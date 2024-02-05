BBC Kids Expands in the Middle East after Launching on Shahid

BBC Studios will expand its content in the Middle East after securing a deal with MBC Group to offer BBC Kids content on the Arabic streaming platform Shahid.

BBC Studios will start airing content on Shahid from February 8, 2024. This partnership will ensure that the children’s content offered by BBC Studios is brought to a larger audience in the Middle East.

BBC Kids Launches on MENA

The content aired by BBC Kids appeals to kids aged between 0 and 12. These kids will now have access to more diverse shows that are inspiring, educational, and entertaining.

BBC Kids will see parents and children in the Middle East have a pleasant and enriching experience. Following this launch, the Middle East will be the sixth market offering BBC Kids content.

Last year, BBC Player and BBC Kids partnered with Amazon Prime to offer content in India. The other markets where BBC Kids airs its content include Australia, the US, Taiwan, and South Africa.

BBC Kids will now have dedicated sections for children after the recent deal with MBC Group. The channel will offer 200 hours of premium programming. The content will air in Arabic, opening it to a vast audience.

Some series that will be available under this deal include Gran Gran and Jojo. Older children and parents will enjoy Deadly 60 and the Junior Bake Off content.

The Director of Business Development for Nordics in Turkey and MENA region at BBC Studios, Andrea Rama, noted that the deal highlighted the commitment of the company to support fun and educative content that is easily accessible.

Rama said,

We are excited to bring BBC Kids to Shahid, allowing our critically acclaimed content to connect with a broader audience and enhance the entertainment experience for kids and families in the Middle East.

BBC Studios has been expanding its content coverage to attract new audiences and remain competitive. More than 80% of the revenues collected by the company come from non-BBC customers such as Apple, Discovery, and Netflix. The content offered by the platform has also amassed global recognition, hence the expansion across multiple regions.

MBC Group Expands Content Coverage

As part of this deal, MBC3 will air the Hey Duggee series as part of its free-to-air package. The series will air in Egypt, North Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Duggee series involves a big social dog that teaches preschool children about problem-solving while being energetic and explorative. Every episode in the series starts with Duggee welcoming squirrels to explore the world and learn new things. The series is a production between CBeebies and BBC Studios.

The Director of Content at Shahid, Tareq Al-Ibrahim, said the platform offered educational and entertaining content to provide Arabic families with a trusted and safe viewing experience. By partnering with BBC Kids, Shahid made more content available in the Middle East and North Africa via the Shahid and MBC Group channels.

“We’re excited to add a plethora of titles online, bringing over 200 hours of new kids’ content to Shahid, Tareq said.

We’re always looking to add the best value and experiences for our important young viewers!

BBC Kids will be available to Shahid subscribers, giving them ad-free content. The digital proposition for the deal will meet the needs of young audiences in the Middle East. However, it will not be the first time BBC content is airing in the Middle East. The CBeebies Preschool linear channel has been operational in the region since 2016.