WooCommerce Statistics [2023 Updated Data]

E-commerce is a giant branch of the internet that facilitates the buying and selling of goods over the web through different platforms, including websites. But for these websites to function as online stores, plugins need to be installed, and one of the best is WooCommerce.

People rely on WooCommerce to create many e-commerce sites today. According to the data, WooCommerce powers more than 6.5 million websites. And why not? It is fast and easy to use, offering users a wide range of features. Apart from the features and benefits, there are many things about the WooCommerce platform that you most likely don’t know about. We have packed them all in this article to help you understand how important it is now and expert projections for its growth in the future.

History of WooCommerce

WooCommerce is an open-source eCommerce plugin, and WooThemes – a WordPress theme developer, first developed it on September 27, 2011. The company hired James Koster and Mike Jolley to design the platform. In 2020, the platform grew to have over 3.9 million websites using it.

San Fransisco hosted the first WooConf in November 2014. WooConf is a conference that focuses on eCommerce with WooCommerce. In 2020, the platform bought MailPoet and launched as an app for Android and iOS devices. WooCommerce is free and easy to use. Though some features on the platform need payment to work, it has grown to be one of the best in the space.

Key Statistics

The number of free WooCommerce Plugins is about 4,600.

About 39% of the eCommerce global market share belongs to WooCommerce.

More than 6.3 million websites use WooCommerce.

About half of the website WooCommerce has used is in the US.

WooCommerce made over $20 billion from sales in 2020.

About 28% of the biggest 1 million eCommerce websites use WooCommerce.

There are about 67 languages in WooCommerce.

About 93.7% of the websites on WordPress use WooCommerce.

WooCommerce average monthly visitors is 2.5 million.

WooCommerce had about 162 million downloads in January 2021.

WooCommerce has a 52.26% organic traffic .

Astra is the most popular WooCommerce theme.

WooCommerce had over 3.9 million downloads in one day in 2021.

The revenue of WooCommerce exceeds many countries.

second fastest-growing WooCommerce is the CMS in the world.

WooCommerce Statistics in 2023

1. The Number of Free WooCommerce Plugins is About 4,600.

The number of WooCommerce plugins worldwide has rapidly grown over the years. It currently has over 6000 plugins, and over 4,600 are free. This means almost any feature you want to use with this platform is already a plugin to make it easy. If what you need is not available on the forum, there are third-party platforms that WooCommerce works with. These platforms most likely have the features you need to create your shopping site. WooCommerce also has over 1,400 premium plugins for you to choose from. These are paid for, and they make your work easier. Just a few of them can give you a wide range of features. With WooCommerce, you can get a plugin for nearly everything you need.

2. About 39% of the eCommerce Global Market Share Belongs to WooCommerce.

WooCommerce is currently the biggest e-commerce platform in the world. It is leading the market, followed by Squarespace. This e-commerce platform is not the oldest but has become a favorite for millions of users. This is because it is easy to use, has numerous features, and has authentic plugins. Also, they built the platform for users to operate it with WordPress. This allows you to convert a normal site to an e-commerce site seamlessly. The platform also has comprehensive links to WordPress. About 164 million e-commerce sites use WooCommerce, making it 39% of the global market share. Squarespace has 14.95% of the worldwide e-commerce market share, and WooThemes has 14.67%. There are the top 3 in this sector.

3. More Than 6.3 Million Websites Use WooCommerce.

From research, over 6.3 million websites use WooCommerce in the world. This number is small compared to the over 13.6 million websites. Other research shows that WooCommerce is active in over 164 million e-commerce sites worldwide.

4. About Half of the Websites WooCommerce has Used are in the US.

According to an industry expert report, the US uses the WooCommerce platform more than every other country. Almost half of the websites that use the e-commerce platform are US-based. The UK, Germany, Italy, and France follow the US on this statistic. There are the top leading countries in this industry.

5. WooCommerce Made Over $20 Billion From Sales in 2020.

WooCommerce is not only growing in number of websites and popularity; its global market worth is also increasing. In 2020, it made over $20 billion. The platform’s growth rate is about 13% to 15% every four months. So, between 2020 and 2023, the global worth has grown more than expected.

6. About 28% of the Top 1 Million eCommerce Websites Use WooCommerce.

Of the top 1 million e-commerce sites, about 28% use WooCommerce. Some are ClickBank, with about 4.1 million monthly visitors, and Book Riot, with 3.8 million monthly visitors. Also, Farmers’ Almanac has 1.7 million monthly visitors, Craftsy with 1.8 million monthly visitors, and many more. Shopify is among the most popular e-commerce platforms, with 20% of the top 1 million sites. This shows that WooCommerce has a higher percentage than every other platform in this sector.

