Canal Plus Places Bid to Acquire Multichoice Group at a 40% Share Premium

Canal Plus by Vivendi has placed an offer to acquire South Africa’s entertainment company, MultiChoice Group. The deal in question is worth around $1.7 billion, and if it goes through, it could see the entertainment giant become a leader in the highly competitive global market.

Canal Plus is currently the largest shareholder of MultiChoice. It holds a 31.67% stake in the company, and it is now planning to purchase the remaining shares in the company.

Canal Plus Plans to Acquire All Multichoice Shares

Canal Plus is planning to make the acquisition at 105 rand in cash per share, representing a 40% premium to the closing share price for the company.

The deal appears attractive to investors as MultiChoice shares surged on Thursday morning, but remained below the offer price. However, despite the confidence, there is less optimism that this deal will go through.

Canal Plus will make the deal at 31.7 billion rand, which is around $1.7 billion. The bid in question is non-binding, with the company saying that after the completion of due diligence on the deal and terms, Canal Plus will send a letter of firm intention to the MultiChoice board.

MultiChoice is one of the largest entertainment companies in Africa. The company has operations in 50 countries across sub-Saharan Africa. MultiChoice also said it obtained a letter from Canal Plus regarding the deal. It also said it has plans to update shareholders regarding the deal if there are any more developments.

According to Canal+, its parent company, Vivendi, is in the process of getting ready to float the deal as a separately listed company. This process ensures investors benefit directly from a merger with MultiChoice. One of the assurances given under this acquisition deal is that the newly listed company created under the deal will be listed on a South African stock exchange.

Canal Plus has been gradually increasing its stake in Multichoice. It has increased this stake progressively for three years amid plans to create a leading media group in Africa that will become highly competitive in the market.

Expanding Its Global Presence

If this deal goes through, MultiChoice will be expanding its international presence. MultiChoice already has a presence in Anglophone markets across the continent. Canal+ already operates pay-TV services across Francophone African countries and is a leading player in the market.

The Chairman and CEO of Canal Plus, Maxime Saada, noted that MultiChoice had a massive presence in Africa. To maintain this position, it needed to maintain a strategy that expanded its scalability. While strengthening its expertise both locally and globally.

“For MultiChoice to continue to thrive in Africa it will require strategy that enhances its scale as well as strengthened local and global expertise. Our potential offer, if successful, would be an important next step for MultiChoice to realize its full potential,” Saada said.

Over the years, MultiChoice has made a massive investment in its services as it seeks to fight off competition from leading streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Disney. To compete against these platforms, MultiChoice has invested in local content. According to Saada, this deal will see MultiChoice access the necessary resources to pursue more content.

Canal Plus plans to transform the services offered by the African media conglomerate by expanding its presence in the sports industry. It is also planning to support local and global content, while also ensuring African content is brought in front of a vast global audience.

Just last year, MultiChoice partnered with Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky to revamp its Showmax streaming service. Showmax is now airing Live Premier League content.