Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Crunchyroll Game Vault Goes Live for Unlimited Access to Free Mobile Games
Streaming News & Events

Crunchyroll Game Vault Goes Live for Unlimited Access to Free Mobile Games

Ali Raza Streaming Reporter Author expertise
Updated:

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has officially launched the Crunchyroll Game Vault for Meta and Ultimate premium subscribers, giving them unlimited access to a vast library of mobile games.

The initiative supports a few games at first: River City Girls, inbento, Worldstride, Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump Dimensions, and Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery.

“Packed with plenty to play for fans of anime and anime-inspired entertainment, Crunchyroll Game Vault is available on Android now and iOS very soon in more than 200 countries, all playable with no ads and no in-app purchases,” a statement read.

Free Games Limited to Upper Tier Premium Subscribers

The premium subscriptions on Crunchyroll are Fan, Mega Fan, and Ultimate Fan. The Fan premium level subscribers, who pay $7.99 monthly, will not access the Crunchyroll Game Vault. These subscribers can only stream on a single device and enjoy no additional benefits.

The offering is available to Mega and Ultimate tier subscribers only. Mega Fan subscribers pay $9.99 monthly, while Ultimate Fan subscribers pay $14.99 monthly. The two premium tiers also provide access to over 24,000 hours of streaming or offline viewership of anime content across multiple devices.

Crunchyroll will gradually launch some features of this Game Vault for stability. It also plans to add new titles regularly to improve the overall experience.

The EVP of emerging business at Crunchyroll, Terry Li, said the Crunchyroll Game Vault presents a drawn-up and focused library of leading titles targeting anime fans who love gaming. The initiative also adds more value to Crunchyroll subscriptions.

Crunchyroll Game Vault differs from other free-to-download anime gaming titles by the anime streamer, like My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero.

The offering is similar to Netflix’s gaming plans announced two years ago. However, Netflix’s gaming plans are still testing, with the streaming giant making its games available to all subscribers.

Fans Are Not Impressed

Fans have reacted to the roll-out, with the majority expressing their displeasure with the latest initiative. One user said the offering was only “good in theory” and Crunchyroll should focus on improving its app.

Others also opined that Crunchyroll would instead release new anime shows on its streaming platform than have free games for top subscribers.

Crunchyroll Partners With Walmart

Crunchyroll has also taken a bold leap into retail by partnering with Walmart. The partnership will create seamless shopping experiences for anime fans.

The Crunchyroll Fan Shop will launch in over 2,400 Walmart stores through this partnership. The Crunchyroll Fan Shop supports various anime merchandise such as DVDs, vinyl, and figurines. It also supports gift card subscriptions for the streaming service to boost its numbers.

The partnership also highlights Walmart’s strategy to appeal to younger shoppers with a strong affinity for anime. Crunchyroll also distinguishes itself from other streaming platforms, such as Netflix, by focusing on anime.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ali Raza Streaming Reporter

Ali Raza Streaming Reporter

Ali is a professional journalist with experience in Web3 journalism and tech. Ali holds a Master's degree in Finance and enjoys writing about tech, streaming, and cryptocurrencies. Ali’s work has been published in several leading tech and cryptocurrency publications, including Capital.com, CryptoSlate, Securities.io, Business2Community, BeinCrypto, and more.

Most Popular News

1 Ex-Meta Employee Accuses Company of Ignoring His Warnings on How Instagram Was Harming Teens
2 Crunchyroll Game Vault Goes Live for Unlimited Access to Free Mobile Games
3 Baidu Turns to Huawei for AI Chips as an Alternative to Nvidia
4 Cardano Price Prediction: Whale Transaction Exceeds $1 Million. Will it Drive ADA to $1?
5 Top Crypto Gainers on November 7 – BLUR, CRO, And TWT

Latest News

Ex-Meta Employee Accuses Company of Ignoring His Warnings
News

Ex-Meta Employee Accuses Company of Ignoring His Warnings on How Instagram Was Harming Teens

Krishi Chowdhary
AI Chips
News

Baidu Turns to Huawei for AI Chips as an Alternative to Nvidia

Damien Fisher

A prominent Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company, Baidu, has placed an order for artificial intelligence chips from Huawei. This decision signals a shift away from a well-known American AI chip giant,...

Cardano
News

Cardano Price Prediction: Whale Transaction Exceeds $1 Million. Will it Drive ADA to $1?

Nick Dunn

In the past seven days, ADA has been on an upward trend, defying gravity as the broader crypto market is down by almost 1%. This bullish move in the market...

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on November 7 – BLUR, CRO, And TWT

Nick Dunn
AI
News

Meta Prohibits the Use of Its Generative AI Ads Tools

Damien Fisher
BNB
Crypto News

Finding Shows BNB Smart Chain Records A 75% Drop In Scam Losses In Q3

Damien Fisher
Glassnode
Crypto News

Blockchain Analytics Firm Glassnode Sells Tax Software to Blockpit

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.