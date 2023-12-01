Disney Faces Boycott after Elon Musk Curses Out at Advertisers Leaving X

Users across social media platforms are urging Disney+ subscribers to cancel their subscriptions after Elon Musk cursed out at companies halting advertisements on X (formerly Twitter).

While speaking at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit, Musk alleged that advertisers leaving X were “blackmailing” him. While cursing out at these advertisers, Musk called out the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger.

Musk exclaimed,

Hey Bob [Iger], if you are in the audience. That’s how I feel, don’t advertise.

Calls on Users to Boycott Disney+

In early November, Disney decided to suspend all advertisements on X. The decision came amid controversy over Musk’s endorsement of a widely criticized anti-semitic post.

Disney was not alone in halting the advertisements; other companies like Apple, IBM, Xfinity, and Lionsgate followed suit.

Disney is now facing pushback over this decision. Some accounts in X are urging subscribers on the Disney+ streaming service to cancel their subscriptions.

One X post by an account known as End Wokeness urged users to “stop funding companies that hate you.” Comments on the post indicate some users are already canceling their subscriptions.

𝕏 Premium: $8 per month

Disney+ premium: $14 per month 𝕏 supports free speech

Disney is trying to eliminate it 𝕏 has endless new content

Disney is making woke remakes This isn’t hard. Stop funding companies that hate you and use that money wisely. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 30, 2023

Iger responded to Musk at the DealBook Summit, saying he respected the Tesla CEO for his accomplishments. Although, controversial posts on X failed to align with Disney’s brand.

“By him taking the position that he took in quite a public manner, we just felt that the association with that position and Elon Musk and X was not necessarily a positive one for us,” according to Iger opinion.

X Could Lose $75 Million In Advertising Revenue

Disney’s decision and that of other companies to halt adverts on X will dent on the social media platform, and it will potentially lose $75 million.

Advertisers started leaving the platform after a report by Media Matters for America noted that advertisements for companies like Apple, Oracle, Xfinity, and IMB appeared next to neo-Nazi posts and those praising Adolf Hitler.

Musk refuted these claims, saying the organization was compromised in its findings. X.Corp has already filed a lawsuit against Media Matters.

Musk is also under fire after endorsing an X post that Jewish communities were pushing hatred against Whites. The White House condemned the post, calling it an “abhorrent promotion of anti-Semitic and racist hate.”