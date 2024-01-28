50+ Wish Inc. Statistics and Facts for 2024

Online buying and selling goods and services has progressed significantly over the years. It makes trading and logistics very easy for people. Many people now see the need to buy online instead of traveling to the mall or brick-and-mortar stores to purchase. As a result, many e-commerce-related businesses have sprouted, and Wish Incorporated is one of them. A 20.7% drop in revenue was recorded by Wish in 2021 compared with the year prior.

Wish was born in 2010, and since then, it has been working to keep the e-commerce podium on for Americans and other nations. The firm makes buying and selling cheaper and easier, and the U.S. citizens think it is the best way to trade. Now, 100-plus states use Wish in their routine commerce. The company keeps growing, not minding the ongoing stiff competition in the e-commerce industry. This write-up will examine Wish Inc. statistics and show how big the company has become. Tag along and explore.

Vital Wish Statistics in 2024

1. 300 Million Products Are Available to Users on the Wish Store.

Wish gives users access to 300 unique products to make shopping a day and provide practical solutions.

2. The Firm Wish was Launched in 2010.

Wish was formed on June 25th, 2010, and has operated for over ten (10) years as one of the most popular e-commerce sites.

3. The CEO, Piotr Szulczewski, Believes the Inc. can Become The Second or Third Trillion-Dollar-A-Year Marketplace.

The firm enjoys massive backing from its growing consumer base. Piotr believes its market value will eventually increase to a trillion-dollar-a-year.

4. Danny Zhang was a Co-Founder, and the Firm Has 1,100 Employees.

The former Google engineer Piotr Szulczewski gave it the name ContextLogic. Also, in May 2011, Szulczewski called on his college friend Danny Zhang to help relaunch the company as well. The application enables shoppers to create a wish list of desired products.

5. The Employees Reside in the United States.

Wish runs its operations in the United States, and its workforce is made up of U.S. residents.

Wish Inc. Market Share Vital Statistics in 2024

6. The Organization is the Fourth Largest United States Marketplace Based on Online Sales Volume.

Wish is behind e-commerce giants such as Amazon and eBay. The platform enjoys a healthy share of the marketplace based on sales volume.

7. Three Million Items Are Sold on Wish Each Day.

That is an impressive amount, confirming that it enjoys the trust and confidence of buyers with a large sales volume recorded daily.

8. Wish Enjoys a Market Share of 0.02% From the Global E-Commerce Market.

Although it looks small on paper, this market share converts to billions of dollars. However, the Wish team hopes to expand this market share globally as soon as possible!

9. Wish has a Market Share of $0.08% of the U.S. E-Commerce Market.

It has a stronghold in the United States, although the top e-commerce sites still control the market.

10. The Market Share of Amazon in 2021 was 37%.

Compared to Wish, Amazon is far ahead with a 40% market share in 2021. The proportion implies that Amazon is still the preferred e-commerce site for most users.

Wish Inc Users Statistics according to Demographics

11. The United States Takes the Third Place As Users of this Platform.

The United States remains the most important to Wish Inc. Remarkably, one-third of the orders placed on the Wish marketplace come from the U.S. It is the most lucrative region for the company globally.

12. Young People in Their Middle Use Its Services.

Wish seems to apply more to middle-aged and younger people. Research states it has risen in popularity in recent years. The Adult population might still prefer a traditional walk-in store for shopping needs.

13. Roughly 600 Million Users on Wish.

Also, Wish has over half a billion users with massive interest from the online shopping account community on the website. The users account for the daily transaction volume that Wish enjoys.

14. The Firm has Customers in 100 Countries.

The firm has a global reach with customers scattered abroad in 100 countries. It plans to translate to further expansion in the future.

15. 60.39% of Wish Users Are Male.

Males are the bedrock of Wish’s thriving customer base, but there’s no particular why this is so. According to reports, 60.39% of its users are male.

16. 24.76% of Wish Users Are Between the Age Range of 25 to 34.

Once again, these statistics confirm that younger users dominate the marketplace. Access to mobile devices makes it easy for them to interact and transact on this marketplace.

17. Other Use Ranges Are 35 to 44 Years.

Users in this age bracket also find practical applications for the Wish marketplace. However, clients between 25 and 34 years old use it more.

18. Only 9.40% of the Total Wish Users Are Above 65.

The older generation doesn’t usually use online marketplaces due to trust issues. So, only 9.40% of the total Wish user base is above age 65These senior citizens will likely spend less time on their mobile devices.

