The Latest Women in Tech Statistics to Know in 2023

Technology trends show that the IT sector is constantly leading in every innovation. However, Gender diversity is one of the areas where the industry appears to be lagging. According to data on women in technology, females are still underrepresented in the technology industry even when they currently make up 47% of the labor force in the US. Women in tech face many challenges, from school to jobs to entrepreneurship. The best conditions for success aren’t always available for them.

Below are some of the most recent (and fascinating) facts and stats about women in technology regarding their workplace, commerce, and education.

Women in Tech Statistics – Editor’s Picks

Currently, there are 26.7% of women holding technology-related jobs.

27.2% of women’s representation is available at tech firms with over 10,000 workers .

Over the past 2 years, the percentage of women in tech-related jobs has reduced .

Female software engineers reported a lack of equal payment , as they make 0.93 cents for the entire dollar the male software engineers make.

Even with equal access rights, just 18% of new computer science degrees are earned by women, and the number of women pursuing STEM fields in higher education is declining.

Firms that implement optional gender equality training for hiring procedures hire fewer women than those that require it.

In situations where men prevail, more than 50% of women in tech claim gender inequity, discrimination, or sexual harassment.

Historically, women have earned less venture capital funding than men, receiving as little as 2% of all investment money.

Over 50% of women reported experiencing difficulties due to employment changes brought on by the pandemic, which worsened many of the key problems women face.

Firms involved in intersectional pay audits employ women at a 1.3 % rate than other firms.

The Percentage of Women Working in Tech

There are 26.7% of Women Holding Technology-related Jobs This 2023. Higher occupations on the organizational chart, such as CTOs or heads of engineering, have significantly lower representation of women than entry-level roles.

Researchers found 141,038 female employees in the tech industry, and 79,163 (56%) are black women. Medium-sized tech firm promotes workplace diversity and boasts more than 53% of Top firm employers.

To create an example for other digital companies, six tech organizations pursued and achieved representational parity regarding equal opportunity, pay, and representation in their workplaces.

Basic Stats:

Recent data shows that women only hold 26.7% of technology-related jobs.

Over the past five years, there has been a 2.1% decline in the overall percentage of women working in tech-related fields.

141,038 women comprise a sample of 552,751 tech workers from 56 companies.

79,163 (56%) of the 141,038 women working in technology-related fields are women of color.

53% of the top employers of women in the technology sector are mid-sized businesses.

At least one career level has representational parity among six IT businesses.

CEO Statistics: Men Versus Women

During the pandemic, the percentage of women in C-suite roles declined to only 10%. Only 5% of CEOs of significant companies are women. With only two Black woman CEOs, the number of women in C-suite positions at Fortune 500 businesses scaled but stopped growing. White males in CEO roles generally make 38% more money than Black women.

Basic Stats:

Only 10% of women are in the C-suite professional roles

Women in senior vice president positions have declined from 18% (in 2019) to 13%.

CEOs women (colored) earn 38% less money than White Males CEOs.

2 CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are Black.

Only 5.5% of the 3,000 largest American companies have women as CEOs.

For every 1 dollar paid to male CEOs, the female CEOs make 0.89 cents .

Women CEOs experienced a 27% industry pay cut , while males experienced a 1% pay increase in 2021.

Men outnumber women at the CEO level. About 1. 40% of women want to be CEOs, compared to 59% of male employees. Only 41 out of the Fortune 500 firms are led by female CEOs.

Percentage Rate of Female Software Engineers

In 2023, there are 25.1% of women out of the 329,559 software engineers working in the US. Women still only hold around a quarter of software engineering employment, despite an overall increase in the proportion of female software engineers.

With an average income of $86,157, female software engineers are paid 0.93 cents less than their male peers for the same task. 52.3% of both male and female software engineers are white.

Basic Stats:

According to 2021 data, 329,559 software engineers work in the United States, and 25.1% are women .

White workers make up 52.3% of the workforce overall, the same as in other fields in the tech sector.

Software engineers earn an average yearly pay of $86,157 .

Women earn $0.93 for each dollar compared to male software developers

Women hold one in five senior software engineering positions.

The current workforce of software engineers includes up to 33% Asian or Asian American individuals.

Percentage of Women Majoring in Computer Science

The percentage of women with computer science degrees has decreased by 18% lately, despite trends suggesting potential career growth in computer science jobs. Compared to other IT disciplines, computer science has a lesser gender wage gap, with women earning up to 94 cents for every $1 earned by their male peers. Just 6.3% of degree holders in other IT industry sectors are Black or Hispanic, placing women of color (blacks) in the lowest percentages.

Basic Stats:

Between now and 2026, computer science employment is expected to expand to 19% , according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The number of women pursuing degrees in computer science is declining , despite the potential for career growth in the industry.

