Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Apple and Paramount Hold Talks to Combine Streaming Services
Streaming News & Events

Apple and Paramount Hold Talks to Combine Streaming Services

Mark Cop
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Apple Settles Lawsuit Alleging Wage Theft for Salespeople

Apple+ and Paramount+ have reportedly discussed the possibility of bundling their streaming services into one, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The talks are in their preliminary stages, and if they are successful, subscribers will pay less for the bundled package compared to the combined monthly fee of individual Apple TV+ and Paramount+ subscriptions.

After the news, Paramount saw a nearly 10% surge in stock price on Friday. However, the stock remains down 6% this year. According to Paramount Global, Paramount+ has more than 63 million subscribers as of Q3 2023.

The Deal is Beneficial to Paramount

The WSJ report said that the two companies seek to reduce subscription costs for users paying for the two individual services.

The subscription for the Paramount+ Essential Tier is $5.99. Additionally, the fee for Paramount+ with Showtime is $11.99, according to the website.

On the other hand, Apple charges $9.99 for an Apple+ subscription. The company increased this subscription by $3 in October.

The benefits of this deal also extend beyond costs, as it will help Paramount align with the changes in the media industry. The company has been facing decreasing revenues and streaming losses in recent years.

Apple TV + and Paramount+ also offer different content strategies. Apple TV+ supports a wide range of exclusive and prestigious content, while Paramount+ offers some popular movies and TV shows.

Streaming Rivals Continue to Team Up

The partnership deal between Apple and Paramount is not the first. Other streaming giants are also opting to team up to stop the outflow of subscribers because of increased costs.

Netflix secured a similar deal with Max in November. The deal involved bundling the two streaming services at only $10 monthly. This amount is lower than the $17 paid by those subscribing to the two services individually.

Executives from Liberty Media and Warner Bros. Discovery have previously discussed streaming bundles. Entertainment giant Disney already supports streaming services such as Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.

Entertainment giants are also partnering for more than just streaming services. Earlier this year, Disney and Charter secured a deal for some Spectrum users to secure access to the Disney+ channel with ads.

Following this deal, some experts speculated that such partnerships would become increasingly popular. Netflix also recently rolled out an ad-supported plan that costs less.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Mark Cop

Mark Cop

Mark is a passionate tech and crypto writer who decodes complex concepts into accessible insights. Mark has written for major tech publications like DigitalTrends and Newegg, to name a couple. He aims to keep readers informed on the latest trends and breakthroughs in technology and cryptocurrency through his concise and engaging articles.

Most Popular News

1 Apple and Paramount Hold Talks to Combine Streaming Services
2 Spanish Media Group Slaps Meta With $600 Million Lawsuit Over Unfair Advertising
3 US Immigrants And Their Families To Come Under Greater Scrutiny: Lawmakers
4 It Will Take Several Decades For XRP To Reach $10,000, Says A Prominent Analyst
5 Spotify Announces Third Round of Layoffs, Cutting 1,500 Jobs to Reduce Operational Costs

Latest News

Spanish Media Group Slaps Meta With $600M Lawsuit
News

Spanish Media Group Slaps Meta With $600 Million Lawsuit Over Unfair Advertising

Krishi Chowdhary
US Immigrants And Families To Come Under Greater Scrutiny
News

US Immigrants And Their Families To Come Under Greater Scrutiny: Lawmakers

Krishi Chowdhary

Lawmakers in the US are pushing for expanding surveillance powers to include foreign visitors as well as immigrants, a move that can affect millions entering the States. The decision, deemed...

It Will Take Several Decades For XRP To Reach $10,000, Says A Prominent Analyst
Crypto News

It Will Take Several Decades For XRP To Reach $10,000, Says A Prominent Analyst

Damien Fisher

More opinions regarding the possible XRP price trajectory keep springing up within the crypto space as the XRP community remains optimistic for a bright future.  In a recent tweet, a...

Spotify Announces Third Round of Layoffs, Cutting 1,500 Jobs to Reduce Operational Costs
News

Spotify Announces Third Round of Layoffs, Cutting 1,500 Jobs to Reduce Operational Costs

Damien Fisher
Nvidia
News

Nvidia to Supply AI Processors to Japan Amid Heightened Market Demand: Report

Damien Fisher
Terra Classic
Crypto News

Terra Classic (LUNC) Surges By Over 100% – Are Investors Coming Back?

Nick Dunn
XRPL Sidechain Token XAH Hit A New ATH Above $0.60, Could Exceed XRP Price
Crypto News

XRPL Sidechain Token XAH Hit A New ATH Above $0.60, Could Exceed XRP Price

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.