Conor McGregor's Comeback UFC 303 Fight Gets Cancelled Due to Injury
Streaming News & Events

Conor McGregor's Comeback UFC 303 Fight Gets Cancelled Due to Injury

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
  • Conor McGregor was set to make a comeback this June, but his fight has been cancelled owing to an injury.
  • McGregor has been out of the game since 2021 after he broke his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier.
  • The UFC 303 main event will now consist of the fight between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

Conor McGregor’s Comeback UFC 303 Fight Gets Cancelled Due to Injury

Conor McGregor, the very famous Irish mixed martial arts fighter who recently appeared in Amazon Prime Video‘s blockbuster movie Road House, will no longer be able to take part in his comeback fight against Michael Chandler.

UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) revealed that McGregor has been injured once again. This means that his fight, which was supposed to take place two weeks from now, stands cancelled.

Nothing more was revealed about McGregor’s injury but UFC CEO Dana White added that the timing isn’t right for McGregor.

He said that a lot goes on behind the scenes before a fight and McGregor has too much on his plate to give his 100% to training. In short, Chandler is ready but McGregor isn’t.

The new UFC 303 main event will now take place between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka. Alex will be defending his title and belt.

There have been some slight changes in the co-main event as well. Previously, Jamahal Hill was set to fight against Carlos Ulberg but that’s been cancelled. Now, the co-main event will have Brian Ortega fight against Diego Lopes, while Ulberg fights Anthony Smith.

If you’re a UFC fan, it’s well worth noting that UFC fights are broadcast by various networks that use geo-restrictions, meaning they might not be available in your region.

If you want to stream UFC fights irrespective of your own location, check out our guide on how to watch UFC anywhere.

About Conor McGregor

McGregor has been out of the game since a defeat in July 2021 (against Dustin Poirier) that ended with him breaking a leg. He was finally set to return to the ring on June 29, 2024.

Conor McGregor is a 35-year-old fighter with 22 wins and only 6 defeats in his kitty. McGregor is also a former featherweight and lightweight champion, having held both titles simultaneously in the UFC.

However, since 2020, which is a year before he had to take a sabbatical, he hasn’t won a single match. That hardly does anything to dent his massive image and fan following, though. In fact, many believe (and stats tell the same story) that McGregor single-handedly put the UFC where it is today.

McGregor also took part in last year’s season of The Ultimate Fighter, a UFC reality show. He served as a coach there, but unfortunately, his team lost. Interestingly, though, he was coaching against Michael Chandler, against whom he has now backed out of a fight.

Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

