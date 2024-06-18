Where to Watch Spain vs Italy Euro 2024 – Live Stream

Key Match Details:

Date: Thursday, June 20

Thursday, June 20 Stadium: Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. local time (UTC+2)

Arena AufSchalke is the home of 2 Bundesliga side FC Schalke 04.

Where Can You Stream Spain vs Italy Live

You won’t be short of options for watching the big game, as various streaming services will be showing it live. The choice of streaming service depends on your location, but you don’t really have to be limited by that.

If you prefer a streaming service from a different location, you can always change your virtual location with a streaming Virtual Private Network (VPN) such as PureVPN.

Here’s a list of different streaming services to pick from.

Streaming service Price per month (USD) Country/ Region ITVX Free United Kingdom (UK) TVNZ+ Free New Zealand ZDF Free Germany ServusTV On Free Austria Sling TV $22.5 US Fubo TV $80 US TSN+ $5.8 Canada Optus Sport $16.5 Australia Dstv Stream $20 Sub-Saharan Africa SonyLIV $3.6 India

Watch Spain vs Italy on ITVX

ITVX is our pick as the best streaming service for watching Spain vs. Italy. First, it’s free. The UK broadcast license funds the service, which streams EURO 2024 matches for free alongside BBC iPlayer.

So what’s the catch?

Well, it’s not much of a catch, as you can easily work around it. First, you will need to be in the UK. But if you’re not, PureVPN can help, as it offers servers in London and Manchester.

The other is that you will need to create an account to stream a video. This part is free, but the streaming service will ask for a UK postal code. It doesn’t have to be an actual one, so you can search online for random UK postcodes.

Watch Spain vs Italy on TVNZ+

TVNZ+ is the second-best option for most fans as it’s free and in English. Creating an account doesn’t require a payment method or postal code. All you need is an email, and you’ll get access to all 51 EURO 2024 games, including the Spain vs. Italy live stream.

If you are outside New Zealand and want to access the streaming service, simply get a top VPN and connect to a server in the country.

Watch Spain vs Italy via FuboTV/ SlingTV

In the US, the Fox Network will broadcast Spain vs Italy. The best options to get these two in the region are Fubo TV and Sling TV, which also offer hundreds of other channels.

Sling TV is the cheaper option, as Sling Blue offers Fox Channels, and it costs $22.5 for the first month. That said, Fubo TV has a 7-day free trial, so it’s technically free to watch Spain vs. Italy. If you wish to cancel, you won’t be charged. Otherwise, prices start at $79.99.

Watch Spain vs Italy on ZDF/ Servus TV

ZDF (Germany) and Servus TV (Austria) will also offer a free Spain vs Italy live stream. The best thing about these two is that you don’t even need to create an account to watch the game. All you need is to be in the specific countries, but you can also use PureVPN to connect to an appropriate server if you are not. Note that the two broadcast in German.

Spain vs Italy: Full Match Details

Spain and Italy have a rich history in international football. In fact, they’ve won a combined 5 of the 16 EURO tournaments.

However, they’ve also gone through some patches in recent history, such as defending champions Italy not qualifying for the last two consecutive World Cup tournaments. Both teams also lack a genuine goal scorer, and it will be interesting to see how they’ll deal with that.

Team Preview

Spain

Spain is still in a transition period, as this is the first tournament under new manager Luis de la Fuente. However, he already knows the players well, and his possession-based playing style has improved.

One of the biggest talking points of the team is Barcelona’s 16-year-old extraordinary talent, Lamine Yamal. You can expect the teenager to start, and if he scores, he’ll be the youngest-ever goal scorer at the Euros. He is already the youngest player to play in the tournament after the Albania game.

Although he is the headline, the team’s engine is none other than Manchester City’s Rodri. He is the de facto leader and has some of the best talents around him—Martin Zubimendi, Fabia Ruiz, Pedri, and Nico Williams.

However, like Italy, La Roja (The Reds) is also lacking in the striking department. Alvaro Morata is the go-to man, but he has only scored thrice since March. Joselu is his backup and has played the same role well for Real Madrid, but he doesn’t have the international credentials.

That said, De La Fuente’s team has adapted well to the lack of a proper striker, and they’ve performed quite well in recent years. They reached the semifinals of EURO 2020 despite being knocked out by eventual champions Italy via penalties.

Since then, they’ve proven to be EURO 2024 contenders by winning the UEFA Nations League in 2023, beating group B rivals Croatia and Italy. Their EURO qualification was also quite impressive, winning 7 and only losing 1 to win their group. You can expect them to be real contenders and control the match against Italy.

Italy

Italy came into the tournament as the defending champions, having won it in 2021 at Euro 2020. However, it’s not an overstatement to say that aura isn’t there anymore.

Less than a year after their glorious night in Wembley, they failed to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. And in what manner? By losing their playoff semifinal to football minnows North Macedonia.

