30 Must Know WordPress Statistics and Facts 2024

Do you spend quality time on the internet every single day? Those who spend much of their time browsing the internet get to meet with WordPress. It can be better called a content management system that gives a new face to businesses online.

Year after year, the number of users keeps increasing as people discover how much other businesses fare with the use of websites on WordPress. There are about 2.7 million monthly searches for “WordPress.” WordPress users publish 70 million new posts each month. WordPress powers 43.1% of all websites and has been the fastest-growing CMS since 2014.

The CMS has risen in wide leaps and bounds to cover almost every business sphere. Over the years, it has evolved, and like a mother embraces her child, so does WordPress, which is used on thousands of websites across the globe. Most business websites point to WordPress as the heart behind their designs. This goes to show how much value it has in our world today. Understanding the ins and outs of this great content management site, these WordPress statistics will help you see why it stands out and decide whether your business needs it. Let’s plunge into the must-know WordPress statistics.

Key WordPress Statistics

As many as 45.8% of all websites on the internet will make use of WordPress in 2023. Up to 13.1% of business websites in 2011 came under WordPress. It was used in 2022 by as much as 65.2% of businesses for content management. WordPress powered as large as 36.28% of the best 1 million websites in 2022. The content marketing system’s market share has risen 10% for the past ten years. More than 500 websites are created by WordPress every single day of the week. The site is created in such a way that persons from 205 languages can have access to its services. Spanish is the second most used site language, at 4.7%, just above Indonesia, at 2.4%. WordPress powers as many as 70 million sites in the world of e-commerce. The site is known to power up to 76.5 million blogs running on the global web. It has become the 4th most visited site after Google, Yahoo, and Facebook. Up to 181 million visits are made monthly on wordpress.com. WordPress.com, a well-known site, has over 2 million themes from which users can easily choose.

General WordPress Statistics

1. As many as 45.8% of All Websites on the Internet Will Use WordPress in 2023.

A data release by W3Techs shows that as many as 45.8% of websites on the internet use WordPress. This means that 2 in every five business websites use this site. This is a rise from 43.2% at the close of the past year.

2. Up to 13.1% of Business Websites in 2011 Came Under WordPress.

The use of the site has since risen year after year by about 12% from the close of 2011. This could be seen by the 43.2% of websites in 2022 using WordPress.

3. WordPress 2022 was Used by 65.2% of Businesses That Use Content Management Systems.

A better experience can be possible when you adopt a content management system. WordPress had a field day in 2022 when 65.2% of companies used its CMS service.

4. As Large as 36.28% of the Best 1 Million Websites in 2022 Were Powered by WordPress.

The year 2022 will be remembered for a long while, as 36.28% of the best websites were serviced by WordPress.

5. As Many as 70 Million Sites in the World of E-commerce are Powered by WordPress.

The tide keeps moving toward WordPress, with 70 million sites serviced by WordPress. This does not in any way keep aside 22% of the topmost I million brands on its service radar.

6. The Site is Created so that Persons from 205 Languages Can Access its Services.

One unique thing about the WordPress site is that language is not a barrier for anyone. The platform has made a name for itself, away from 71% of sites using only English.

WordPress Usage Statistics

7. Around 810 million Sites Powered by WordPress are in Good Working Condition.

Up to 43% of websites worldwide use WordPress to run their businesses daily. This figure keeps rising at a very fast rate on the site, hitting more than 500 every single day. This feat has made it the most used CMS platform across the web.

8. About 409 Million People Get to View More Than 20 Million Pages of WordPress Every Single Day.

The road keeps getting better and better for this CMS giant each year. Up to 409 million people read through over 20 billion pages of WordPress every day of the week.

Every day, 77 million comments are made by people who read 70 million-driven WordPress posts.

10. Every Second, 27 Posts are Made Public on the WordPress Service Site.

The activities of influencers all across the world make 27 new posts on WordPress a little feat.

11. Up to 132 Million Spam Remarks Make Their Way to the Site Every Month.

Many spammers, running into millions, have their eyes on the WordPress site. This is to alert you to beware of their presence and keep your email address from their reach. Double-checking your contact forms will do a lot of good in keeping spammers from your email.

12. As Many as 1.1 Million New Domains are Created Every Six Months of the Year.

Setting up a domain is like a piece of cake on the WordPress platform. The ease of creating a new domain is the reason many businesses keep flocking to the platform.

