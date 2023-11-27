Disney Shows to Stream on ITV After Strategic Deal

ITV has secured a deal with Disney Entertainment to stream several Disney shows on ITVX and the free-to-air channel ITV2.

Under this deal, the Under the Banner of Heaven drama series starring Andrew Garfield will stream on the ITVX site. At the same time, season one of the British comedy TV show Extraordinary will be available on ITV2.

The Head of Content Acquisitions at ITV, Sasha Breslau, was behind this deal, which will see the two series go live on ITVX and ITV2 during the first six months of 2024. Moreover, the shows will remain on the Disney+ channel after the deal.

Under the Banner and Extraordinary Launch on ITV

Under the Banner of Heaven is a drama series created by Dustin Lance Black. The show stars Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Jon Krakauer, a crime bestseller, inspires this drama series. The series revolves around the events that led to the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her young child in 1984. The murder happened in the Salt Lake Valley suburb of Utah.

On the other hand, Extraordinary is a comedy series written by Emma Moran. Extraordinary is a Disney+ UK original production where Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, and Charles Dawson are the executive producers.

Extraordinary is set in a world where everyone gets powers on their 18th birthday. However, Máiréad Tyers, who plays Jen in the show, is unique as she does not get any powers.

In this comedy series, Jen, aged 25, has to navigate an extraordinary world with much desperation. Alongside her flatmates, Jen starts the process of discovering her superpowers. The show only has a first season, with the second season underway.

ITV Secures Exclusive Rights to Oscars

The deal with Disney is not the first for the entertainment giant as it looks to grow viewership. ITV recently secured exclusive UK rights to Hollywood’s Oscars. The deal came after a 20-year agreement between Disney and Sky ended in August.

ITV says the deal is a “multi-year” one starting with the 2023 Oscars event slated for March 10.

ITV’s objective behind this deal is to improve viewership. The channel hopes to improve upon declining viewers for award ceremonies. The channel might get more viewers for the Oscars event than Sky because of its free-to-air channel.