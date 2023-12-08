Countries
Home Disney+ Rolls Out Hulu Integration to Unlock Value for Customers
Streaming News & Events

Disney+ Rolls Out Hulu Integration to Unlock Value for Customers

Mark Cop
Updated:
Leading entertainment giant Disney is bringing Hulu into the Disney+ streaming platform. This initiative aligns with the efforts being made by streaming platforms to bundle their services to attract more subscribers.

Disney+ Rolls Out Hulu Integration

Disney+ will also allow subscribers to access Hulu as part of this initiative. According to Disney, the full launch of this bundled package is slated for March 2024.

The bundled service is also an effort to bolster the integration of the two platforms. Last month, Disney agreed to acquire the remaining one-third stake in Hulu. Comcast’s NBCUniversal initially owned this share.

The integration of Hulu will only be available to those who have subscribed to this bundle. However, according to Disney, the offering will initially launch on a limited form.

Unlocking Value for Customers

The president of direct-to-customer for Disney, Joe Earley, commented on this development, saying the bundle would give customers more value for money.

Earley said,

Beyond unlocking that experience for our existing Bundle subscribers, our hope is to inspire Disney+ and Hulu standalone subscribers to upgrade to the Bundle as well, once they see everything that can be accessed.

Disney+ and Hulu will also give their customers diverse content through this offering. It will benefit viewers as they will have a variety of TV shows and more content to view.

Disney is more oriented towards family content, while Hulu focuses more on adult dramas and unscripted TV shows. With the launch of this integrated service, parents can change the parental controls before the full release of the offering in March.

More Streaming Bundles Enter the Market

This integration follows the launch of more streaming bundles into the market. Streaming platforms are being affected by dwindling customer numbers and revenues.

These platforms can trim subscription costs by bundling their streaming packages while giving customers access to more content.

The integration between Disney and Hulu comes barely a week after Paramount and Apple announced plans to bundle their packages.

The announcement of this deal saw Paramount shares make a double-digit jump in just a day.

Another bundled package was between streaming giant Netflix and Warner Bros’ Max. This bundled package offered in partnership with Verizon costs $7 less than buying individual packages.

Mark is a passionate tech and crypto writer who decodes complex concepts into accessible insights. Mark has written for major tech publications like DigitalTrends and Newegg, to name a couple. He aims to keep readers informed on the latest trends and breakthroughs in technology and cryptocurrency through his concise and engaging articles.