WordPress Theme Statistics

13. 13,764 Websites are Using it, and it has Placed Divi Way Ahead of Other WordPress Themes.

Divi is topping the list of themes, followed by Astra, Hello Elementor, newspaper, and GeneratorPress.

14. The Site is Known for Dishing Out Free Themes 11,014 on its Official Marketplace.

The official marketplace amounts to 11,014, leaving aside free options available to users. Free ones like Envato, ThemeForest, and ThemeIsle have made the list of the best WordPress themes.

15. Getting a Premium WordPress Theme Will Cost Around $59 to Kick Off.

Using a premium template puts you better off as timely updates are sent to you with a great support system. This will surely make you stand out among other nonusers of the platform.

16. Around 8,000 WordPress Themes can be Easily Installed and Used.

The site created themes that can be used without paying a single dime. About 8,000 themes of WordPress can be said to be free without charge.

17. It Costs About $10 to $20 to Get 23.3% of Themes on the WordPress Platform.

Delivering great themes is one feature that puts the site way ahead of others. With as low as $10, you can get a theme for your business without a strain.

18. The Avada Theme has Been Sold out to the Public More than 200,000 Times.

The Avada theme selling out more than 200,000 times has added over $12 million to the site’s purse.

WordPress Plugins Statistics

19. Browsing With WordPress’s Free 59,459 Plugins is a New Experience for Anyone.

Surfing the web with WordPress free plugins is an experience. On its site, there are 59,459 free plugins for users’ comfort.

20. Quite a Good Number of Plugins on the Platform Have Been Downloaded Over 1 Billion Times.

WordPress plugins have enjoyed over a billion times repeated use over the last couple of years.

21. Just 3% of These Plugins Have Remained the Same Way Since They Were Created.

Their developers have not restructured up to 3% of WordPress plugins at any time.

22. WooCommerce Comes in as the Most Downloaded Plugin, With a Download of Over 135 Million.

With over 135 million downloads, WooCommerce is way above other plugins. It is also the most used e-commerce site.

23. Using WordPress Puts You in the Place of Editing Code Plugins Without Touching a Code.

The site comes in as the right choice for anyone who is thinking of going into self-hosting campaigns.

24. As high as 93.7% of E-commerce Sites on the Global Web Have WordPress to Thank.

Up to 93.7% of sites involved in e-commerce activities in the last few years use its plugins.

25. Gutenberg has Fared Well for Itself, Like Every Other Downloading Plugin, With 67 Million.

Right after WooCommerce, Gutenberg is in second place, with a downloaded install of 67 million. Jetpack, Yoast Seo, and Page Builders are other known plugins on the marketplace.

26. Over the Years, Just 30 WordPress Plugins have Been Able to Reach 100,000 Downloads.

The plugin page lists beta, block-enabled, popular, and featured plugins. Of these, just a few, 30, have 100,000 active installations.

WordPress Security Statistics

27. Every Single Minute, the Site is in Danger of Having up to 90,000 Attacks.

The high rate of security attacks WordPress gets per minute each day should not be a surprise. Powering over 40% of websites worldwide is a huge deal that attracts scammers and attacks.

28. Hackers can Attack Over 70% of Installations on WordPress Sites at Any Time.

Studies showed that 30,823 installations from 42,106 duly tested ones face the risk of being hacked. This shows that 73.2% of all new installations can get into hackers’ hands. This is huge, but it shows that human error is the reason for a lot of hacking on the web.

29. As Huge as WordPress.com Created 74% of Websites with a Breach.

One study of 8,000 tested websites shows that 74% were made using WordPress. Of these, 4,000 eventually went down due to malware through a false SEO plugin.

30. More Than 28,900 Security Challenges Face the Site Day in and Out.

WordPress faces every single day 28,948 threats out of which 472 are from themes, leaving 4,657 to plugins.

Conclusion

WordPress, like every other service provider, has had its fair share of ups and downs on the web. The largest on the list are security hacks websites face daily. Remembering the need to secure one’s email address is a great place to start being alert. Even with the hacks, many companies use WordPress to create their sites. One great thing about the content marketing system is that it keeps evolving. Little wonder many companies use it to get on the web.

To better serve its users, regardless of their bank account, WordPress creates a paid and free theme from which you can choose. Users get to only pay for a hosting plan on the platform while enjoying a great experience. The future appears to be brighter for WordPress as more and more businesses get on board.

