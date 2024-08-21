The Top 7 Best Spy Movies in 2024 — Ratings, Where to Watch, and More

The Top 7 Best Spy Movies to Watch in 2024

Selecting our list of the top spy movies was challenging–as everyone has their preferences–but these films are critically acclaimed and have become fan favorites in the espionage genre:

No. (Ranking) Film Movie Rating 7 Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy 🎖️IMDb — 7.0

🍅Rotten Tomatoes — 84% 6 Bridge of Spies 🎖️IMDb — 7.6

🍅Rotten Tomatoes — 91% 5 Argo 🎖️IMDb — 7.7

🍅Rotten Tomatoes — 97% 4 Kingsman: The Secret Service 🎖️IMDb — 7.7

🍅Rotten Tomatoes — 75% 3 The Bourne Ultimatum 🎖️IMDb — 8.0

🍅Rotten Tomatoes — 92% 2 Casino Royale 🎖️IMDb — 8.0

🍅Rotten Tomatoes — 94% 1 The Lives of Others 🎖️IMDb — 8.4

🍅Rotten Tomatoes — 92%

7. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

🕙Run Time — 2h 7m

🏅IMDb Rating — 7.0/10

🎥Director — Tomas Alfredson

➡️Where to Watch — Netflix 🇬🇧, Amazon Prime Video (Rent), Apple TV (Rent)

⚠️PG — R

📝Synopsis — In the murky days of the Cold War, veteran spy George Smiley is brought out of semi-retirement to uncover a Soviet mole within MI6.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is a meticulously crafted Cold War espionage thriller directed by Tomas Alfredson, based on John le Carré’s novel.

The film stars Gary Oldman as George Smiley, a retired British intelligence officer who’s called back to duty to root out a Soviet mole within MI6.

With its intricate plot and subtle tension, the film masterfully captures the paranoia and uncertainty that was ever-present in this era.

The narrative unfolds in a tense and deliberately paced manner, with an all-star cast including Colin Firth and Tom Hardy.

The film is celebrated for its atmospheric depiction of the bleakness of espionage during the Cold War, immersing viewers in its shadowy world of secrets and lies.

🤔Did You Know?

Director Tomas Alfredson drew inspiration for the film’s visual style from his first impressions of London in the 1970s.

He portrays the city with a palette of browns and greys, emphasizing shadows, uncovered lightbulbs, and a pervasive sense of post-war gloom.

This atmospheric approach helped to ground the film in the era’s authentic, gritty realism.

6. Bridge of Spies

🕙Run Time — 2h 22m

🏅IMDb Rating — 7.6/10

🎥Director — Steven Spielberg

➡️Where to Watch — Amazon Prime Video (Buy), Apple TV (Rent)

⚠️PG — PG-13

📝Synopsis — During the Cold War, an American lawyer is tasked with defending a Soviet spy in court and later negotiating a prisoner exchange for a captured American pilot.

Bridge of Spies is a gripping Cold War drama directed by Steven Spielberg, featuring Tom Hanks in the lead role as lawyer James B. Donovan.

The film was well-received for its intense narrative and strong performances, particularly by Mark Rylance, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

With a budget of $40 million, the film grossed over $165 million worldwide, reflecting its commercial success and critical acclaim.

Spielberg’s direction, combined with the Coen brothers’ screenplay, creates a tense atmosphere that immerses the audience in the paranoia and intricacies of espionage during the Cold War era.

The film’s attention to historical detail and compelling character portrayals make it a standout in the spy genre.

🤔Did You Know?

Rudolf Ivanovich Abel, the Soviet spy portrayed in the film, spoke English with a British accent—a detail rooted in reality.

Abel was born in England to Russian parents and spent his early years in Scotland, retaining his British accent even after moving to Moscow.

5. Argo

🕙Run Time — 2h

🏅IMDb Rating — 7.7/10

🎥Director — Ben Affleck

➡️Where to Watch — Amazon Prime Video (Rent), Apple TV (Rent)

⚠️PG — R

📝Synopsis — During the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, a CIA agent poses as a Hollywood producer to rescue six American diplomats hiding in Tehran.

Argo is a masterful blend of suspense and political drama, directed by and starring Ben Affleck.

The film’s careful attention to historical detail and its ability to capture the intense emotions of the time make it a standout in the genre.

It’s based on the true story of a daring CIA mission to rescue six American diplomats during the Iran hostage crisis by pretending to be a film crew scouting locations for a sci-fi movie.

The film’s tight narrative and tension-filled scenes earned it critical acclaim, including three Academy Awards, one of which was for Best Picture.

The ensemble cast, featuring Bryan Cranston, John Goodman, and Alan Arkin, delivered stellar performances, adding depth and authenticity to this gripping historical thriller.

It’s a must-watch for fans of political drama and espionage.

🤔Did You Know?

For the opening scene in Argo, 8mm cameras were handed out to people in the crowd to capture footage that mimicked real archive material, creating an authentic and immersive experience.

