Brussels to Impose Fine against Apple over Lack of compliance with Access to Music Streaming Services
Brussels to Impose Fine against Apple over Lack of compliance with Access to Music Streaming Services

Mark Cop
Updated:
Apple might be facing a regulatory showdown in Europe after being slapped with a fine by Brussels regulators amid allegations that it failed to comply with EU laws over access to music streaming services.

The fine imposed by Brussels’ regulators is set at €500 million according to the Financial Times, and it will be revealed early next month. The fine comes as the European Commission launches an antitrust investigation into whether Apple used the platform to promote its services over those offered by competitors.

Investigations into Apple’s Streaming Services

The regulators are investigating claims that Apple blocked offers by competitors offering music streaming services. Apple failed to allow music streaming platforms to advertise cheaper alternatives to iPhone users.

The fine follows a complaint filed by Spotify in 2019. The FT report said that the European Commission finds Apple’s actions illegal. The actions also failed to comply with the region’s rules on promoting a fair competitive environment.

Apple will be ban from blocking music services offered by competitors. The tech giant also faces charges of abusing its powerful position in the industry. Plus, it is using anti-competitive practices to promote “unfair trading conditions.”

Brussels officially brought the anti-competitive investigations against Apple in 2021. The European Commission later narrowed the scope of the investigation to exclude the tech giant forcing companies to use its in-app payment system.

This is a significant fine for Apple as it is the first time Brussels has fined the company for antitrust infringements. However, it is not the first regulatory challenge for the tech giant in Europe. In 2021, it faced a €1.1 billion fine in France for anti-competitive practices. It appealed this fine, and it was go down to €372 million.

Brussels is also probing Apple’s activities in another antitrust case. The country’s regulators are holding talks with Apple’s competitors amid complaints that it was blocking financial firms from the Apple Pay mobile system.

Apple will likely contest the recent fine as it has done with the other fines imposed by European countries. However, the tech giant has not issued an official statement on this development.

However, the tech giant had earlier expressed its enthusiasm after the European Commission narrowed charges saying it would address the concerns in question while fostering competition.

Competition Laws in the EU Are Changing

The recent fine against Apple comes as Brussels and the EU region as a whole change their framework around competition. Tech giants like Apple, Amazon, and Google are mandated to comply with the competition rules as stipulated in the Digital Markets Act.

Under the new guidelines, tech giants will be subject to more stringent laws. However, concerns are still rife that the new rules are doing little to promote a competitive environment.

Just last month, Apple announced a change to its app marketplace App Store and Safari browser in compliance with the new guidelines. However, stakeholders have said the changes will not promote a competitive environment as intended.

Spotify published a blog post saying Apple’s policy changes were a “complete and total farce.” Spotify said,

Apple has proposed an unworkable alternative that developers would have to be locked into until the end of their businesses. Essentially, Apple is rendering the DMA’s goals of offering more choice and more control to consumers useless.

However, according to Apple, the changes to its app policy would give developers more choices and more options to distribute iOS apps and accept payments. Apple noted that under the new guidelines, developers would be subject to a “Core Technology Fee.”

Mark is a passionate tech and crypto writer who decodes complex concepts into accessible insights. Mark has written for major tech publications like DigitalTrends and Newegg, to name a couple. He aims to keep readers informed on the latest trends and breakthroughs in technology and cryptocurrency through his concise and engaging articles.

