Xbox User Statistics – How Many People Use Xbox in 2023?

Microsoft consoles, from its first designed game to its latest Xbox series X and S, have served as entertainment and solace for many game lovers. The backdrop ideology that consoles are no longer used to does not apply to Xbox. During the period of December 2020 to December 2022, Xbox monthly active users increased from 100 million to 120 million. Xbox’s business is keeping people worldwide glued to a game while making money for the company. Spending more than two decades in the gaming industry surely paved the way to keep Xbox in millions of hearts.

Even though billions of people play games on their mobile phones these days, many people enjoy consoles. Exploring the journey of Xbox over the years will give you a deeper understanding of why it stands out in this age and time. Let’s dive right into the must-know Xbox user statistics.

Key Xbox User Statistics

The idea of Xbox was first birthed in 1998. The Xbox 360 series made a good name in sales, with 85.8 million units in July 2022. Microsoft had all reasons to be thankful when Xbox raised $750 million in sales in its first release season. Halo 2 stands out as the best game sold by Xbox Microsoft. Grand Theft Auto V was designed so that it became the most loved game on the Xbox One. Xbox series X and S are selling faster than any created console Xbox version. Around 310,000 Xbox consoles in 2020 were bought by delighted users in the United Kingdom. Almost half of the families in 2020 who owned a gaming console went out to buy the PS4 and Xbox One gaming series.

General Statistics

1. The Idea of Xbox was First Birthed in 1998.

Microsoft, at first, wanted to build a direct X that would look just like a PC, but this did not see the light of day. Its operating system was also planned to be Windows 2000, but this again was swept out of the way. The logic behind PC technology was to allow programmers to enjoy a good ride while at work on the product.

2. The Xbox 360 Series Made a Good Name in Sales, With 85.8 Million Units Sold in July 2022.

North America’s market for the Xbox 360 game was very great, with 47.17 million total units. Europe secured second place with 25.08 million units, and Japan rode behind it with 1.66 million. Other countries had a fair share of its sales, totaling 11.9 million in 2020.

3. Microsoft had All Reasons to be Thankful When Xbox Raised $750 Million in Sales in its First Release Season.

All efforts were put into gear after Xbox was conceived. And in 20 months, it released its first-ever game console. Xbox sold 1.5 million game units at its early stage, which made Microsoft gain respect in the gaming world. It goes down in history that 3 games were sold for every box, bringing a revenue of $750 million in Xbox’s early period.

4. Halo 2 is the Best Game Sold by Microsoft’s Xbox.

There were high expectations before the release of the Halo 2 from video game lovers who couldn’t wait to see Microsoft’s latest invention. It was indeed like the highlight of watching a well-anticipated Hollywood movie. Video lovers were not disappointed by the turnout of the first-person 2004 shooter game. The result of Halo 2 can best be described as a commercial sales success. Its feat is the greatest achievement in video gaming of all time.

5. The Grand Theft Auto V was Designed to Become the Most Loved of the Xbox One Game.

Grand Theft Auto V was largely marketed, and most video game lovers were eager to see what it offered. It was released on Xbox One in November 2014 to the glee of video gamers. It made $800 million on the first official launch and $1 billion in three days. This feat made it desirable for the fastest video entertainment product in human history.

6. Xbox Series X and S Sell Faster Than Any Created Xbox Gaming Console.

A report released by Microsoft stated that the Xbox series X and S will go down in the company’s history as the fastest consoles that have ever been sold so far in the company. Sales skyrocketed much more than witnessed in the previous Xbox generations. It had 6.5 million shipments to the glee of Xbox in June 2021. These high sales positively affected the quarterly revenue of Microsoft’s gaming business in no small way over the period.

7. Around 310,000 Xbox Consoles in 2020 Were Bought by Delighted Users in the United Kingdom.

It was an interesting year for Xbox in the United Kingdom when it sold out 310,000 Xbox consoles series in 2020. Most console sales (71%) were from home service during the entire period.

8. Almost Half of the Families in 2020 Who Owned a Gaming Console Went Out to Acquire the PS4 and Xbox One Gaming Series.

Both gaming series released in 2013 brought in huge sales in 2021 and got all parties involved smiling. The PS4, or called PlayStation 4, sold about 106 million shortly after its release in 2021. It released a new series not to leave game lovers out in the open and made 58 million.

Users Statistics

9. As Many as 2.8 Billion People Enjoy Video Games Across the Globe.

The number of gamers keeps increasing, and little or nothing can be done about it. Game companies like Xbox are at the receiving end of this. Who would imagine that as many as 2.8 billion people are gamers? But that’s the case. Xbox has come a long way and has its chunk of 100 million gamers in 2020. This information came as a shock to many who had thought Xbox had lost out on the game. Years have gone by, but many remain faithful to Xbox. The reason is not farfetched as giving quality is its secret for lasting in business.

