80+ Alarming Workplace Accident Statistics 2024

Despite the numerous technological advancements, employees regretfully sustain injuries. Machine-related injuries in companies have the potential to be fatal. Some of the most frequent injuries reported by employees include overexertion, falls, and burns, and, of course, no one ever sees them coming. Since they occasionally occur, safety measures are the only way to avoid such regrettable occurrences. The International Labour Organization estimates that around 340 million occupational accidents and 160 million illnesses are caused by work every year.

Although the rate at which these harms occur has decreased, no one can predict future occurrences, and not all businesses measure employee safety. Therefore, these workplace accident statistics are here to show us just how bad the numbers are so we can learn how to prevent such occurrences. Let’s dig in.

Workplace Injury Statistics (Editor’s Pick)

Fishing, farming, forestry, and hunting industries make up most of the workplace deaths we see today. The ratio of workplace fatalities per 100,000 workers in the United States of America as of April 2023 is 1.3, showing an increase compared to previous years. they are 17.3% more likely to sustain injuries at work than Since men take up most of the riskier and more physically demanding jobs,than women The average length of time that employees aged 55 to 64 fell sick at work was 14 days. Georgia, Delaware, and Arkansas rank first among the states in the US with the fewest workplace risks. Data from workplace injury statistics shows that men are more likely to sustain injuries in the private sector than women.

Statistics on Workplace Injuries According to Industry

1. Transportation issues were the cause of 40% of occupational accidents in 2019.

2. Illnesses in the workplace were the cause of the high levels of deaths among workers.

3. The highest reports of workplace injuries came from fishing firms, agricultural organizations, forestry, and hunting firms.

4. The youth and the elder group were more susceptible to workplace harm.

5. According to the report on BLS’s data in 2019, half of the workers’ non-attendance records were male.

6. Workers who are between 55 and 64 years old fall victim to illnesses at the workplace.

7. The standard figure for injury and sick leave for workers between 16 and 24 years was five (5) days.

8. Women are vulnerable to harms like road accidents and hurtful exposures

9. More men die at work due to contact with equipment, falls, and items in workplaces.

10. The toughest country with greater workplace harm is the USA in 2023.

11. New York City, California, and Texas are the parts of the United States of America where workers’ lives were at risk.

12. 17.3% of men are most vulnerable to work-related injuries in contrast to women.

OSHA Statistics 2024

13. In the 2020 accounting year, the OSHA’s amount was $5.

14. In 2020, 18% of shocking injuries (1,176,340) needed the employee to go on leave. They were shocked due to falls, trips, and slips.

15. In 2020, 196,140 injuries from contact with objects and machinery were severe enough to warrant time off work.

16. In 2020, 11,038 Americans lost their lives in work-related car accidents, accounting for 22% of all fatalities.

17. In the emergency wards, employees younger than 25 were the top patients undergoing treatment for job-related damages.

18. 1.8 million Folks received treatment inside the emergency wards for job-related wounds in 2020.

19. The approximate figure of victims of job-connected injuries undergoing treatment in emergency wards was 127 in 2020, out of every 10,000 male employees on full-time.

Workplace Injury Cost Statistics

20. The overall cost of workplace harm in the USA was $163 billion.

21. Employers squander $120,000 per workplace issue.

22. Workplace issues and accidents cost the USA nearly $250 billion annually.

23. The number of deaths due to harm in workplaces in the United States has decreased by 60%.

24. Fishers’ 2019 death record was higher than other industrial data.

25. There has been a substantial decrease in harm reports for 50 years.

26. In April 2023, America’s (USA) death ratio was nearly 1.3 per 100,000 workforces.

27. This ratio shows a rise from past years.

28. The state records show that 20% of workplace accidents occur in non-governmental firms.

29. Nearly 650,000 records of death in the States are due to the use of unsafe materials.

30. Delivery and truck drivers, carriage movers, staff in trailing tractor units, and auxiliary nurses are likely to fall into dangerous situations in their units.

31. The trade with the largest job-related-casualties is agriculture, forestry, hunting, and fishing.

32. In 2023, the global count of individuals affected by workplace fatalities is 160 million.

33. The total figure of incidents at work is over 3.

Workplace Injury Statistics by Demographics

34. Youngsters and adults are the groups listed as highly susceptible.

35. Regrettably, the mean time of complaint between workforces at their job places was 14 days.

36. The ages of these workers range from 55 to 64.

37. Five days were normal for workers to keep off from work due to injuries. The age range for such a period is between 16 and 24.

38. Women often fall victim to abuse and other sorts of harm from men at their workplaces.

39. The records of death from machines or falling objects were higher in the masculine wards.

40. These places (New York, California, and Texas) are the regions of high risk for workers in 2023.

41. Elder and younger folks are highly susceptible to workplace injuries.

42. The workers’ absenteeism data showed that men were the most susceptible to harm or wounds and were treated for 14 days before resuming work.