Wish Inc. Usage Statistics in 2024

19. 80% of First-Time Wish Users Will Return For a Second Purchase.

80% of first-time customers are often satisfied with their services. Thus, they will always come to use the marketplace again.

20. The Site Has a Bounce Rate of 44.09%.

Wish is still struggling to retain users’ interest via a bounce rate of 44.09%. It keeps over 50% of website visitors and still enjoys modest success and conversion rates.

21. 22.59% of Wish’s Website Visitors Are From the United States.

The U.S. is the top customer base for the Wish marketplace.22.59% of the total visitors to the website are from the United States, making it the most lucrative region for the e-commerce company.

22. 60% of Wish Website Visitors Come Directly to the Website.

Most of the time, people visit the site through Ads from other pages. Approximately 60% of the total traffic on Wish comes from direct website visitors. The website is quite popular and attractive.

23. 32.15% of Website Visitors Come From Search Engines.

Popular search engines like Google and Bing direct about 32.15% of visitors to the site.

24. 100 Million People Use Wish Worldwide Every Month.

Wish records massive monthly activity with over 100 million users. That means many users rely on its marketplace for their daily transactions. These users are responsible for the massive traffic on the website that translates to sales and profit for Wish Inc.

25. Over 26 Million Users Shop On the Wish Platform Monthly.

The group has a success rate of 26 million monthly shoppers using it. This figure is a confirmation of how its customer base is rising.

26. More Than 600,000 Merchants Traded on Wish.

Wish has become a merchant hub with over 600,000 active merchants on the platform. With such a large user base, the firm boasts of a large volume of transactions each day.

27. Wish Recorded Its Highest Monthly Usage in Q1 2020, with 120 Million Users.

It is not a coincidence that Wish recorded its highest monthly usage in the Covid period 120 million users engaged with the platform due to its ease and reliability during the pandemic.

28. Wish Recorded One of the Lowest Usage Stats in Q1 of 2022, with Just 26 Million Users.

While 26 million might be a remarkable target for smaller e-commerce platforms, Wish Inc. recorded it as a low figure in 2022. Although the reason for this is unknown, competitors could likely be behind this decline.

29. The Group Was the Most Downloaded Shopping App in 2019.

Wish gained massive popularity in 2019, ranking as number one among the most downloaded shopping apps. These downloads show increased user interest in the app based on features such as speed and convenience.

30. 7.66% of Wish Website Visitors Are from Canada, Its Second-Largest User Base.

Canadian residents account for 7.66% of the total visitors on the Wish website.

31. The Average Session on Wish’s Website Includes 8.36 Views.

These statistics proved that 8.36 people engaged with the Wish website per session. Hopefully, these figures will increase as Wish expands its reach globally.

32. The Average Session Length on the Website is 4 Minutes and 32 Seconds.

Wish Inc.’s users run an average session slightly below five minutes. Although the time seems short, it is sufficient for determined buyers to get access to goods or assemble their wish lists.

33. The Most Searched-For Items on Wish Were Health-Related Products.

Health is vital to our everyday lives, so it is no surprise that it topped the search category on Wish. The other high-interest categories are birthday items, gadgets, essentials, and cleaning products.

34. Wish is the Most Successful Keyword in the Online Store Category.

The name Wish generates much traffic on the internet and is the most successful keyword for online stores.

Wish Revenue Vital Statistics in 2024

35. The Firm Earned Over $2 Billion As Revenue in 2020.

It received a boost during the lockdown since most people relied on them for goods and services. The organization got $2 billion and more in 2020.

36. The Company Ran Into a Loss of 20.7% in 2021.

However, it couldn’t make much gain in 2021. The group lost by 20.7% because of rivalry and unforeseen situations.

37. Wish Inc. Got Only 25% of the Figure in Q4 2020.

Wish’s revenue reduced in Q1 2021 compared to what it got in Q4 of 2020. The company got 25% off the revenue realized in 2020 in Q1 of 2021.

38. $129 Million Was the Loss After Accounts in 2019.

Economic uncertainties are inevitable since most firms can’t do much to prevent certain global issues, like pandemics. Wish got its fair share of the 2019 pandemic, which cost the company $129 million in losses.

39. The Business Lost $361 Million in 2021, Half of Its Loss In 2020 ($745 million),

E-commerce boomed during COVID-19 because of the increased demand for online purchases and door-door delivery at the time. Although Wish realized a sizeable profit, it also recorded a huge loss. Wish lost $745 million in 2020, and in 2021, the value was reduced by half, with the company losing $361 million.

