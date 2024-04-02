Countries
Home "Death and Other Details" Season 2 Cancelled, Here's Why
Streaming News & Events

"Death and Other Details" Season 2 Cancelled, Here's Why

Naveed Iqbal
Updated:
death and other details
(Pixabay)

American mystery drama “Death and Other Details” season 2 was canceled after the first series on Hulu failed to achieve higher ratings. The story’s main premise engages Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane. They attempt to solve a series of murders while traveling through an ocean liner.

The review aggregator website for movies and series Rotten Tomatoes shows a 66% audience score and a 55% critical score, comprised of mixed audience reactions.

This news comes three weeks after Death and Other Details released its season 1 finale. The mystery series, which consisted of 10 episodes, failed to achieve Neilson’s Top 10 streaming ranking but will be available on Hulu. Notably, this abandoned series joins the list of How I Met Your Father, The Great, and The Fool, previously canceled shows on Hulu. Though ‘Death and Other Details’ terminated after one season, the above shows ran for at least two seasons.

Apart from starring the most valuable actors and initially offering mystery entertainment, Death and Other Details had a few issues. Experts opin these lacks have stopped widespread viewership and positive feedback. One of the most significant problems of the show was its pacing, which consisted of 10 episodes. 

Ten episodes are too long for a show whose initial conspiracy fades quickly, with the story’s premise likely being clear at the mid-season point. Moreover, when finding one effective character that sources true motivations in the show, Viktor Sams secures the position considerably.

What Caused ‘Death and Other Details’ Fall Numbers

As the show proceeds, it feels like Death and Other Details is treading water for a few episodes. It portrays several red herrings in the story. That season could have made remarkable progress if these characters had been developed more compellingly. Similarly, most of the characters were developed poorly to be worth investing in. The only well-developed relationship in the series to be noticed was between Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin) and Imogene Scott (Beane). 

The masterminds behind the Stumptown series, Heidi Cole McAdams and Mike Weiss are the creators of Death and Other Details. Known as one of the most intelligent detectives in the world, Mandy Patinkin (played by Rufus Cotesworth) is familiarized with an orphan named Imogene Scott over her mother’s murder mystery. But Imogene feels broken as the detective unexpectedly steps back, leaving the case unsolved. 

But again, the Cotesworth reunites with a wiser and more adult version of Imogene 20 years later. And they strive to solve the murder case committed on the luxury ocean liner. They both team up to prove the innocence of Imogene. 

Since Knives Out has secured huge success, streamers and studios are trying their best to come up with a high-class murder mystery screenplay. But creating a twisting and locked-room flick that genuinely draws a surprising picture may be challenging but not impossible. 

