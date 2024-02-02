Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Canal Plus Places Bid to Acquire Multichoice Group at a 40% Share Premium
Streaming News & Events

Canal Plus Places Bid to Acquire Multichoice Group at a 40% Share Premium

Mark Cop
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Canal Plus Places Bid To Acquire Multichoice Group At A 40% Share Premium

Canal Plus by Vivendi has placed an offer to acquire South Africa’s entertainment company, MultiChoice Group. The deal in question is worth around $1.7 billion, and if it goes through, it could see the entertainment giant become a leader in the highly competitive global market.

Canal Plus is currently the largest shareholder of MultiChoice. It holds a 31.67% stake in the company, and it is now planning to purchase the remaining shares in the company.

Canal Plus Plans to Acquire All Multichoice Shares

Canal Plus is planning to make the acquisition at 105 rand in cash per share, representing a 40% premium to the closing share price for the company.

The deal appears attractive to investors as MultiChoice shares surged on Thursday morning, but remained below the offer price. However, despite the confidence, there is less optimism that this deal will go through.

Canal Plus will make the deal at 31.7 billion rand, which is around $1.7 billion. The bid in question is non-binding, with the company saying that after the completion of due diligence on the deal and terms, Canal Plus will send a letter of firm intention to the MultiChoice board.

MultiChoice is one of the largest entertainment companies in Africa. The company has operations in 50 countries across sub-Saharan Africa. MultiChoice also said it obtained a letter from Canal Plus regarding the deal. It also said it has plans to update shareholders regarding the deal if there are any more developments.

According to Canal+, its parent company, Vivendi, is in the process of getting ready to float the deal as a separately listed company. This process ensures investors benefit directly from a merger with MultiChoice. One of the assurances given under this acquisition deal is that the newly listed company created under the deal will be listed on a South African stock exchange.

Canal Plus has been gradually increasing its stake in Multichoice. It has increased this stake progressively for three years amid plans to create a leading media group in Africa that will become highly competitive in the market.

Expanding Its Global Presence

If this deal goes through, MultiChoice will be expanding its international presence. MultiChoice already has a presence in Anglophone markets across the continent. Canal+ already operates pay-TV services across Francophone African countries and is a leading player in the market.

The Chairman and CEO of Canal Plus, Maxime Saada, noted that MultiChoice had a massive presence in Africa. To maintain this position, it needed to maintain a strategy that expanded its scalability. While strengthening its expertise both locally and globally.

“For MultiChoice to continue to thrive in Africa it will require strategy that enhances its scale as well as strengthened local and global expertise. Our potential offer, if successful, would be an important next step for MultiChoice to realize its full potential,” Saada said.

Over the years, MultiChoice has made a massive investment in its services as it seeks to fight off competition from leading streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Disney. To compete against these platforms, MultiChoice has invested in local content. According to Saada, this deal will see MultiChoice access the necessary resources to pursue more content.

Canal Plus plans to transform the services offered by the African media conglomerate by expanding its presence in the sports industry. It is also planning to support local and global content, while also ensuring African content is brought in front of a vast global audience.

Just last year, MultiChoice partnered with Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky to revamp its Showmax streaming service. Showmax is now airing Live Premier League content.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Mark Cop

Mark Cop

Mark is a passionate tech and crypto writer who decodes complex concepts into accessible insights. Mark has written for major tech publications like DigitalTrends and Newegg, to name a couple. He aims to keep readers informed on the latest trends and breakthroughs in technology and cryptocurrency through his concise and engaging articles.

Most Popular News

1 U.S. Federal Judge sets a date for Google Antitrust Trial Over Digital Ads
2 Chicago Children’s Hospital Systems Shut Down For a Week Following Cyberattack
3 Google’s Antitrust Lawsuit Over Its Ad Business Will Go To Trial In September 
4 Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Price Holds Steady at $2,300, Is There Any Major Movement Ahead?
5 Alphabet Seeks External Capital to Accelerate GFiber Growth

Latest News

U.S. Federal Judge sets a date for Google Antitrust Trial Over Digital Ads
News

U.S. Federal Judge sets a date for Google Antitrust Trial Over Digital Ads

Damien Fisher
Chicago Children’s Hospital Systems Shut Down After Cyberattack
News

Chicago Children’s Hospital Systems Shut Down For a Week Following Cyberattack

Krishi Chowdhary

About a week after it suffered a crippling cyberattack, Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago is still struggling to restore its computer systems. While the hospital is still operational, the outage...

Google’s Antitrust Trial Over Its Ad Business To Be Heard In Sept
News

Google’s Antitrust Lawsuit Over Its Ad Business Will Go To Trial In September 

Krishi Chowdhary

Google is under some serious fire for its anti-competitive measures. It is the first big tech company that’s subjected to this huge antitrust lawsuit by the Biden administration. Google Ads...

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Price Holds Steady at $2,300, Is There Any Major Movement Ahead?
Crypto News

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Price Holds Steady at $2,300, Is There Any Major Movement Ahead?

Nick Dunn
Alphabet Seeks External Capital to Accelerate GFiber Growth
News

Alphabet Seeks External Capital to Accelerate GFiber Growth

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on 6 February - ENS, OP, and IMX
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 6 February – ENS, OP, and IMX

Nick Dunn
Bitcoin
News

Bitcoin Analyst Predicts A $600 Billion Altcoin Drive, Pushing Global Market Cap To $2.2T

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.