85 Essential Website Speed Statistics and Trends for 2024

Important Website Speed Statistics 2024

1. Only the top 20% of websites record a server response time below 312ms. Most websites struggle with speed, and only the top 20 websites have notable speeds that load content quickly.

2. 91% of digital minutes in Indonesia are spent on a mobile device. Mobile devices take priority in Indonesia, with most users using them on the go. Therefore, most of the time spent online is on these mobile devices.

3. Only 15% of websites have acceptable loading times. This statistic confirms the challenge of loading speed faced by most websites. 15% is quite low and leaves much room for improvement.

4. 46% of websites load in around 6-10 seconds. This is twice the amount of time recommended by Google for website loading. So, it is safe to say that most websites struggle with speed and connectivity issues.

5. Large web pages take 381% more time to load than smaller web pages. The size of a web page affects its loading speed. On average, large web pages take 281% more time to load than smaller web pages. So, a website with small pages will likely have a high speed compared to large-page websites.

6. The fastest load times worldwide are found in China, Japan, and Germany. These three countries top the chart with fast websites and load times, which makes internet users’ experiences more satisfying.

7. The slowest loading times for web pages were recorded in Australia, India, and Brazil. These three countries lagged in terms of web page loading speed. Several factors could cause this, including web page size and internet connectivity.

8. 50.6% of customers often blame poor internet connection for loading delays before blaming the websites. Most users believe the internet connection is behind the slow loading time observed with internet pages.

Average Page Load Time: Mobile Vs. Desktop

9. 45% of 18-24-year-olds give a website up to six seconds to load before they abandon it. Almost 50% of users in this age range can wait up to six seconds before giving up on a website.

10. The average page loading time for desktops is 10.3 seconds. This is relatively lower than the average of 27.3 seconds on mobile devices. However, some modern mobile devices now open web pages faster.

11. Mobile minutes spent online made up 775 of online time in the US in 2019. Mobile devices enjoyed more attention in 2019 and will persist into 2024. Users find their mobile devices handy for opening web pages because they are easy to access.

12. Most users think they are more patient with website loading when, in reality, they are not. Slow websites are a turnoff for most individuals. However, they hardly admit this and think they can wait longer. The reality is that users are hardly patient with slow websites.

13. 85% of mobile users expect websites they use to load at the same speed or faster on desktops. The average internet user expects desktops to load faster than mobile devices or at least at a similar speed.

14. 64% of smartphone users expect a mobile website to load within four seconds. This is the average time expected by many mobile users, and anything besides that is considered slow.

15. Most websites load slower on mobile devices. The reason is likely because of too many characters and elements on the website page.

16. The average webpage takes 87.84% longer to load on a mobile device than a desktop. Mobile devices load webpages slower due to the content of most sites that are better suited for desktop devices.

Average Page Load Time According to Industry Statistics

17. Page size is more important for mobile devices than desktop devices. Screen resolution, image quality, and pixels affect page size more on mobile devices.

18. 60% of visits to pet and animal websites are done on mobile devices. Animal and pet lovers can easily access sites related to their favorite content on their mobile devices. So, mobile devices account for 60% of the traffic recorded by these websites.

19. Career and education websites receive fewer page views from mobile devices. Just 42% of their traffic comes from mobile devices, implying that visitors prefer to interact with these websites using desktop devices.

20. The health sector has one of the highest bounce rates on mobile devices. 60% of mobile visitors on health websites bounce after loading the website. So, it isn’t easy to retain interest from visitors for most of these websites.

21. Finance websites record the lowest bounce rate for mobile and desktops. The finance sector thrives since most people are interested in upgrading their finances. Consequently, it records a low bounce rate of 35% for visitors from mobile devices and 18% for desktop users.

22. The garden industry suffers a high bounce rate from desktop users. 49% of desktop visitors bounce from garden sites, making it one of the worst rates compared to other sectors.

23. Technology websites record the longest loading times. The average loading time for most tech websites is 11.3 seconds. This is likely because of the range of content displayed on these web pages and their sizes and complexity.

24. Classified and listing websites record the shortest loading times. This website’s average loading time is 7.9 seconds, which is relatively fast.

Average Page Load Time Statistics Recorded

25. Luxury websites have improved their loading times by 0.1 seconds. Most luxury websites load faster, and the number of pages visited on their website through mobile devices increased by 8%.

26. In 2021, an average mobile webpage took 15.3 seconds to load. In comparison, Google conducted a survey proving that the average mobile web page took 22 seconds to load.

27. The average page loading time recorded for desktops is 10.3 seconds. As of 2021, desktop pages took less time than mobile pages.

28. On average, The Time-to-First Byte speed ratio is 1.29 seconds on a desktop device. Meanwhile, the average time on mobile devices is 2.59 seconds.

29. The optimal request count is considered to be less than 50. This optimal request count is the number of content pieces a website needs to display.