40. 40.23% of the Gain Came From North America.

North Americans are regulars at Wish, and their visit brings in most of the company’s income, about 40.23%.

41. 71% of the Group’s Income Comes From Their Root Marketplace.

The marketplace helps to promote interaction between Wish users. Through Root Marketplace, Wish gets most of its revenue.

42. Wish Earned $200 Million For Product Boost in 2019, Where Merchants Pay to Advertise Their Products.

Advertisements continue to generate revenue over the years. In 2020, Wish earned $200 million from this product boost service. Although such figure is less than the gain in 2019, it still stayed above the $200 million mark.

43. In 2019, It Earned $291 Million After a Product Boost to Merchants. However, This Revenue Stream Decreased by 31.2% Between 2019 and 2020.

The product boost merchants were chief contributors to its earnings in 2019. However, by 2020, this revenue source dropped by 31.2%.

44. Wish Logistics Arm Raked in $514 Million in 2020, Which Increased by 375% From 2019 ($137 Million).

Wish Logistics helps to move goods to various locations for customers’ comfort and ease of access. Impressively, in 2020, its revenue from this service rose by 375% from 2019 to $514 million. These stats highlight the importance of logistics in the lockdown era.

45. Wish Earned Just $6 Million From Its Logistics Revenue in 2018.

In 2018, the logistics concept was still new in some regions. Many people didn’t see the need to buy anything online and have it delivered to them. At the time, Wish got $6 million from logistics in the entire year. This income was modest compared to the revenue yielded through logistics in 2019 and 2020.

46. In 2020, South America Accounted For $90 Million in Revenue, a 55% Increase From the 2018 Revenue From this Region.

In two years, South American countries warmed up to the Wish platform to spike the revenues by 55%. The total revenues for 2020 from South America stood at $90 million, impressive!

Other Important Wish Inc. Statistics

47. Wish Removed Several Merchants From Their Marketplace in 2019 Due to Fake or Deceptive Products.

The company always strives to preserve the quality of its site and the trust of its customer base. So, in 2019, deceptive merchants were cut off to maintain site integrity.

48. Wish Was $11.2 Billion in 2019.

Wish Inc. is a billion-dollar company with a valuation of $11.2 billion in 2019. After its birth in 2010, it continued attracting global customers.

49. Wish Valuation Dropped to $0.9 Billion in 2022.

The organization reduced its worth to $0.9 billion in 2022 at its third valuation of $3 billion in 2023. The figure showed a sharp drop from the $11.2 billion valuation in 2019.

As a way of giving back to the people, Wish sponsored the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team. The activity took between $38 million to $42 million each year. However, it also serves as an effective marketing strategy for Wish since the club is quite successful.

51. The Inc. Holds $1.07 Billion As Cash-At-Hand.

Wish has many assets and holds $1.07 billion in cash.

52. The Company Has $142 Million Stored in Valuable Assets.

Also, Wish has valuable assets worth $142 million that preserve its long-term value.

53. Sales and Marketing Gave 76.76% of the Operating Costs In 2020 and 2021.

Sales and marketing are vital sectors, accounting for almost 80% of the company’s operational costs between 2020 and 2021.

54. 10% of the Operating Costs Are For Product Development.

Wish holds product development in high esteem. So, it pumps about 10% of the operating costs into product development.

55. Administrative and General Expenses Attracted Operational Costs of $295 Million in 2020.

At Wish, administration and general expenses take up a sizeable amount of money. About $295 million in 2020 went into administrative and other overhead costs.

56. YouTube is the Company’s Most Successful Social Media Outlet.

It looks like YouTube is Wish’s secret formula for generating traffic. The e-commerce company gets over 39.89% of its social media traffic from YouTube.

Facebook is another goldmine for Wish. Regarding social media traffic, the social media platform (Facebook) is behind YouTube. It brings in about 33.53% of Wish’s online traffic.

Conclusion

Wish has faced the highs and lows in the e-commerce industry. But has stayed on course as it strives for better days. The firm records profits and losses, but modifications will make the future brighter! It continues to add more value and remove things that make customers uncomfortable. Some of the notable improvements on Wish include the removal of deceptive sellers that scammed clients in 2019 and 2020. Reputation is sought after, for trust’s sake! To wrap it up, Wish is on the right path and could enter the top three e-commerce sites any day!

