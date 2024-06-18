Where to Watch France vs Netherlands Euro 2024 – Live Stream

Where Can You Stream France vs Netherlands Live

The France vs. Netherlands Group D fixture kicks off at 9:00 PM on Saturday, June 21st, as per Germany’s local time. If you’re tuning in from the US, you can start streaming the match at 9 PM Eastern Time or 3 PM Pacific Time.

As always, the UEFA European Football Championship, or Euro 2024, has broadcasting agreements with several TV networks and streaming providers around the world. We tested the best streaming apps to find out where you can stream France vs. the Netherlands live.

Streaming service Price per month FuboTV (US) 7-day free trial; then $74.99 onwards BBC iPlayer (UK) Free if you use a UK PIN code YouTube TV (US) 7-day free trial; then $72.99 onwards ORF (Austria) Free if you use an Austria PIN code Hulu + Live TV (US) 3-day free trial; then $76.99/month onwards SonyLiv (India) No monthly plan; INR 999 or ~ $12/year ESPN+ (South and Central America) $10.99 onwards NOW TV (Hong Kong) No monthly plan; HK$580 or ~75/year onwards

As we explained, UEFA has exclusive agreements with streaming providers. However, this can be very limiting, as only one or two channels are allowed to air France vs. Netherlands live and other Euro 2024 matches. Where do you watch France vs. the Netherlands if you don’t have premium cable or you don’t subscribe to the only app showing the Euros?

Well, the good news is, there’s a way to choose the best streaming service to watch live soccer, no matter where you live or who’s broadcasting the game in your region. Thanks to virtual private network (VPN) technology, you can sign up for any of the top streaming services we listed without any geographic restrictions.

Here is a brief overview of the user experience you can expect on these apps:

Watch France vs Netherlands on FuboTV

While FuboTV boasts of a diverse content library, it’s best known for its sports streaming line-up. It offers programming from broadcast affiliates like Fox, domestic channels like CBS Sports Network, and even international channels like TUDN. FuboTV is among the official partners of UEFA in the US.

You can access the streaming service using your browser, an Android or iOS mobile phone, or your SmartTV. A reliable mobile VPN app allows you to watch the France vs. Netherlands match on your smartphone, even if you’re not in the United States. It also allows you to record content for later viewing, which is helpful if the match airs late at night in your time zone.

You can use the free trial period to watch the France vs Netherlands tussle without spending a dime, but bear in mind that you’ll have to enter your credit card details.

Watch France vs Netherlands on BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer is one of the best options for soccer fans because all its content is available for free. As long as your location is set to the UK (which is easy to do with the right VPN for BBC iPlayer), it doesn’t cost anything, and neither does it require your credit card information.

Like all the streaming services we listed, the BBC has an exclusive partnership with UEFA and is the only UK broadcaster allowed to air the France vs. Netherlands match. You can simply visit the website to start watching or download the Android or iOS app.

In addition to the matches themselves, the streaming app offers a wealth of commentary and content, such as documentaries, classic Euro highlights, and podcasts.

Watch France vs Netherlands on YouTube TV

Launched in 2017, YouTube’s very own live TV streaming service is a great option for soccer fans. While YouTube isn’t a UEFA partner itself, it streams live content from the Fox Sports TV channel.

If you’re using the Android or smart TV app (not the web), then you’ll be able to view live stats while you’re watching France vs Netherlands play.

We are all familiar with YouTube’s interface, making the learning curve very simple. Apart from Sports, it offers 100+ channels from American television, which is why it’s ideal for cord-cutters who want to switch entirely to OTT.

To access YouTube TV, you’ll need a US Google account, which you can set up using a VPN. After the free trial, you can enjoy $15 off your first three months.

France vs Netherlands: Full Event Details

If you’re wondering where to watch France vs. the Netherlands, the best answer is, of course, live in Leipzig Stadium! The two teams will go head to head in Leipzig, Germany, this year’s sole host for Euro 2024. This is Germany’s third time hosting the Euros and second run as an undivided nation.

Most of us are waiting for the France vs Netherlands face-off with bated breath because, according to most pundits, France is among the top picks to win this time around. TheAnalyst.com’s Euro 2024 predictions name England as one of the favorites to win (19.9% chance), followed closely by France (19.1%).

You’ll remember that France reached the last two World Cup finals, with Kylian Mbappe playing an important role in both games. Recall in 2016, when France hosted the Euros, and the team lost the final to Portugal in extra time. In 2020, too, France squandered a 3-1 lead with Switzerland winning the knockout phase match in penalties.

Could the Euro 2024 France vs Netherlands match offer Mbappe a chance to make amends? It’s going up against the Netherlands, one of the tournament’s dark horses led by Ronald Koeman, who guided them to the second spot in their qualifying group.

The Netherlands had an impressive run in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals, and this might just be the perfect opportunity to bring home a win for the first time since 1988. Its defenders deserve special mention, led by Liverpool superstar Virgil Van Dijk and, potentially, Nathan Ake of Manchester City renown.

In the last twenty years, the Netherlands and France have met on the field 10 times, with the Netherlands winning two games and France seven, one match being a draw. Is Euro 2024 when the tides turn, or will France continue to hold its own? Tune into the France vs. Netherlands live match on June 21st/22nd (depending on where you live) to find out.

How to Live Stream France vs Netherlands From Anywhere

The good news is, due to the incredible popularity of UEFA soccer, the France vs Netherlands match will be streaming in nearly every country in the world. Now for the bad news – due to licensing restrictions, you’ll have to tune in to specific channels if you want to watch it live.

Many of these channels are part of premium cable plans, which are expensive and not so easily available. For cord-cutters, the Euro 2024 tournament may not be airing on your favorite streaming app. Now you have two options – you could either add another costly subscription to your monthly streaming bill just to use it for one month, or you could use a VPN for streaming.

