Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Disney Faces Boycott after Elon Musk Curses Out at Advertisers Leaving X
Streaming News & Events

Disney Faces Boycott after Elon Musk Curses Out at Advertisers Leaving X

Mark Cop
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Elon Musk's Twitter Tangle: Burner Account Leaked?

Users across social media platforms are urging Disney+ subscribers to cancel their subscriptions after Elon Musk cursed out at companies halting advertisements on X (formerly Twitter).

While speaking at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit, Musk alleged that advertisers leaving X were “blackmailing” him. While cursing out at these advertisers, Musk called out the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger.

Musk exclaimed,

Hey Bob [Iger], if you are in the audience. That’s how I feel, don’t advertise.

Calls on Users to Boycott Disney+

In early November, Disney decided to suspend all advertisements on X. The decision came amid controversy over Musk’s endorsement of a widely criticized anti-semitic post.

Disney was not alone in halting the advertisements; other companies like Apple, IBM, Xfinity, and Lionsgate followed suit.

Disney is now facing pushback over this decision. Some accounts in X are urging subscribers on the Disney+ streaming service to cancel their subscriptions.

One X post by an account known as End Wokeness urged users to “stop funding companies that hate you.” Comments on the post indicate some users are already canceling their subscriptions.

Iger responded to Musk at the DealBook Summit, saying he respected the Tesla CEO for his accomplishments. Although, controversial posts on X failed to align with Disney’s brand.

“By him taking the position that he took in quite a public manner, we just felt that the association with that position and Elon Musk and X was not necessarily a positive one for us,” according to Iger opinion.

X Could Lose $75 Million In Advertising Revenue

Disney’s decision and that of other companies to halt adverts on X will dent on the social media platform, and it will potentially lose $75 million.

Advertisers started leaving the platform after a report by Media Matters for America noted that advertisements for companies like Apple, Oracle, Xfinity, and IMB appeared next to neo-Nazi posts and those praising Adolf Hitler.

Musk refuted these claims, saying the organization was compromised in its findings. X.Corp has already filed a lawsuit against Media Matters.

Musk is also under fire after endorsing an X post that Jewish communities were pushing hatred against Whites. The White House condemned the post, calling it an “abhorrent promotion of anti-Semitic and racist hate.”

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Mark Cop

Mark Cop

Mark is a passionate tech and crypto writer who decodes complex concepts into accessible insights. Mark has written for major tech publications like DigitalTrends and Newegg, to name a couple. He aims to keep readers informed on the latest trends and breakthroughs in technology and cryptocurrency through his concise and engaging articles.

Most Popular News

1 Disney Faces Boycott after Elon Musk Curses Out at Advertisers Leaving X
2 CBeebies Live Feed Launches on Prime Video Channel for Indian Audience
3 Meta’s Removes A Massive China-Based Network of 4,700 Fake Accounts
4 Microsoft President Dismisses AI Safety Fears Amidst Recent OpenAI Chaos
5 Shiba Inu Snaps Out of Bearish Phase After 728 Days, What Is the Next Target?

Latest News

CBeebies
Streaming News & Events

CBeebies Live Feed Launches on Prime Video Channel for Indian Audience

Mark Cop
Meta's Removes China-Based Network of 4,700 Fake Accounts
News

Meta’s Removes A Massive China-Based Network of 4,700 Fake Accounts

Krishi Chowdhary

Meta has successfully destroyed a sprawling network of over 4,700 fake accounts originating from China in its latest move to safeguard its users and maintain the integrity of online information. The...

Microsoft President Dismisses AI Safety Fears After OpenAI Chaos
News

Microsoft President Dismisses AI Safety Fears Amidst Recent OpenAI Chaos

Krishi Chowdhary

While the recent ousting of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and his dramatic return to the position sparked speculations over AI safety that led to the chaos, Microsoft President Brad Smith...

Shiba Inu
News

Shiba Inu Snaps Out of Bearish Phase After 728 Days, What Is the Next Target?

Damien Fisher
Binance
News

Binance Halts XRP Withdrawals Through XRPL, Sparking Fear Within the XRP Community

Damien Fisher
X
News

Elon Musk’s Controversial Response to Advertisers on X

Damien Fisher
Apecoin
Price Prediction

Apecoin Price Prediction: APE Shows Green Today – Is $2 Mark On Sight?

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.