of mobile and PC users (61% and 59% respectively) reported using their VPNs every week, highlighting the fre­quent use of this tool.

The Pandemic Effect on VPN Usage

With the imple­mentation of stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals were re­quired to transition to remote work arrange­ments, leading to a significant increase­ in the utilization of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). Re­search conducted by Atlas VPN revealed that VPN usage in the United States had surged by 124% within a mere­ two-week period, spanning from March 8 to March 22, 2020. This marke­d spike in VPN adoption clearly illustrates the reliance placed on these networks

In 2020, VPN usage showed noticeable increase­s during significant events, according to statistics from NordVPN. For example, when former Preside­nt Donald Trump announced a proposed TikTok ban, the average consumer’s interest in VPNs rose by 74%. Similarly, interest jumped by 78% when the Olympics were postponed, and when Trump’s travel plans were canceled, it increased by 55%.

Ultimately, as internet censorship rumors began to spread, more people started to search for ways to keep themselves active on all scenes, leading to the regular usage of VPNs.

Paid Users vs. Unpaid Users

About 64% of the VPN users in a study had paid subscriptions. This included the options, whether it was their own money, money from their company, or a mix of both. Surprisingly, a third of respondents, about 47%, used free VPNs, which often have restrictions on connected devices, server shifts, and VPN data usage. Ultimately, most VPN users— about two-thirds—are regularly paying subscribers.

Other Statistics and Facts VPN Users Should Know

1. Approximately 1.5 Billion People are Using VPN Services Worldwide.

Using the average statistics of at least 5 billion people on the internet, 31% use a VPN service, which sums up to the 1.5 billion stated.

2. The Total Worth of the Global Market is $44.6 Billion.

Virtual networks are gaining popularity daily, with all parts of the world embracing new trends. Generally, as its use extends, its worth in the market skyrockets.

3. There is a Projected Growth of $87.1 Billion as the Total Worth of the VPN Market in 2027.

Developed countries are responsible for spearheading this exponential growth, as markets in China, Germany, the US, and Japan outperform their CAGR. On a grand scale, there is no slowing down for the industry.

4. The Highest Adoption Rate in the VPN Industry is Accredited to the UAE.

Despite the restrictions on VPN usage in this region, it is surprising that over 25% of their internet population uses a specialized service. On the contrary, only 0.17% of Japan’s population uses any service.

5. There is a Holding Limitation on VPN Usage in About 19 Countries Worldwide.

Belarus, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Iraq, and Oman have banned the use of VPNs in their regions. While other countries like Russia, the UAE, and Uganda have heavy restrictions, there are about 11 others with lighter punishments for defaulters.

6. A Prominent IT Company, Cisco, Shares About 54% of the VPN Software Market.

Under the cover of two extended bodies, Cisco AnyConnect and Cisco VPN, Cisco controls over 50% of the market. Ultimately, they will gain more while other vendors share in small quantities.

7. The Fastest VPN for Downloads is IPVanish.

Boasting an average speed of 362 MB/s, IPVanish surpassed nine of the ten VPN products compared by Forbes. The comparison was conducted to ascertain the exact purposes of specific VPNs on the market.

8. Approximately 50% of VPN Users Confirm That They Only Use Them for Accessing Restricted Entertainment Channels.

A couple of streaming platforms restrict their content to geographical locations. In such cases, 50% of VPN users agree that they use the service to hack through the channels and get pleasurable access. Aside from work, this is a highly regarded reason in the industry, among others, like browsing anonymity at 31%, accessing social networks at 34%, and downloading files online at 30%.

9. 59% of Non-VPN Users in the United States Clearly Stated Their Lack of Interest in the Service.

These individuals acknowledged that they didn’t require a VPN, as it wasn’t necessary. While a smaller percentage, about 22%, said they couldn’t afford one, another 20% were uncertain of its uses and wished to stay neutral.

10. VPN Usage is Widespread in 93% of Organizations Worldwide.

In most corporations, a single VPN is insufficient for general use. Hence, three or more services from different providers are included. These inclusions ensure smooth work processing in a practical, secure, and timely manner.

Conclusion

The years have gradually progressed since the inception of VPN services. Initially created as a digital technology for companies and the private sector, VPN has expanded to millions of individual benefits. It is worth noting that due to the incredible advantages of privacy, anonymity, flexibility, and security, VPNs have attracted a lot of users worldwide. In different age grades, among genders, income sizes, and on all devices, the market is set to continue expanding its popularity and benefits. Ultimately, to stay on trend, users, and developers must be updated on the statistics and facts surrounding the sector, which this article provides.