7. There are About 67 Languages in WooCommerce.

There are over 7000 languages in the world today, and the majority speak only about 150 to 200 of these languages. English is the key language for most of the work population. The average e-commerce platform is only available in about 33 languages. However, WooCommerce has about 67 languages. Creating e-commerce platforms is easier when you can make them have many languages for the prowess of your visitors. Many e-commerce platforms are available in a few languages, and this is limiting for some who want to use it. WooCommerce will also have an edge over such platforms for this reason.

8. About 93.7% of the Websites on WordPress Use WooCommerce.

WordPress is the most popular platform for developing websites because it is easy to use, organized, and has many features. However, it doesn’t work alone. WordPress often uses WooCommerce to add a few features to their websites, even if they are not eCommerce sites. With this, it is evident that about 93.7% of websites on WordPress use WooCommerce. The next e-commerce platform on WordPress only has about 0.9% of the websites.

9. WooCommerce Average Monthly Visitors is 2.5 Million.

It is currently ranked as the 24,944th largest website in the world. It has over 2.5 million average visitors monthly. In February 2023, the number of visitors increased to 2.6 million, which has stayed that way since then.

10.WooCommerce Had About 162 Million Downloads in January 2021.

After WooCommerce launched its software, it was easier for people to use than ever. The software is faster, and it has a user-friendly interface. Many people prefer it over the website version. So, the platform downloaded over 162 million in January 2021. This number has increased since then and will hike even more in the coming years.

11. WooCommerce has a 52.26% Organic Traffic.

Many websites today pay people to visit their sites to increase their traffic and rank. Meanwhile, organic traffic is the best, and every site wants it. WooCommerce has organic traffic, and it is over half, which is a good rate. About 52.26% of its traffic is organic, and 26.45% claim to have known about the site before or are already users. Also, approximately 15.26% come through referrals, 3.13% get to the platform through social media, and 2.13% through paid adverts. Aside from this, no record shows that WooCommerce pays for traffic.

12. Astra is the Most Popular WooCommerce Theme.

WooCommerce has several themes, but many users work with Astra more; it has become the most popular. It is faster, more reliable, lightweight, and highly customizable than other WooCommerce themes. It helps boost your online store sales and converts even better. The team at Brainstorm Force created the theme and has been maintaining it since its invention. Over 1.6 million websites use this theme, with a 5-star rating from over 5139 users.

13. WooCommerce had Over 3.9 Million Downloads in One Day in 2021.

The record is that WooCommerce had over 3.9 million downloads on July 15, 2021. There is no concrete explanation for this many downloads in one day. People worldwide probably needed to get their hands on something new, making the platform reach this record.

14. The Revenue of WooCommerce Exceeds Many Countries.

WooCommerce has a large revenue. This is because many successful online stores use the platform. Their income is high, and if you put all of them together, it will be higher than some countries’ revenue. This shows how big WooCommerce is, and it will grow bigger. The income the platform generated in 2019 was about $11.8 billion. The same year, Pakistan generated $10 billion, Nigeria generated $6 billion, and Indonesia generated $10.9 billion.

15. WooCommerce is the Second Fastest-growing CMS in the World.

WooCommerce, because of its association with WordPress, has reached many benchmarks in the Content Management System space. One of which is that it is currently the second fastest-growing CMS platform in the world. It has a huge yearly growth rate and is next to Wix, which is growing at 149% yearly.

Get Started With WooCommerce

Unlike what some people think, it is easy to get started with the WooCommerce platform. The following are the steps to get started with WooCommerce.

1. Go to the WordPress Site.

You need to know that you cannot access WooCommerce without WordPress. However, you can get to WordPress without WooCommerce. So, it would be best to start by creating an account on WordPress. To do this, register your domain and choose WordPress as your host.

2. Install WooCommerce.

The next step is for you to install WooCommerce. To do this, search for WooCommerce in the WordPress plugin directory. When it appears, download it; this shouldn’t take much time. Next, go to the admin dashboard and choose plugins with ‘Add new,’ select the option for plugin upload, and choose WooCommerce. You will answer a few prompted questions, and the installation will be successful.

3. Add Your Products.

Your store cannot make sales without effects, so you must add products you want to sell. Get a product niche, go to your admin dashboard on the platform, select ‘Products,’ and then ‘New.’ Next, add your products with pictures and categories and a title and description for every product.

4. Choose a Theme.

WooCommerce has many pieces; some require payment, and others are free. To select an article, go to the dashboard and pick anyone you like. You might as well choose Astra since most people are using it.

5. Deliberate on Extras.

There are a variety of extensions on WooCommerce. Your site does not need one, but you can consider it. It makes your site look more attractive, and attractive things bring more customers.

Conclusion

WooCommerce is an e-commerce platform under WordPress. It started in 2011 and has gradually taken over the market. It is the most popular e-commerce platform in the world and holds about 39% of the global market share. The platform is easy to get on the WooCommerce platform. You must create an account on the WordPress platform, install WooCommerce, and add products. Next, select a theme and add extensions. With these, your e-commerce site is ready.

FAQs