4. Kingsman: The Secret Service

🕙Run Time — 2h 9m

🏅IMDb Rating — 7.7/10

🎥Director — Matthew Vaughn

➡️Where to Watch — Disney+, Netflix 🇩🇪🇦🇷🇨🇴🇲🇽🇸🇪, Apple TV

⚠️PG — R

📝Synopsis — A secret spy organization recruits a promising street kid into their elite training program just as a global threat emerges from a tech genius with sinister plans.

Kingsman: The Secret Service is a stylish and action-packed spy thriller directed by Matthew Vaughn.

The film follows the story of Eggsy, a street-smart young man who’s recruited into a secret spy organization known as the Kingsman.

This organization, steeped in tradition and secrecy, trains Eggsy to become a gentleman spy while he uncovers his own potential.

As Eggsy undergoes grueling training, a twisted tech billionaire, played by Samuel L. Jackson, threatens global security.

The movie combines high-octane action with a sharp sense of humor and features standout performances from Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, and Michael Caine.

It became an instantly fresh and exciting addition to the spy genre.

🤔Did You Know?

Colin Firth performed 80% of his own stunts in the film after undergoing six months of intense physical training to portray the gentleman spy, Harry Hart.

This dedication to the role added an extra layer of authenticity to the action sequences.

3. The Bourne Ultimatum

🕙Run Time — 1h 55m

🏅IMDb Rating — 8.0/10

🎥Director — Paul Greengrass

➡️Where to Watch — Netflix 🇨🇦🇭🇰🇮🇸🇮🇱🇯🇵🇲🇾🇵🇭🇸🇬🇰🇷🇸🇪🇹🇭, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu

⚠️PG — PG-13

📝Synopsis — Jason Bourne continues his quest to uncover the truth about his past while evading the CIA’s new assassination program.

The Bourne Ultimatum is the thrilling third installment in the Bourne series, directed by Paul Greengrass and starring Matt Damon as the relentless and resourceful Jason Bourne.

This film ramps up the action as Bourne attempts to piece together his fractured memory while staying ahead of the CIA’s top operatives.

The film was both a critical and commercial success, earning three Academy Awards, including Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing.

With its intense action sequences and smart, fast-paced narrative, The Bourne Ultimatum is often hailed as one of the best spy thrillers of its time.

🤔Did You Know?

The Bourne Ultimatum is the only film in the Bourne series to win an Academy Award.

Remarkably, many of the scenes were filmed in live environments, including London’s Waterloo Station, where unsuspecting pedestrians were captured pointing at the camera, adding a layer of authenticity to the chaotic atmosphere.

2. Casino Royale

🕙Run Time — 2h 24m

🏅IMDb Rating — 8.0/10

🎥Director — Martin Campbell

➡️Where to Watch — Paramount+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video (Rent) Apple TV (Rent)

⚠️PG — PG-13

📝Synopsis — James Bond embarks on his first mission as 007, where he must defeat a terrorist financier in a high-stakes poker game at Casino Royale.

Casino Royale marks the gritty reboot of the James Bond franchise, introducing Daniel Craig in his first outing as the iconic British spy.

Craig’s portrayal brought a harder edge and emotional depth to the character, breaking away from the more polished versions of his predecessors.

Directed by Martin Campbell, the film brings a fresh, raw energy to the series, focusing on Bond’s early days as a 00 agent.

The film was praised for its intense action sequences, character development, and Craig’s performance, which added depth to the Bond persona.

Casino Royale was a box office hit, grossing over $600 million worldwide and revitalizing the franchise for a new generation. This set the stage for a new era of Bond films that would follow.

🤔Did You Know?

The way James Bond orders his first vodka martini in Casino Royale is directly lifted from the Ian Fleming novels, paying homage to the character’s original literary version.

Interestingly, Daniel Craig initially declined the role of James Bond, believing the series had become too formulaic.

However, he changed his mind after reading the final script, which convinced him to take on the legendary role.

1. The Lives of Others

🕙Run Time — 2 hr 17m

🏅IMDb Rating — 8.4/10

🎥Director — Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

➡️Where to Watch — Netflix 🇩🇪🇨🇭, Amazon Prime Video (Rent), Apple TV

⚠️PG — R

📝Synopsis — In 1984 East Berlin, a Stasi officer becomes emotionally involved in the lives of a playwright and his lover, whom he’s tasked with surveilling.

The Lives of Others (original title: Das Leben der Anderen) is a gripping drama that delves into the moral complexities of life under surveillance in East Germany.

Directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, the film follows Stasi officer Gerd Wiesler, played by Ulrich Mühe, as he monitors the lives of playwright Georg Dreyman and his partner.

As Wiesler becomes increasingly engrossed in their lives, he begins to question the ethics of his work, leading to a profound internal conflict.

The film won numerous awards, including the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest films about espionage and human rights.

🤔Did You Know?

