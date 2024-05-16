Comcast to Bundle Streaming Channels, Combines Netflix, Peacock, and Apple TV+

Comcast, the second-largest cable TV and broadcasting company by revenue, joins the list of streamers bundling multiple content providers in one package to compete in the ever-growing streaming game. The upcoming bundle will only be available for Comcast’s broadband or TV subscribers.

The Philadelphia-based media company combines Peacock, Netflix, and AppleTV+ in its new plan, announcing the programme’s launch later this month. While speaking on the move at the MoffettNathanson Media conference held in New York on Tuesday, Brian Roberts, CEO at Comcast, noted that the upcoming bundle will come “at a vastly reduced price to anything available today.” However, he didn’t disclose any pricing or plan type yet.

Comcast Intends to Pull Out Dollars from Rival Offerings

The media company’s initiative to offer the three-way bundle comes a week after Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney announced the launch of a combo pack combining Hulu, Max, and Disney+. Comcast’s new bundle, set to launch this summer, will feature ad-free and ad-supported tiers.

Brian explained during the conference that bundling the top streaming services aims to provide users with a variety of content and draw some dollars from rival offerings. The CEO said the new bundle, dubbed StreamSaver, will be available to its mobile users, broadband, and TV customers.

The launch of the StreamSaver made headlines after the broadcaster lost a notable number of its subscribers in the last few months of 2023. According to the company’s Q4 earning report, the paid TV channel lost 389,000 subscribers, citing the “card-cutting trend” behind decreased followers. This trend points to the users’ shift toward budget-friendly streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney, Hulu, and more.

Today, the average TV cable charges $20 to $145 per month, whereas streaming costs $6.99 to $74.99 for the same period, affirms Allconnect. Now, it remains to see where the price of StreamSaver comes at.

Brian continued;

We’ve been bundling video successfully and creatively for 60 years. And so this is the latest iteration of that, and I think this will be a pretty compelling package,

The CEO didn’t reveal the exact date of its new bundle launch. However, the combo pack is expected to feature content from top media brands such as ABC, CNN, DC, Searchlight, Food Network, Marvel, and more.

Streaming Channels Bundling Different Services

Not only is Comcast facing subscription drops, but nearly every streaming platform has been merging different channels to fight decreased subscriptions. Netflix is known to be one of the toughest competitors of these media companies, boasting around 269.6 million followers globally. Contrary to this, one of the streaming services of Comsact’s unit’s NBC Universal, Peacock, only has $34 million subscribers, per the 2024 Q1 report.

Apart from the upcoming StreamSaver, Comcast also launched a pocket-friendly monthly plan in April. The low-cost prepaid service plan, “Now,” serves Comscat’s TV, Mobile, and broadband.

The media company’s new bundle will save hundreds of dollars annually. For example, Netflix ad-free and ad-supported plans cost $6.99 and $15.49 monthly, respectively. Peacock offers a monthly premium plan at $5.99, with the premium plus at $22.99. Besides, Apple TV+ costs $11.99 for 30 days.