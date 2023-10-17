Ranking the Wealthiest Tech Billionaires of All Time

In the last generation, we’ve seen a wave of the wealthiest tech billionaires in history surge forward. Most of them are founders or managers of successful global technology companies, and they’ve generally been heavily involved in the decision-making process.

Irrespective of their positions, the wealth and influence of these tech billionaires is astonishing. In this ranking of the wealthiest tech billionaires of all time, as of 2023, we’ve ranked the richest people in the tech industry by net worth. Note that this ranking doesn’t include people who came into their wealth as a result of family circumstances, such as Laurene Jobs, or who aren’t involved in the tech industry.

Wealthiest Tech Billionaires of All Time

Like this infographic? Feel free to use it on your website or blog, but please remember to give us credit by linking back to techreport.com/statistics/wealthiest-tech-billionaires in your post.

The individuals on our list come from around the world and include some of the most famous business people on the planet – though there are also a few names you might be less familiar with.

20-16

Our first five entries include a pair of Facebook co-founders, two of the richest men in India, and the original “adult in the room” at Google.

20. Eduardo Saverin

Net worth: $17 billion

Our list opens with the 43-year-old co-founder of Facebook, Eduardo Saverin. The Brazilian entrepreneur is now based in Singapore, and his net worth amounts to approximately $17 billion.

Saverin’s main focus is currently VC and angel investments – he runs the B Capital investment fund. He’s the richest person in Singapore.

19. Dustin Moskovitz

Net worth: $19 billion

Dustin Moskovitz is a 39-year-old American entrepreneur, and he has a net worth of over $19 billion today. He was one of the four co-founders of Facebook and its first CTO.

After he left Facebook in 2008, Moskovitz founded Asana, which is now one of the most popular SaaS platforms in the project management space. Most of his wealth comes from his 2% stake in Facebook, however.

18. Azim Premji

Net worth: $24 billion

The “Czar of the Indian IT Industry“ takes the 18th spot. Azim Premji, 78, is the founder of Wipro, which is India’s third-largest IT company and software provider. Having led the organization for over 50 years, Premji stepped down in 2019.

His current net worth is approximately $24 billion. Premji also runs a foundation in India that focuses on education.

17. Eric Schmidt

This is exceptionally clear and well written on the future of AIhttps://t.co/WwvJG2FT7l — Eric Schmidt (@ericschmidt) September 17, 2023

Net worth: $27 billion

Eric Schmidt, Google’s former CEO and chairman, has a net worth of $27 billion. He is 68 years old and has pursued many ventures in his life in addition to Google. He’s also the co-founder of Schmidt Futures, a philanthropic venture, and the founder of the Innovation Ventures VC firm.

In addition, Schmidt owns shares in the Washington Commanders NFL team and the DE Shaw Group, an investment and technology firm, and as of 2021, he runs a US tech think tank.

16. Shiv Nadar

Net worth: $29 billion

Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Technologies, is another tech billionaire who hails from India. Today, his company is one of the country’s largest software providers, and his net worth is $29 billion. He ran the company from 1976 to 2020 but remains a strategic advisor.

In India, Nadar is a well-known philanthropist. He runs the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which supports education in the country. He’s also the founder of an engineering university and supports several educational institutions directly.

15-11

Our next five entries include some of the richest men in China, who have transformed how the internet works for a huge slice of humanity.

15. Jack Ma

Net worth: $29 billion

Jack Ma, 59, a Chinese philanthropist and the co-founder of Alibaba Group and Ant Financial, takes the fifteenth spot on our list.

After running the company for 20 years, Ma stepped down in 2019 and pursued various philanthropic initiatives before returning to China in 2023. His net worth is estimated to be $29 billion.

14. William Ding

Yesterday, during the Youdao’s 2023 Intelligent Learning Product Launch Event, we unveiled the latest Youdao Dictionary Pen S6 and X6 pro🖊️, and Youdao Listening Pod pro. The latter two are powered by the “Ziyue” large-language model.https://t.co/MPxqxaT0Sb#AI #NetEase pic.twitter.com/s60k0VMLRo — NetEase (@NetEase_Global) August 10, 2023

Net worth: $32 billion

Ding Lei, also known as William Ding, is a 52-year-old Chinese tech billionaire who has a net worth of over $32 billion. He’s the founder of one of the world’s biggest gaming companies, NetEase, which is behind the Westward Journey game series.

In addition to tech, Ding is involved in sustainable agriculture, and at one point, he branched out his activities into pig farming.

13. Ma Huateng

Net worth: $35 billion

The co-founder of the world’s most lucrative game developer and WeChat’s parent company, Tencent, is number 13 on our list. Ma Huateng, 51, also known as “Pony Ma,” is also Tencent’s CEO and Chairman. His net worth is approximately $35 billion.

Ma’s wealth primarily comes from his almost 10% stake in Tencent Holdings – a company that has minority stakes in Tesla and Epic Games. He also owns extensive property assets.

12. Colin Zheng Huang

Net worth: $38 billion

Chances are that you haven’t heard of Colin Zheng Huang’s company Pinduoduo, now known as PDD Holdings. However, you may have heard of its Temu marketplace, which is quickly gaining popularity in the US and the UK.

Huang’s net worth is close to $38 billion. The serial Chinese entrepreneur, aged 43, is also behind several other tech ventures, including Ouku.com.