43. In 2020, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration deployed 1,850 inspectors with $5.82 billion and fixed them on 8 million sites.

Stats of the Most Costly Workplace Injuries

44. The federal costs were 33,393, and the State’s budget was 42,063 in 2019.

45. The cost plan for diseases through an employee’s occupation and decline/deterioration was $16,696 per injury.

46. For concussion, the capital outlays were $33,151 per damage.

47. The standard outlay for scratches, piercings, and breaks is $33,348 per injury.

48. The cost for carpal tunnel condition was $33,477 per harm.

49. The capital outlay for a twist or nervous tension was $33,589 per case.

50. The normal fare for contamination or irritation issues was $37,498 per condition.

51. the employee will receive $48,671 per situation for cases like destruction by fire.

52. Other forms of disturbances could attract $60,228 per condition.

53. For break or disorder, the capital outlay is $60,934.

54. In cases of elimination of any body part, the cost is $118,837.

What Employers Pay for Injuries at the Place of Work

55. An average employer pays the injured $120,000, part of the $163.9 billion non-direct costs for harm in the USA in 2020.

56. The highest level of job accidents in the USA was $52.93 billion in 2020.

57. The yearly cost of poor health and damage in the workplace within the USA is $250 billion.

58. In the US, falls are ($10.26 billion).

59. Overexertion involving external sources ($12.63 billion).

60. Being struck by an object or equipment ($12.63 billion).

61. The USA has recorded a 75% decrease in the place harm ratio since 1972.

62. The number of workplace victims has lessened by at least 60% in the United States of America.

63. The usual number of workplace deaths reduced from 38 in 1970 to 15 in 2019 per day, upsetting all firms.

Health & Safety Executive-HSE Injury Facts

64. Two million++ employees in Great Britain had health cases at their duty posts.

65. November 2023 HSE stats on illnesses at workplaces were 1.8 million.

66. ½ of sicknesses were out of worries, fear, and uneasiness.

67. After COVID-19, workplace illness reports went uphill, rising above the 2018/2019 figures.

68. More than 875,000 folks were reporting conditions of anxiety, stress, and depression in 2022 and 2023.

69. Many workers who had mental health issues at workplaces got 35.2 million work days off in 2022 and 2023.

70. HSE CEO Sarah Albon thinks employers will benefit from quickly handling stress issues at job sites. When workers are fit, there will be a high yield and a shorter period away from work.

71. Employees will have great job time and experience total well-being.

72. HSE illustrates the impact of workplace injuries on the British economy.

73. Between 2021 and 2022, yearly expenditure for job-connected workplace issues was £20.7 billion+.

Ways of Eliminating Job Place Harm

74. Employers should continuously check what constitutes a risk in workplaces.

75. Every company should train their staff on the basic safety rules.

76. Firms should ensure they provide workers with the right safety tools for a safe workplace.

77. There should be smooth communication in the workplace so that reporting a case will be fast.

78. Every company must examine the workers to know if they fit the work.

79. Cities safe to work in:

Denmark

Hungary

Netherlands

80. Common categories for workplace injuries (collision and crashes at work):

Being victim to falling objects.

Collisions with vehicles.

Bumping into vehicles.

Being cut by sharp tools.

Hurts from malfunctioning equipment.

Muscle strains and overexertion.

81. Causes of workplace accidents:

Non-safety precautions at work.

Supplementary efforts or physiological reaction ($4.01 billion, or 6.91% once a year).

Strike by equipment or an item ($1.87 billion, or 3.22% of Gross domestic product).

Internally occurring occurrences ($1.39 billion, or 2.39% annually).

There are cases of an object or machine compressing an employer ($2.19 billion, or 3.77% every twelve months).

Tripping and falling, or tripping without falling ($2.52 billion, or 4.34% per annum).

Falls that are not fatal to the worker ($5.07 billion, or 8.73%).

External occurrences on the road were power-driven land, passengers, vehicles, drivers, and persons on foot ($3.59 billion, or 6.18% yearly).

82. Top professions with the highest number of fatalities at work:

The construction profession

Material movement sector

Transportation

Building sectors

Grounds cleaning and maintenance

Management installation

83. Top 8 safest careers:

Computer Industries

Mathematics

Law sector

Teaching

Library services

Tech

Humanity

Finance sectors

Conclusion

The recent figure on workplace harm is 60% lower than in previous years. Note that workplace damages can’t become extinct completely, but carefulness, vigilance, and checks may lessen the occurrences. Additionally, establishing safety measures, rules, and regulations for employers and workers could lead to a safe workplace.

FAQs