Amazon Prime Video to Stream the First-Ever NFL Playoff Game for 2024-25 Season

Amazon Prime Video will bag exclusive rights to a playoff game during the 2024-25 season for the National Football League (NFL).

A report by the Wall Street Journal confirmed that Amazon will stream its first-ever NFL playoff game exclusively on its Prime Video streaming platform,

The deal comes after the platform saw a massive increase in viewership during the “Thursday Night Football” during the previous NFL season. It is now dipping its toes further into the sport hoping to increase the viewership numbers.

This deal comes on the back of the Sunday Super Bowl game. The game was available for streaming on platforms such as Paramount+. It also had a live broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon.

The Sunday Super Bowl game had over 50 advertisers rushing to secure a spot. The Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers game amassed more than 100 million viewers.

Amazon is now seeking to attract more subscribers to the NFL. Streaming platforms have been looking beyond their normal offerings to venture into sports to grow their viewing audience.

Amazon Garners For Sports Fans

Amazon already has an 11-year deal with the NFL. During the last season, Amazon had a chance to air an NFL playoff game, but it passed on the deal. Peacock bagged rights to the deal and acquired rights.

The playoff game that was the first-ever exclusive streaming deal to an NFL playoff game by NBCUniversal was between the Kansas City Chief and Miami Dolphins. The game aired on January 13, 2024, and had an average audience of around 23 million viewers.

NBCUniversal did not lose its rights to Amazon under the new deal. Instead, Amazon has exercised its performance triggers provision under the “Thursday Night Football” deal.

Prime Video has had an ongoing relationship with the NFL. Last year, it introduced the first NFL “Black Friday” game. The platform seeks to amass viewership for the game during Thanksgiving weekends. The inaugural “Black Friday Football” game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets aired on November 24.

Amazon is paying $100 million to broadcast the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game. But it's really a chess move to steal market share from brick-and-mortar stores and generate online sales. Let me explain 👇 Thanksgiving Day football has always been huge. Last year's games… pic.twitter.com/7KGyH0ceNR — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 22, 2023

Prime Video is already benefiting from its partnership with the NFL. During the second season of the exclusive “Thursday Night Football,” the streaming platform posted a 24% gain in total average viewers. The viewership hit 11.86 million, a significant increase from the previous 9.58 million.

The “Thursday Night Football” matches on Prime Video attract younger audiences compared to the games aired on linear TV networks and primetime broadcast television.

In January, the VP of Prime Video, Jay Marine, opined that Prime Video was just getting started with “Thursday Night Football.” However, in the time that the deal has existed, Marine noted that the second season posted significant growth.

“We are building ‘TNF on Prime’ into an incredibly valuable franchise, and our production and tech teams deserve a great deal of credit for the quality and innovation we have delivered to fans, and we are just getting started,” Marine said.

Sports Is a New Focus for Streaming Platforms

Streaming platforms are turning their attention towards sports content to attract more consumers. The increase in subscription costs has led to some consumers halting their subscriptions, and streaming platforms are now looking for ways to improve profitability.

Walt Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery partnered to launch a sports streaming platform. In their statement, the three entertainment giants said they seek to attract young viewers and save costs with the new offer.

The firms also said that each of these companies would own a third of the joint venture and have equal representation in the board. The announcement came barely a month after streaming giant Netflix announced a deal with WWE RAW for live wrestling content.