30. Google states that compressing website images and text for about a quarter of a page could save 250 KB.

With this method, 10% of website pages could save up to 1 MB or more, greatly improving their loading times.

31. Google will lose 20% of its traffic for every 100ms it takes for each page to load. So, the faster the load time, the better for Google to optimize its website traffic.

32. WordPress has one of the lowest page loading times on mobile devices. WordPress pays special attention to user experience on all devices, so website owners don’t need to bother much about optimization.

33. 25.3% of WordPress websites are believed to perform higher than average on desktop devices. WordPress sites are highly optimized for various devices and boast an above-average performance on desktops, giving users a pleasant experience.

Website Load Time Impact Statistics

34. 38.55 of WordPress websites likely perform worse than average on desktop devices, and a significant portion of WordPress websites perform worse when they are loaded on desktop devices.

35. 24.2% of WordPress websites are optimized for mobile devices and perform faster than the average website. WordPress websites perform better than most sites. They open faster on mobile devices, an advantage for mobile phone users.

36. 40.7% of WordPress websites are slower than average on mobile devices. While WordPress boasts very high performance, it also has its downtime. Some WordPress websites also struggle with speed and are slower than average websites.

37. A 0.1-second boost in your website speed on mobile devices improves conversions by 8.4%. A little drop of water makes an ocean; even the slightest change can have a profound effect. The same applies to websites; a little improvement in loading speed will attract and retain more website visitors and increase conversions by up to 8.4%.

38. A one-page loading delay can reduce page views on a website by up to 11%. Viewers don’t want to encounter even the tiniest delay on a website; sluggishness can be a turnoff for visitors. If one page slows down the load time, it can cut views on a website by 11%. This confirms how important speed is to websites.

39. 44% of customers will tell their direct contacts about a website’s delayed loading time experience. A bad report will discourage more people from visiting a website and reduce the rate of direct visits.

40. Each third-party script added to a website reduced the loading time by approximately 42.1ms. While third-party scripts are important, they significantly slow a web page’s speed.

How Website Load Time Affects Customer Loyalty

41. A content delivery network significantly reduces loading times for a website on mobile and desktop devices. A good content delivery network can decrease loading times significantly for a website regardless of the device.

42. Yahoo increased its website speed by 400% and recorded a 95% increase in traffic. This proves that a fast website will attract more visitors since they can get access to its content in a shorter timeframe.

43. ETSY added 160kb to their mobile website. Consequently, after this addition, they recorded a 12% increase in their bounce rate.

44. Almost half of all customers (46%) will never return to a website again if they experience poor loading time in the past. Unpleasant experiences in the past often discourage customers from returning. This is why reducing a website’s loading time is important.

45. A one-second delay in loading could affect customer satisfaction by 16%. One second is enough to make customers give websites a bad rating. Most users do not have the patience to hang around slow websites and often complain of such experiences.

46. 64% of customers who have had a bad experience will never shop with the brand again. Over half of the unsatisfied customers cut ties with organizations that did not offer quality service. So, they will never return again but rather look for better options.

47. Approximately 60% of mobile users have reported at least one problem using mobile devices in the last twelve months. The most common problems recorded include slow loading (74%), device crashes and freezing (51%), and system errors (51%). Others include formatting problems (48%), failure to function as expected (45%), and unavailability (38%).

The Effect of Load Time on SEO Optimization

48. Customers recall that checkout times are 35% longer than they are. Customers note any delays on a website, which will likely influence their decisions moving forward.

49. 14% of customers will start shopping on a new website if they wait long for a page to load. Slow-loading web pages will make most customers migrate to a new website for online shopping.

50. 82% of customers from New York claim that the speed of a website influenced their decision to purchase. This figure is higher than 60% of customers that share a similar sentiment in California.

51. Only 24% of marketers believe their management team properly manages their customers’ lifetime values. This implies that most marketers do not believe their management team handles these lifetime values properly.

52. Bounce rates will rise by 32% when loading times increase from 1 to 3 seconds. Once the loading time increases, most customers will leave the website and search for those that load faster.

53. Bounce rates will increase by 90% if website load time increases from one second to five. Increased loading time will always increase bounce rates; the higher it is, the more users will abandon the website.

54. When loading time rises from 1 to 10 seconds, the chance that a customer will abandon a website can increase by 123%. If a website takes 10 seconds to load, the bounce rate will be much higher, as more customers will abandon it.

55. A customer will visit 8.9 pages if the website’s loading time is less than two seconds. However, the visits will reduce to 3.3 pages when the loading time is about 8 seconds.

How Website Load Time Affects Conversion Rate

56. According to research, the average loading speed for websites ranked on the first page of Google results is just 1.65 seconds. This implies that loading speed affects Google rankings, as slower websites are ranked lower.

57. About three-quarters of the SEO users’ experience signals are directly linked to a website’s page speed. Page speed is vital for SEO optimization and is a big part of improving the user experience.