The film’s props, including the listening and recording equipment, were actual Stasi devices borrowed from museums and collectors.

The level of authenticity was so important that the props master, who had personally spent time in a Stasi prison, insisted on using genuine equipment, including a machine capable of steaming open 600 letters per hour.

Noteworthy Classic Movies About Spies to Watch in 2024

Here’s a list of classic spy movies that have stood the test of time and remain some of the best in the genre:

1. North by Northwest

Release Date : 1959

: 1959 Rating : IMDb — 8.3/10

: IMDb — 8.3/10 Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Synopsis: A New York City advertising executive is mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies and goes on the run. As he navigates a web of intrigue, he falls for a mysterious woman whose true loyalties are in question.

2. Notorious

Release Date : 1946

: 1946 Rating : IMDb — 7.9/10

: IMDb — 7.9/10 Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video, Tubi TV

: Amazon Prime Video, Tubi TV Synopsis: The daughter of a convicted German spy is recruited by American agents to infiltrate a group of German scientists in South America. As she ingratiates herself with the group, the stakes rise, challenging her morals and loyalty.

3. Goldfinger

Release Date : 1964

: 1964 Rating : IMDb — 7.7/10

: IMDb — 7.7/10 Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Synopsis: James Bond investigates a gold magnate’s smuggling operation and uncovers a plot to contaminate the Fort Knox gold reserve. This iconic Bond film set the standard for the franchise, blending action, espionage, and memorable characters.

4. Where Eagles Dare

Release Date : 1968

: 1968 Rating : IMDb — 7.6/10

: IMDb — 7.6/10 Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Synopsis: Allied agents undertake a daring mission to rescue an American brigadier general held prisoner in a Nazi castle, but the operation is more complex than it seems.

5. The 39 Steps

Release Date : 1935

: 1935 Rating : IMDb — 7.6/10

: IMDb — 7.6/10 Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Synopsis: A man in London becomes entangled in a spy ring’s plot to steal top-secret information after he’s wrongly accused of murder. On the run, he must clear his name and stop the espionage before it’s too late.

Can I Watch the Best Spy Movies for Free?

Yes, several streaming platforms, including Prime Video, Hulu, and Apple TV, offer free trials, allowing you to watch some of the best spy movies without paying upfront.

To maximize your movie-watching time, consider using one free trial at a time. This will allow you to enjoy a variety of spy films across different platforms without paying for subscriptions.

However, as we discuss in more depth in the next section, the availability of specific movies can vary by region, where you’ll need a VPN like Surfshark to bypass geo-restrictions.

While torrenting is another free option, we strongly advise against the illegal downloading of content. Always ensure you’re following local laws and use a VPN to protect your online privacy.

What to Do if Some Spy Films Aren’t Accessible in Your Region

Content availability on streaming platforms depends on regional licensing agreements, which can vary widely.

For example, Netflix in Germany might have access to spy films that are unavailable on Netflix in the U.S.

If you find that a particular movie or even an entire platform isn’t accessible in your region, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

By hiding your IP address and connecting to a server in another country, a VPN allows you to access content as if you were in that region.

Additionally, if streaming isn’t an option, you can consider torrenting the films but always use a VPN to protect your privacy and ensure your online activities remain anonymous and secure.

The Best VPNs for Streaming and Torrenting the Best Spy Films

To access geo-blocked content and protect your privacy, here are the best VPNs for streaming spy movies and for torrenting securely:

VPN Free Version CheapestPlan Unblocks Servers Full Review Surfshark ❌ $2.19/month Amazon Prime, Netflix, Apple TV, Hulu, Paramount+ 3,200+ in 100+ countries Surfshark Review NordVPN ❌ $3.39/month Amazon Prime, Netflix, Apple TV, Hulu, Paramount+ 6,400+ in 111+ countries NordVPN Review ExpressVPN ❌ $6.67/month Amazon Prime, Netflix, Apple TV, Hulu, Paramount+ 3,000+ in 105+ countries ExpressVPN Review

★Editor’s Choice Surfshark is easily one of the very best VPN services for streaming and torrenting spy films, thanks (partly) to its extensive network of over 3,200 servers across 100 countries. This, of course, means you’ll never struggle to find a fast server, not to mention that it’s renowned for being excellent at unblocking platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu. In addition to its impressive streaming capabilities, Surfshark is also among the best value-for-money VPNs, starting at just $2.19 per month. Despite its low price, it doesn’t compromise on quality. It offers robust security features like AES-256 encryption, doesn’t log any of your online activity, and offers antivirus capabilities.

Final Thoughts

In this guide, we’ve explored some of the best spy movies available to stream in 2024. These thrilling films captivate audiences with suspenseful plots and intense action.

We also covered how to access these films using the best VPNs, like Surfshark, ensuring you can enjoy your favorite espionage thrillers from anywhere (and on any platform).

Whether you’re a fan of classic or modern spy films, this list has something for every covert operations enthusiast.

FAQS

