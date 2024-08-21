The Top 7 Best War Movies in 2024 and Where to Watch Them

The Top 7 Best War Movies to Watch in 2024

Choosing the best war movies can be subjective, as we all have different tastes. However, the films below are all highly acclaimed, and some are even considered to be among the best war movies of all time.

Ranking Film Movie Rating 7 The Hurt Locker (2008) IMDb — 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes — 96% 6 Fury (2014) IMDb — 7.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes — 76% 5 Black Hawk Down (2001) IMDb — 7.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes — 77% 4 Hacksaw Ridge (2016) IMDb — 8.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes — 84% 3 1917 (2019) IMDb — 8.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes — 88% 2 Full Metal Jacket (1987) IMDb — 8.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes — 90% 1 Saving Private Ryan (1998) IMDb — 8.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes — 94%

7. The Hurt Locker

🕙 Run Time — 2h 11m

🏅 IMDb Rating — 7.5/10

🎥 Director — Kathryn Bigelow

➡️ Where to Watch — SlingTV, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

⚠️ PG — R (18+ years of age)

📝 Synopsis — A tense and gripping war drama set during the Iraq War. It follows an elite bomb disposal team tasked with defusing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in intense combat zones.

The Hurt Locker delves into the psychological toll of war, focusing on Staff Sergeant William James, portrayed by Jeremy Renner.

Known for his expertise and unorthodox approach to the highly dangerous task of bomb disposal, Staff Sergeant James embodies the intense pressures and risks associated with defusing explosive devices in war zones.

The film captures the adrenaline-fueled nature of the job while also highlighting the personal conflicts that arise in such a high-stress environment.

The constant threat of danger and the strain it places on relationships within the team are central to the film’s exploration of the human experience in combat.

If you’re interested in this, the best place to watch The Hurt Locker is SlingTV.

🤔 Did You Know?

Katheryn Bigelow is the first female director to win the Best Director Oscar.

The film made $49.2 million with a budget between $10 and 15 million, making it the lowest-grossing Best Picture Oscar winner.

6. Fury

🕙 Run Time — 2h 14m

🏅 IMDb Rating — 7.6/10

🎥 Director — David Ayer

➡️ Where to Watch — SlingTV, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

⚠️ PG — R (18+ years of age)

📝 Synopsis — The film is set in April 1945 and follows a Sherman tank, nicknamed ‘Fury’, and its crew as they push deeper into German territory.

Fury vividly portrays the brutal realities of tank warfare, focusing on the intense camaraderie and tension among the crew members of a Sherman tank.

The squad, led by the battle-hardened Sergeant Don ‘Wardaddy’ Collier, played by Brad Pitt, navigates the harsh and unforgiving terrain of Nazi Germany in the final months of World War II.

The film does well at capturing the psychological strain of relentless combat, as the crew members rely on each other to survive the horrors of war.

The group dynamic is challenged when a young, inexperienced soldier arrives, forcing the team to adapt to their new reality.

Fury features strong performances from an ensemble cast, including Shia LaBeouf, known for his roles in the Transformers movies, and Logan Lerman, recognized for his portrayal of Percy Jackson in the popular fantasy movies of the same name.

🤔 Did You Know?

Fury features a genuine Tiger 1 tank and it’s the only fully functioning one in the world.

The entire film was shot in just 62 days.

5. Black Hawk Down

🕙 Run Time — 2h 32m

🏅 IMDb Rating — 7.7/10

🎥 Director — Ridley Scott

➡️ Where to Watch — Amazon Prime Video, PlutoTV, AppleTV

⚠️ PG — R (18+ years of age)

📝 Synopsis — This film follows a group of elite soldiers sent on a mission to capture two top lieutenants of a Somali warlord.

Black Hawk Down is a gripping war film based on true events. What should have been a quick mission takes a devastating turn when two helicopters are shot down, sparking an intense 15-hour battle in the heart of Mogadishu in Somalia.

