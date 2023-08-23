Work-life Balance Statistics of Remote Employees (2023 Data)

In our continual pursuit of accomplishment and success, we usually find ourselves weighed down by life’s super-dynamic and ever-evolving demands. Thus, it’s straightforward to trivialize one of the most essential aspects of our well-being: the work-life balance statistics.

According to research, 77% of employees believe work-life balance is vital when choosing a job. Also, many other reports showcase the benefits and impact of work-life balance among employees. This article will outline the various remote work-life balance statistics everyone needs to know. Let’s get in.

Work-life Balance Statistics

60% of workers attest to having a good work-life balance. 77% of employees experience burnout at least once in their current jobs. 77% of employees believe that work-life balance is essential when choosing a career, and 57% of job seekers believe poor work-life balance is a dealbreaker when choosing a new career. 43% of remote employees work more than 40 hours a week. 67.2% of workers aspects of work or corporate culture are the biggest culprits of poor report that colleagues and someor corporate culture are the biggest culprits of poor work-life balance Only 23% of companies promote work-life balance. 78% of women in the US say that choosing a career based on work-life balance is essential, compared to 67% of men. 82% of companies use flexible work locations to improve employees’ work-life balance in America. An astonishing 84% of freelance workers are happy with their lifestyle. 47% of job seekers in the UK say joining a company encouraging good work-life balance is the top-selling point. 60% of employees blame their bosses for their w ork-life imbalance or poor work-life balance. 83% of workers believe that burnout from work has negatively affected their relationships. 50% of employee s think the modern family dinner has been ruined. Work-family conflict is much higher in the United States than in any other country.

(Sources: Gitnux, INC, Apollo Technical)

Statistics About the Importance of Work-life Balance

The importance of work-life balance to workers is as follows:

1. Employees can have a healthy balance between work and life, which is not made possible by organizations, as 38% of people say.

2. As one-third of workers say, work-life balance is the most important of all benefits.

3. 66% of full-time employees in the US do not achieve work-life balance.

4. Inadequate work-life balance has caused 51% of people to miss important life events.

5. The motivation and morale of 68% of employees at work are negatively impacted by poor work-life balance.

6. Working more than 55 hours per week can cause stroke and coronary heart disease for employees.

7. Working more than 55 hours per week can cause a 1.74-time risk of anxiety and a 166-time risk of depression for employees.

8. 33% of employed adults in the US do holiday work, Saturday and Sunday work.

9. The ability to maintain an adequate work-life balance is hindered by the absence of paid holidays and paid vacations denied by 28 million Americans.

10. Taking a pay cut of up to 5% to be able to work from home at least some of the time is done by 53% of employees.

11. A role that allows people to have a more excellent work-life balance and better personal well-being is vital to 53% of employees.

(Source: Gallup)

Stats About Work-life Balance and Remote Work in the Age of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic made millions of in-office workers suddenly turn to remote workers. The challenge of collaboration and communication suddenly arose. The difference the pandemic has made to work-life balance is highlighted below:

12. Working remotely has completed 65% of people working longer hours than before.

13. The inability to maintain a healthy work-life balance is experienced by 10 Americans working from home during COVID-19.

14. Working from home during COVID-19 has made 56% of individuals more fatigued about their work.

15. Stay-at-home orders and lockdowns added 48.5 minutes to the average workday.

(Source: Washington Post)

Work-life Balance Statistics About the Advantages of Remote Work

The advantages of remote work include flexibility, essential for work-life balance. Building one’s life around their work is more accessible than building their life around their work when working remotely. The work-life balance benefits linked to remote work under pre-COVID circumstances are as follows:

16. The significant advantage of working from home is that 32% of employees enjoy a flexible schedule.

17. 67% of participants reported improved work-life balance when working from home.

18. During quarantine, 30% of people who worked from home got up early and finished their job.

19. Because they work from home, 75% of people are easily sidetracked.

20. 76% say that work-life balance is the top reason for seeking flexible work.

