Streaming News & Events

CBeebies Live Feed Launches on Prime Video Channel for Indian Audience

Mark Cop
Updated:
CBeebies

Prime Video and BBC Studios have released a live feed of CBeebies. CBeebies is a brand that provides learning content to children in an entertaining manner.

The CBeebies live feed will be available on BBC Player and BBC Kids. Prime Video Channel started supporting the two channels in July 2023.

The live feed can also be viewed on the “watch live” tab and is only available to Prime members who have subscribed to BBC Player and BBC Kids channels. These subscribers will access the CBeebies content at zero cost.

As for the Prime members who have not subscribed to the two channels will have to make an additional annual subscription of Rs 599 to access content on BBC Player and BBC Kids. On the other hand, those who wish to subscribe to BBC Kids only will part with Rs 199 annually.

The Vice President of Distribution for BBC Studios in South Asia, Stanley Fernandes, noted that the CBeebies live feed on the BBC Player and BBC Kids would be available to the company’s Indian audience.

CBeebies is a popular children’s brand, which is popular among children aged 0-6 years. The brand teaches children while also keeping them entertained. Some of the most popular shows by CBeebies include Bluey, Hey Duggee, Go Jetters, and Teletubbies.

Fernandes opined that the channel promotes early childhood development using entertaining content designed for kids. It achieves this by “delivering safe and enriching viewing content through engaging and entertaining programming.”

Prime Video Is Increasing Diversity and Variety in Programming

According to the head of Prime Video in India, Vivek Srivastava, the launch of this live feed will give customers more diversity and variety in programming. The platform will also give Indian customers better access to content aired on other streaming platforms.

Srivastava said,

We now offer over 28,000 hours of global and local programming across genres and languages through our Channel partners, with more to come.

Srivastava further said that this live feed would improve the viewing experience for its customers, especially children and families.

Prime Video wants to make British content readily available to its Indian audience by expanding the available kids’ content selection.

Srivastava believes that this offering would make it convenient for subscribers to watch their favorite foreign shows on a single platform without paying any additional costs.

Mark is a passionate tech and crypto writer who decodes complex concepts into accessible insights. Mark has written for major tech publications like DigitalTrends and Newegg, to name a couple. He aims to keep readers informed on the latest trends and breakthroughs in technology and cryptocurrency through his concise and engaging articles.