Their qualification to this tournament was also nothing to write home about. They only won 1 of their first three tournaments, although they managed to get three wins in four matches under new Luciano Spaletti (long-term manager Mancini resigned after the first two games).

In the final group game, Gli Azzurri (The Blues) secured a tense goalless draw against Ukraine to avoid dropping to the playoffs. Since then, they have won three of their four friendlies. However, there are some major issues coming to the tournament.

The biggest issue is that they have no recognized striker. Gianluca Scamacca is the man they’ll rely on, and he was decent for Europa League winners Atalanta. However, he has scored just once in the 16 games he has played for Italy. The second option is Giacomo Raspadori of Napoli, but he has only scored 5 goals over the last Seria A season.

In addition, Nicolò Zaniolo and forward Domenico Berardi are not available due to injury. Long-term midfielders Marco Verratti and Lorenzo Insigne are also not options as they no longer play in Europe.

So what does this mean for the match?

Well, you can expect Italy to use their defense as their form of attack. They’ll try to hold off Spain, and we can say that they have the defending personnel to do that. But can it work throughout the game and tournament?

Head-to-Head Record

Here’s a quick look at how the two teams have fared against each other over the last ten matches.

DATE COMPETITION RESULT June 15th 2023 UEFA Nations League Spain 2-1 Italy October 6th 2021 UEFA Nations League Italy 1-2 Spain July 6th 2021 EURO 2020 Italy 1-1 Spain September 2nd 2017 World Cup Qualification Spain 3-0 Italy October 6th 2016 World Cup Qualification Italy 1-1 Spain June 27th 2016 EURO 2016 Italy 2-0 Spain March 24th 2016 Friendly Italy 1-1 Spain March 5th 2014 Friendly Spain 1-0 Italy June 27th 2013 Confederations Cup Spain 0-0 Italy July 1st 2012 EURO 2012 Spain 0-0 Italy

As you can see, Spain holds a significant advantage with four wins against Italy’s one. The other five have been draws, with both teams winning one apiece in the elimination stages of tournaments. Spain is in the Confederation Cup, Italy is in EURO 2020.

Group B Standings

Here is how things stand after Gameweek 1.

POS. TEAM MP W D L +/- GD Points 1 Spain 1 1 0 0 3-0 +3 3 2 Italy 1 1 0 0 2-1 +1 3 3 Albania 1 0 0 1 1-2 -1 0 4 Croatia 1 0 0 1 0-3 -3 0

How to Live Stream Spain vs Italy from Anywhere

One thing you can enjoy about EURO 2024 is that it’s available in every region.

However, all EURO 2024 streaming services use geo-restrictions. This means that if you are outside a particular region for whatever reason, you won’t access the region’s streaming service. For example, ITVX is only available to users in the UK, while Sling TV is only available in the US.

This means that if you have a subscription and have traveled, you are left at a disadvantage despite paying. The same applies if you simply want to avoid the cost and use a free streaming service from a different region.

This shouldn’t worry you, though.

You can always use a VPN to bypass these restrictions. A VPN works by hiding your IP address and giving you one located in the region where the VPN server is. And since your IP address carries your location information, this becomes your new virtual location.

One last thing, though—streaming services such as ITVX know about this trick and block streams when they detect you are using a VPN. This means that you need to choose yours carefully to avoid streaming issues.

Top VPNs to Live Stream Spain vs Italy From Anywhere

The best VPN to stream Spain vs Italy is one that optimizes its servers to avoid VPN blocks. But even besides that, it needs to offer speeds that are good enough to enjoy live games without buffering. You also have to consider privacy and security.

All that requires lots of analysis, but we have done the hard work for you and created a shortlist of the best VPNs for streaming Spain vs Italy.

VPN Starting Price Free Version Unblocks Servers Full Review PureVPN $2.14/month 7-day free trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee ITVX, BBC iPlayer, TVNZ+, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, etc. 6,000+ servers in 65+ countries PureVPN Review ExpressVPN $6.67/month 30-day free trial ITVX, BBC iPlayer, TVNZ+, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, etc. 3,000+ servers in 105 countries ExpressVPN Review NordVPN $3.39/month 30-day free trial ITVX, BBC iPlayer, TVNZ+, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, etc.Max, etc.. 6,400+ servers in 111 countries NordVPN Review Surfshark $2.19/month 30-day free trial ITVX, BBC iPlayer, TVNZ+, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, etc. 3200+ servers in 100+ countries Surfshark Review

Final thoughts

If you were wondering where to watch Italy vs Spain, there you have it.

This is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling encounters of the group stages, and it’s a must-watch for football fans. To ensure you don’t miss the match, we’ve listed several streaming options from different regions.

Whether you have traveled and want to access your paid streaming service or you want a free one from elsewhere, all you need is a reliable streaming VPN.

FAQs