The film’s expertly choreographed action scenes keep you hooked, while the all-star cast features actors like Ewan McGregor (Star Wars), Eric Bana, Josh Harnett, and Orlando Bloom, bringing depth to the story.

Black Hawk Down is more than just an action-packed film. It explores the bravery and sacrifice of those who serve in combat and offers a realistic portrayal of urban warfare. It stands out as one of the most unforgettable war movies ever made.

🤔 Did You Know?

The set was constantly bothered by stray dogs running into shots. Ridley Scott kept them in because he liked the authentic feel of their presence. Eight dogs were adopted by various members of the production and were eventually brought back to the US with them.

Out of the approximately 160 U.S. soldiers deployed in 1993, 18 of them lost their lives. It was estimated that between 500 to 2000 Somalis died during the same battle.

4. Hacksaw Ridge

🕙 Run Time — 2h 19m

🏅 IMDb Rating — 8.1/10

🎥 Director — Mel Gibson

➡️ Where to Watch — Philo, SlingTV, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

⚠️ PG — R (18+ years of age)

📝 Synopsis — Based on the true story of Medal of Honor recipient Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector who refused to carry a weapon during World War 2.

Hacksaw Ridge is a powerful and inspiring film that tells the extraordinary true story of Desmond Doss, a U.S. Army medic who, driven by his religious beliefs, refused to carry a weapon into battle.

Despite this, Doss demonstrated unimaginable courage on the battlefield, saving countless lives without firing a single shot during the brutal Battle of Okinawa.

The film’s intense battle scenes are matched by a gripping narrative of personal conviction. Andrew Garfield, best known for his role in The Amazing Spiderman, delivers a stunning portrayal of Doss, bringing heart and depth to this incredible hero.

This is a must-watch for all fans of war films. Hacksaw Ridge is a story of heroism and faith that transcends the genre. If it’s not accessible in your region, a top-tier VPN service like Surfshark can help you unlock this unforgettable cinematic experience.

🤔 Did You Know?

Desmond Doss’s son, who attended the screening of Hacksaw Ridge, was moved to tears by Andrew Garfield’s accurate portrayal of his father.

3. 1917

🕙 Run Time — 1h 59m

🏅 IMDb Rating — 8.2/10

🎥 Director — Sam Mendes

➡️ Where to Watch — Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Netflix

⚠️ PG — R (18+ years of age)

📝 Synopsis — Follows two World War 1 soldiers tasked with delivering an important message.

1917 is an emotionally gripping and visually stunning film about two young World War I soldiers who embark on a near-impossible mission.

Tasked with delivering a critical message across enemy lines to save hundreds of lives, their journey is filled with tension, danger, and unexpected challenges, making for a heart-pounding war drama.

What truly sets 1917 apart is its technical brilliance. The film is shot in what appears to be one continuous shot, creating an incredibly immersive experience.

Roger Deakins’s breathtaking cinematography draws you into the soldiers’ world, capturing both the stark beauty and the brutal horror of war.

With a masterful blend of storytelling and groundbreaking filmmaking, 1917 is easily one of the best new war movies about WWI.

🤔 Did You Know?

While it seems like this movie was shot in one continuous take, there were actually dozens of ‘invisible’ edits to accomplish this.

2. Full Metal Jacket

🕙 Run Time — 1h 56m

🏅 IMDb Rating — 8.2/10

🎥 Director — Stanley Kubrick

➡️ Where to Watch — SlingTV, Paramount+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

⚠️ PG — R (18+ years of age)

📝 Synopsis — A two-part narrative focusing on the brutal realities of the Vietnam War. Follow a group of recruits through dehumanizing basic training, transforming them from young men into killers.

Full Metal Jacket is a gripping and intense film that explores the brutal transformation of young recruits into hardened soldiers. The movie delves deeply into the dehumanizing effects of military training and its toll on the individuals involved.