10. Microsoft Saw the Need to Speed Up After Sales Hit 50 Million Units.

What an interesting time for Microsoft when its Xbox One raised 50 million sales in November 2020. This event opened a whole new world of sales for Xbox. Xbox has continued to have huge sakes in this era of mobile gaming. It wouldn’t be wrong to see Xbox as a gaming console with a timeless appeal.

11. It was a Great Feat for Microsoft Xbox When it Got 100 Million Users in 2020.

Worth stating was when, for the first time, Microsoft got a hundred million users from only gaming.

Growth Statistics

Xbox has grown in leaps and bounds, and this has happened with its 4 released gaming series.

12. Microsoft Announced its Entry into the Gaming Business With Xbox.

Microsoft planned its entry into the video gaming business well. The company did a great job on publicity and marketing of Grand Theft Auto. Sales started rolling in after its flag-off in November 2001. It made 24 million sales units in May 2006 after the rollout of the Xbox 360 series. Xbox profited in sales in the North American region, with 4.7 million sold-outs in 2020.

13. Plans Started Rolling in, and the Next Project, Xbox 360, Came to be in 2005.

Microsoft took its next giant step in November 2005 with the release of an upgraded Xbox. The upgraded version, named Xbox 360, quickly became popular. The growing desire of video players for motion games struck a chord in Microsoft’s heart to release its version. Xbox 360 was created as a direct competition to the Nintendo Wii video game. One good thing about the Xbox 360 is that users can play the motion-stirring game “Just Dance.” The backdrop means you do not need a controller like the Wii version. Xbox was able to grasp 86 million units at the close of October 2021 curtain.

14. Xbox One Made its Grand Entrance 8 Years After the Launch of Xbox 360.

Microsoft developed a new version named Xbox One after 8 years. To make its new version special, it gave users access to video games with a Game Pass at a monthly fee. This new creation came in Xbox One X and Xbox One S versions. Microsoft’s hard work paid off, with 51 million unit sales soon after the launch.

15. Microsoft Introduced the Xbox Series Soon After the Downhill Turn of Events of the Xbox One.

Microsoft set to invade the market left no stone unturned in November 2020. It stormed the market with two versions of its latest release, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. These new Microsoft Xbox babies fared well, with 15 million unit sales in June 2022.

Microsoft Gaming Revenue

The gaming revenue of Microsoft has not flopped out over the years. Sales were steady to a large extent until 2021.

16. The annual revenue hiked to reach $15 billion at the end of 2021.

17. An annual revenue of 9 billion from gaming flowed into Microsoft in 2017.

18. Gaming produced even with the competition 10.3 billion in 2018 end.

19. 2019 took off on a great note in sales and ended with 11.3 billion in revenue.

20. The year 2020 was not any different, as revenue further increased to 11.5 billion.

21. A remarkable year was when Microsoft made 15.3 billion from gaming revenue in 2021.

Xbox One Series Statistics

22. The year ended nicely for Xbox One in 2013 with 3.08 million units.

23. It was a smooth year for the Xbox One series, with 7.91 million sold units.

24. 2015 was another year of success, with 8.63 million sales units.

25. Sales weren’t fair in 2016 and ended with 8.37 million.

26. In 2018, the number of units sold fell backward to 7.64 million.

27. The Xbox One series could only boost sales by making 6.87 million units in 2019.

28. 2020 was not a great sales year, with only 3.14 million.

29. Sales decreased further in 2021 to 0.81 million units.

Xbox 360 Unit Sales Statistics

30. It wasn’t a bad year for Xbox when it ended with 3.08 million sales units in 2013.

31. 2006 ended on a good note, way over the past year, with 6.8 million units of Xbox 360.

32. Xbox 360 received in 2007 a fair share of the market by 7.88 million.

33. A successful year was when unit sales climbed to 10.91 million in 2008.

34. Xbox sales fell by 10.16 million at the end of 2009.

35. The video game series grew slightly to land at 13.25 million units in 2010.

36. Not put off by opponents, sales rose to 13.81 at the end of 2011.

37. It was a surprising year as sales sharply reduced to 10.68 million in 2012.

38. Sales of Xbox went downhill to 6.24 million in 2013.

39. It further reduced sales with no space for recovery to 2.6 million in 2014.

40. Xbox 360 sales pushed backward to 930,000 units in 2015.

Progression of Microsoft Xbox

41. The number of Xbox users stood at 49 million in 2016.

42. More increased in 2017, which took the users to 53 million at the end of 2017.

43. Xbox could boost its user base by having 57 million users when 2018 comes to a close.

44. The number of Xbox users climbed in 2019 to 65 million at the end of the year.

45. Xbox realized when the year curtain closed in 2020 that it had 100 million users.

Conclusion

Video game consoles are very much used, even with the rise of mobile games. Microsoft has rolled out quite a good number of gaming versions over the years to keep its users. Game lovers are kept happy from Xbox to Xbox 360, Xbox One, and finally, the latest release, the Xbox series. Its versions have taken it over the ranks to become one of the best in the gaming industry. Users have also come to realize the charm that comes with gaming consoles. Quality in entertainment has always been and continues to remain the mantra for Microsoft game versions.

Frequently Asked Questions