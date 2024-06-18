Where to Watch House of the Dragon Season 2—A Full Guide

Where to Watch House of the Dragon Season 2

Like its Game of Thrones sequel, HotD is part of HBO’s original programming, so the main place to stream House of the Dragon is on HBO (recently rebranded as Max).

Fans can also see House of the Dragon online episodes via HBO Max’s distribution partners. Here’s a quick list of the most readily available platforms streaming the show:

Note that Max isn’t directly available in all countries. For example, you may not be able to access the platform if you live in Canada, Luxembourg, Australia, Switzerland, or Japan.

If your country isn’t among the available territories, you’ll have to stream Max programs through a regional distribution partner like Prime.

Alternatively, you could also use a VPN to watch House of The Dragon online on any platform from anywhere.

Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 on HBO Max

HBO Max is the original producer and distributor of the show, so it’s the #1 platform for watching House of the Dragon in 4K UHD.

It’s also widely accessible, being available in the US (and its territories), most of Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

The best part about HBO Max is that you can download episodes for offline viewing on your phone, which is great if you’re vacationing in geo-restricted countries.

As a bonus, Max provides subtitles in over 20 languages, making it easy to enjoy the show to the fullest as an international fan. The platform even has a one-week free trial, so you could watch season 1 and the first few episodes of season 2 for free.

You can then opt for a basic subscription ($9.99/month) and enjoy unlimited access to HD content on two devices. However, this plan includes ads. There’s also an ad-free plan ($16.99/month) that comes with 30 monthly downloads included.

That said, the platform isn’t available in all countries, although it will be coming to Southeast Asia in 2024. If your country isn’t among the covered territories, you can opt for a partnering platform or use a VPN to access Max’s free trial.

Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 on Now TV

Now is a subsidiary of Sky Group and is currently available in multiple European countries under different names, including Wow TV in Germany and Now TV in the UK, Ireland, and Italy.

Additionally, those in the US can watch Now TV via Xfinity. Now TV has broadcasting agreements for both seasons of HotD, as well as GoT, so it’s a great alternative to HBO.

You could stream the entire S1 right now and later tune in for weekly S2 episodes.

Like Max, Now lets you download movies and shows for lag-free offline viewing. You can also stream your favorite shows on a phone, desktop, console, or Smart TV.

You can try Now TV with the 7-day free trial. After this, you’ll be charged £9.99/month (roughly $12.66/month) for access to full HD streams on up to three devices at once.

Now TV is only available in a few select countries, though, so you might need a VPN to bypass geo-blocking. Note you might also need a valid local zip code to sign up.

The UK website, for example, requires a postcode, but you can easily find one in an online registry.

Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 on Prime Video

Prime is a good alternative if Max isn’t available in your country. Viewers in Canada, Japan, India, and other geo-blocked areas can use Prime to rent or buy House of the Dragon episodes.

You’ll get to watch the episodes in full HD with no lag or buffering. The only downside is you’ll have to wait until season 2 is available for downloading. This might happen towards the end of the season, so it’s going to be a long waiting game.

Prime’s rental period is 30 days, but once you start watching, you must finish the episode within 48 hours. While S2 isn’t currently available for download, we can expect a price similar to S1, which is currently $34.99 for the HD and $27.79 for the SD version.

US viewers can also add Max to their Prime channels and get access to House of the Dragon and other HBO-exclusive series. Prime currently lets you try Max with an ad-supported 7-day free trial. Once the trial expires, the Max add-on costs $9.99/month.

House of the Dragon: Full Show Details

HotD is a GoT spin-off based on George R. R. Martin’s book ‘Fire and Blood.’ It covers the history of House Targaryen, from its beginning to its demise after a nearly three-century-long rule over Westeros. The action takes place 200 years before the GoT storyline and 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.

The first season starts after Aegon’s Conquest of Westeros, with the Targaryens already in power. S1 covers the reign of King Viserys I Targaryen and the conflicts that led to the clan’s ultimate ruin. Some of the main characters introduced in S1 include:

King Viserys I Targaryen : The fifth king of the Seven Kingdoms

: The fifth king of the Seven Kingdoms Daemon Targaryen : Younger brother of King Viserys I and uncle to Rhaenyra

: Younger brother of King Viserys I and uncle to Rhaenyra Rhaenyra Targaryen : The heir and only surviving child of Viserys I

: The heir and only surviving child of Viserys I Ser Otto Hightower : Hand of the King, father of Queen Alicent, and uncle of Aegon

: Hand of the King, father of Queen Alicent, and uncle of Aegon Prince Aemond Targaryen: Second son of King Viserys and Queen Alicent

Second son of King Viserys and Queen Alicent Aegon II Targaryen: Sixth King of the Seven Kingdoms, first son of King Viserys and Queen Alicent Hightower

Like its GoT sequel, HotD deals with complex political intrigues, family rivalry, betrayal, and deep-rooted ambitions for power.

Season 1 ends with King Viserys’s death, which is the catalyst for an all-out civil war, later known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Fun fact—the HotD plot was inspired by real events, namely ‘The Anarchy,’ a period of civil war in England that followed the death of Henry I, which lasted between 1135 and 1153.

This English war of succession took place between King Henry’s only surviving child, Empress Matilda, and his nephew, Stephen of Blois.