The film is divided into two distinctive parts. The first half focuses on boot camp, where recruits face the tyrannical leadership of Gunnery Sergeant Hartman.

The second half shifts to the chaotic and violent reality of combat during the Vietnam War, capturing the horrors of war with unflinching realism.

Full Metal Jacket is masterfully directed and features powerful performances, particularly by R. Lee Ermey as the drill sergeant.

The iconic dialog, haunting visuals, and thought-provoking exploration of war’s physiological and emotional impact make it one of the best war movies out there.

You can easily stream this masterpiece on one of the best streaming services, such as SlingTv or Paramount+.

🤔 Did You Know?

R. Lee Ermey, who portrayed Drill Sergeant Hartman, was in the United States Marine Corps for 11 years. He died on April 15, 2018, of pneumonia.

1. Saving Private Ryan

🕙 Run Time — 2h 49m

🏅 IMDb Rating — 8.6/10

🎥 Director — Steven Spielberg

➡️ Where to Watch — Peacock, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

⚠️ PG — R (18+ years of age)

📝 Synopsis — A World War 2 epic depicting the D-Day invasion of Normandy. The story follows a squad with a unique mission: find and bring home Private James Ryan.

Saving Private Ryan is a powerful and harrowing film renowned for its unflinching realism. It takes viewers into the heart of World War 2, capturing the brutal chaos of battle in a way that few films have ever achieved.

The story follows Captain John Miller, played by Tom Hanks, and his squad as they embark on a perilous mission to find and bring home Private James Ryan, portrayed by Matt Damon.

Ryan’s brothers have all been killed in action, and the mission becomes a desperate race to save the last surviving son. The film’s depiction of the D-Day invasion of Normandy Beach is one of the most realistic battle scenes ever put on screen.

Beyond the intense action, Saving Private Ryan is a deeply emotional experience. It serves as a tribute to the immense sacrifices made during World War 2 and highlights the value of a single life amid the chaos of war. It stands as one of the greatest war films ever made.

🤔 Did You Know?

All the principal actors, except for Matt Damon, endured several days of intense army training. Damon was intentionally excluded so that the other actors would harbor real resentment toward him, allowing that tension to come through in their performance.

Noteworthy Classic War Movies to Watch in 2024

Here’s a list of classic war movies that have been rated as some of the best war movies available.

1. Apocalypse Now

Release Date: 1979

1979 Rating: IMDb – 8.4/10

IMDb – 8.4/10 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Synopsis: A soldier is sent on a secret mission to assassinate a once-respected Colonel.

2. The Bridge on the River Kwai

Release Date: 1957

1957 Rating: IMDb – 8.1/10

IMDb – 8.1/10 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Synopsis: The story follows British prisoners of war (POWs) who are forced to build a strategic railway bridge in Burma.

3. Platoon

Release Date: 1986

1986 Rating: IMDb – 8.1/10

IMDb – 8.1/10 Where to Watch: PlutoTV, Amazon Prime Video

PlutoTV, Amazon Prime Video Synopsis: A gritty film that follows a young soldier who volunteers for combat in the Vietnam War.

4. Paths of Glory

Release Date: 1957

1957 Rating: IMDb – 8.4/10

IMDb – 8.4/10 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Synopsis: A World War 1 Colonel is ordered to lead a suicidal mission on a heavily fortified German Position.

5. The Great Escape

Release Date: 1963

1963 Rating: IMDb – 8.2/10

IMDb – 8.2/10 Where to Watch: SlingTV, Philo, Amazon Prime Video

SlingTV, Philo, Amazon Prime Video Synopsis: A true story of allied prisoners of war (POWs) who plan and execute a daring escape from a heavily guarded prison camp.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to war movies, the distinction between great and unforgettable is razor-thin. This list of top films blends intense action with profound storytelling, showcasing some of the best war movies ever made.

Whether you’re drawn to modern epics or classic masterpieces, there’s something for everyone on this list.

FAQS