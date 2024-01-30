Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Amazon Is Making Online Shopping Easier For Its Prime Video Users
Streaming News & Events

Amazon Is Making Online Shopping Easier For Its Prime Video Users

Mark Cop
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Amazon statistics

Amazon is exploring a new way to attain profitability, and this process involves allowing viewers on its Prime Video to shop through their televisions.

Amazon already has a headstart in this new niche as it runs one of the largest ecommerce platforms globally. Besides launching this offering, it also started running ads on the US Prime Video service on January 29.

Amazon Brings Shopping Closer To TV Lovers

Amazon already has the detailed shopping profiles of its Prime Video users. Moreover, it has a working shipping and logistics framework in the US that is capable of delivering millions of products to users based in the US within a day or less.

If Amazon makes this new offering work, it will make shoppable TV happen. Amazon will run video ads on Prime Video, attracting brands that want to make their products accessible to the vast user base. The products featured in the Prime Video ads will be available for purchase on Amazon.

Amazon seeks to secure a massive market share of the streaming advertisement market. Over the years, brands have been allocating more of their marketing budgets towards advertising on streaming platforms compared to traditional TV, and Amazon is not being left behind.

Amazon competes with Netflix to secure a large share of the US market. It is the second-largest streaming platform in the US after Netflix. Launching a lower-priced advertising tier will help Amazon unlock a new audience base. It will also be a boost for its ecommerce platform.

Amazon’s Advertising Tier Package

Amazon Prime subscribers can view commercials in movies and TV shows with this advertising tier. However, if users wish not to view ads, they must pay an extra $3.

Unlike Netflix, which introduced a lower-priced tier package, Amazon imposes ads on all users. Opting out of this option will have a user fork out an additional $3 monthly.

However, Amazon offers a juicy ad tier to streaming platforms and subscribers. The streaming platform will provide fewer ads than other streaming platforms and linear television. Moreover, the ad tier will also come with perks such as fast shipping and music.

Amazon estimates the Prime Video ads will hit 115 million viewers in the United States monthly. Given Amazon’s broad reach, the company could surpass YouTube by 2025 to become the second-largest TV advertiser in the US after Hulu.

To advertisers, Amazon is also offering a lucrative deal. The company is offering advertising rates that are much lower compared to those provided by Disney+ and Netflix. Moreover, Amazon is not forcing advertisers to make large spending minimums to access the offering. These favorable terms are attracting many brands.

Amazon is making shoppable TV possible with QR codes. The company will feature QR codes during the Thursday Night Football broadcast. The QR codes will appear during the broadcast, and customers can scan them to access products listed on the Amazon online marketplace.

Nevertheless, Amazon faces a hurdle of making customers willing to purchase the products promoted in ads. However, the initiative is already an instant success as Amazon will immediately have all existing Prime Video subscribers on the advertising package unless they make an extra payment.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Mark Cop

Mark Cop

Mark is a passionate tech and crypto writer who decodes complex concepts into accessible insights. Mark has written for major tech publications like DigitalTrends and Newegg, to name a couple. He aims to keep readers informed on the latest trends and breakthroughs in technology and cryptocurrency through his concise and engaging articles.

Most Popular News

1 Amazon Is Making Online Shopping Easier For Its Prime Video Users
2 Ripple CEO Believes Regulatory Clarity Will Favor XRP in the US Market
3 Elon Musk’s Neuralink Implants First Brain Chip In A Human
4 Telemedicine Statistics – The Latest Telehealth Statistics in 2024
5 ChatGPT Under Fire For Violating Privacy Laws In Italy

Latest News

Ripple
Crypto News

Ripple CEO Believes Regulatory Clarity Will Favor XRP in the US Market

Damien Fisher
Elon Musk’s Neuralink Implants First Brain Chip In A Human
News

Elon Musk’s Neuralink Implants First Brain Chip In A Human

Krishi Chowdhary

On Tuesday, Elon Musk announced that his neurotechnology company Neuralink implanted the first brain chip in a human. The trial was first announced in September 2023 and as per his...

Statistics

Telemedicine Statistics – The Latest Telehealth Statistics in 2024

Kate Sukhanova

In this guide, we cover the main regional telemedicine markets, the most important telehealth use cases, and the key current and future trends in the field. Telemedicine statistics give us...

ChatGPT Under Fire For Violating Privacy Laws In Italy
News

ChatGPT Under Fire For Violating Privacy Laws In Italy

Krishi Chowdhary
Banking Expert Addresses Previous Prediction of $100 to $500 Rally for XRP
Crypto News

Banking Expert Addresses Previous Prediction of $100 to $500 Rally for XRP

Damien Fisher
AI
News

China Approves Over 40 AI Models in the Past Six Months

Damien Fisher
Microsoft
News

Microsoft Poised to Overtake Apple as Most Valuable Company

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.