It’s not hard to see the parallel between Rhaenyra and Aegon II and their fight for the succession to the Iron Throne.

Season 2 continues after Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys dies in 129 AC (nearly 170 years before the GoT storyline), with Daemon plotting his counterattack against Aemond.

The new season will focus mainly on the civil war (129–131 AC) and won’t have the same wide-time skips seen in the first season. This means we can expect to see the same cast and, of course, more complex political schemes, betrayals, and intense battles to come.

Some key cast members returning this season include:

Emma D’Arcy (as Rhaenyra Targaryen)

Emma D’Arcy (as Rhaenyra Targaryen) Matt Smith (as Daemon Targaryen)

Matt Smith (as Daemon Targaryen) Eve Best (as Rhaenys Velaryon), and

Eve Best (as Rhaenys Velaryon), and Rhys Ifans (as Otto Hightower).

We’ll also be getting some newcomers, including Tom Bennett (as Ulf the White), Kieran Bew (as Hugh Hammer) and Tom Taylor (as Cregan Stark).

How to Watch House of the Dragon From Anywhere

Now that you know where you can watch House of the Dragon, you might be wondering what happens if your platform of choice doesn’t work in your region. Unfortunately, certain streaming platforms aren’t available in all countries.

This can be especially bothersome if you have a valid streaming account but are traveling abroad to geo-blocked areas. Luckily, VPNs are an easy fix.

If you don’t have a local provider with HBO streaming agreements, you could use a VPN to unblock popular streaming platforms like Max or Now TV and watch HotD from anywhere in the world.

You don’t have to be a tech wizard to make this trick work. VPN solutions are very easy to use – you just open the app, select a server in a valid country, and hit refresh on your browser. The platform will then let you sign up and start watching from your location.

And with the help of a VPN, you can take advantage of the best deals. For example, you can use a VPN to get a cheaper subscription or a free trial from a different provider not otherwise available in your region.

Top VPNs to Watch House of The Dragon Season 2 From Anywhere

A VPN could help you unblock restricted internet content from anywhere in the world, though not all solutions are equally effective.

Streaming platforms employ complex VPN detection methods, so you must ensure your VPN can evade them effectively.

Otherwise, the platform might block your IP address indefinitely. If you’re not sure which VPN to choose, we put together this list of the best VPNs for streaming:

VPN Starting Price Free Version Unblocks Servers Full Review PureVPN $11.95/month 7-day trial+31-day refund policy Hulu, HBO Max, Now TV, Binge, Sling, Sky TV, etc. 6,000+ servers in 65+ countries PureVPN Review ExpressVPN $9.99/month 30-day refund policy Hulu, HBO Max, Binge, Crave, Netflix, etc. 3,000+ servers in 105 countries ExpressVPN Review NordVPN $9.32/month 30-day refund policy HBO Max, Hulu, Binge, Neon, Now TV, etc. 6,400+ servers in 111 countries NordVPN Review Surfshark $16.86/month 30-day refund policy+7-day mobile trial Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, Now TV, Crave, Binge, etc. 3,200+ servers in 100+ countries Surfshark Review

Each of the above is a solid option to stream your favorite show from anywhere in the world. But PureVPN is the #1 pick, thanks to its extensive servers, speeds, and flexibility.

It boasts impressive 20Gbps speeds to ensure buffer-free streaming even during peak internet traffic. And with 2,990+ servers in Europe alone, you’re guaranteed to find the best connection to unblock popular platforms like HBO and Now TV.

Moreover, PureVPN has excellent cross-platform compatibility. It works on Windows and Mac devices, as well as iOS, Android, and Linux. In other words, you can unlock your favorite shows on any device, including phones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Final Thoughts

House of the Dragon is back in 2024, with a new episode already out as of June 16. The second season takes off after Lucerys dies, and the war for the succession to the Iron Throne continues.

For those curious about how to watch House of the Dragon season 2, the show will be available on HBO and all platforms with regional distribution agreements. Max is the go-to platform for where to watch House of the Dragon in the US, Europe, and Latin America.

Fans from geo-blocked regions could also get S2 episodes on Prime when the show is available for download. A VPN is also a good option for streaming HotD S2 on any platform from any location.

FAQs

Where else can I watch House of the Dragon? Both House of the Dragon seasons are available on HBO Max and partnering distribution platforms like Now TV, Hulu, Binge, and more. Season 1 is already available for rent on Prime, with season 2 likely out in August 2024. Where can I watch House of the Dragon episodes? You can watch all House of the Dragon episodes on Max if the platform is available in your country. If you can't access HBO directly, you can also see House of the Dragon episodes on Sky TV, Now TV, or Hulu. Depending on your location, you might need a VPN to surpass geo-blocking for these platforms. Is House of Dragon streaming anywhere? Yes, starting June 16th, House of the Dragon is out with weekly episodes streaming on HBO Max. If you can't directly access Max in your region, you can also watch the show via partnering platforms like Now TV or use a VPN to unblock Max and any other platform. Is House of the Dragon on Netflix or Prime? House of the Dragon isn't on Netflix, but fans can find all S1 episodes on Amazon Prime. The full S2 season will likely also be on Prime by early August. Like its GoT sequel, House of the Dragon is an HBO-exclusive series and only available on platforms with streaming rights like Prime and Hulu.