11. Jensen Huang

Net worth: $40 billion

At the eleventh spot on our list, we have the 60-year-old co-founder of Nvidia, Jensen Huang. Given Nvidia’s incredible success in the IT world, it’s no surprise that Huang has a net worth of $40 billion, even though he only owns 3.6% of its stock.

Huang has been Nvidia’s president since founding the company in 1993, and he remains so in 2023. He’s also engaged in philanthropic activities.

10-6

Facebook, Google, and Tiktok – their creators and chief executives appear in our next batch, along with a pioneer who put his own name on his leading hardware brand.

10. Zhang Yiming

Net worth: $42 billion

Despite losing $17 billion in 2022, Zhang Yiming, the 40-year-old founder of ByteDance, takes the tenth spot on our list, with a net worth of $42 billion. His company, founded in 2012, runs the massively popular short-video-sharing social network TikTok. Zhang stepped down as CEO of ByteDance in 2021.

9. Michael Dell



Net worth: $68 billion

The 58-year-old self-made billionaire Michael Dell takes the ninth spot. He’s the founder of Dell Inc. – a computer giant which at one time served as an NSA contractor. His net worth is estimated to be $68 billion.

In addition to being the Dell CEO and Chairman, the entrepreneur is heavily involved in philanthropy. He runs a foundation with his wife, which supports children’s issues and community issues around the world.

8. Mark Zuckerberg



Source: Statista

Net worth: $115 billion

The richest Facebook co-founder on our list and its current CEO has an estimated net worth of over $115 billion.

At present, 39-year-old Mark Zuckerberg owns around 13% of Meta’s stock, although he and his wife have pledged to give away 99% of it over the course of their lives. He draws a salary of just $1 as the Meta CEO.

Zuckerberg’s life and wealth haven’t been free of issues, though. His troubles with the US government and his much-discussed bout with Elon Musk are just two of the many controversies that have dimmed his image as a visionary and philanthropist.

7. Steve Ballmer

Source: Statista

Net worth: $115 billion

Steve Ballmer’s net worth is at a similar level to that of Zuckerberg, although the two men couldn’t be more different. The former Microsoft CEO is 67 and is remembered as one of the worst CEOs in American history.

Ballmer led Microsoft from 2000 to 2014. He purchased the LA Clippers basketball team after the end of his tenure. At the moment, his net worth is estimated to be $115 billion.

6. Sergey Brin

Net worth: $117 billion

The 50-year-old Russian-American co-founder of Google, Sergey Brin, takes the sixth spot. Together with Larry Page, he created the world’s most successful search engine in 1998.

Brin stepped down as Google CEO in 2019 but continues to serve as a board member and is rumored to be funding an airship company. His net worth is $117 billion.

5-1

With our final five entries, we head into the stratosphere with a series of household names, some of whom are literally heading for outer space.

5. Larry Page

Net worth: $124 billion

Our top five opens up with Google’s second co-founder, Larry Page, whose net worth is estimated to be over $124 billion. The 50-year-old American entrepreneur co-founded Google with Sergey Brin and remains the majority shareholder of Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc.

In addition to owning Google shares, Page has financed flying car startups and is a Tesla investor and a philanthropist.

4. Bill Gates

U.S. students flunk algebra more than any other course – but one middle school in Southern California is working to change that with a new approach to teaching math that involves McDonald’s and movie theater popcorn. pic.twitter.com/icvz2G1bQE — Bill Gates (@BillGates) October 5, 2023

Net worth: $124 billion

The 67-year-old creator of Microsoft was once indisputably the richest man in the world. Today, he’s the fourth-richest tech billionaire. Bill Gates’ efforts to popularize tech advancements during and after his tenure at Microsoft are certainly among the most influential on our list.

Gates’ current net worth is approximately $124 billion. He’s a founder of several tech and energy companies and supports many philanthropic initiatives around the world, including the Gates Foundation, which he created with his former wife.

3. Larry Ellison

Net worth: $125 billion

The bronze medal for our ranking goes to Larry Ellison, the co-founder, chairman, and CTO of software giant Oracle. The 79-year-old American entrepreneur has a net worth of $125 billion.

At present, Ellison owns a little over 40% of Oracle and a small share in Tesla. In addition to the shares, he’s the majority owner of the sixth-largest Hawaiian island, Lanai.

2. Jeff Bezos

Honored to be on this journey with @NASA to land astronauts on the Moon – this time to stay. Together, we’ll be solving the boil-off problem and making LOX-LH2 a storable propellant combination, pushing forward the state of the art for all deep space missions. #Artemis… pic.twitter.com/Y0zDhnp1qX — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 19, 2023

Net worth: $152 billion

It’s no surprise that the founder and former CEO of arguably the world’s most influential tech company is number two on our list. Jeff Bezos’ net worth is $152 billion, thanks to his ownership of 10% of Amazon, which he founded in 1994 with some help from family and friends.

In addition to Amazon, Bezos owns an aerospace company and The Washington Post, and he’s even gone to space.

1. Elon Musk

Net worth: $238 billion

In the top spot, we have the world’s most polarizing billionaire and the man behind Twitter’s transformation into X.

The 52-year-old entrepreneur Elon Musk, originally from South Africa, has a stake in many major companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, and X. He’s also one of the founders of OpenAI.