58. Website loading speed is vital for 46% of customers. Almost 50% of customers will not return to a website that experiences loading difficulties. Slow loading is a turnoff and a sure way for websites to lose most visitors.

59. Half of customers will gladly avoid animation and videos if it results in faster loading times. While videos and animations make users’ experience more colorful, they will gladly give them up to increase loading speed.

60. Conversions decrease by 7% for each second a website takes to load. The longer a website takes to load, the lower its conversion and retention rate. Hence, website owners need to improve this aspect.

61. The first five seconds of loading have the greatest impact on website conversion rates. These first five seconds are crucial to website conversion rates. Also, there is a noticeable decline from the sixth second.

62. The website conversion rate decreases by an average of 4.42% for each second it takes to load a website page. This percentage applies within the first five seconds and increases afterward.

63. The largest e-commerce conversion rates occur on websites that can optimize pages to load within two seconds. This ability is vital for massive success on e-commerce websites.

How Load Time Affects Bounce Rate

64. Conversion rates drop by 2.11% for each extra second it takes your website to load between 0-9 seconds. The less it takes, the better for website conversion rates, which means more profit for fast e-commerce websites.

65. A website that takes more than 5.7 seconds to load will have a conversion rate of 0.6% or less, which will also translate to low profit for the website.

66. 18% of customers will abandon their cart if the checkout page loads slowly. Some customers will abandon their carts if the checkout page takes time to load. The delay will make these customers lose interest.

67. $18 billion is lost in abandoned carts due to slow loading. This massive amount is lost as most shoppers do not have the patience to struggle with slow loading.

68. 51% of US-based customers abandoned a cart on a website because it was too slow. Over half of the customers in the US will give up if the cart takes time to load.

69. One out of four customers will give up on a website that takes more than four seconds to load. If a website’s loading delays more than four seconds, one out of four customers will likely give up on it.

70. After 12 seconds, a website’s bounce rate will rise to 67.4%. If a website delays loading for up to 12 seconds, almost 70% of its visitors will quit and move elsewhere.

71. Bounce rates on desktops reach an average of 32%. Some desktop users also quit due to slow loading and other issues, but are not up to 50%.

72. The bounce rate on mobile devices is 67.45 on average. This massive percentage shows that mobile users do not often have the patience to endure delays and quit slow websites easily.

Website Speed For Business Statistics

73. 74% of Smartphone users will abandon a mobile website that takes more than five seconds to load. So, most mobile phone users will quit a website that does not load within five seconds.

74. Customer stress rises by 33% when a website does not load within six seconds. The stress levels for the customers are similar to standing in a long queue in a store, taking a test, or watching a horror movie alone.

75. Media page sizes doubled between 2015 and 2019, and media quality improvements doubled their sizes between 2015 and 2019. This increase in media sizes also contributes to page loading delays.

76. Squarespace and Weebly record the fastest loading times among Content Management systems (CMS) in the market. This implies that these websites have many visitors and high conversion rates because they load fast.

77. WIX has one of the slowest loading times among all Content Management Systems (CMS). This struggle with speed will result in a low conversion rate.

78. A website with a one-second loading delay and an average revenue of $100,000 can lose $2.5 million a year in revenue. This is a massive loss, which makes page speed crucial to all businesses and commercial operators.

79. A 0.1-second improvement in a mobile website’s performance will boost its revenue by 9.2%. Although the improvement seems little, it matters to mobile websites because of revenue.

80. Every one-second delay in website load time could cost Amazon $1.6 billion in yearly losses. This massive amount could affect their profit, hence the need to reduce website loading time.

Future Relevance of Website Speed Statistics

81. Walmart’s revenue increases by 2% every second its website loading time is improved. Loading time is proportional to income and revenue. Walmart saw a significant improvement in revenue per second after working on loading time.

82. ALDO discovered that mobile users with quick rendering times on single-page apps spent 75% more. Mobile users with quick access to single-page apps spent more money due to the ease of access. Fast loading ranks high among the factors that keep customers satisfied.

83. The First Contentful Paint (FCP) will become more relevant in 2024 than ever before. The FCP is a performance metric measuring how quickly visitors can access and view content. So, its importance will rise in 2024 and beyond as more companies monitor their website statistics.

84. Cloud hosting and Content Delivery Networks will also grow in relevance and adoption in 2024 and beyond. These tools improve website loading times, making them more relevant to businesses in 2024.

85. Using motion designs for a website will become more relevant because they improve website loading times. Motion designs also improve navigation on a website, which will boost customer retention.

Final Thoughts

Website speed is vital. It boosts most companies’ revenue by determining how long people stay on the website. Visitors will be encouraged to stay longer to find what they want if the website loads faster.

The longer visitors spend on a site, the higher the chances of buying a product, meaning a higher conversion rate and revenue for the business. The statistics above show that big firms prioritize website speed. They keep it optimized to raise their chances of profit. Studying the data will help you understand how to speed up your website. This will retain more visitors and boost revenue.