Compared to other IT fields, computer science has a smaller gender wage gap , with female professionals making 94% of what male employees in the same field make.

Only 6.3% of women with computer science degrees are black or Hispanic; this group is underrepresented overall.

Up to 25% of the computer science workforce comprises Asian men and women.

Hiring Trends for Women in Technology Source

Research shows a slight increase in the percentage of women hired in the computer industry. Women candidates hold 30.9% of all open tech positions (up from 29% in the previous year). Most new hires in other tech industries were white, with only 10.9% of white females.

Basic Stats:

The percentage of new technology firms hiring females was 29.4% in 2020. However, it increased to 30.9% in 2021.

The new tech firm hires consist of only 10.9% white women .

Only 6% of women who are multiracial, black, Indigenous, Latina, or Pacific Islander as new employees in the tech sector.

Female new employment rates were 34.5% in organizations requiring unbiased training as part of the hiring process, compared to 28.8% in organizations using optional training.

Workplace Trend for Women in Tech

Many women (about 50%) claimed to have faced gender discrimination at work or during the hiring process. This could be one of the key reasons women are 22% more likely to report having “imposter syndrome” in STEM and tech-related occupations than men. In their technology careers, 66% of females say they don’t see a clear route for improvement or progress.

Basic Stats:

48% of women in STEM fields and technology have experienced prejudice and discrimination during recruiting or recruitment.

For 39% of women, discrimination based on gender is a significant obstacle to getting a tech job.

In computer occupations, 66% of women complain there is no clear path to advancement.

Only 3% of all computer positions are held by black women.

In the STEM and tech fields, women are 22% more likely to report having “imposter syndrome” than men.

50% of women report experiencing sexual harassment or gender discrimination at work in some way.

Finding company capital is a barrier for around two-thirds (66%) of female entrepreneurs.

Women are twice as likely to be laid off or given a furlough as male IT professionals.

Entrepreneurial Trends for Women in Technology

Recent predictions show that 40% of US firms belong to women. Black, Latina, or Asian women have developed 64% of all new women-owned businesses. Despite this development, women were still significantly underrepresented in capital and investment opportunities to launch or expand their firms.

According to specific figures, women receive only 2% of the money invested yearly. In the tech industry, more women in C-suite and senior leadership roles experienced burnout, with 57% of women in the STEM section suffering from the disease.

Basic Stats:

About 40% of all US firms are owned by women.

The founders of 64% of all new women-owned enterprises are women of color (blacks).

Since the epidemic, businesses run by Latina women have increased by more than 87%.

Obtaining business capital is a challenge for 66% of female business owners.

Only 4.9% of venture capital deals go to women-owned enterprises.

With 57% of women in the tech industry reporting the disease, burnout affects more female CEOs and those in executive-level jobs.

Compared to male entrepreneurs, women ask for compensation of around $35,000 less .

Compared to male applicants, women get loans that are, on average, $5,000 less.

Pandemic (COVID-19) Effect on Women in Tech & Remote Work

The workplace’s strategies, hiring techniques, and employee custody were all significantly affected by COVID-19. A flex or remote work policy was introduced by 16.7% of IT workplace CEOs due to the pandemic, raising the general percentage of businesses providing 94.4% of flextime.

Also, the pandemic caused more women (especially mothers) to leave their workforce than men. Furthermore, over 75% of the 1.2 million parents who left their jobs due to the pandemic were women. However, if their current employment required them to return to in-office work, both men and women stated they would find another career.

Basic Stats:

Due to the pandemic, 16.7% of workplaces implemented a permanent remote work policy.

More than 1.2 million parents left their workplace in 2020, with working mothers accounting for over 75%.

According to 54% of the women surveyed, it was difficult for them to maintain their IT jobs due to the pandemic conditions.

Burnout was noted by 42% of women and 35% of men, mainly due to working through the pandemic.

General Retention, Hiring, and Improvement for Women in Tech

Firms that actively promote gender equality and diversity report hiring women at higher rates than others.

Basic Stats:

Women were employed at much higher rates by businesses that aggressively balanced male and female employees’ pay rates and career prospects.

Women make up 30.9% of new tech hires .

Last year, 11.3% of women in STEM and tech fields quit their jobs.

16.9% of female tech workers said their present employers had given them a promotion or advancement.

Tech companies that conducted structured pay audits reported hiring women at a rate 1.3 times higher than that of those who did not.

Compared to males, who reported feeling 36% more burnt out at work, 57% of women reported feeling more so after COVID-19.

Conclusion

In summary, there are still not enough women working in the technological sector. However, our extensive research data shows how to resolve this problem. According to the most recent studies and surveys, businesses that employ pay equity evaluations, balanced hiring processes, and skill-based advancements are more likely to hire and retain female talent.

