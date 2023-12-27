Countries
Streaming News & Events

Comcast Enters the Streaming Industry with the Xumo Stream Box

Mark Cop
Updated:
Comcast is venturing into the streaming industry with the Xumo Stream Box, which will be available to Xfinity Internet broadband users in the US at no additional monthly charge.

The Xumo Stream Box is powered by EntertainmentOS, marking an effort by Comcast to make it easier for customers to find and watch their preferred content.

Simplifying Streaming

Xumo Stream Box will simplify the streaming experience for customers, according to the Senior Vice President for Entertainment at Comcast, John Dixon.

Dixon said,

Xumo Stream Box helps simplify streaming so customers can spend more time watching and less time searching with key features like live TV at start-up, leading voice search, and integrated guide, and all the most popular apps preloaded and ready to watch.

Comcast users must pay a one-off activation fee of $15 and tax for the Xumo Stream Box. Every Xfinity internet household will also receive one box at no additional monthly charge, while every additional device will have a $5 monthly fee.

Customers wishing to get a Xumo box can check their eligibility on xfinity.com/xumo. Customers will go to this site’s “Get Xumo Streaming Box” section and later pick the box from an Xfinity retail store. They can also request this streaming box from Comcast customer service.

Xumo Stream Box Appeals to Streaming Audiences

The Xumo Stream Box is appealing to streaming audiences because of the wide variety of options available. This box has dozens of streaming apps, such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, Max, etc.

Xumo also has many user-friendly features that improve the viewing experience, such as a voice-enabled remote. This feature allows viewers to say the name of a streaming app they want to launch on the app.

Xumo also comes with many live channels offered by Xfinity Stream. It supports more than 300 free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels from Xumo Play.

Comcast customers with the lower-priced pay-TV bundle that does not include sports and local TV will also have access to more than 40 streaming channels from A&E, AMC, Hallmark, and Warner Bros.

Another unique feature enabled through this partnership is that Xfinity customers can create personalized viewing lists for each family member under the “My List” icon. Customers can then add any show or movie on Xumo Stream Box to a given list, making it easier to find what they will watch next.

Xumo Streaming Box to Compete Against Renowned Rivals

Xumo streaming boxes are created through a joint venture between Comcast and Charter. The EntertainmentOS platform offered by Comcast powers the Xumo device. This platform provides a friendly user interface, a metadata platform, and voice technology.

Comcast says the Xumo device will provide AI-driven personalization and have an in-house editorial team supporting content recommendations.

Xumo will face steep competition from established players for this streaming box. It will compete for viewership with established players like Alphabet, Amazon, and Roku. These platforms already have a solid presence in the industry and a vast customer base.

By making this device free for users, Xumo will stay ahead of the market and cater to customers’ changing needs.

Mark Cop

Mark Cop

Mark is a passionate tech and crypto writer who decodes complex concepts into accessible insights. Mark has written for major tech publications like DigitalTrends and Newegg, to name a couple. He aims to keep readers informed on the latest trends and breakthroughs in technology and cryptocurrency through his concise and engaging articles.