Also, the match won’t air in several countries, such as China and North Korea. For users living or traveling there, the VPN allows you to switch your device’s location to a country where the Euro 2024 is airing.

Using a VPN can also save you money since, in some cases, you can avoid buying paid add-ons. For example, Hulu only shows the France vs. Netherlands match if you subscribe to the live TV add-on. Instead, you could just switch your location to the UK or Austria, where the Euro 2024 Cup airs for free.

When you’re watching live soccer, the user experience also matters. Streaming apps with the best UX and the latest features (like YouTube TV’s live stats filter) may not be available in your location. VPN unlocks a whole new sports-watching experience.

To start streaming, choose a trusted VPN service like PureVPN, which has servers in countries where the France vs. Netherlands match will air. Select your plan, install the app on your device, and sign in. Then, switch to a server location where the match is airing—like the US, UK, Austria, or India.

Now open your preferred streaming app, which is broadcasting Euro 2024. That’s it! You’ll be able to livestream the France vs Netherlands game using the VPN, regardless of your location.

Top VPNs to Live Stream France vs Netherlands From Anywhere

The global VPN market is worth over $45 billion, with hundreds of providers out there, which gives you plenty of options. However, not all of these services are 100% reliable (some collect your data), and a few of them don’t have servers in countries where the France vs. Netherlands game is airing.

You also want to choose a VPN with a seamless UX so that connections don’t drop in the middle of the live match and your video doesn’t pixelate. With these factors in mind, we tested the leading VPN services providers in 2024; here are our top recommendations for the upcoming Group D match.

VPN Starting Price Free Version Unblocks Servers Full Review PureVPN $2.14/month 7-day trial for $0.99 FuboTV, BBC iPlayer, YouTube TV, ORF, and most others 6,500+ servers in 71+ countries PureVPN Review ExpressVPN $6.67/month 7-day free trial FuboTV, BBC iPlayer, YouTube TV, ORF, and most others 3,000+ servers in 105+ countries ExpressVPN Review NordVPN $3.69/month NA FuboTV, BBC iPlayer, YouTube TV, ORF, and most others 6,000+ servers in 111+ countries NordVPN Review Surfshark $2.19/month 7-day free trial FuboTV, BBC iPlayer, YouTube TV, ORF, and most others 3200+ servers in 100+ countries Surfshark Review

PureVPN is among the best services for live streaming the upcoming match due to its streaming-specific features. Its smart server algorithm automatically selects the best server in your broadcasting location, which will give you the fastest speeds for zero-buffering video. You can apply Pure VPN only to the soccer streaming app so that your other network traffic can flow as usual.

What’s more, PureVPN offers over 300,000 IP addresses. If the streaming service blocks one IP, then you can switch to virtually limitless IP addresses and keep watching the France vs Netherlands game.

Final Thoughts

The France vs Netherlands match is sure to be a nail-biter. Use a reliable VPN service like PureVPN to stream it for free or at a low cost, which will let you unblock Euro 2024 matches in your location.

With the European Championship finals already underway since June 14th, we are closely watching live streams and reading in-depth guides to keep up with the latest updates on France and the Netherlands, both top runners in their own right.

Unfortunately, it can be difficult to figure out where to watch the France vs Netherlands match due to the UEFA’s complex broadcasting deals and each streaming app’s locational restrictions. For instance, Hulu is available in Puerto Rico, but there’s no live TV option to stream the match.

A VPN will route your internet traffic through a remote server in a country where the match is airing. The streaming provider will treat you as if you’re located in that country and unlock all the content – including Euro 2024 matches – for your viewing.

Using a VPN also ensures high-quality streaming without buffering or dropped connections. This doesn’t just apply to the France vs. Netherlands live face-off; as the tournament heats up, the right VPN combined with a suitable and cost-effective streaming service will allow you to watch all the matches uninterrupted until July 15th!

FAQs

How to watch Netherlands vs France in the USA? Tune into Fox Sports to watch Netherlands vs France in the USA. You can also stream it on FuboTV or VIX(Spanish), official Euro 2024 partners. Or, use a VPN to unlock free or low-cost live Euro streaming on BBC iPLayer, ORF (Austria), or SonyLiv (India). What TV channel is France vs Netherlands on? The official France vs Netherlands channel is Fox Sports in the USA. Canadian viewers can watch it on TVA Sports. BBC is airing it in the UK, Optus has exclusive rights in Australia, and Sony Networks holds the license to air the France vs Netherlands match in the Indian subcontinent. Where can I watch France vs Netherlands Euro 2024 in India? You can watch France vs Netherlands Euro 2024 in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD, complete with English commentary. You can also watch it on the SonyLiv app, which costs INR999 or approximately $12 a year. You can also use a VPN to switch your location to the UK, where it’s airing for free on BBC iPlayer. Please check the VPN laws in your region before streaming. Where is the France vs Netherlands match being held? The France vs Netherlands Group D match is being held in Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig in Germany, which is the sole host of the Euro 2024. Tickets start at $476.56 before taxes. What time is France vs Netherlands Euro 2024 at? The France vs Netherlands time for this year’s Euro 2024 Group D stage is 9 PM local time (Germany) on the 21st of June. In the US, you can watch it at 9 PM ET or 3 PM PT. In the UK, it airs at 8 PM, while Indian viewers can watch it at 12.30 AM on the following day. References Where to watch UEFA EURO 2024: TV broadcast partners, live streams (UEFA)

Who Will Win Euro 2024? The Opta Predictions (TheAnalyst.com)

Netherlands vs France Head to Head (AiScore)