21. 86% of people’s stress levels are reduced by working remotely.

22. Telecommuting or flexible jobs help 86% of people to save money.

23. Flexible jobs have improved or positively impacted the overall quality of life of 97% of people.

24. Remote workers obtain 29% more happiness than on-site workers.

25. 40 minutes are saved daily from commutes when working remotely.

(Source: Apollo Technical)

Work-life Balance Statistics About the Disadvantages of Remote Work

The main disadvantage of remote work is an inadequate work-life balance. Some statistics of work-life balance challenges faced by remote workers are as follows:

26. 51% of employees experience burnout symptoms while working from home.

27. Unplugging after working hours is the biggest challenge for 40% of remote workers.

28. The pressure to be available at all hours of the day is felt by 67% of remote workers.

29. Achieving a work-life balance is more difficult for 29% of remote employees than 23% of in-office workers.

30. 1.4 remote workers do extra days’ work than in-office workers.

31. Remote employees spend an additional 3 hours on their computers compared with in-office workers.

(Sources: Gitnux)

Remote Work and Taking Time Off Statistics

When a person is a remote worker, they find it difficult to unplug and decompress from work responsibility. Unplugged vacation time is difficult to come by, not just short breaks:

32. More break time is taken by 36% of remote workers in the UK than when they worked in the office.

33. 52% of people working remotely plan to take time off to decompress.

34. 43% of remote workers took between two and three weeks of vacation in 2019, even though remote employers offer limitless vacation.

35. Only one week or no vacation is taken by 20% of remote workers.

(Source: Washington Post)

The Root Cause of Work-life Balance Statistics

Most of the work-life statistics mentioned above are promising. Shorter work days and more flexibility are of great benefit due to working remotely. But maintaining proper balance is difficult for most people working from home. Remote workers experience difficulty in balancing work with life because of the reasons below:

1. Work and Home Life Have no Physical Separation

Signing off from the company computer and packing one’s bag, and leaving the office environment behind is what happens at the end of the day in a traditional workplace. Individuals can leave work successfully and remove themselves from the office.

But for remote workers, leaving work at work is sometimes different and usually challenging. Computers and the to-do list are still ever-present at the end of the work task, sometimes on the dining table or in the corner of the bedroom. It is difficult to achieve a reasonable work-life balance when there is no geographical distance between an individual and their work responsibilities since the home has become the workspace.

(Source: Rescue Time)

2. Constant Connection

There is pressure to stay connected always when working from home to avoid missing important updates, information, instructions, etc. It affects job satisfaction. Sending or responding to work emails at weekends or midnight becomes a way of life because there are no distinctions between work time and time for other things.

(Source: Statista)

3. Visibility and Transparency are Missing

People’s work is usually visible and transparent in a traditional office environment. The boss can quickly notice the serious effort an individual puts into the task in the physical workplace. However, visibility is significantly reduced when the person is working remotely, and the supervisor doesn’t see the hard work they are putting in.

(Source: GlassDoor)

How Can You Prioritize Work-life Balance When Working Remotely?

The number of remote workers continues to increase due to the perceived advantages. But many times, maintaining a work-life balance is difficult for a remote worker. So, if you’re working remotely, you should prioritize work-life balance first, set a schedule, and stick to it. Secondly, you can use communication tools to indicate your online and offline hours. Furthermore, utilize personal errands or activities to take breaks throughout the day—balance work fatigue by making plans for after-work hours.

Conclusion

Individual workspace is becoming increasingly important as the number of hours employees spend on personal life and hours spent on work overlap. A healthy work-life balance is achieved when employees can fulfill job commitments while making time for friends, family, and interests. Remote workers choose to work from home for the sake of work-life balance. Because they structure their workday, it allows them to complete their chores more efficiently and productively. However, it has drawbacks such as difficulty separating work and home life, constant connectivity, etc. As a result, people who operate remotely should devise strategies to offset these drawbacks.

